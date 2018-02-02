Working From Home: What if You Never Saw Your Colleagues in Person Again? (bbc.com) 69
Bryan Lufkin, writing for BBC: Throughout my career I've worked with people that I've never met in person. In theory, I could spend an entire day without meeting another human face-to-face. But could this kind of self-imposed isolation become standard working practice in the future?
Studies show that in the US, the number of telecommuters rose 115% between 2005 and 2017. And in early 2015, around 500,000 people used Slack, the real-time chat room programme, daily. By last September, that number soared to over 6 million. In 2017 a Gallup poll revealed that 43% of 15,000 Americans say they spend at least some of their time working remotely, a 4% rise from 2012. And a 2015 YouGov study found that 30% of UK office workers say they feel more productive when they work outside their workplace. How would we feel if we never had to work with another person face-to-face again? Would we care? Have things gone so far that we might not even notice?
Studies show that in the US, the number of telecommuters rose 115% between 2005 and 2017. And in early 2015, around 500,000 people used Slack, the real-time chat room programme, daily. By last September, that number soared to over 6 million. In 2017 a Gallup poll revealed that 43% of 15,000 Americans say they spend at least some of their time working remotely, a 4% rise from 2012. And a 2015 YouGov study found that 30% of UK office workers say they feel more productive when they work outside their workplace. How would we feel if we never had to work with another person face-to-face again? Would we care? Have things gone so far that we might not even notice?
Yes please! (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I couldn't help noticing the ironic word-wrap on the first line of your post:
Indeed. The majority of people are self-centered, self-absorbed, and self-important. As such people are not interested in introspection,
Re: (Score:2)
I hope so!
Be careful what you wish for. Work that can be done from Montana can also be done from Mumbai.
Re: (Score:1)
I hope so!
Be careful what you wish for. Work that can be done from Montana can also be done from Mumbai.
I telecommute from Montana to my outsourcing job in Mumbai to do work in London where they offshored work from Helena. It really stinks that when they call me from London, I have to have a fake Indian accent. And if I get a direct call from Montana, I have to fake an English accent. But my accent is really from the Northeast so I put 'R's where they don't belong.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm much more torn than you seem to be. I would definitely miss some because they are fun, interesting people, and others for more aesthetic reasons. A solid 50% or so I could definitely do without.
But I've worked from home for short periods, and I can honestly say that I do get somewhat stir-crazy. I need some intellectual human interaction on a pretty regular basis. I'd love to work from home one day a week. I honestly don't know that I'd like more than that.
Re: (Score:3)
I do work from one day a week as scheduled and have to throw an extra day or two in over the winter due to road conditions. Personally I find there's some comeraderie that's missing when you don't work directly with people. The day to day interactions that make the team a team vs 10 people who work together. When I worked at IBM, I worked on a contract for a year that was 100% work from home. And it was pretty bad, team wise. Conversations were very business oriented with no personal connection with the res
WFH was so much more productive (Score:2)
The one place I was at that allowed work from home saw me being much more productive. No cubicle drive-bys. No distractions. No ruckus from the surroundings.
A pox on those short-sighted employers who insist on chaining us to the stupid desks. Seriously. I hate it.
Re:WFH was so much more productive (Score:4, Insightful)
The jury is still out. Working at home allows you to complete tasks on your own time and in your own environment where you are presumably less distracted.
But you also lose the ability to have face-to-face collaboration, which is very important in certain industries. Scheduling a skype meeting is different than chatting with someone in the hall about what might be needed or expected for an upcoming project. There's a reason a lot of deals and agreements get made in person, and people have had the ability to meet via "video-conference" for decades now; yet face-to-face contact is stil preferred in certain situations.
I think it's often best to have it both ways...to come in for meetings sometimes, but to work at home for projects that require intensive work.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think the jury is still out. I have worked from home off and on for decades. In my current job, I was going into the office every 6 weeks until recently (haven't been in the office in probably 6 months). Since that also involves flying there and back, one week in the office is about as productive as one day at home. I'm not being facetious about that - I'm just considering burn down and tickets that actually get closed out.
While I do understand the desire to have face-2-face whiteboarding sessio
Re: (Score:2)
Well yeah if you're comparing working from your bathroom to spending a whole day to travel to the office, of course it's going to be more productive. Realistically though I haven't seen any conclusive studies on productivity but I'd imagine it would be pretty similar on average with one or the other being better for some people or some types of work.
What I can say for certain though is that it's absolutely a determent for career development because you don't get to network with anyone outside of your immedi
Re: (Score:1)
Most of the people I know that work from home are more productive but they eventually get shit on because of office politics. The employees that are physically at the office every day have social opportunities and form relationships that, unfortunately, make a huge difference when it comes to career advancement.
Re: (Score:2)
The one place I was at that allowed work from home saw me being much more productive. No cubicle drive-bys. No distractions. No ruckus from the surroundings.
A pox on those short-sighted employers who insist on chaining us to the stupid desks. Seriously. I hate it.
I was more productive working from home when the kids weren't around. Now they (and the wife) are too much of a distraction. In the case of the Mrs. she used to be understanding that I was working when working from home. Now she isn't and doesn't treat me as if I'm at work not to be bothered. My family is also far too messy, and I can't work in a dirty environment. At home, there are no wife and kids to junk up my desk or leave plates and mugs everywhere and empty packets of crisps all over the place.
open plan office??? (Score:2)
Well I think one of the causes for this is the insistence from upper management that open plan offices are a good idea and impose it on every one but themselves.
the result is that people need to find a quiet place from time to time to not be disturb so that they can concentrate on a specific task. And when putting headphones on, not answering email immediately and so on don't work any more because people just come by your desk and stand there until you give up and talk to them, the only solution is to simpl
Re: (Score:2)
the result is that people need to find a quiet place from time to time to not be disturb so that they can concentrate on a specific task.
This reminds me of a time when I needed to take a private phone call, which you obviously cannot do at your desk in an open-plan office. So I walked around the entire building, and every single conference room was occupied by "one person sitting in front of a laptop." I think I eventually found some corner by a stairwell.
Re: (Score:2)
Grow a pair. Here's how you do it if you're just a newbie.
1) Find a junior-looking guy/gal whose conference room you want
2) Look up that conference room and book it for just you in whatever system you use
3) Go back to the conference room and ask the person to beat it, asking them to check the room reservation if they want
4) Sit down with your laptop in your
Depends on the job (Score:4, Insightful)
However, I can't imagine having something like a writers' room that works anywhere near as effectively if everyone is video conferencing in from home. Also anything that requires a lot of specialized and expensive equipment doesn't seem workable in that manner either.
However, if you could have 20% of the current work force working from home it would likely make traffic far more bearable for the other 80%.
Depends on the person (Score:2)
I think the desire to is also dependent on the person. For myself, its pretty much a yes please. I could go for vast stretches without physical contact, in fact while I work in an office now, I'd said most of my interactions are already digital anyway. I have some overlap in what I work on with the physical people around me, but not a great deal either. Every now and again it is kind of interested to go to some large shared meeting or conference and put a face to a name. I've had working relationships with
I'm in that situation now. (Score:2)
Long story short, I had medical documentation, I could prove the previous accommodation, and I had a decent lawyer. I never need to set foot in the office again.
Re: (Score:2)
Jesus, AC. That was harsh! And on top of that, Backblaze just released their 2017 report, and you didn't even work that in.
FOR SHAME, AC! FOR SHAME.
Re: (Score:2)
'solid state'
wrong shape.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, just because someone managed to get there in person once on some special occasion shouldn't prove it would not be excessively burdensome for the employee to set foot there on a daily basis.
Not all disabilities that are required to be accommodated are 100% disabilities.... some conditions can vary ---- some conditions involve discomfort or pain as a burden that can be carried infre
Digital Persona .... (Score:2)
sounds like an article from 15-years ago from someone obsessed with Second Life. Makes one wonder how little qualifications are required to advise government officials.
Must socialize ONCE IN A WHILE (Score:2)
I loved working from home, when I could, but occasional socializing in person is still a must. Neither e-mail, nor IM, nor audio can properly convey all the subtle details of smiling and other body-language. Smilies, emojis and memes are a crutch... Video is better, but it is still not as good as the real thing.
As a result, for example, your rejection of a genuinely bad idea can get easily misconstrued as meanness or vendetta against whoever proposed it. People slowly grow to resent each other — meeti
Re: (Score:2)
Our team is facing going virtual at least by next year, when the move to a new building will force evaluating needs and we may not show a need for seats.
We already know that a weekly Skype team meeting will not be enough. I expect 3 of 6 will transfer, and I'll be stuck with the ones lacking in drive, and my manager will book space daily to avoid being isolated.
And I'll save 2.2 hours a day commuting, face interruptions every 20 minutes to 'please....', and eventually go virtual at Starbucks when I've finis
I am in that boat now and can't be happier (Score:2)
Beyond that there is NO reason to be in the same office as everything we work on is scattered globally and we couldn't even PHYSICALLY touch the systems if we want to (READ: CLOUD), if the systems fall offline we call one of the big 3 and they go look at down systems. Other than that we keep the systems running and go on about our day.
Re: (Score:2)
I've worked from home for almost 15 years. I live in a rural area of the mid-west where the cost of living is low and it saves me a boat load of time and money on the commute. I still have to keep my office professional and wear decent clothes because instead of people walking into my office I have skype popping up constantly and I still see people with video conferencing multiple times a day.
Re: (Score:2)
Again? (Score:2)
It would be like old times with Debian (Score:2)
When I was Debian project leader - is that around 20 years ago now? Time flies - I had around 200 regular collaborators who were the package maintainers at that time. They were distributed worldwide and we never met. We made a great distribution that worked and got on the Space Shuttle for two flights. I ran into Ian Kluft at a ham radio function, and eventually was invited to Europe to speak and met some other developers. But I have still never met many of those 200.
Wokplace harrassment allegations eliminated. (Score:2)
Sounds like a solution to every working man being accused of sexual harassment for looking at a woman. Then if your spouse sues, at least t's community property.
Love it, but I still "See" my colleagues virtually (Score:2)
Not for me (Score:2)
I'd rather not... (Score:2)
8th year at home (Score:1)
I love working from home. I don't miss humans face-to-face. I still need contact via phone and IM and that happens daily. I am a programmer, and our people are mostly distributed, so an office generally doesn't make sense any more anyway. But I hate it when the big bosses come up from head office and I have to go to the office. Totally wasted dead unproductive time.
The other thing is, I never need to print anything at home - I can get by with stuff on the screen. When I worked in an office, I was always pri
We don't need offices. (Score:1)
Fuck Slack (Score:1)
Tax employers for employees commute (Score:2)
For jobs that are entirely theory based, I can see that happening (like writing software on the web, or accounting, or a number of other jobs). For jobs where you must physically interact with a product or customers, not so much. On the flip side, many employers have countless incompetent managers who only feel comfortable when they can look over your shoulder and see that you are in fact working, regardless of how productive you are, or if you just switched screens from solitaire.
The only way I can see a
Never seen = easy to lay off (Score:3)
You might get a free trip to Mexico (Score:2)
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt01... [imdb.com]
Well... (Score:1)
...then I wouldn't be home sick like I am now because someone came to work sick.
I don't hate a lot of things (Score:1)
people talk, answer phones, tell stupid personal stories, make jokes....while other ones are trying to think and do problem solving and conception.
Home office increases productivity, makes savings for everybody. i'v been involved in projects with people working from home and everything went smooth. so yeah, i would't bother not viewin