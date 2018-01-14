Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications

Ask Slashdot: Is There a Useful Voice-Activated PC? (dailycaring.com) 50

Posted by EditorDavid from the commanding-voices dept.
An anonymous reader writes: My elderly monther-in-law misses her computer. Her mind is okay, but she cannot use a computer because of her Parkinson's disease.

I am not all that impressed with Amazon Echo. Seems you can ask the Echo for the time of day, or the weather outside, but it will not do anything useful -- like send an email. A voice controlled PC would be great, even if it only did a few simple tasks.
The original submission ends with a question: "Is there such a thing?" So leave your best thoughts and suggestions in the comments. Is there a useful voice-activated PC?

Ask Slashdot: Is There a Useful Voice-Activated PC? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: Is There a Useful Voice-Activated PC?

Comments Filter:

  • Any PC or Mac with a microphone. (Score:5, Informative)

    by damnbunni ( 1215350 ) on Sunday January 14, 2018 @07:43AM (#55925967) Journal

    Windows since XP and MacOS since like... 9.0 have included voice assistive technologies.

    You just have to turn them on.

    If the OS's built in speech recognition and control don't do what you want, buy a copy of Dragon NaturallySpeaking.

    • Several are useful (saving time or complexity), but mostly in very limited spaces. Google's is useful when you don't want or have the free hands for typing a query into your phone. Echo is useful for playing background music. Even Kinect's can be useful for commands on a TV. If you want a fully functioning assistant, hire one; AI isn't there yet.

  • iPad, Siri and accessibility features (Score:4, Informative)

    by k2r ( 255754 ) on Sunday January 14, 2018 @07:44AM (#55925981)

    An iPad with proper accessibility settings and Siri voice recognition.
    Iâ(TM)m not a native speaker and Siri does understand me well enough to write proper emails and messages.

    https://www.abilitynet.org.uk/... [abilitynet.org.uk]

  • I know you need to give access to millions of sensitive data in order to use Cortana (Windows 10). I have not had much success on either Cortana ir OK Google as I am not an English speaker. I know other people had success with Siri.

  • How angry does she get? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because no voice activated PC ever didn't make the user angry by doing the wrong f--king thing at the wrong time. On top of this you're probably going to force windows on her as well.

    At least she'll get a good workout throwing the f.?king thing out of the window when it really gets on her nerves.

  • Windows has speech options (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And I've used them successfully, too. To control the PC and to write documents.

  • They are called iPads.

  • Tremor Cancellation (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, 2018 @07:57AM (#55926025)

    Not a direct answer, but perhaps helpful -- there is some promising work being done with tremor compensation/cancellation technology. Strap on a bracelet with a type of vibrator attached and it can stabilize your hand movements, kind of like camera stabilization does for taking pictures.

    https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/projects-backed-by-google-and-microsoft-are-tackling-parkinsons-disease/ [digitaltrends.com]

    • Same thing, different article. Not available yet, I believe...

      https://blogs.microsoft.com/tr... [microsoft.com]

      This is a lovely idea. I wonder whether we could also come up with a digital filter that could take out Parkinson's tremors when using an ordinary mouse. I want to work on it.

  • Dragon NaturallySpeaking (Score:4, Informative)

    by taxman_10m ( 41083 ) on Sunday January 14, 2018 @07:58AM (#55926027)

    I think that does what you are looking for.

    • I used to sit next to someone who had RSI so used to Dragon Dictate (as it was then) to do a lot of his keyboard work, which included writing code. On bad dates he could use it to control the mouse too. This is not easy, so it depends on how determined your mother-in-law is. If she has computer skills but has just lost the manual control, then a Dragon product may do the job. If she hasn't handled a computer in some time, so she will be getting used to a new computer, a new OS, and everything else being in
    • Unfortunately, This would not be the case. Too much physical interaction is still required for it to be "Truly" useful... Being in IT for 28+ years now, I have several customers who are paraplegic for one reason or another. Some have use of their hands, some only minimally. (Cerebral Palsy) My customers who have minimal use of their hands typically type with a special mouse using the on-screen keyboard. As Dragon makes too many mistakes, has too many bugs, and just can't fit the bill consistently enough to
      • EDIT: to clarify, they use the On-Screen keyboard in "conjunction" with something like Dragon, Siri, Google, Alexa, Etc.
  • Having spent a certain amount of time with disability offices I suggest that you go and find a local Blind Association and see if they can allow her to test out some of the software written for blind people. Jaws is a software that allows you too hear in one ear what's on the screen and what you're typing in the other ear might be more difficult than your mother-in-law can manage. The other thing is that this will probably help her get access two other entertainments such as audio books and people in a similar condition to commiserate. What you're looking for is probably not an out-of-the-box solution sold at the General Market but something you're going to find it's a little more expensive but there's probably a grant for it.

  • I would suggest a disability support group (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Obviously setting up these devices can take some customization, and bringing up the Amazon Echo, a device not meant to be a computer, while appearing ignorant of the existing voice-assistance technologies in actual computer OSes is a warning sign that you may need real hands-on help.

    Not that we won't try here, but I've got to get that advice out of the way.

  • The answer is simple: The technology has to BE ON YOUR COMPUTER. It has to work offline as well. Otherwise this is just the usual "giving away your most private information for free".

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mascot ( 120795 )

      How is "it has to work offline" an answer to the question of whether there are functional solutions for voice controlling things like sending emails and other basic PC usage scenarios?

      I don't know the elderly woman in question, but my bet would be that she cares _a lot_ more about whether or not she can make the solution do what she needs, than whether or not it is offline or online. Either way, that's her call.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by davidwr ( 791652 )

        How is "it has to work offline" an answer to the question of whether there are functional solutions for voice controlling things like sending emails and other basic PC usage scenarios?

        1) You cannot depend on being online 24/7.

        2) Some people reasonably consider "online only" to be such an invasion of privacy that it's fundamentally broken. That is, by definition, it "does not work" even if it appears to work. Granted, that's a philosophical rather than a technical argument, but it is an argument nonetheless.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Mascot ( 120795 )

          My point was that it did not answer the question. We know nothing of the woman's connectivity, or whether she cares about privacy issues. The "answer" offered no actual suggestions for solutions, just some related personal opinions phrased as absolutes.

  • It comes from the same people who make automated lawn mowers.

    They're called children.

  • The problem with voice activated commands to effectively use web sites like facebook, is that there is no web specific way of selecting functions on standard web page even with HTML5. However I am sure that they are working on it at facebook. If they do release a facebook specific browser with a function audio command structure for a front end that remains static then it may become entirely possible to surf the site. Google chrome does surf by audio and is operating system agnostic unlike Siri which is apples pie in the sky attempt at market dominance or Cortana which is Microsoft's answer to Google chrome and Siri.

    The overwhelming problem with all of these speech recognition interfaces is that web sites are not coded for key word searches and every website on the planet would most likely screw up the idea of using a keyword search structure. Again it all comes down to language and the fact that the complexity involved in obtaining fine grained results from key words in combinations interpolated by a computer is an enormous task that is fraught with the possibility of error.

  • Nuance's Dragon NaturallySpeaking is advertised as such an accessibility solution. IMO, a programmer might be helpful in case a little coding and registry manipulation is needed.
  • On the MacOS, iOS and tvOS, all from Apple, there is an accessibility service called Switch Control. Similar software exists for other operating systems. Switch Control along with the built in dictation service provides a means for those with very limited mobility to operate a computer or similar device.

    When connected to a bluetooth switch such as those made by Ablenet (www.ablenetinc.com) the whole interface can be control from a single button which can be bushed by the disabled person. Other switches work
  • X10 (industry standard) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    With a home computer, the home automation kit and no internet many tasks can be automated using voice.
    Generations of people in the USA used their DOS and Windows voice control to automate their lights, thermostats, alarms, some appliances.
    Such systems did the task asked for when told. No need for a robot buddy or todays ad and internet connected systems.
  • The big tech companies are pushing the digital assistant technology hard, but the truth is that, as things currently stand, the usefulness of such assistants is extremely limited. They are able to answer very specific, domain-limited questions which, for the most part, you could answer yourself probably just as quickly, if not more so, from your keyboard. Other than that, they do very little that is really useful. My Alexa device can turn lights on and off - which I can do faster by throwing a switch. I gue

  • Mac OS X has had this feature for nearly 20 years.

  • No

  • You can train your PC to do that. I use dragon naturally speaking with dragonfly python scripting. There are many python libraries which are built on dragonfly, which do the job.

    Caster is a good one. Check these tutorials [youtube.com].

    You will need to spend some time to understand how things work and train your mother-in-law to use the customized voice commands.

    Search for "dragon naturally speaking demo" on YouTube to see what others do.

  • Basically it would have to be near human voice recognition if it were implimented with humans.

    Frankly, I've never liked voice interfaces. They don't stop and start recognizing when they should execute properly. And the accuracy of command execution is poor. And the speed of data entry or command entry is slow.

    I can see some uses as a back up interface that would ignore commands unless certain conditions were met... and was only used for a few things. I don't see the use for it outside of that until the voic

  • I have a friend who is a quadriplegic and lives in an electric chair. He is also a software engineer and very active on Facebook. Last time I knew the details of his setup he was using Dragon, I believe. As I understand it, it's fully customizable, i.e. you get to tie particular voice commands that you choose to particular actions, widgets, keystrokes, etc.

    It took him a year or three to get it all customized to his liking for everything, but at this point he basically rolls around and uses the laptop attach

Slashdot Top Deals

The tree of research must from time to time be refreshed with the blood of bean counters. -- Alan Kay

Close