Ask Slashdot: Which Tech Company Do You Respect Most? 167
dryriver writes: On Slashdot, we often discuss the missteps and non consumer-friendly behavior of various tech companies. This company forced people into a subscription payment model. That tech company doesn't respect people's privacy. Yet another tech company failed to fix a dangerous exploit quickly, protect people's cloud data properly, or innovate and improve where innovation and improvement was badly needed.
Here's a question to the contrary: Of all the tech companies you know well and follow -- small, medium, or large -- which are the ones that you respect the most, and why? Which are the companies that still -- or newly -- create great tech in a landscape dotted with profiteers? Also, what is your personal criteria for judging whether a tech company is "good," "neutral," or "bad?"
Whoever it was that decided to shutdown their secure email service instead of hand over info to the feds.
As General Patton put it, "I want you to remember that no bastard ever won a war by dying for his country.
Hillary don't know jack.
Jack was her IT guy, so
... Jack.
H vs. blame [Re:Whoever] (Score:2)
I agree, the head of security/IT should have made sure everything was in line for the main boss. He/she inspected nothing and didn't check to see that she had sufficient security training, etc. The CEO is supposed to focus on the domain, NOT routine infrastructure.
I can understand how a low-level employee may slip through the inspection cracks, but not the main boss. If the head IT/security person is too scared to approach her, the problem is them. If somebody with more rank won't let them do their job, su
craigslist (Score:2, Insightful)
The only truly ethical tech company I can even really think of.
This.
Craig was listing to starboard.
Re:craigslist (Score:5, Interesting)
Lavabit
Open Whisper Systems (makers of Signal)
NextCloud
LibreOffice/Open Document Foundation
GNU and most linux distributors
Sonic (ISP)
Tor
Let's Encrypt
EFF
Are you trying to say "hardware". Ads are payment (Score:2)
Are you trying to say "hardware", that only hardware is technology? Because Google / Alphabet creates a lot of new technology - new speech to text technology, self-driving car tech, etc mostly created in software.
> My standard is how they get their revenues. Making tech - like chips (Intel) makes them a tech company. Using tech to say get revenues from say advertising (Google, Yahoo! & facebook) makes them not tech.
Advertising is a *payment method*. You can pay for YouTube by watching ads or by Vis
A long long time ago, in a far, far away galaxy, I had a lot of respect for HP, and also Tektronix (for scopes only, not the rest).
This time is over, although I have the feeling that Rohde and Schwarz is slightly less evil than the other lab equipment companies (their spectrum analyzers are great).
What tech company do you respect most? (Score:1, Funny)
Apple, in 2010. Year of Mac OS X Snow Leopard.
It's been downhill ever since:
No Mac mini update since 2012, downgraded in 2014.
No real update for the MacBook Air since 2015.
No more iPod shuffle.
Unreliable keyboards with almost no travel in $1000+ computers.
Either no RAM slots, or insanely hard to access RAM slots except in their $1800+ iMacs, iMac Pro not included.
Which (Score:5, Funny)
Ask Slashdot: What Tech Company Do You Respect Most?
*Which* Tech Company Do You Respect Most?
So, Grammarly?
Jokes aside, perhaps as to what qualities such a company ought to have is not a bad one either.
What Tech Company do I (Score:4, Insightful)
Just my 2 cents
The Onion (Score:5, Funny)
Onion.com is suffering a slump because real news from the White House is more zany.
None... (Score:5, Interesting)
... since they are all in bed with the entertainment industry and are hell bent on a war against computing and people owning and controlling their own software.
The coming war on General computing and software freedom [youtube.com]
Re:None... (Score:4, Interesting)
What about someone like Red Hat?
Re:None... (Score:4, Insightful)
Puts on flame suit
Just my 2 cents
DRM undermines peoples privacy and rights to be left alone. It basically undermines basic human rights to your own property (computer) and privacy because it is beyond human ability to know what programs are doing on your machine.
RedHat, Canonical, et al (Score:2, Insightful)
RedHat is for sure on the list, alongside Canonical. They have done more for Linux and FOSS adoption by corporatizing than countless other projects combined. The profit motive is powerful and it gets products into the hands of willing consumers. RedHat and Canonical are the great heroes of FOSS.
Open Whisper Systems deserves great praise, though it is financed by some large donors and thus isn't really a company.
Ixquick, DuckDuckGo and ProtonMail all also deserve great thanks.
Qwest (Score:2)
Mozilla (Score:3)
Yeah, the Mr. Robot promotion [theregister.co.uk] was a huge mistake, and they've finally admitted that and pledged to do better.
But I think that mistake only garnered so much attention because Mozilla has been so transparent and aggressive in protecting privacy and advancing the state of browser technology. If somebody like Goog or MSFT pulled that crap, nobody would blink an eye.
SpaceX (Score:1)
Seems like real innovation.
Seems like real marketing.
FTFY.
Easy (Score:1)
GNU
Google '96 (Score:1)
Do No Evil.
It's all been down hill since then.
SpaceX (Score:4, Interesting)
No, that would be SPR Limited (Roger Shawyer). SpaceX can only get you to Pluto. If you want to visit hot green Orion babes, SPR is a better bet. Sure, it's a long-shot, but SpaceX is a no-shot for Ms. Green.
It's not about being different, it is about being in two places so that an asteroid hitting one of those doesn't extinct us. Also to continue the exploration that we started 200k years ago when our ancestors left Africa...
DuckDuckGo (Score:5, Interesting)
I used to respect Google but becoming a public company turned them evil just like every company that goes public. Now DuckDuckGo has come along and they are great because they respect your privacy and don't collect data on people. They are small with a mere 40-some employees which is enough to keep the site going and few enough for them to pay without exploiting users. If that wasn't enough, all their stuff is open source and on github.
Mozilla and DuckDuckGo (Score:3)
I think Mozilla is doing wonderful things and a single mistake doesn't change that.
DuckDuckGo is the other one...
Only a *single* mistake? Do you actually use any Mozilla software?
From the top of my head: (Score:3)
Enercon [enercon.de]
...
Beyerdynamic [beyerdynamic.com]
Wiha [wiha.com]
Wera [www-de.wera.de]
Ok, the last two are just Toolmakers, but I still count them in.
Easy questiom, Red Hat (Score:2)
I love ... (Score:1)
... Facebook.
Tesla (Score:3)
Boring Company. They make a cool hat.
And a hot flamethrower: https://www.boringcompany.com/... [boringcompany.com]
Simple (Score:1)
Me Inc.
ubuntu (Score:1)
Canonical Ltd...
The (late, lamented) Sun (Score:3)
And yet, "Sun" lives on today because they open-sourced so much of their software before going defunct. For example: ZFS has become the gold standard in which all other storage solutions hope to achieve parity with.
Define tech (Score:4, Interesting)
I despise Apple. I consider them fashion that uses tech, rather than tech
Intel is tech, and they have accomplished great things. Of course, they are also stuck with a really bad problem at the moment
Atmel and Microchip make useful, but un-glamorous, embedded processors. Their merger has caused us(embedded system programmers) a bit of pain, but on balance, they deserve respect
Fairchild, NXP, Panasonic, AVX, Kemet, Bourns, Vishay and others make the essential tiny bits.. resistors, capacitors, small logic that the rest of the tech world couldn't live without
At one time, Sony was amazing, then they shifted their focus from tech to fashion
LG and Samsung deserve a lot of respect
Possibly my favorite is Texas Instruments
I love Texas Instruments. When I was designing a power supply for a hobby project I came across their web bench design site. I just plugged in the numbers and out pops a schematic, BOM and board layout with parts that are in stock from Digikey. I've always found TI's documentation to be top notch. That's not to say that some of the other semiconductor manufacturers also don't have great sites either, but I haven't yet found any that match TI. I also respect a lot of the other companies you listed.
Who Makes raspberry pi's? (Score:1)
I've never heard anything bad, only good.
They are designed by the non profit Pi Foundation, and are made in a Sony factory in the UK.
Fatmail (Score:2)
I have been a long time paying customer of Fastmail and I am quite happy with them.
Yes, they take my money ($32/year if I renew for 5 years for a legacy plan), but in exchange I get services that I can rely on and prompt support when I need it.
Carbonite (Score:2)
"None" [1] (Score:2)
[1] Well, several in fact, but my experience is that heaping praise upon a good company often leads to them being swallowed by an evil behemoth.
Ansoft corporation was good (Score:2)
None of the S.O.B.s (Score:2)
If you sold real estate like you sold tech, you would go to prison. If you sold used cars like you sold tech, you would go to prison.
If a daughter came to me wanting to pursue a career in tech, I would try to talk her into a rewarding and ethical career in prostitution. (Hey... maybe that explains why fewer woman are in tech...)
The Tech Company I Respect Most is (Score:2)
Mine
Companies deserve no respect (Score:2)
Flip It (Score:3)
What tech companies respect you most?
Pick any one... (Score:2)
If you pick any one, I guarantee they're a milkshake duck.
Tech Company? (Score:2)
A person mght be deserving of respect, if they earn it. Companies aren't people.
Hurricane Electric (Score:2)
Thermaltake (Score:1)
I took a look around the room before answering. Thermaltake ranks high for having made good on a hassle-free warranty. Sanwa ranks high for offering ergonomic input peripherals at non-ergonomic prices. Sharp and Fujitsu both rank high for having produced computers that refuse to die.
Looking beyond these walls, I respect companies that offer new products unencumbered by preconceived notions about what something "should" be. That sounds like trite marketing bullshit, but so damn few of them actually do
Sun micro systems (Score:2)
KolabNow (Score:2)
Not sure if it counts as a "tech firm", but I'v
Here's some. (Score:5, Informative)
Enough said.
NearlyFreeSpeech web hosting: https://www.nearlyfreespeech.n... [nearlyfreespeech.net]
They defend net nuetrality. Their pricing structure is clearly laid out with no hidden fees, and emphasis on efficiency, and they do well when you do well. They are run by highly competent individuals.
DuckDuckGo web search: https://duckduckgo.com/html/ [duckduckgo.com]
Great search that doesn't track you. Fuck yes.
PaleMoon web browser: https://www.palemoon.org/ [palemoon.org]
A modern, FOSS, secure, fast, lean, extensible, and highly configurable browser that took over where FireFox left off. It's run by individuals who have ethics, and stick to them.
Proton Mail web mail: https://protonmail.com/ [protonmail.com]
FOSS end-to-end encrypted e-mail. The only issue I see here is that it is free, so you're likely not the customer... There is another end-to-end encrypted web-mail solution that is $5/mo. or so but I've forgotten the name. Anyone?
Pepsi (Score:2)
I love Pepsi's caffeine delivery technology.
It Is To Laugh (Score:1)
4th Generation nuclear companies (Score:2)
The two companies I respect the most are NuScale [nuscalepower.com] whose new reactor has been certified by the NRC as being passively safe(ie meltdown proof). These reactors can be factory built and shipped on truck. The second is Bill Gates' company TerraPower [terrapower.com] who are building their first reactor in China.
These companies along with 50+ others will save the world and reduce energy poverty
McMaster-Carr and Cloudflare (Score:2)
McMaster-Carr isn't exactly at the top of the list when people are asked to name 'technology' companies, but they sell pretty much any parts or tools you could want for a build project, they deliver overnight, and their website should be required reading for any e-commerce developer -- frankly, Amazon included: http://mcmaster.com/ [mcmaster.com]
Cloudflare gets a lot of props for protecting websites against DDoS attacks and for affirmatively disclaiming from themselves the power of censorship. (They did drop the Daily
If we can include hardware manufacturers, even advanced cool hardware, then I'll throw out a nomination for Ronnie Barrett and his "little" gun company.
After California banned possession of 50cal rifles, he stopped sales and service to all law enforcement agencies in the state. To me, that is pretty darned principled. https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
Remember when most of us would've said Google? (Score:3)
HAHAHAHAHAA!
HAHAHAH!
Oh boy
:(
My, how things have changed. Honestly I think I like Microsoft more than Google now.
Microsoft seems to learn from their mistakes and get better (slowly). Google seems to learn from getting caught doing things and get better at hiding it.
Uber (Score:2)
They can do whatever they want and get away with it. They are the NFL of tech.
Apple and Microsoft (Score:2)
Juniper Networks (Score:3)
Seems like they're doing pretty well these days.
Restecpa (Score:1)
Tesla (Score:2)
Re:Tesla and also (Score:2)
Easy - Intel (Score:3)
NVIDIA (Score:2)
Good tech, good software, amazing future. Also good: Apple, Amazon, Illumina, TMobile.
Not for companies (Score:2)
If anything, respect should be an attitude towards people who make certan decisions in corporations, not for the corporations themselves.
The American personification of the corporation bewilders me.
Re:trump (Score:4, Informative)
Ubiquiti. They have good products, at good price points. They are well documented, contribute back to the open source community, and they are truly revolutionary in their hardware designs.
Their software is mostly free as well. You can download and use it at will.
price point
noun
plural noun: price points
a point on a scale of possible prices at which something might be marketed.
Protip: Google something before looking like a buffoon.
Pretty sure that the vast majority of C-level execs making 300x the salary of their employees are boomers, not millenials