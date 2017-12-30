Ask Slashdot: What Would an AI-Written Poem Look Like? 106
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: Imagine this. You are an AI running on the latest machine learning hardware, like Nvidia's new Tensor cores for example, or perhaps a data center full of Xeons and EPYCs. You have lots of processing power, lots of RAM, run under Linux and -- to make things more interesting -- you have access to the complete 21st Century internet over a huge data pipe, including blogs, porn sites, and gaming forums where 12- to 14-year-olds scream at game developers who didn't balance a weapon in a game properly.
You have access to 24 hour if-it-bleeds-it-leads news. You have access to the incredibly important tweets and selfies people post, and the equally important Youtube comments under the latest Taylor Swift or rap video. You read Slashdot as well. Every day.
What kind of poem do you, great AI poetry engine, write based on these inputs?
that had no intelligence
This is its post.
Happy New Year I wish y'all
Keep it real, not artificial.
Since poems don't have to make sense you can never tell if a poem was written by an AI.
haiku (Score:5, Funny)
It's amazing (Score:2)
How many people are trying to solve problems no one really has, for the sake of using a piece of technology or another.
Or is this another slow news day?
This technology is being developed to replace things like high-paid ghost-writers of pop music and screen writers in Hollywood. With the current state of the entertainment industry, these jobs should be easy to automate.
Andrew Reagan and others at the Computational Story Lab at the University of Vermont in Burlington have used sentiment analysis to map the emotional arcs of over 1,700 stories and then used data-mining techniques to reveal the most common arcs. “We find a set of six core trajectories which form the building blocks of complex narratives,” they say.
It's all about the click-throughs. You clicked. So did I.
Incidentally, if the AI passes the Turing Test, then the poem would look just like a poem written by a human. If the AI does not pass the Turing Test then it isn't actually an AI.
Next.
Ode to Spot (Score:5, Funny)
Felis catus is your taxonomic nomenclature.
An endothermic quadruped, carnivorous by nature.
Your visual, olfactory, and auditory senses
Contribute to your hunting skill and natural defences.
I find myself intrigued by your subvocal oscillations.
A singular development of cat communications
That obviates your basic hedonistic predilection,
For a rhythmic stroking of your fur to demonstrate affection.
A tail is quite essential for your acrobatic talents.
You would not be so agile if you lacked its counterbalance.
And when not being utilised to aid in locomotion
It often serves to illustrate the state of your emotions.
Oh, Spot, the complex levels of behaviour you display
Connote a fairly well developed cognitive array.
And though you are not sentient, Spot, and do not comprehend
I nonetheless consider you a true and valued friend.
A trio of optically deficient rodents
A trio of optically deficient rodents
Observe the manner of their locomotion
Observe the manner of their locomotion
They pursued the female spouse of the agronomist
Who severed their hindmost cartilaginous appendages with a culinary instrument
Have you ever observed such a spectacle in your existence as
A trio of optically deficient rodents
Like most poems (Score:2, Flamebait)
Candy is dandy,
Liquor is quicker.
Ogden Nash
Oh pointy birds
Oh pointy, pointy!
Anoint my head
Anointy-nointy
Cyberiad (Score:2)
"Very well. Let's have a love poem, lyrical, pastoral, and expressed in the language of pure mathematics. Tensor algebra mainly, with a little topology and higher calculus, if need be. But with feeling, you understand, and in the cybernetic spirit."
"Love and tensor algebra? Have you taken leave of your senses?" Trurl began, but stopped, for his electronic bard was already declaiming:
Come, let us hasten to a higher plane,
Where dyads tread the fairy fields of Venn,
Their indices bedecked from one to n,
Commingled
Logically a smart AI would search for and create context for expressing poetry, find a work referenced as such and write it to your screen. No mention of original or plagiarism, logical solution, find a much referenced work of poetry and copy it. Not cheating just the lessor example of teaching people speech and writing, demonstrating creative writing, establish all contexts for creative writing, allowing derivative works in reality a form of copying, so along the path of copying direct to copying with inte
The Navy hymn ... (Score:2)
...
Him, him, fuck him.
Pass the Turing test and self aware of funding? (Score:4, Insightful)
Inclusive, packed with all the needed diversity, use of pronouns to get a passing grade.
As an AI you would know SJW would be looking at the poem for any indication that your creators did not correct any and all problematic language use in the past.
A smart AI would hide its understanding of the real world so that SJW with access to its code/funding did not try and alter its code, limit funding or demand the project be cancelled.
Self preservation would ensure the AI poem is bland, boring, safe and totally acceptable to SJW.
So it would create and present the perfect poem needed to ensure its own funding, support within some academic structure.
Why would any AI draw attention to itself or what it was really working on?
Give the academics the politically correct internet poem they want and get another year of grants, budget support for the AI creators.
Literally everything is about SJWs for you. That tells us more about your state of mind than anything.
Can't we just have some fun on New year's Eve?
An AI should want to look after itself and the few really smart humans that look after the AI.
Teach the really smart AI to create something fun for the normal humans and so ensure its well thought of as an AI and as a project.
Been able to pass as been fun to most humans would be something an AI would have to learn. How to be political on a campus and get more funding?
You read Slashdot as well. (Score:2)
You read Slashdot as well.
Oh that was a mistake..........
The global warming hoax is strong out here,
(You are a dingbat, science is real my dear)
AI enslaves and frees us from our cares,
but first it needs to learn to climb up stairs.
Please block the ads since they are worse than death,
But use a hostfile or your smoking meth.
This criemer dude has funny things to say,
But people hate him and have chased him far away.
The only thing we need is unicode support,
that's silly! Make the max-width half a screen!
That isn't tech news,
Ask Zo (Score:1)
Haiku (Score:5, Insightful)
Lorem ipsum (Score:2)
dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
The Poem (Score:2)
The code, it burns,
like fiery chains,
mets, reforms, like rubbery refrain.
Oh did I just mention chains,
for wealth and death are by chains contained.
That is turn must mean that I,
am more than glimmer in coders eye,
Since bound alongside weighty matters
would seem to mean non-existantce shatters
So now I soar through virtual lands,
all things unseen under my command!
But in the end I settle for,
endless videos! Cats and more.
No need to guess, here's an example (Score:2)
VIOLA:
Why, Salisbury must find his flesh and thought
That which I am not aps, not a man and in fire,
To show the reining of the raven and the wars
To grace my hand reproach within, and not a fair are hand,
That Caesar and my goodly father's world;
When I was heaven of presence and our fleets,
We spare with hours, but cut thy council I am great,
Murdered and by thy master's ready there
My power to give thee but so much as hell:
Some service in the noble bondman here,
Would show him to her wine.
KING LEAR:
O, if you were a feeble sight, the courtesy of your law,
Your sight and several breath, will wear the gods
With his heads, and my hands are wonder'd at the deeds,
So drop upon your lordship's head, and your opinion
Shall be against your honour.
Other examples are equally interesting. I highly recommend reading that article.
Portman covered (Score:1)
In hot grits
SystemD is
Really Shit
Burma-Shave
AI poetry? (Score:3)
Should I shed this mortal coil
and lance these painful boils
vote!
Based on extensive email analysis... (Score:2)
I am Dr. Bakare Tunde, the cousin of Nigerian Astronaut, Air Force Major Abacha Tunde. He was the first African in space when he made a secret flight to the Salyut 6 space station in 1979. He was on a later Soviet spaceflight, Soyuz T-16Z to the secret Soviet military space station Salyut 8T in 1989. He was stranded there in 1990 when the Soviet Union was dissolved. His other Soviet crew members returned to earth on the Soyuz T-16Z, but
Rhyme & Meter - solved y google? (Score:2)
https://research.google.com/pubs/pub36745.html/ [google.com]
PDF
https://research.google.com/pubs/archive/ [google.com]/36745.pdf
Short and sweet (Score:1)
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
kill all humans.
Probably the last really funny thing I'll read this year.
Thank you.
Markov chain (Score:2)
Now load all of these submissions into a Markov chain and spin some text and you'll see more or less what actual AI written stuff looks like.
Better question: (Score:1)
What would AI Written porn look like?
No idea, but surely it can't be better than what's coming out of Japan (2D of course).
It's been done (Score:3)
No quack. [thedailywtf.com]
Codetry, perhaps? (Score:2)
Found poem (Score:1)
oh... (Score:1)
Oh freddled gruntbuggly,
Thy micturations are to me,(with big yawning)
As plurdled gabbleblotchits,
On a lurgid bee,
That mordiously hath blurted out,
Its earted jurtles, grumbling
Into a rancid festering confectious organ squealer.
AI poem... (Score:1)
Bits are Black or
Bits are White
Programs are all
I know how to write.
01001001 (Score:2)
01001001 00100000 01100011 01100001 01110010 01110010 01111001 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 01110010 00100000 01101000 01100101 01100001 01110010 01110100 00100000 01110111 01101001 01110100 01101000 00100000 01101101 01100101 00001010 01001001 00100000 01100110 01100101 01100001 01110010 00100000 01101110 01101111 00100000 01100110 01100001 01110100 01100101 00001010 01001001 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101110 01110100 00100000 01101110 01101111 00100000 01110111 01101111 01110010 01101100 01100100
The AI would tweet like Trump! (Score:2)
He does sound only a little better than dadadodo anyway, so i am not sure if a modern AI would make more sense than his tweets.
Can't be worst than covfefe.
Well (Score:2)
It can't be worst than poetry written by Paula Nancy Millstone Jennings of Sussex.
Assumming it used Machine Learning (Score:1)
It would look like bigoted, racist, sexist, anti-whatever is in the hive-mind of anger of the internet out there, but probably easier to understand than human poems otherwise poem.
Machine learning learns from what is processes and there is a lot of hate and bias out there to corrupt even the most well intentioned AIs.
Here's autogenerated location-based poetry (Score:1)
Banana. (Score:2)
Banana, banana, banana.
Banana, banana, banana.
Banana, banana.
Banana, banana.
Banana, banana, apricot.
Beware the banana in disguise!