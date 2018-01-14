Ask Slashdot: Is There a Useful Voice-Activated PC? (dailycaring.com) 50
An anonymous reader writes: My elderly monther-in-law misses her computer. Her mind is okay, but she cannot use a computer because of her Parkinson's disease.
I am not all that impressed with Amazon Echo. Seems you can ask the Echo for the time of day, or the weather outside, but it will not do anything useful -- like send an email. A voice controlled PC would be great, even if it only did a few simple tasks.
The original submission ends with a question: "Is there such a thing?" So leave your best thoughts and suggestions in the comments. Is there a useful voice-activated PC?
Any PC or Mac with a microphone. (Score:5, Informative)
Windows since XP and MacOS since like... 9.0 have included voice assistive technologies.
You just have to turn them on.
If the OS's built in speech recognition and control don't do what you want, buy a copy of Dragon NaturallySpeaking.
Several are useful. (Score:2)
Several are useful (saving time or complexity), but mostly in very limited spaces. Google's is useful when you don't want or have the free hands for typing a query into your phone. Echo is useful for playing background music. Even Kinect's can be useful for commands on a TV. If you want a fully functioning assistant, hire one; AI isn't there yet.
iPad, Siri and accessibility features (Score:4, Informative)
An iPad with proper accessibility settings and Siri voice recognition.
Iâ(TM)m not a native speaker and Siri does understand me well enough to write proper emails and messages.
https://www.abilitynet.org.uk/... [abilitynet.org.uk]
Maybe Cortana? (Score:2)
How angry does she get? (Score:1)
Because no voice activated PC ever didn't make the user angry by doing the wrong f--king thing at the wrong time. On top of this you're probably going to force windows on her as well.
At least she'll get a good workout throwing the f.?king thing out of the window when it really gets on her nerves.
Windows has speech options (Score:1)
And I've used them successfully, too. To control the PC and to write documents.
Sure (Score:2)
They are called iPads.
Tremor Cancellation (Score:3, Informative)
Not a direct answer, but perhaps helpful -- there is some promising work being done with tremor compensation/cancellation technology. Strap on a bracelet with a type of vibrator attached and it can stabilize your hand movements, kind of like camera stabilization does for taking pictures.
https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/projects-backed-by-google-and-microsoft-are-tackling-parkinsons-disease/ [digitaltrends.com]
Same thing, different article. Not available yet, I believe...
https://blogs.microsoft.com/tr... [microsoft.com]
This is a lovely idea. I wonder whether we could also come up with a digital filter that could take out Parkinson's tremors when using an ordinary mouse. I want to work on it.
Dragon NaturallySpeaking (Score:4, Informative)
I think that does what you are looking for.
open thunderird
write now email
---dictate to address
---dictate message
send email
works fine for me
That "works fine for me" is the problem. What works for one person won't work for another. You're technically savvy, with a mind working well enough to remember those specific commands. Those who would benefit the most from such a system might not be.
Some won't remember the exact statements, or their order.
Some won't have a clear enough voice, or one that works in the specific frequency and amplitude range the machine needs[*].
Some can't put on a headset properly.
Some can't see the screen well enough to k
Best suggest would be to work with Blind organizat (Score:3, Interesting)
I would suggest a disability support group (Score:1)
Obviously setting up these devices can take some customization, and bringing up the Amazon Echo, a device not meant to be a computer, while appearing ignorant of the existing voice-assistance technologies in actual computer OSes is a warning sign that you may need real hands-on help.
Not that we won't try here, but I've got to get that advice out of the way.
It has to work OFFLINE to make sense. (Score:1)
How is "it has to work offline" an answer to the question of whether there are functional solutions for voice controlling things like sending emails and other basic PC usage scenarios?
I don't know the elderly woman in question, but my bet would be that she cares _a lot_ more about whether or not she can make the solution do what she needs, than whether or not it is offline or online. Either way, that's her call.
How is "it has to work offline" an answer to the question of whether there are functional solutions for voice controlling things like sending emails and other basic PC usage scenarios?
1) You cannot depend on being online 24/7.
2) Some people reasonably consider "online only" to be such an invasion of privacy that it's fundamentally broken. That is, by definition, it "does not work" even if it appears to work. Granted, that's a philosophical rather than a technical argument, but it is an argument nonetheless.
My point was that it did not answer the question. We know nothing of the woman's connectivity, or whether she cares about privacy issues. The "answer" offered no actual suggestions for solutions, just some related personal opinions phrased as absolutes.
Of course (Score:2)
It comes from the same people who make automated lawn mowers.
They're called children.
Would need to use command words more accurately. (Score:3)
The overwhelming problem with all of these speech recognition interfaces is that web sites are not coded for key word searches and every website on the planet would most likely screw up the idea of using a keyword search structure. Again it all comes down to language and the fact that the complexity involved in obtaining fine grained results from key words in combinations interpolated by a computer is an enormous task that is fraught with the possibility of error.
Dragon (Score:2)
Switch Control, or similar (Score:1)
When connected to a bluetooth switch such as those made by Ablenet (www.ablenetinc.com) the whole interface can be control from a single button which can be bushed by the disabled person. Other switches work
Get back to what is needed (Score:2)
With a home computer, the home automation kit and no internet many tasks can be automated using voice.
Generations of people in the USA used their DOS and Windows voice control to automate their lights, thermostats, alarms, some appliances.
Such systems did the task asked for when told. No need for a robot buddy or todays ad and internet connected systems.
The emperor has no clothes (Score:2)
Not to shill for Apple, but... (Score:1)
Mac OS X has had this feature for nearly 20 years.
No (Score:2)
No
Dragon/dragonfly (Score:2)
Caster is a good one. Check these tutorials [youtube.com].
You will need to spend some time to understand how things work and train your mother-in-law to use the customized voice commands.
Search for "dragon naturally speaking demo" on YouTube to see what others do.
It would have to listen all the time... (Score:2)
Basically it would have to be near human voice recognition if it were implimented with humans.
Frankly, I've never liked voice interfaces. They don't stop and start recognizing when they should execute properly. And the accuracy of command execution is poor. And the speed of data entry or command entry is slow.
I can see some uses as a back up interface that would ignore commands unless certain conditions were met... and was only used for a few things. I don't see the use for it outside of that until the voic
Yes. Try Nuance products (e.g. Dragon, etc.) (Score:2)
I have a friend who is a quadriplegic and lives in an electric chair. He is also a software engineer and very active on Facebook. Last time I knew the details of his setup he was using Dragon, I believe. As I understand it, it's fully customizable, i.e. you get to tie particular voice commands that you choose to particular actions, widgets, keystrokes, etc.
It took him a year or three to get it all customized to his liking for everything, but at this point he basically rolls around and uses the laptop attach