Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Sci-Fi Books, Movies, and TV Shows You're Looking Forward To? 206
Even as Hollywood studios report fewer footfalls in theaters, the last few years have arguably been impressive if you're a sci-fi admirer. Last year, we finally got to watch the Blade Runner 2049, and the The Last Jedi and Logan also found plenty of backers. In 2016, Arrival was a home run for many. Star Trek: Discovery, and Stranger Things TV shows continue to receive positive feedback from critics, and the The X-Files is also quickly winning its loyal fans back.
"Artemis" by Andy Weir and "New York 2140" by Kim Stanley have found their ways among best selling books. "Borne" by Jeff VanderMeer, and "Walkaway" by BoingBoing's Cory Doctorow have also been widely loved by the readers.
On that note, what are some movies, TV shows, and books on sci-fi that you are waiting to explore in the next two to three years?
The OA (Score:4, Insightful)
The Moon is a Harsh Mistress (Score:3)
That would make a great movie.
Action, AI, explosions, politics. The only thing missing is sex and I bet they can write that in.
Funny...I thought of the computer as the Protagonist...the good guy.
>The only thing missing is sex and I bet they can write that in.
The sex isn't missing, it's implied. (And didn't Manny have sex with Whyo at least once in the book???) The problem is the chain marriage and considering girls to be appropriate sex partners for men of any age as soon as they're fertile. And making fun of Americans as being intolerant racists and idiots... I bet that sells well in Hollywood's home market.
And then there's the silly libertarian nonsense Heinlein was so fond of. I mean reall
The funny thing was that as I read Artemis, all I kept thinking was what an awesome movie The Moon is a Harsh Mistress would make.
That's right. I forgot. Group Marriages
Orgy Scene!
There is an entire sub-plot based off of getting married and sex.
Indeed. All of Heinlein's books have a sub-plot based on sex.
Cloverfield 3 (Score:2, Insightful)
The currently untitled Cloverfield III, only for its ARG (which is starting to pick up now)...
Black Panther (Score:3, Insightful)
Especially the spin off where they fight with giant mech robots in space
Re:Black Panther (Score:4, Insightful)
But a guy flying in a one man armored suit, a man frozen for 60 or so years in a chunk of ice (with no physical problems), a Norse god with a magic hammer, a kid who can cling to walls, and a thief who can shrink down and talk with ants are all totally realistic, right?
Wishlist (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Wishlist (Score:5, Interesting)
Interstellar had a groundbreaking soundtrack (from none other than Hans Zimmer, which is shocking) and some well thought out, beautiful visual effects.
However, I found the story incredibly nihilistic, depressing and pointless. I'm all for media that is interesting and thoughtful, but I prefer to see or read media where humans aren't universally the bad guys. It's amazing to see the difference in attitude in films over the last 30 - 40 years. We've gone from a 'can do' to 'we're doomed' outlook and it weighs heavily in popular culture. That very attitude can be a self fulfilling prophecy.
"However, I found the story incredibly nihilistic, depressing and pointless."
Read the news if you want more SF like that.
It's always been the case science fiction is dystopia-heavy. Warning stories about the implication of technology are its bread and butter.
A lot of the early science fiction stories, before it was even a genre, were this. War of the Worlds, The Time Machine, the Metropolis movie, 1984, dealt with threating tech, or used it to reveal future bad implications.
It's said horror stories often reflect the currently new scary thing, going back to electricity and Frankenstein, through Metropolis (studied, timed, en
Re:Wishlist (Score:4, Interesting)
Interstellar was
... not good IMO. Sure, the visual were nice, but that ending? Blarg. Make a SF show, or make a fantasy show where love literally conquers all, but don't mix them.
Re: (Score:3)
I want more people to make movies like Interstellar. Interstellar wasn't perfect, but it was visually appealing and much of the Science they show was accurate. I would love to see more people explore this territory.
No fuck no nope nope NOPE NOPE.
The whole thing was full of stupid.
1. Monoculture is destroying crops. PLANT MORE MONOCULTURE
2. Why do you care if a planet has hydrocarbon fuel if there's no oxygen in the atmosphere
3. Anne Hathaway does nothing but scream and endanger the mission
4. Love transcends
Fuck me I agree completely with serviscope_minor here. And he said it better than I did. The shame, the shame.
Re: (Score:3)
I would like to see what Amazon does with SnowCrash. Right now I am looking forward to Altered Carbon.
The Expanse (Score:5, Interesting)
It's both a great TV show and a great novel series that is on the same level as A Song of Ice and Fire IMO.
Came here to say just that!
I started with the TV show--very good.
I'm now reading the books. I'm currently on book #5, and each book I'm finding myself a bit less interested, but still good enough to keep going.
I'm on #4 so far and I'm still enraptured with the series. I keep hoping that the show makes it this far into the novels.
Artemis (Score:3)
I didn't think Artemis very good. It was a poor man's "Moon is a Harsh Mistress" with a lot of situations that stretched improbability in human interaction to the limit. Not as good as The Martian by a long shot.
A more recent series that I did enjoy greatly is the Torchship books by Karl Ghallager. If he writes anything new I'll be first in line.
No one's ever made a high-budget version of any of Heinlein's books (let's not pretend Starship Troopers shared anything but the name), even the "Big 3".
I don't think today's Hollywood could make Moon either - a working (ish) libertarian society? Never. But why not a Stranger movie. Even chopped down to fit in a couple hours, there's some good stuff there to work with. But, sadly, the book has very few explosions, and I think we're stuck with "Mostly Explosions V, This Time it's Personal" for a while no
Battlestar Galactica, because . . . . (Score:5, Insightful)
so say all of us
So say we all!
oh yeah, that was it!
I really enjoyed BSG 2004 even though I was a fan of the original but was very disappointed with Caprica.
I never did watch the final 3 episodes of the new BSG, but I've been repeatedly and emphatically told that this is for the best.
Everything has happened before, and everything will happen again.
Whoa!
I thought I'd heard everything, but not that one.
If only you has paid attention the first time...
The Falcon Heavy lunch (Score:2)
Fake scifi? You mean, as opposed to *real* scifi light the Falcon Heavy launch?
"Next week. With all thats going on in science and tech nowadays, fake scifi just isnt the same anymore."
Why? There are already electric cars on Mars.
The Orville, Ready Player One (Score:5, Insightful)
With all the interesting sci-fi out there, I'm mostly looking forward to more of The Orville. After a really lame trailer and the first couple of episodes being kind of forgettable, it improved quickly - and by the end was actually thought-provoking at times.
And of course, Ready Player One. I hope Spielberg's adaption doesn't change too much from the book (mild spoiler alert: the method of earning the copper key looks like it has changed some, per the trailer, and I hope the Rush references get left in at least partially), but it looks really promising. And casting the bad guy from Rogue One as the CEO of IOI was a great choice, IMO. Like Alan Rickman before him, that guy seems like he was born to play aristocratic, evil antagonists.
The Orville is okay, but they need to get away from recycling very very old sci-fi standards and do something a bit original. I mean really, Planet of the and Ship in a Bottle have been done to death already. If they can be more original it could grow into something really good.
I'm really looking forward to season 2 of Star Trek Discovery. And Altered Carbon.
Re:The Orville, Ready Player One (Score:4, Insightful)
Good points about Braga, Seth being a fan, etc. It definitely feels like Trek sans teleporters and with different races.
What sets The Orville apart, IMO, is that it keeps the upbeat arc of classic Trek (vs. the gritty, negative, "real" sci-fi view of the future) AND it has imperfect characters flawed in ways that we can relate to today. That makes them more interesting and fun to watch.
We all probably know the guy from the elevator with the music playlist idea, the officer that hates clowns (especially vampire clowns), the couple that fights over one of them not spending quality time at home, the busy professional with spoiled ass children that won't put down their "phone", religious fanatics that you can empathize with but still question their sanity, wealthy snobs that look down on military service with disdain, etc.
I mean, who cares if an orc gets "blooded", or a klingon regains his honor? I do care if there are vampire clowns out there, however. Damn...
"I appreciate that people are enjoying The Orville. I've watched most of its episodes but it just feels... hollow? "
But at least it has no stupid Champignon drive.
King Kong vs Godzilla (Score:5, Funny)
Besides which, almost any film can be improved by simply adding "vs Godzilla" to the end of it.
etc., etc., etc...
Besides which, almost any film can be improved by simply adding "vs Godzilla" to the end of it.
etc., etc., etc...
You know, most of these I'd pay the price of a movie ticket to see!
and "African Queen versus Godzilla" I might even see twice, just for the look on Katherine Hepburn's face.
The 2014 American movie I think you mean? I enjoyed the monster parts for sure. Have you see Shin Godzilla (2016 Japanese release) yet? Pretty interesting, and fans must see!
Deepthroat vs Godzilla
I mean, yeah, rule 34 and all that, but at some point the physics just get a bit too weird to suspend disbelief
Deadpool vs. Godzilla.
That would be a very interesting combination.
You forgot Bambi vs Godzilla - how could Hollywood pass up making a remake of yet another classic...
Peter Rabbit, Tank Killer [youtube.com]
Snow Crash... (Score:5, Informative)
If you haven't read it - it has some of the greatest 'moments of awesome' of any book, combined with an overarchning plot that is a hilarious take on cyberpunk (halfway mocking, halfway loving). Think the Tick, for cyberpunk, with a less purely absurd basis.
The main character is named 'Hiro Protagonist", basically one of the guys who invented the 'metaverse' virtual reality simulation of the story, who carries around katanas IRL, and delivers pizzas for the mob. Oh, and the entire world is owned by corporate nation-states, also in a clever half-parody of cyberpunk stories.
As a bonus, it illustrates how bonkers crazy early religion is in one of its sub-plots, though that may get skipped in the series, understandably. The author kind of has a thing for illustrating the crazier side of indoctrination in the middle of otherwise crazy good stories - see the Diamond Age for a sequel of most of these aspects.
But anyway - it's a superb storyline - it'll be really interesting to see how they adapt it.
Ryan Fenton
They will destroy it. Hopefully they don't also destroy Ringworld.
Altered Carbon (Score:4, Insightful)
Not a book/movie/tv show (Score:2)
But! Definitely looking forward to cyberpunk 2077. Especially after playing a couple hundred hours of Witcher 3.
Here's to hoping that similar levels of effort and care are going into the writing, dialog, and over all story telling.
The Ringworld! (Score:2)
AFAIK there isn't a movie or miniseries adaptation in the works. My insurance company says I have 15-20 years left until the arcturial tables decide times up, so get going Netflix!
Ready Player One (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd still encourage reading the book too. Its a great book if you survived the 80's as a nerd, and I highly doubt either it or the movie will spoil the other much.
Re:Ready Player One (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm really worried about the Ready Player One movie. WTF are the race cars all those IOI employees are getting into?
The next season of Black Mirror (Score:2)
I just binge watched the latest one and I want moar
Black mirror! (Score:2)
Quite a few (Score:2)
The new season of Westworld. Altered Carbon. New season of The Expanse. Ready Player One. Annihilation. And the new Pacific Rim movie, though that's more action than sci-fi. Honestly I think we're in a golden age of sci-fi television/movies right now, which is awesome.
More Vinge, please? (Score:3)
He certainly doesn't crank things out quickly, but most of it is eminently worth waiting for. His last novel was a bit of a misfire, but he's talked about a couple of other things in the queue from the Zones of Thought universe, and I'd love to see something entirely new from him as well.
Richard K. Morgan (Score:2)
Isn't there a version of Altered Carbon coming out on Netflix tomorrow? That could be good. I like Richard K. Morgan.
I don't know what part he plays, but James Purefoy is in the series, and he's really good. He plays Hap Collins in the AMC series based on the Hap & Leonard novels of the great Texas gothic author Joe R. Lansdale (Bad Chili, Mucho Mojo, etc). If you missed that series you should try to go back and watch it. And you should definitely read anything by Joe R. Lansdale.
More Godzilla (Score:2)
How about some real SF? (Score:2)
"Well, there's your problem right there!"
"Footfall" would make a great movie. I can think of others -- "The High Crusade" is near the top of the "I'd love to see this on the big screen, and it's a story that Hollywood might even be able to understand well enough to not botch it" list.
But no, we get endless reboots of rehashes of remakes of comic books and crappy old Hollywood skiffy, for the most part.
Rendez-vous withRama (Score:2)
Timeline: Micheal Crichton (Score:2)
>There was a movie of it some time ago that was just terrible.
What? That movie was fine, I watch it every year or two.
Calm down, Quark is just the host (Score:2)
"Quark's Holodeck Adventures" on Skinimax.
Kinda huge topic here. (Score:2)
I've been in a 4 year drought for Dresden Files [wikipedia.org], which looks to end with a light sprinkle this June with a short story anthology, followed hopefully by the next full installment, Peace Talks, in 2019 or 2020. Dude got divorced, met someone new, and got married in the intervening years, so I guess his personal life wasn't in a good stable place for writing books for my needy self, but still
...
Its been an even longer drought in the Heirs of Alexandria series [wikipedia.org], but the new book All the Plagues of
The Expanse S3 (Score:2)
Can't believe no one has mentioned this one yet. It's the science fiction show I'm most looking forward to. It's probably one of the shows I'm most looking forward to period. Unfortunately they are playing a bit sketchy as to the release date in that it is listed as "2018"...
wish list (Score:2)
My wish list; not in order. Some are supposedly in production, some not.
"Grass" by Sherri Tepper
"Hyperion" by Dan Simmons
"Old Man's War" by John Scalzi
The oeuvre of S. Clay Wilson
Not science fiction, but should be filmed
"News of the World" by Paulette Jiles
"All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Then I'm not sure science fiction is what you're looking for.
Science fiction has always leaned toward social justice, and to a great extent, leftist ideology. There are some counter-examples, but overall, the arc of science fiction bends toward justice.
Really? And I am looking forward to the one that explains how I ended up in a universe with Trump as President. And how I can break out and return to reality.
"Really? And I am looking forward to the one that explains how I ended up in a universe with Trump as President. "
It's an obvious proof, that you're living in an alternate reality.
Re: Any that aren't about 'social justice'. (Score:5, Insightful)
'Social justice' is an amplification of the bigotry of the past. The leftists pushing 'social justice' are the ones who are fixated on classifying people into extremely fine-grained groupings based on physical traits or other attributes. They have even managed to take it to a level never seen in the past, continually introducing new ways of dividing people into smaller and smaller groups. The people who are supposedly decrying things like racism, sexism, prejudice, and intolerance often end up being the ones who engage in such behaviors the most egregiously.
Re: Any that aren't about 'social justice'. (Score:5, Insightful)
'Social justice' is an amplification of the bigotry of the past. The leftists pushing 'social justice' are the ones who are fixated on classifying people into extremely fine-grained groupings based on physical traits or other attributes. They have even managed to take it to a level never seen in the past, continually introducing new ways of dividing people into smaller and smaller groups. The people who are supposedly decrying things like racism, sexism, prejudice, and intolerance often end up being the ones who engage in such behaviors the most egregiously.
STTOS and STTNG were great at showing us a different path. A way of living where, simply, no one cared about race - at least among Earthlings. People were judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin. To me, that's part of the appeal of good SF - it presents a world where we're just beyond that shit, and have different problems.
Contrast that with STD. The only way STD could be redeemed as Star Trek is if it were revealed the show was set in the mirror universe (at which point it would become the coolest "twist" ever).
In general I've just about had it with "Dark Version of Thing from your Childhood". Let's have something inspiring - what SF used to be!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh, troll elsewhere.
Sure, SF is often used for social commentary, because you can get away with stuff you can't point out directly. But that only works when it's not the norm. The Golden Age of SF was much more about proposing all sorts of ways man might live in the future, including many that were the author's idea of utopia, but the point was people were happy in the setting, outside of whatever the drama of the book was. Heinlein was rare in showing how silly some of these ideas were when taken to the
That reading of the "Golden Age" of sci-fi is as wrong as it is pedestrian. My guess is that's because you haven't read that much sci-fi, golden age or not. The novels were most certainly not about how "everyone was happy".
Also, not everything with which you
Also, not everything with which you disagree is "trolling".
True, but everything PopeRatzo posts is trolling.
The novels were most certainly not about how "everyone was happy".
Nor is that what I said. These novels were mostly "here's the neat future society, then this thing happend, but the hero saved the world" or "things were rough, but then these things happened, and then people were happy in this neat society". Not all, of course, ad Dick stories were mostly "WTF did I just read", but most.
" Frankenstein, was all about how small-minded members of the alt-right attacked someone who was misunderstood for looking and acting different."
But at least they used pitchforks and real torches instead of those stupid Tiki ones.
Science fiction started as social justice literature. The very first science fiction novel, Frankenstein, was all about how small-minded members of the alt-right attacked someone who was misunderstood for looking and acting different.
Frankenstein was a semi-religious anti-science screed set in a world contemporary to the author. This isn't the science-fiction anyone is referring to.
As for the sci-fi this discussion is actually about:
Social justice? NO.
Social equality, yes.
Golden-age and much of new-wave sci-fi showed us a world where people got over their differences, accepted different religious/social practices, and joined together as one humanity. The vast majority of it was libertarian-leaning in that self-reliance, pragmatism, har
Re: (Score:3)
'Social justice' is an amplification of the bigotry of the past. The leftists pushing 'social justice' are the ones who are fixated on classifying people into extremely fine-grained groupings based on physical traits or other attributes. They have even managed to take it to a level never seen in the past, continually introducing new ways of dividing people into smaller and smaller groups.
By "dividing people into...groups" do you mean "describing different groups?" Talking about different demographics and how policies might affect them differently isn't dividing them, it's simply recognizing them. Society has always been comprised of different groups of people, some large and some small. Have you ever talked about your family vs someone else's family or families in general? You're "dividing people into groups." Almost everyone I've ever talked to who rails against this kind of practice i
I don't lean.
Cut it out with the histrionic bullshit. Segregation is still within living memory.
Such as at Evergreen State last year.
Forget living memory (Score:2)
When you're black you learn what neighborhoods you belong in and which ones you don't.
This isn't unique to black people. Even in completely racially homogeneous areas we are divided by religion, social status, economic status, and others.
I think the "SJW" label has passed it's relevance, but segregation is alive and well in US universities today, with social events where members of a specific race or gender are banned, calls for singe-race housing (so people will feel "safe"), all the worst echoes of the 50s. Brought to you by university progressives, of course.
Let's abandon "SJW" as a label, and just go directly to "Post-Modernists". Objectively the most evil philosophy ever created by mankind (nothing else even comes close to the body c
You think white people are your problem. Nope. Rap music is your problem. It teaches your children to be misogynistic criminals, with homosexual-level emphasis on dressing pretty, and it pisses off white people, who DON'T WANT TO HEAR YOUR SHIT GHETTO MUSIC.
Stop walking around the hood with your underwear showing (prison code for "i'll take dick in my ass for a cigarette"), and maybe I can take
Re: Windows: The Gates Project (Score:2)
I get this reference! Clap!
I'd watch that movie!
The best take on this I've ever read was James Hogan's The Two Faces of Tomorrow [amazon.com]. Before giving control over everything important to an AI, humans want to make sure they can shut it down if they have to. So the put it in a space station, give it total control over everything, deliberately make it hostile to us, then send in a special forces team to shut it down.
The book has an ending I did not see coming, and would make a great movie come to think of it.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but it looks like Dark Matter was canceled:
https://www.cinemablend.com/te... [cinemablend.com]
The colony is fantastic though. I can't wait for that to come back.
Humans is quite good. It's on one of the other "channels" here, I think