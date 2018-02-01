Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Sci-Fi Books, Movies, and TV Shows You're Looking Forward To? 206

Posted by msmash from the time-to-take-notes dept.
Even as Hollywood studios report fewer footfalls in theaters, the last few years have arguably been impressive if you're a sci-fi admirer. Last year, we finally got to watch the Blade Runner 2049, and the The Last Jedi and Logan also found plenty of backers. In 2016, Arrival was a home run for many. Star Trek: Discovery, and Stranger Things TV shows continue to receive positive feedback from critics, and the The X-Files is also quickly winning its loyal fans back.

"Artemis" by Andy Weir and "New York 2140" by Kim Stanley have found their ways among best selling books. "Borne" by Jeff VanderMeer, and "Walkaway" by BoingBoing's Cory Doctorow have also been widely loved by the readers.

On that note, what are some movies, TV shows, and books on sci-fi that you are waiting to explore in the next two to three years?

  • The OA (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mknewman ( 557587 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:35PM (#56048249)
    I was very pleased with season 1. It's on Netflix. Season 2 is in work. I also am looking forward to Altered Carbon.

    • That would make a great movie.

      Action, AI, explosions, politics. The only thing missing is sex and I bet they can write that in.

      • There is no way Hollywood will make MIHM, the antagonist is a computer.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Daetrin ( 576516 )
          ...you mean the co-protagonist? And why would that be a problem anyways? As the most obvious counter-example, "Her" got a lot of buzz and made a decent profit.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sycodon ( 149926 )

          Funny...I thought of the computer as the Protagonist...the good guy.

      • >The only thing missing is sex and I bet they can write that in.

        The sex isn't missing, it's implied. (And didn't Manny have sex with Whyo at least once in the book???) The problem is the chain marriage and considering girls to be appropriate sex partners for men of any age as soon as they're fertile. And making fun of Americans as being intolerant racists and idiots... I bet that sells well in Hollywood's home market.

        And then there's the silly libertarian nonsense Heinlein was so fond of. I mean reall

  • Cloverfield 3 (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The currently untitled Cloverfield III, only for its ARG (which is starting to pick up now)...

  • Black Panther (Score:3, Insightful)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:42PM (#56048307) Homepage Journal

    Especially the spin off where they fight with giant mech robots in space

  • Wishlist (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:42PM (#56048309)
    I want more people to make movies like Interstellar. Interstellar wasn't perfect, but it was visually appealing and much of the Science they show was accurate. I would love to see more people explore this territory.

    • Re:Wishlist (Score:5, Interesting)

      by PhantomHarlock ( 189617 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:56PM (#56048475)

      Interstellar had a groundbreaking soundtrack (from none other than Hans Zimmer, which is shocking) and some well thought out, beautiful visual effects.

      However, I found the story incredibly nihilistic, depressing and pointless. I'm all for media that is interesting and thoughtful, but I prefer to see or read media where humans aren't universally the bad guys. It's amazing to see the difference in attitude in films over the last 30 - 40 years. We've gone from a 'can do' to 'we're doomed' outlook and it weighs heavily in popular culture. That very attitude can be a self fulfilling prophecy.

      • "However, I found the story incredibly nihilistic, depressing and pointless."

        Read the news if you want more SF like that.

    • Re:Wishlist (Score:4, Interesting)

      by lgw ( 121541 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @01:10PM (#56048605) Journal

      Interstellar was ... not good IMO. Sure, the visual were nice, but that ending? Blarg. Make a SF show, or make a fantasy show where love literally conquers all, but don't mix them.

    • I want more people to make movies like Interstellar. Interstellar wasn't perfect, but it was visually appealing and much of the Science they show was accurate. I would love to see more people explore this territory.

      No fuck no nope nope NOPE NOPE.

      The whole thing was full of stupid.

      1. Monoculture is destroying crops. PLANT MORE MONOCULTURE
      2. Why do you care if a planet has hydrocarbon fuel if there's no oxygen in the atmosphere
      3. Anne Hathaway does nothing but scream and endanger the mission
      4. Love transcends

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        Fuck me I agree completely with serviscope_minor here. And he said it better than I did. The shame, the shame.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jebrick ( 164096 )

      I would like to see what Amazon does with SnowCrash. Right now I am looking forward to Altered Carbon.

  • The Expanse (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Berkyjay ( 1225604 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:42PM (#56048311)

    It's both a great TV show and a great novel series that is on the same level as A Song of Ice and Fire IMO.

    • Came here to say just that!

      I started with the TV show--very good.

      I'm now reading the books. I'm currently on book #5, and each book I'm finding myself a bit less interested, but still good enough to keep going.

      • I'm on #4 so far and I'm still enraptured with the series. I keep hoping that the show makes it this far into the novels.

    • Agreed, awesome book series and very well adapted for TV. And I was pleasantly surprised by new arrival The Orville: not great but good, and fun to watch. Movie-wise it's been a run of disappointing big releases. Didn't care for the Last Jedi (though I did like Rogue One), Blade Runner 2049 was a suckfest, Logan was meh, the Arrival was decent but nothing special.

  • Artemis (Score:3)

    by PhantomHarlock ( 189617 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:43PM (#56048319)

    I didn't think Artemis very good. It was a poor man's "Moon is a Harsh Mistress" with a lot of situations that stretched improbability in human interaction to the limit. Not as good as The Martian by a long shot.

    A more recent series that I did enjoy greatly is the Torchship books by Karl Ghallager. If he writes anything new I'll be first in line.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      No one's ever made a high-budget version of any of Heinlein's books (let's not pretend Starship Troopers shared anything but the name), even the "Big 3".

      I don't think today's Hollywood could make Moon either - a working (ish) libertarian society? Never. But why not a Stranger movie. Even chopped down to fit in a couple hours, there's some good stuff there to work with. But, sadly, the book has very few explosions, and I think we're stuck with "Mostly Explosions V, This Time it's Personal" for a while no

  • Battlestar Galactica, because . . . . (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Joey Vegetables ( 686525 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:43PM (#56048329) Journal
    Everything has happened before, and everything will happen again.
  • Next week. With all thats going on in science and tech nowadays, fake scifi just isnt the same anymore.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fisted ( 2295862 )

      Fake scifi? You mean, as opposed to *real* scifi light the Falcon Heavy launch?

    • "Next week. With all thats going on in science and tech nowadays, fake scifi just isnt the same anymore."

      Why? There are already electric cars on Mars.

  • The Orville, Ready Player One (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bjdevil66 ( 583941 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:45PM (#56048353)

    With all the interesting sci-fi out there, I'm mostly looking forward to more of The Orville. After a really lame trailer and the first couple of episodes being kind of forgettable, it improved quickly - and by the end was actually thought-provoking at times.

    And of course, Ready Player One. I hope Spielberg's adaption doesn't change too much from the book (mild spoiler alert: the method of earning the copper key looks like it has changed some, per the trailer, and I hope the Rush references get left in at least partially), but it looks really promising. And casting the bad guy from Rogue One as the CEO of IOI was a great choice, IMO. Like Alan Rickman before him, that guy seems like he was born to play aristocratic, evil antagonists.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      Ditto, except adding David Warner to your list of great bad-guy actors. End of line.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The Orville is okay, but they need to get away from recycling very very old sci-fi standards and do something a bit original. I mean really, Planet of the and Ship in a Bottle have been done to death already. If they can be more original it could grow into something really good.

      I'm really looking forward to season 2 of Star Trek Discovery. And Altered Carbon.

  • King Kong vs Godzilla (Score:5, Funny)

    by mccalli ( 323026 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:48PM (#56048381) Homepage
    Yeah - so sue me. Pointless popcorn entertainment a go-go.

    Besides which, almost any film can be improved by simply adding "vs Godzilla" to the end of it.
    • Bladerunner vs Godzilla
    • The Last Jedi vs Godzilla
    • Solo vs Godzilla
    • Obi-Wan: A Godzilla Story
    • Artemis vs Godzilla
    • The Cursed Child vs Godzilla
    • Fantastic Beasts vs Godzilla
    • Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. vs Godzilla
    • A Series of Unfortunate Events vs Godzilla
    • Godzilla vs Godzilla

    etc., etc., etc...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by XXongo ( 3986865 )

      Besides which, almost any film can be improved by simply adding "vs Godzilla" to the end of it.

      • Bladerunner vs Godzilla
      • The Last Jedi vs Godzilla
      • Solo vs Godzilla
      • Obi-Wan: A Godzilla Story
      • Artemis vs Godzilla
      • The Cursed Child vs Godzilla
      • Fantastic Beasts vs Godzilla
      • Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. vs Godzilla
      • A Series of Unfortunate Events vs Godzilla
      • Godzilla vs Godzilla

      etc., etc., etc...

      You know, most of these I'd pay the price of a movie ticket to see!

      and "African Queen versus Godzilla" I might even see twice, just for the look on Katherine Hepburn's face.

    • Godzilla fan here, last movie was a total scam he was great though. even though he the star had about 8-10 minutes of screen time and a whole 1:30 second minute EPIC final battle. I was so pissed, worst Godzilla movie even made. best Godzilla creature ever made too lol

      • The 2014 American movie I think you mean? I enjoyed the monster parts for sure. Have you see Shin Godzilla (2016 Japanese release) yet? Pretty interesting, and fans must see!

    • Deepthroat vs Godzilla

      I mean, yeah, rule 34 and all that, but at some point the physics just get a bit too weird to suspend disbelief

    • Deadpool vs. Godzilla.

      That would be a very interesting combination.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vanyel ( 28049 )

      You forgot Bambi vs Godzilla - how could Hollywood pass up making a remake of yet another classic...

  • Snow Crash... (Score:5, Informative)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:51PM (#56048419)

    If you haven't read it - it has some of the greatest 'moments of awesome' of any book, combined with an overarchning plot that is a hilarious take on cyberpunk (halfway mocking, halfway loving). Think the Tick, for cyberpunk, with a less purely absurd basis.

    The main character is named 'Hiro Protagonist", basically one of the guys who invented the 'metaverse' virtual reality simulation of the story, who carries around katanas IRL, and delivers pizzas for the mob. Oh, and the entire world is owned by corporate nation-states, also in a clever half-parody of cyberpunk stories.

    As a bonus, it illustrates how bonkers crazy early religion is in one of its sub-plots, though that may get skipped in the series, understandably. The author kind of has a thing for illustrating the crazier side of indoctrination in the middle of otherwise crazy good stories - see the Diamond Age for a sequel of most of these aspects.

    But anyway - it's a superb storyline - it'll be really interesting to see how they adapt it.

    Ryan Fenton

  • Altered Carbon (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Cajun Hell ( 725246 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:56PM (#56048471) Homepage Journal
    Altered Carbon is the obvious one, simply because it's so imminent (thus should be on everyone's radar right about now). It's been a while but I remember the book as "cool."

  • But! Definitely looking forward to cyberpunk 2077. Especially after playing a couple hundred hours of Witcher 3.

    Here's to hoping that similar levels of effort and care are going into the writing, dialog, and over all story telling.

  • I can not wait! Snowcrash is a close second but still second. All Ringworld swag will be MINE! Posters, figures, soundtracks, pet Kzin. Mine!
    • Wait there is a Ringworld movie coming out? I was just having a conversation last week about "When will we see Larry Niven films get made?"
    • Came here to say this. With modern CGI it shouldn't be too hard to Do It Right (tm). Be best as a miniseries, like The Expanse, but I'll settle for a movie.

      AFAIK there isn't a movie or miniseries adaptation in the works. My insurance company says I have 15-20 years left until the arcturial tables decide times up, so get going Netflix!

  • Ready Player One (Score:5, Insightful)

    by BenFenner ( 981342 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @01:06PM (#56048571)
    The book Ready Player One is more of an MMORPG fantasy than proper Sci-Fi but I enjoyed it quite a bit. I've waiting for the movie to come out. If you've ever been sucked into an MMORPG like I have (Diablo 1, then Ultima Online, then EverQuest) then you'll likely enjoy the book. I'm hoping the movie will live up to the book. Lately Hollywood has been mostly good at bringing books to the screen (Harry Potter, Twilight, The Hunger Games, etc.).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by T.E.D. ( 34228 )
      I don't expect the movie to be anything other than a Ready Player One-flavored movie. The trailers are chock-full of stuff that made 0 appearances in the book. But with Spielberg at the helm it could still be a really entertaining flick.

      I'd still encourage reading the book too. Its a great book if you survived the 80's as a nerd, and I highly doubt either it or the movie will spoil the other much.

  • I just binge watched the latest one and I want moar

  • It has kind of a twilight zone vibe to it. But really modern. Actually this most recent season has a very science fiction episode I loved. For books there's "old man's war". I loved the first one the most. I thought it was going to adapted into a show but last I read about that was years ago. Also book series is "the frontier saga". Its on book...22 I want to say. Author seems to release multiple a year. He's planning like 50 total, something crazy like that. And....I don't know if there's enough informa

  • The new season of Westworld. Altered Carbon. New season of The Expanse. Ready Player One. Annihilation. And the new Pacific Rim movie, though that's more action than sci-fi. Honestly I think we're in a golden age of sci-fi television/movies right now, which is awesome.

  • More Vinge, please? (Score:3)

    by jeffb (2.718) ( 1189693 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @01:28PM (#56048779)

    He certainly doesn't crank things out quickly, but most of it is eminently worth waiting for. His last novel was a bit of a misfire, but he's talked about a couple of other things in the queue from the Zones of Thought universe, and I'd love to see something entirely new from him as well.

  • Isn't there a version of Altered Carbon coming out on Netflix tomorrow? That could be good. I like Richard K. Morgan.

    I don't know what part he plays, but James Purefoy is in the series, and he's really good. He plays Hap Collins in the AMC series based on the Hap & Leonard novels of the great Texas gothic author Joe R. Lansdale (Bad Chili, Mucho Mojo, etc). If you missed that series you should try to go back and watch it. And you should definitely read anything by Joe R. Lansdale.

  • the last movie was surprisingly good.

  • Even as Hollywood studios report fewer footfalls in theaters

    "Well, there's your problem right there!"

    "Footfall" would make a great movie. I can think of others -- "The High Crusade" is near the top of the "I'd love to see this on the big screen, and it's a story that Hollywood might even be able to understand well enough to not botch it" list.

    But no, we get endless reboots of rehashes of remakes of comic books and crappy old Hollywood skiffy, for the most part.

  • After all these years, I can't understand why Hollywood hasn't taken up the project. The story aside, an effective recreation of the interior of Rama, with all the counterintuitive (to us) physical effects, would in itself be worth the price of admission.
  • A great book, I've read it a bunch of times. There was a movie of it some time ago that was just terrible. I would love to see a talented young director do that book justice.

    • >There was a movie of it some time ago that was just terrible.

      What? That movie was fine, I watch it every year or two.

  • "Quark's Holodeck Adventures" on Skinimax.

  • Book-wise,

    I've been in a 4 year drought for Dresden Files [wikipedia.org], which looks to end with a light sprinkle this June with a short story anthology, followed hopefully by the next full installment, Peace Talks, in 2019 or 2020. Dude got divorced, met someone new, and got married in the intervening years, so I guess his personal life wasn't in a good stable place for writing books for my needy self, but still ...

    Its been an even longer drought in the Heirs of Alexandria series [wikipedia.org], but the new book All the Plagues of

  • Can't believe no one has mentioned this one yet. It's the science fiction show I'm most looking forward to. It's probably one of the shows I'm most looking forward to period. Unfortunately they are playing a bit sketchy as to the release date in that it is listed as "2018"...

  • My wish list; not in order. Some are supposedly in production, some not.
    "Grass" by Sherri Tepper
    "Hyperion" by Dan Simmons
    "Old Man's War" by John Scalzi
    The oeuvre of S. Clay Wilson

    Not science fiction, but should be filmed
    "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles
    "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr

