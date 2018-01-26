Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Mars Science

Ask Slashdot: What Kind of Societies Will the First Mars Colonies Be?

Posted by msmash from the think-about-it dept.
New submitter nyri writes: I'm making a two-part study in what kind of societies humans will build on Mars when we start to colonize the red planet. In first part, I'm trying to approach the question sociologically as rigorously as possible. Sociology being what it is, this also includes informed speculation. So, what does Slashdot think: What sort of colonies will humans build on the red planet? How large will they be? How will they make decisions and select their leaders? What kind of judicial systems will they use? What happens if a colony's population grows larger than they are able to sustain? Will they be religious and if so, how? How will their internal and external economy work? And so on...

A second part of the study is of psychometric nature to explore the kind of personalities be present in first colonies. I also encourage you to take the survey.

  • You know what they say... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @01:34PM (#56009201)

    A couple of months of research can frequently save a couple of hours in the library.

    Your questions are not new, to science or to science fiction, and have been covered extensively by people with relevant PhDs. Instead of tracking down their research and reading their conclusions and the reasoning for them... you're asking Reddit. Anonymous, probably ignorant and wish-based responses with the occasional gem you won't be able to reliably distinguish from the giant manure pile.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I also heard that scientists have determined through extensive research that once you go black you’ll have a statistical significant difficulty in overcoming the high improbability of ever going back.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      you're asking Reddit

      Did you forget where you are? This is Slashdot, not Reddit.

      Though I will admit that it's getting harder to find the differences.

      • >Did you forget where you are? This is Slashdot, not Reddit.

        Ha... and I made a point of leaving Reddit a year or so ago because it was getting pretty toxic and stupid... maybe it's time to take my Internet surfing license away. :(

    • Science fiction books have been spectacularly wrong before, but that's the best source of such speculation anyway. Heinlein's Red Planet [wikipedia.org] offers an idea — somewhat based on how remote colonies on Earth have been managed, when crossing the Atlantic took about as long — and was as risky — as getting to Mars may be soon. Written in 1940ies, it allowed for an ancient sentient race of Martians, but that does not detract from its description of the human life over there.

      And how those colonies, di

    • I mean his Mars trilogy was nearly completely about the rise of a unique Martian society over the 100-200 years since its founding.

  • Please see this documentary film relating specifically to your question: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt01... [imdb.com]

  • Colonizing mars only works with technology we don't have yet. Once that tech exisits, societies will change, wether here or on mars will then make little difference. If people will be selected to live on mars, chances are we'll look for the emotionally stable to do the first wave of colonisation. ... You know, like astronauts.

    • I'm going to go out on a limb here and say there are not going to be any Mars colonies. We may have research labs and possibly some vacation resorts but I don't see there being any real colonies. Not like scifi has us thinking.

      The issue is not atmosphere or water, those can be addressed, but gravity. I was listening to some pod casts and reading some papers. There are a few scientists that think that our life cycle it tied very closely to a 1G gravity. With out this conception and development of a viable fetus is impossible. If this is true then there will never be colonies on Mars, or almost any place else.

    • If people will be selected to live on mars, chances are we'll look for the emotionally stable to do the first wave of colonisation. ... You know, like astronauts.

      Or perhaps it's much more like the early colonies in the Americas or Australia where the people selected were ones who the powers back home were sick of wanted to kick out of the country or who were completely fed up with the system and home and wanted to get out from underneath it.

      • What? It's easy to ship people away on a boat when there are thousands of boats and the destination may be wild but still has the basic conditions for life. It's a much different situation when you're spending multiple billions of dollars and the people going will literally be a representative of your government/organization.

        • At one point in time shipping anything across the ocean was hideously expensive and reserved primarily for luxuries reserved for nobility. Later on it became relatively cheap and there's the old story of the early days of California where it was more economical to ship laundry to be done in Hawaii than for it to be done locally. Today you can scarcely glance at a shelf in any store without seeing something that was made quite far away because shipping has become so inexpensive relative to the other costs th

          • We already spend billions to let astronauts do experiments in space. If there was a plan for a colony that grabbed the public's attention, I don't think it's a stretch. I also think a private group could do the same.

            I think my main point is that on earth, it's possible to send people to a remote land with nothing more than a boat full of supplies (if that), and they could survive, even if no one else is there, and there's no infrastructure. For a Mars colony, someone would have to set up everything far in a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      ...we'll look for the emotionally stable to do the first wave of colonisation.

      "How would you like a one-way ticket away from civilization and everything you know to go live out your days in an isolated wasteland?"
      "Sounds great! Sign me up!"
      "You... Uh... Pass?"

    • Exactly what tech are you thinking of that's conspicuously missing, beyond the rockets themselves? Sealed terrariums have been done for decades, and on Mars you have unlimited CO2 and water to let the plants outpace the animals and fuel expansion. I seem to recall that we've already worked out concrete based on simulated-Mars sand, and gas-impermeable sealants are not difficult, and can even be made from waste cellulose with the right equipment, so habitat domes shouldn't be too much of a problem. Airlock

      • Sealed terrariums have been done for decades

        I only know one that had attempts at people living in them: Biosphere 2, and it was a flop.

        Airlocks, space suits, computers, etc. will need to be imported until local infrastructure has become sufficiently industrialized, but that's always been the case with new colonies.

        You also need to import everything to build a sufficiently industrialized infrastructure. There's not enough stuff lying around to bootstrap an industrial base without massive amounts of equipment.

        Maybe we should do an experiment on Earth first. Send a bunch of people to the Gobi desert, and see how long it takes before they can build a working toaster out of natural resources. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • We will all be dead before then... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Humanity is far too stupid to achieve a society of any real population on Mars before things like CRISPR, 3d printed plagues, and atomic warfare reduce our societies to a shadow of their former glory.

    Heck, even the overuse of antibiotics is about to reduce our medical field to some sort of 1800's vintage joke.

    "Sir you have appendicitis. Back in the good old days you would have lived, but now we can't even do surgery without you dying of an infection. Here is enough morphine to ride out the rest of your d

  • Well.... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It will start out as a Democracy with enlightened leadership. Eventually, factions would develop and then devolve into a barbaric society where there will be one despotic leader, science will be forgotten and folks will be just getting by until they all die-off from thirst.

    Or, they will argue among themselves so much that a decision will never get made and they all die from thirst because of their inaction.

    Or, the Martians come out of hibernation and eat all of them.

    Nothing good will happen because humanity

  • There wont be societies (Score:3, Insightful)

    by geek ( 5680 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @01:43PM (#56009279)

    Because there is no fucking reason to go there other than bragging rights. Its a dead planet. The only time people migrate is when there is something to migrate for, be it a gold rush or self preservation. The reasons to go to Mars are............ Yeah

  • They'll be scientific research stations (Score:4, Insightful)

    by vtcodger ( 957785 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @01:45PM (#56009301)

    First of all, nobody is going to Mars for a lot longer than most people think. Costs too much now. Costs will drop slowly, And second, once people get there, most exploration will surely be done by robotic rovers -- probably controlled from orbit. AFAICS, there won't be any colonies until some terraforming is done. At the very least, getting rid of the toxic perchlorates that are said to be prsent in the soil. And hopefully some Oxygenation of the virtually nonexistent atmosphere. There may be a (very) few research stations on the surface and those will likely be militaristic. Think Antarctica -- which, BTW, is what the Martian climate will be like except that Antarctica is warmer and you can breath Antarctic air if you are careful about frostbite.

  • Asexual monoplastic amoeba (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    With built in guilt of reproductibility.

  • Wrong Question (Score:3)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @01:49PM (#56009337) Journal
    The real question is 'why' we would colonize Mars, and it has to make some kind of economic sense because it will be an expensive endeavor.

    • If a global catastrophe happens to/on Earth, our only hope will be a self-sustaining colony somewhere. Mars seems to be our best possible chance so far.

      • None of the catastrophes on earth the last billion years has ever made the Earth less habitable than Mars. Your scenario is nonsense.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sinij ( 911942 )

          None of the catastrophes on earth the last billion years has ever made the Earth less habitable than Mars. Your scenario is nonsense.

          Sure, but plenty were mass extinctions that left only lichens and small animals alive. Earth won't become uninhabitable, but that doesn't necessary means that it won't be inhabited without humans. Unless, you know, there are some humans living elsewhere that could come back when the dust settles.

          • You aren't making any sense. Even the worst case scenarios (just lichen can survive) are magnitudes more livable than Mars.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by sinij ( 911942 )

              You aren't making any sense. Even the worst case scenarios (just lichen can survive) are magnitudes more livable than Mars.

              Is wiping hard disk makes it unusable? No, you can keep using it without issues. However, the data that was there is gone. How do you make sure that your data is safe from getting wiped? You copy it elsewhere, then you bring it back if your main drive got wiped.

              The same idea applies here. You are complaining that tapes are clunky to use. Sure, they are. However, they serve one purpose very well - store data so it can be retrieved when needed and copied to a medium that is easier to use.

          • Build a bunker deep inside a mountain, and have a bunch of people hide there until the dust settles. That is, if you care about such a thing in the first place.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      The real question is 'why' we would colonize Mars

      Offsite backup for Humanity.

      and it has to make some kind of economic sense because it will be an expensive endeavor.

      What is the total economic value of humanity's existence?

      • Dinosaur killing asteroid + total thermonuclear war Earth would still be more habitable than Mars.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sinij ( 911942 )

          Dinosaur killing asteroid + total thermonuclear war Earth would still be more habitable than Mars.

          Sure, but would there be any humans left alive? Dinosaur-killing asteroid did a very good job wiping dinosaurs.

          • In any scenario why would we divert resources to attempt to go to Mars instead of finding a way to 'back up' on earth which will always be more viable than mars? It doesn't make any sense.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by sinij ( 911942 )

              In any scenario why would we divert resources to attempt to go to Mars instead of finding a way to 'back up' on earth which will always be more viable than mars? It doesn't make any sense.

              This is good question. Multiple reasons.

              Reason 1: Disaster Scale. Catastrophes that can wipe life on multiple planets are a lot more massive in scale that catastrophes that can wipe a single planet.

              Reason 2: Isolation. If the nature of such disaster is contagion of some kind, then 6+ month trip offers perfect and on-going quarantine.

              Reason 3: Crabs in a bucket & distance. If disaster doesn't quite wipe humanity, it can still destroy our technological society. As our society collapses, any resourc

              • Probability of disaster is inversely proportional to scale. The last time something like this happened was billions of years ago when the moon was created. Why would we worry about the most unlikely events.

                Quarantine? We could just have them orbit the earth for six months. Better yet, why even launch the space capsule into space when we can park it in a warehouse on earth.

                Social disorder will make it less likely we can cobble together a mars colony. (see my first response)

  • "The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled 'Elon.' Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet."
        Wernher von Braun
        The Mars Project [wlym.com], Page 177

  • A Mars society is going to be science based otherwise they won't last very long. Will this cause atheism to be dominate on Mars?

  • We need to do everything we can to ensure that the first and subsequent colonies are successful. That said, the first colony will definitely fail badly maybe even horrifically and we better have the stomach for that. There will be events or situations we didnt prepare for.

    Exploration and pioneering is difficult but we need to do it or fall back into the tribalism and stupidity that plagues humanity.

  • And they will most likely be speaking Mandarin.

    Unless the US can get rid of the cancerous politics called Trumpism, China will be the next imperial colonial power.

  • Or something resembling a tribe, just with higher technology.

  • Like Antartica (Score:3)

    by nomorecwrd ( 1193329 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @02:03PM (#56009461)
    I think it will be very similar to how Antarctica is today. There is a good starting point as a study case. Several science bases (maybe even some civilians, as Chile have in Antarctica today), each base belonging to a country of origin on earth, so each base will have a "local" law depending on that country. Lots of interactions/helping between bases. Mars won't be considered a foreign territory by any country, for many years to come. As in Antarctica, claimed territories will overlapped, but should not be a problem for anyone for some time. Problems will start when countries start exporting natural resources back to earth... specially coming from those overlapped territories. Thats my 2 pesos.
  • As in.... human.

    Too bad they will probably outnumber the martians.
  • Seems pretty obvious to me... i doubt that the first society will even last long enough for the second one to arrive.
  • Having lots of sex with green-skinned women!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by plopez ( 54068 )

      you can do that anytime you want to. There is a such thing as dye you know.

      (insert snarky comment about OP being a virgin and living in parents basement)

  • If it's commercial interests, it'll probably be governed by a board of directors. If it's by governments, it'll probably be essentially a military dictatorship (although it will probably be phrased more politely). In any event, given the conditions of living on Mars, highly centralized government is almost a certainty. A lot of things have to be coordinated, such as production of breathable air, creation of food and shelter, etc. Given that any mistakes could be catastrophic, there probably aren't going to

  • the gop system people will need pay life support fees (but get it free in jail)

  • I think there are a lot of similarities between the exploration of Antarctica and of Mars. Sure, I'll get to some important differences, but I think it's the right starting point.

    Once upon a time, Antarctica sounded like just about the most harsh, alien, abandoned and adventurous place one could go. The world's boldest men organized heroic expeditions to reach the ultimate bragging right: being the first to visit the South Pole. In time some succeeded, but not before others miserably died. The sheer adventu

  • ..at first.

    As much as I'm wired to look at what can go wrong with things (because ignoring that could be disasterous), I really hate to have to be that way with this subject. However there's so many things that can go wrong, most of them fatal, that you really can't ignore it.

    The first few attempts at human colonization of Mars will likely be disasters where all the participants end up dead for one reason or another; sadly, anyone who agrees to go has to accept that it's very possibly a suicide missio

  • Any far-off colony will likely be a Corporate Entity, and exist under the totalitarian rule of the Board and its dictates.

    After all, who else is likely going top be able to fund such an endeavor? The chances of survival will be closely tied to the colonists adhering to carefully calculated "laws for survival", Supply and demand quotas, with food and energy supplies generated with the lowest possible bottom line (and quality to match). Good producers will be rewarded, and less than expected output will suffe

  • Because something just has to go seriously wrong, otherwise how will they make a movie about it?

  • I know it's verboten to actually RTFA around here, but if anyone had you would have noticed that the "survey" that OP links to is really a personality test. Stealth Scientology recruiting?

  • It makes no sense to send males up. They tend to have higher average body mass and a higher metabolism. Both of which demand more scarce resources. Male reproductive duties can be easily replaced by sperm banks. Then there is the testosterone aggressiveness.

    For genetic diversity a few select males may be allowed to reach puberty. After which their sperm would be harvested for future generations.

    Then the males can be recycled for food product before the hungry years of late puberty and early adolescence kick

