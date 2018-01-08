Ask Slashdot: How Should I Replace My Netbook? 180
Long-time Slashdot reader Kevin108 needs to replace his netbook: I've used and loved my Eee 701 for many years. None of the diminutive ergonomics were ever an issue. But the low-res screen, 4 GB SSD, and 630 MHz Celeron are a useless combo for current web browsing and modern software. I'm now in the market for a new device in a similar form factor.
I need a Windows device for my preferred photo editor and some other software I use for maps. It will often be used offline for writing and watching MKVs in VLC. I'm okay with a notebook or tablet and keyboard combo, but I've not found anything in a similar size with my feature requirements.
Any suggestions? Leave your best thoughts and suggestions in the comments. What's the best way to replace a netbook?
Is this a test? (Score:5, Informative)
How Should I Replace My Netbook? / What's the best way to replace a netbook?
Buy something new, stop using the old system, start using the new one - duh.
Ah, the editors took some liberty with the original title. As submitted, it was, "What's the modern equivalent of the Eee netbook?"
Then which x86-64 GNU/Linux tablet? (Score:2)
Sounds like he could get a modern tablet and be happy with that as a replacement for the netbook.
I own a Dell Inspiron mini 1012, on which I ran FamiTracker, FCEUX debugger, Python with Pillow, and ca65 (a 6502 assembler) inside Xubuntu. I used it when working as lead programmer on the video games Haunted: Halloween '85 (2015) and The Curse of Possum Hollow (2016) published by Retrotainment Games. Because the laptop is so small, I could whip it out and get work done while riding the bus to and from my other job. I stopped using it when its third lithium ion battery could no longer hold a charge; unfort
Seriously? (Score:5, Informative)
We poor Slashdotters are now being asked to advise someone who wants a small Windows laptop? Seriously? Go to PC World (or your local equivalent), look at the laptops and choose a small one. How hard can it be?
Re:Seriously? (Score:4, Informative)
Well to be fair, it sounds like he's looking for something smaller than a 'small laptop', but the reality is you are correct. that market has pretty much died out.
Last I checked there's still some hybrid-tablet stuff with detachable keyboards in the even smaller space, but they're finicky at best.
His best bet is to get a ~13" laptop from dell or something and call it a day.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Why this made the front page - as a full story no-less - is beyond me
Really? I have the exact same requirements. My EEEPC 900 still gets daily use but it's stuck on Windows XP because of storage requirements and the CPU struggles with youtube these days.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm looking at the Chuwi Apollo Lake tablets built around the N3450.
They dual boot Windows 10 / Android. People have gotten Ubuntu installed on them as well.
There are plenty of 11" laptops available. You could try a Chromebook, or you could look for a second hand LaVie Z... There are lots of options.
For browsing a Chromebook is ideal and cheap.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Yes, that would work. They are kind of heavy though. I have a refurb X220 with me all time time. I got it for 159€, but I upgraded it to 16GB RAM and with a 120GB SSD (it runs Linux). So, add another 150€ for that.
I have an X220T which actually is my primary computer, but there's no way I could have it with me all the time, especially not when I'm already carrying my photography gear. I couldn't see myself using such a big thing sitting in a café, either. Which are two of the reasons why I still have and use my old netbook although it frequently puts my patience to the test.
I use it regularly at cafés, cafetarias or other public places, mostly tethered to by cellphone with bluetooth. Perfect mobile solution for me.
The cafés I tend to visit don't even have large enough tables to put the X220T on...
It just confirms that different people are in different situations and as such have different needs. My needs are covered in my situation with an X220. Yours are not. It just means you will have to make different tra
The cafés I tend to visit don't even have large enough tables to put the X220T on...
It's a LAPtop. I regularly just sit in the lounger chairs, and operate off my lap. (Toshiba Satellite T110-107 11.6" laptop - ~£20 off ebay with no HDD - used spare SSD)
That's an excellent suggestion.
Chromebook's self-destruct button (Score:2)
You could try a Chromebook
Until you need to run an application that is not a web application. Then you have to use developer mode, whose self-destruct button is too easy to trigger accidentally [slashdot.org].
GPD win or whatever. (Score:2)
just order it online.
not that hard. beats the crap out of that eee.
beg for a keyboard to use at home and you should be set.
or just buy a laptop and a smartphone like everyone else. or just a smartphone and run some of the desktop-linux-on-android kits. it's still gonna beat that eee.
Re:GPD win or whatever. (Score:5, Informative)
damn that looks painful to use.. awesome really, but still painful.. looks perfect to leave in a network closet as a terminal monitor..
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to put my oversized mits on one before dropping $500 on it to make certain it's usable, but honestly that looks like the most realistic option for me, given the features I need.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
YouTube reviews are making it more and more tempting. The price point seems a bit high for what it is, but as everyone here has shown me, there's nothing else out there that is really comparable if a device like that is what you need.
They cheaped out on the power management too so it is almost always running on battery power. That means that when plugged in and fully charged it will switch between Battery & Mains power profiles in the OS which is annoying as I tend to have no power management when on mains and
Re: (Score:2)
Asus still make 11.6" systems and a few 10.1" convertibles
https://www.newegg.com/Product... [newegg.com]
But yeah, the answer is to buy an ultrabook
E.g from here
https://www.newegg.com/Product... [newegg.com]
I'd get one of these
https://www.newegg.com/Product... [newegg.com]
Re:Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)
Some people bought Netbooks because they were dirt cheap. Mostly these people are now buying larger laptops because the screen costs have gone down so much that it's not worth trying to make everything smaller to save a few dollars, so the cheapest laptops are no longer the smallest.
Some people bought Netbooks because they were small. Most of these people are now using tablets with attached keyboards. My father has a MS Surface that he's happy with: it runs Windows, Office, and all of the business software that he cares about, and is very small. He doesn't need anything particularly fast. That's probably a good upgrade path for anyone who was running Windows on a Netbook and for whom cost is not a primary motivation.
Some people wanted both small and cheap. These people are probably best served with a cheap Android tablet and a folding Bluetooth keyboard. If you want Windows, that's a problem.
Well, there are "some people" and "some people". Some people want something lightweight and don't care about processing power or screen size. I used to use a EEE900 before it was stolen, now I'm using an Asus Transformer T-100. The reasons are: small, long battery life, usable outside, cheap enough to be replaced swiftly - you don't want to wait longer than a day until you get something new and don't want to loose a lot of money. I use the machine for writing novels. Android is useless for writing, the rele
How hard can it be (Score:2)
Search Result: 80,000,000 results found.
Kevin108: Oh my. What year is today?
Or online. As I have no idea of the size of the IAIAO and he wants it to use for photo editing under Windows, I assume he needs something like http://www.dell.com/en-us/shop... [dell.com]
Otherwise he could just use GIMP and ImageMagick under any Linux machine. I use a HP Chromebook that runs https://github.com/dnschneid/c... [github.com] so I have both Linux an Chrome.
Crouton apparently stands for for ChRomium Os Universal chrooT envirONment
...or something like that. Only two disadvantages I found: Not possible to ssh to it. Not
Restoring powerwashed Chromebook in field (Score:2)
I use a HP Chromebook that runs [Crouton] so I have both Linux an Chrome.
Crouton requires developer mode. If someone turns on your developer-mode Chromebook, presses Space as prompted, and presses Enter as prompted, the firmware begins a factory reset. What do you do to restore the use of the machine after the firmware has performed a factory reset?
ASUS Transformer Book not Linux compatible (Score:2)
Go to PC World (or your local equivalent), look at the laptops and choose a small one. How hard can it be?
Harder than you might think. The only 10 inch laptop in a local Best Buy is an ASUS Transformer Book, and those are known to have serious problems with Linux compatibility [debian.org].
Not really (Score:2)
The difference between a 10" netbook and a 12~13" laptop is significant. You can't replace one with the other.
Seriously? I'm out (Score:1, Troll)
Good job editors... couldn't have looked it up yourself and added it? What the fuck then, do editors get paid for? I think between that and the declining quality of comments recently, I'm done with Slashdot.
Re: (Score:3)
(when it's clearly fucking interesting new tech being used in interesting new ways)
The tech is interesting. The implementation is not.
Having to send all my questions, voiceprint included, to an advertising company that can then trace me everywhere I go and serve me ads according to the type of questions I ask and what places I go, is not something I find so "fucking interesting". Privacy anyone?
When someone creates a device that, with its own processing power, can interpret my questions into something useful, like "Hey Talky, how is the traffic to work this morning?", and get strictly
Solid point about not including the size, given that was the primary factor for me. I definitely should have included that. For me, the Eee was as revolutionary as the first iPod. I guess I assumed that most here would be familiar with them, if not having owned one.
For some use cases everything else is too big (Score:2)
Why are you editing photos on a netbook?
Why shouldn't he? It's a perfectly valid application for a netbook. I'm doing it for many years now, including RAW development, while I'm facing the same problem, although my netbook is already more powerful than the querist's – I'd like to have a faster CPU and more RAM, and sightly more screen resolution. Everything else could stay the same. Such machines don't seem to be manufactured anymore, though.
Re: (Score:2)
It isn’t that he shouldn’t. But the fact he is being so particular.
About it.
The guy clearly wants the same netbook with faster power and some updated browsers. However the netbook market was just a technology fad. So he is back to the following choices.
Chrome book
Laptop
Desktop PC
Tablet
Smart phone
Raspberry pi hack.
All are not the same as the netbook of old. But the netbooks didn’t last long on the market so their arnt any good replacement. He should just suck it up and get something di
I've replaced it with a tablet but I miss the keyboard, and I miss a lot of the functionality that comes with a windowing GUI. Don't really want to take two de
An actual suggestion. (Score:3)
Dell Venue 8 Pro 5000 series 4 GB RAM version.
Add in the matching Bluetooth keyboard and, for extra photo editing fun, the 2048-levels-of-pressure active stylus.
The problem is that it's a 'corporate' device, so Dell doesn't make it easy to buy just one of them.
How similar must the form factor be? (Score:2)
One difference I've noticed from the time of Netbooks to now is that 7 and 8" screens have disappeared. Now you'll end up with a 10 or 11" screen machine, be it a laptop, a convertible or a tablet which would need an extra keyboard. How close would that size be to the ideal form factor you talked about?
Over here in the UK, there are Windows 10 tablets branded Linx [linxtablets.com], with Atom CPU and hit-and-miss reviews from buyers. Maybe there's an equivalent brand where you are. The price varies wildly with Christmas and
Have you looked at:
the GPD Pocket 7.0? It's an atom that can run win10, 8/128gb, 7 in.
https://www.windowscentral.com... [windowscentral.com]
My cousin needs a netbook factor with a real keyboard (and no camera, which kiboshes a lot of options) for use in archival research and was considering one. I never asked her whether she bought one though.
Used corporate. (Score:4, Interesting)
The whole reason I went with a netbook years ago was the price. Now, though, when I need a cheapo laptop, I definitely go with used corporate - Dell frequently has quite nice extra-durable laptops that are basically leased en mass to companies that make them dirt cheap, and VERY easy to provide service to if you're giving them to relatives.
The designs are inherently rugged, can be thrown into a backpack no problem, accessories and batteries are commodity priced, and the appearance won't cause anyone to blink. I understand the appeal of light-as-possible, but there's just too many advantages to rugged cheapo-bulk laptops. And if you REALLY want mega-light, there's some models that do that too, I'm sure.
Ryan Fenton
That's a +1. There's a great deal of value in ex-corporate hardware.
Hell, even ex-domestic hardware. I've currently got 3 x toshiba satellite pros, and a HP Pavilion, all but one have been "cleaned" and are running Debian 8.
Pity I can't find a use for them......
Although one of them is a headless deluge client. Must have grabbed 20 or more linux distros to play with.
Used corporate is a good advice as such, which is how I got my Thinkpad X220T which is my primary computer these days. It cannot replace my netbook, though.
And if you REALLY want mega-light, there's some models that do that too, I'm sure.
I would gladly learn to be wrong, but the problem is, to the best of my knowledge, there aren't.
Tablet (Score:1)
From the description, you are looking for a Surface or similar Dell, HP tablet.
Problem is, functionally, they don't.
In what way does a 10 inch tablet with a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad not replace a 10 inch laptop, other than that the 10 inch laptop was more likely to have a chipset compatible with Linux?
More detailed requirements? (Score:2)
There's a wide variety of products, and you won't find something that's exactly like the 701. Are you interested in something small? How small is too small? How big is too big? How much does weight matter vs. size? Does price matters?
For example the GPD Pocket is decently well specced, but it may be too small for you or too expensive. There are lots of Chinese notebooks or tablets + keyboard with low specs which should be a fit replacement for a netbook. Take a look at GearBest (store) and TechTablets (revi
Maximum dimensions are roughly 8" x 11", or an Eee 1000H.
Re: (Score:2)
GPD Pocket (Score:1)
If you can type well on the 701, then you'ld like the keyboard on the GPD Pocket.
High res screen, 8Gb ram, 128Gb SSD, selection of other standard stuff.
Comes in windows and linux versions.
And something around the $500 price.
Cheap Chinese (Score:1)
It is basically a Surface knock-off for cheap. Is it as good as a Surface? Hell fuck no! However, for that price, I'm not going to complain. Cherry Trail Atom quad core, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, 192
There are no capable 10" devices anymore (Score:2)
At least not to the best of my knowledge. Yes, I'm facing the same problem for some time now, although I'm still slightly better off with a year 2012 model netbook (1.6 GHz Atom) that I've upgraded to 4 GB (only 3 of them usable even with a 64 bit OS though) and SSD.
The last device I know of that would have fitted my needs in size vs. capability would have been the 10.6" Surface Pro 2 with the best of available options back then (8 GB/512 GB IIRC), but that was a design/lifestyle object sold for too high a
Depends on what you call 'capable'. A 2012 netbook was hardly 'capable', it was just usable. Current equivalents are somewhat better, but still fall in the same category. There are quite a few Atom based 2-in-1 laptop/tablets available on Chinese stores like GearBest, typically specced with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 1080p screen. There are some with better CPU's and more storage (and a higher price), like the Cube Mix Plus. They aren't power laptops, but they're pretty much the evolution of old netbooks i
Re: (Score:2)
In 2012, a better netbook, upgraded to full RAM capacity and HDD replaced with SDD, was a device that could be put to some good use. In 2018, I'd expect to be able to buy something which is, relative to today's standards, what the 2012 netbook used to be back then. And I'd expect it not to be extremely more expensive, either.
That would, today, include at least 8 GB RAM.
The Cube Mix, at first glance, looks like a strong contender for what I'm after! Neither 4 GB RAM nor 128 GB SSD are enough, though.
Depends on what you call 'capable'.
Try this definition: A device with 10" screen and keyboard capable of running GNU/Linux and Wine without prompting the user to wipe the drive at every boot. ASUS Transformer Book can't run GNU/Linux well (no suspend, no backlight brightness control), ARM devices can't run Wine, and Chromebooks in developer mode prompt the user to wipe the drive at every boot.
Lenovo Yoga 310 (Score:1)
Lenovo Yoga 310. I replaced my netbook with this a month ago. Cheap, light, fast and touch screen. I run Fedora and Android on it.
Guacamole (Score:2)
For the size form-factor I use an iPad Air with a cover that has a built in Bluetooth keyboard.
For a larger screen and better keyboard I use a ChromeBook.
I have a Linux and a Windows VM in "the cloud" that I connect to from those devices via Apache Guacamole https://guacamole.apache.org/ [apache.org]
I installed Debian Linux on my EeePC and I use it for command line access to the Linux VM via ssh and occasionaly I run Firefox (via 'startx' because there is not enoug
Recurring cost of VPS and mobile data (Score:2)
I have a Linux and a Windows VM in "the cloud" that I connect to from [my iPad Air and Chromebook] via Apache Guacamole
How much do you pay per year to lease your Linux and a Windows VPS, and how much do you pay per year to connect to it through a cellular ISP?
I'd recommand waiting (Score:2)
until intel and company fix their bugs.
or you can get yourself a pi-top https://pi-top.com/ [pi-top.com]
Get an ultrabook (Score:2)
I love my Asus UX305CA [asus.com].
Recycle it properly (Score:2)
You should bring it to a shop where it is recycled/disposed properly.
Then you either check Amazon or any other retailer of your choice.
Thank you for environmental friendly shopping and disposal of used electronic goods.
Then you either check Amazon or any other retailer of your choice.
Let me rephrase the original poster's question in terms of your reply: What laptop currently sold on "Amazon or any other retailer of your choice" is comparable to the Eee PC 701?
No Netbook For You! Here's a tablet (Score:2)
Cheap small laptops don't really exist on the market any more, and most that do are 2:1 devices: tablet first and laptop second. The next step up is a full-spec'd "ultraportable" laptop, and those cost a lot more.
Overall, either type don't have many ports either and with no upgrade options to be as thin as possible.
I have replaced my old netbook with a Lenovo Yoga Tab 8" Windows 8 tablet from 2015. 1920*1200 8" screen (16:10, 283 PPI), Micro SD-card reader (more storage), WiFi, BT, GPS, front and back camer
901 (Score:2)
Barely exists anymore (Score:2)
The form factor and the pricing of these netbooks is dead. For now there are no good replacements.
The closes in terms of what they set out to do are either Chromebooks or Windows tablets. As you seem to be looking for a Windows machine, the likes of Asus Transformer Mini or Microsoft Surface Pro provide a device that's faster, lighter, smaller in terms of volume, bigger in terms of surface and have a bigger and better screen than Eee 701. They are also more expensive.
The closes in terms of what they set out to do are either Chromebooks or Windows tablets.
Lenovo also makes "Winbooks", i.e., Windows versions of their most popular Chromebooks models. I've bought a 11.6-inch "Lenovo N22 Winbook" that has pretty much the same hardware as the "Chromebook N22": a modern Celeron that can run 1080p/h264 videos, 32GB SSD (replaceable), 2GB RAM.
It is not a perfect device, but was a good replacement for my old Atom netbook for classroom purpose.
Care for a PDA? (Score:1)
Used ThinkPad X series (Score:3)
The great thing about the X230 is that you can get almost any part of its' exterior replaced. IPS screen, fingeprint sensor, WWAN connection, backlit keyboard.
On the other hand, the X230 is stuck with wireless N adapter and 720p screen. But if you're resourceful, there's guide to reflash the bios to eliminate wireless adapter whitelist, and even an upgrade kit for FHD screen
Ockel computers (Score:1)
They are just about the only ones that build a serious and quality computer in this form factor.
https://www.ockelcomputers.com/
Lenovo 100s or upgrade mini 9 (Score:1)
When choosing a laptop, one must first ensure that it has actual mouse buttons,
Then that they are touching (no gap between them)
Then that the screen is non glare
Then that it is properly small and light (or has hardware capability and price)
The lenovo 100s was cheap and actually works.
That said my dell mini 9's just needed new bios batteries... The ssd's are uncommon but 2gib ram and Kubuntu (with rendering eye gags turned off)
I have 16 and 32 gib ssds in my mini 9's and I love them... They can be ran off
Is this Meltdown-proof? (Score:2)
Is the EeePC's processor Meltdown-proof? (ie, no speculative execution?) Install Linux and you may have one of the few secure pieces of computing equipment on earth
:)
Tablet with a Detachable Keyboard/Cover (Score:1)
Any of them available with a half-decent CPU, 8+ GB RAM, 512+ GB SSD?
Well, ... it depends. Some ideas: (Score:2)
The EEE is way underpowered for todays standards, no doubt. However, IIRC, you can replace it's battery which is a feature todays handheld/ultraportable computers don't have.
Look into Microsofts Surface Line of products and look at the Windows Tablets Samsung has to offer. One current Windows Notebook I find intrigueing is the Huawei Matebook. Very neat device. Like a rippoff of the MacBook but built around Windows. Definitely check that one out.
Netbooks run Linux (Score:2)
well, for the original EEE that's the case anyway, mine does and it is still usable for what it's intended use was.
nobody will convince me the screen was ever big enough to do image/photo editing, even back in the day when it was released the screen was already small.
I love Linux, though it's not my religion, as it becomes for some users. I spent lots of time on the Eee with its included Xandros botch job (you had to edit text files to add icons for new apps you'd installed), and tried various other distros from the era. I was very active on EeeUser.com back then. I always wanted to run Linux on it indefinitely, but all the invaluable utilities for it (overdriving the screen brightness, overclocking the CPU to 900 MHz, killing everything when you pressed the power bu
Slashdot is you. Stop shaming yourselves (Score:2)
Just like whatever government you have on your country, what shows up on the front-page of
/. is democratic, and whoever uses it has the DUTY to change it if need be, and at the very least, the common sense to criticize only after taking action. There's a thing these days called the blockchain and PoS from which you can take some hints on. If you don't like the status quo, maybe hackernews is a better place for your high-level nerd stuff.
Now, replying to the post (because it doesn't make sense to hijack a t
Cheap laptop/tablet hybrids (Score:2)
- HP x2 (also known as HP Pavilion x2) - 10-inch laptop-tablet hybrid with eMMC flash (not SSD)
- Lenovo Miix 320
- Asus Transformer
- Acer Switch One
I've recently bought a HP Pavilion x2 10-n140nw (V2H20EA) for about 300$, and it's fine as a secondary device (checking web and email while on the trips, video conferencing, instant messaging). It can also run some less CPU/GPU-heavy games.
Modern Netbook - Lenovo ThinkPad 11e (4th Gen) (Score:5, Informative)
Lenovo actually keeps an 11-inch sized netbook around in it's line up in a couple of flavors, but the full PC version is the ThinkPad 11e. It can ben outfitted with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Core i3 Processor if you like.
Info here: https://www3.lenovo.com/us/en/... [lenovo.com]
Get a used MacBook Air (Score:1)
Same here (Score:2)
I feel with you.
My rusty EEE 901 ran for nearly a decade, expanded to 2GB RAM, 36GB Flash and a 10 hour extra large battery, running XP, LUbuntu 10,04 to 16.04 and Windows 10 all fine. Pretty much every daily work worked flawless EXPECT browsing the web.
I ended up with tihs: https://skinflint.co.uk/odys-s... [skinflint.co.uk] - very cheap, very small and light and high resolution on a small screen gives a very crisp picture. Also using it as a tablet by flipping the screen 360 degree around is pretty nice. 32GB is a lot of s
As a former Eee 701 user, get a Thinkpad. (Score:1)
When the Eee's specs began to show their age as you describe, I bought an HP Mini 5103 (10" screen) and was never especially happy with it. When the HP's specs became insufficient, I bought a refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad X230. The 12" screen is a bit bigger than I really need (I think 10-11" is the ideal), but I'm thoroughly pleased with it. The hardware is more than adequate for my purposes, despite being a few years old, and I fully expect it to get me through another ~3 years of school. 9/10 highly recomm
630 MHz Celeron (Score:1)
Block javascript (Score:2)
Install a javascript blocker on your web browser, and you will be amazed how much faster your web browsing becomes.
Bloated sites (Score:1)
If the browser can be configured to trick sites into thinking it's a phone, then maybe one can browse without getting the JavaScript-happy eye-candy version of the site that slows the browser down.
It doesn't matter what OS you use. No netbook is going to handle the modern scripts up the ass bloated web we have today. This is a form factor that needs to come back with more powerful processors and more than the 2GB RAM limit intel artificially imposed on them. Launching any modern web browser on such a machine today, the browser OS and browser is going to eat up most of the ram, god forbid actually loading any pages. I absolutely love the form factor of my old Lenovo S10, unfortunately it just is not t
