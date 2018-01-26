Ask Slashdot: What Kind of Societies Will the First Mars Colonies Be? 94
New submitter nyri writes: I'm making a two-part study in what kind of societies humans will build on Mars when we start to colonize the red planet. In first part, I'm trying to approach the question sociologically as rigorously as possible. Sociology being what it is, this also includes informed speculation. So, what does Slashdot think: What sort of colonies will humans build on the red planet? How large will they be? How will they make decisions and select their leaders? What kind of judicial systems will they use? What happens if a colony's population grows larger than they are able to sustain? Will they be religious and if so, how? How will their internal and external economy work? And so on...
A second part of the study is of psychometric nature to explore the kind of personalities be present in first colonies. I also encourage you to take the survey.
A couple of months of research can frequently save a couple of hours in the library.
Your questions are not new, to science or to science fiction, and have been covered extensively by people with relevant PhDs. Instead of tracking down their research and reading their conclusions and the reasoning for them... you're asking Reddit. Anonymous, probably ignorant and wish-based responses with the occasional gem you won't be able to reliably distinguish from the giant manure pile.
Idiotic books. Exactly how it _won't_ be done.
Chanting over plants won't make them grow in near vacuum. Socialism doesn't work for frontier societies. Nationalizing another planets investments would result in Mars starving, not becoming a 'workers paradise'.
I found one interesting thing about the Mars trilogy was that he tried to make some concession to not keeping in Western-centric.
USA sci-fi is imagined through the lens of our current Western society, and whole large parts of the world work very differently. It will probably be the Chinese running the Mars colony, with Chinese-based customs.
I also heard that scientists have determined through extensive research that once you go black you’ll have a statistical significant difficulty in overcoming the high improbability of ever going back.
Pay-pe-View stream to Earth for entertainment and providing supplies from the far away planet. It's a fair exchange. Less regulations on Mars, so you don't have to be tried for Murder or anything.
you're asking Reddit
Did you forget where you are? This is Slashdot, not Reddit.
Though I will admit that it's getting harder to find the differences.
>Did you forget where you are? This is Slashdot, not Reddit.
Ha... and I made a point of leaving Reddit a year or so ago because it was getting pretty toxic and stupid... maybe it's time to take my Internet surfing license away.
:(
Science fiction books have been spectacularly wrong before, but that's the best source of such speculation anyway. Heinlein's Red Planet [wikipedia.org] offers an idea — somewhat based on how remote colonies on Earth have been managed, when crossing the Atlantic took about as long — and was as risky — as getting to Mars may be soon. Written in 1940ies, it allowed for an ancient sentient race of Martians, but that does not detract from its description of the human life over there.
And how those colonies, di
I mean his Mars trilogy was nearly completely about the rise of a unique Martian society over the 100-200 years since its founding.
You're probably correct. That's pretty much how North America was settled. See the Virginia Company [wikipedia.org]. How pretty it turned out is left as an exercise to the reader.
Mars.... Brought to you by Carl's Jr
Colonizing mars only works with technology we don't have yet. Once that tech exisits, societies will change, wether here or on mars will then make little difference. If people will be selected to live on mars, chances are we'll look for the emotionally stable to do the first wave of colonisation.
... You know, like astronauts.
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say there are not going to be any Mars colonies. We may have research labs and possibly some vacation resorts but I don't see there being any real colonies. Not like scifi has us thinking.
The issue is not atmosphere or water, those can be addressed, but gravity. I was listening to some pod casts and reading some papers. There are a few scientists that think that our life cycle it tied very closely to a 1G gravity. With out this conception and development of a viable fetus is impossible. If this is true then there will never be colonies on Mars, or almost any place else.
Here is a link to one of the papers I read. This one doesn't state that conception and development will be impossible but does show considerable risk in the process.
http://journalofcosmology.com/... [journalofcosmology.com]
If people will be selected to live on mars, chances are we'll look for the emotionally stable to do the first wave of colonisation.
... You know, like astronauts.
Or perhaps it's much more like the early colonies in the Americas or Australia where the people selected were ones who the powers back home were sick of wanted to kick out of the country or who were completely fed up with the system and home and wanted to get out from underneath it.
What? It's easy to ship people away on a boat when there are thousands of boats and the destination may be wild but still has the basic conditions for life. It's a much different situation when you're spending multiple billions of dollars and the people going will literally be a representative of your government/organization.
We already spend billions to let astronauts do experiments in space. If there was a plan for a colony that grabbed the public's attention, I don't think it's a stretch. I also think a private group could do the same.
I think my main point is that on earth, it's possible to send people to a remote land with nothing more than a boat full of supplies (if that), and they could survive, even if no one else is there, and there's no infrastructure. For a Mars colony, someone would have to set up everything far in a
...we'll look for the emotionally stable to do the first wave of colonisation.
"How would you like a one-way ticket away from civilization and everything you know to go live out your days in an isolated wasteland?"
"Sounds great! Sign me up!"
"You... Uh... Pass?"
Exactly what tech are you thinking of that's conspicuously missing, beyond the rockets themselves? Sealed terrariums have been done for decades, and on Mars you have unlimited CO2 and water to let the plants outpace the animals and fuel expansion. I seem to recall that we've already worked out concrete based on simulated-Mars sand, and gas-impermeable sealants are not difficult, and can even be made from waste cellulose with the right equipment, so habitat domes shouldn't be too much of a problem. Airlock
Sealed terrariums have been done for decades
I only know one that had attempts at people living in them: Biosphere 2, and it was a flop.
Airlocks, space suits, computers, etc. will need to be imported until local infrastructure has become sufficiently industrialized, but that's always been the case with new colonies.
You also need to import everything to build a sufficiently industrialized infrastructure. There's not enough stuff lying around to bootstrap an industrial base without massive amounts of equipment.
Maybe we should do an experiment on Earth first. Send a bunch of people to the Gobi desert, and see how long it takes before they can build a working toaster out of natural resources. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Humanity is far too stupid to achieve a society of any real population on Mars before things like CRISPR, 3d printed plagues, and atomic warfare reduce our societies to a shadow of their former glory.
Heck, even the overuse of antibiotics is about to reduce our medical field to some sort of 1800's vintage joke.
"Sir you have appendicitis. Back in the good old days you would have lived, but now we can't even do surgery without you dying of an infection. Here is enough morphine to ride out the rest of your d
Well, my money is on the first few being whackadoodle cults... and also suffering that imminent demise relatively soon after establishment.
In my experience Religious Fundamentalism causes far more problems than it solves. (I am not sure it solves anything.)
Of course they will probably start a "Religious War" not long after they get there. But I don't have a huge problem with that either.
It will start out as a Democracy with enlightened leadership. Eventually, factions would develop and then devolve into a barbaric society where there will be one despotic leader, science will be forgotten and folks will be just getting by until they all die-off from thirst.
Or, they will argue among themselves so much that a decision will never get made and they all die from thirst because of their inaction.
Or, the Martians come out of hibernation and eat all of them.
Nothing good will happen because humanity
Because there is no fucking reason to go there other than bragging rights. Its a dead planet. The only time people migrate is when there is something to migrate for, be it a gold rush or self preservation. The reasons to go to Mars are............ Yeah
The reasons to go to Mars are............
To get away from all these shit-hole countries!
First of all, nobody is going to Mars for a lot longer than most people think. Costs too much now. Costs will drop slowly, And second, once people get there, most exploration will surely be done by robotic rovers -- probably controlled from orbit. AFAICS, there won't be any colonies until some terraforming is done. At the very least, getting rid of the toxic perchlorates that are said to be prsent in the soil. And hopefully some Oxygenation of the virtually nonexistent atmosphere. There may be a (very) few research stations on the surface and those will likely be militaristic. Think Antarctica -- which, BTW, is what the Martian climate will be like except that Antarctica is warmer and you can breath Antarctic air if you are careful about frostbite.
Just last year I saw a documentary on how to grow potatoes in Mars on shit.
With built in guilt of reproductibility.
If a global catastrophe happens to/on Earth, our only hope will be a self-sustaining colony somewhere. Mars seems to be our best possible chance so far.
None of the catastrophes on earth the last billion years has ever made the Earth less habitable than Mars. Your scenario is nonsense.
Sure, but plenty were mass extinctions that left only lichens and small animals alive. Earth won't become uninhabitable, but that doesn't necessary means that it won't be inhabited without humans. Unless, you know, there are some humans living elsewhere that could come back when the dust settles.
You aren't making any sense. Even the worst case scenarios (just lichen can survive) are magnitudes more livable than Mars.
Is wiping hard disk makes it unusable? No, you can keep using it without issues. However, the data that was there is gone. How do you make sure that your data is safe from getting wiped? You copy it elsewhere, then you bring it back if your main drive got wiped.
The same idea applies here. You are complaining that tapes are clunky to use. Sure, they are. However, they serve one purpose very well - store data so it can be retrieved when needed and copied to a medium that is easier to use.
Build a bunker deep inside a mountain, and have a bunch of people hide there until the dust settles. That is, if you care about such a thing in the first place.
The real question is 'why' we would colonize Mars
Offsite backup for Humanity.
and it has to make some kind of economic sense because it will be an expensive endeavor.
What is the total economic value of humanity's existence?
Dinosaur killing asteroid + total thermonuclear war Earth would still be more habitable than Mars.
Sure, but would there be any humans left alive? Dinosaur-killing asteroid did a very good job wiping dinosaurs.
In any scenario why would we divert resources to attempt to go to Mars instead of finding a way to 'back up' on earth which will always be more viable than mars? It doesn't make any sense.
This is good question. Multiple reasons.
Reason 1: Disaster Scale. Catastrophes that can wipe life on multiple planets are a lot more massive in scale that catastrophes that can wipe a single planet.
Reason 2: Isolation. If the nature of such disaster is contagion of some kind, then 6+ month trip offers perfect and on-going quarantine.
Reason 3: Crabs in a bucket & distance. If disaster doesn't quite wipe humanity, it can still destroy our technological society. As our society collapses, any resourc
Quarantine? We could just have them orbit the earth for six months. Better yet, why even launch the space capsule into space when we can park it in a warehouse on earth.
Social disorder will make it less likely we can cobble together a mars colony. (see my first response)
"The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled 'Elon.' Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet."
Wernher von Braun
The Mars Project [wlym.com], Page 177
A Mars society is going to be science based otherwise they won't last very long. Will this cause atheism to be dominate on Mars?
We need to do everything we can to ensure that the first and subsequent colonies are successful. That said, the first colony will definitely fail badly maybe even horrifically and we better have the stomach for that. There will be events or situations we didnt prepare for.
Exploration and pioneering is difficult but we need to do it or fall back into the tribalism and stupidity that plagues humanity.
And they will most likely be speaking Mandarin.
Unless the US can get rid of the cancerous politics called Trumpism, China will be the next imperial colonial power.
Like Antartica (Score:3)
Too bad they will probably outnumber the martians.
They will be just like Star Trek (Score:2)
you can do that anytime you want to. There is a such thing as dye you know.
(insert snarky comment about OP being a virgin and living in parents basement)
If it's commercial interests, it'll probably be governed by a board of directors. If it's by governments, it'll probably be essentially a military dictatorship (although it will probably be phrased more politely). In any event, given the conditions of living on Mars, highly centralized government is almost a certainty. A lot of things have to be coordinated, such as production of breathable air, creation of food and shelter, etc. Given that any mistakes could be catastrophic, there probably aren't going to
the gop system people will need pay life support fees (but get it free in jail)
I think there are a lot of similarities between the exploration of Antarctica and of Mars. Sure, I'll get to some important differences, but I think it's the right starting point.
Once upon a time, Antarctica sounded like just about the most harsh, alien, abandoned and adventurous place one could go. The world's boldest men organized heroic expeditions to reach the ultimate bragging right: being the first to visit the South Pole. In time some succeeded, but not before others miserably died. The sheer adventu
As much as I'm wired to look at what can go wrong with things (because ignoring that could be disasterous), I really hate to have to be that way with this subject. However there's so many things that can go wrong, most of them fatal, that you really can't ignore it.
The first few attempts at human colonization of Mars will likely be disasters where all the participants end up dead for one reason or another; sadly, anyone who agrees to go has to accept that it's very possibly a suicide missio
Any far-off colony will likely be a Corporate Entity, and exist under the totalitarian rule of the Board and its dictates.
After all, who else is likely going top be able to fund such an endeavor? The chances of survival will be closely tied to the colonists adhering to carefully calculated "laws for survival", Supply and demand quotas, with food and energy supplies generated with the lowest possible bottom line (and quality to match). Good producers will be rewarded, and less than expected output will suffe
Because something just has to go seriously wrong, otherwise how will they make a movie about it?
It makes no sense to send males up. They tend to have higher average body mass and a higher metabolism. Both of which demand more scarce resources. Male reproductive duties can be easily replaced by sperm banks. Then there is the testosterone aggressiveness.
For genetic diversity a few select males may be allowed to reach puberty. After which their sperm would be harvested for future generations.
Then the males can be recycled for food product before the hungry years of late puberty and early adolescence kick