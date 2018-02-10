Ask Slashdot: What Is Missing In Tech Today? 181
dryriver writes: There is so much tech and gadget news pouring out of the internet every day that one might think "everything tech that is needed already exists." But of course, people thought precisely that at various points in human history, and then completely new tools, technologies, processes, designs, devices and innovations came along soon after and changed everything. Sometimes the opposite also happens: tech that was really good for its day and used to exist is suddenly no longer available. For example, many people miss the very usable Psion palmtop computers with their foldout QWERTY keyboards, touchscreens, and styluses; or would have liked the Commodore Amiga with its innovative custom chips and OS to continue existing and evolving; or would have liked to be able to keep using software like Softimage XSI or Adobe Director, which were suddenly discontinued.
So here is the question: what tech, in your particular profession, industry, personal area of interest, or scientific or academic field, is currently "missing?" This can be tech that is needed but does not exist yet, either hardware or software, or some kind of mechanical device or process. It could also be tech that was available in the past, but was EOL'd or "End Of Lifed" and never came back in an updated or evolved form. Bonus question: if what you feel is "missing" could quite feasibly be engineered, produced, and sold today at a profit, what do you think is the reason it isn't available?
The premise of summary is silly. I NEVER think "everything tech that is needed already exists." To the contrary, I am frustrated at how much stuff isn't available yet. WERE IS MY FLYING CAR!?!?! Where is my household robot? It is 2018, and I still need to manually load the dishwasher, and take out the garbage. WTF? How about a voice assistant that actually understands reality? How about really good telepresence so I don't have to go to work? How about a vacation on the moon? I could list a zillion other things.
Elon Musk sent it into space.
Hire a maid, it will solve half of your list.
A maid is not a solution for the majority of people. A maid generally only works if you pay them a significantly smaller per hour rate than you yourself make. Very few people would be willing to hire a maid if they had to pay the maid the same hourly rate that they make. A maid could possibly work by hiring them at your own rate if it's something they are faster at, better at, or something you don't want to do but most people hire a maid because a maid works cheaper than they do.
Open standards are what we're missing. Things like Apple's AirDrop provide a rich tool for sharing all kinds of content, but only within the Apple ecosystem. Tools like this and others can only truly be useful when they are open and interoperable with the majority of devices on the market. Closed ecosystems are limiting the potential for technology to improve communication across the board and eliminate paper.
Tools like this and others can only truly be useful when they are open and interoperable with the majority of devices on the market. Closed ecosystems are limiting the potential for technology to improve communication across the board and eliminate paper.
Indeed. Depending on where I am in my house, I can say:
"Alexa, put milk on the shopping list."
"Siri, put eggs on the shopping list."
"Bixby, put bread on the shopping list."
The problem is that each item goes on to a different list, because these companies refuse to cooperate.
There are some areas of cooperation. For instance, calendar apps interoperate pretty well.
At least Alexa and Google support some third party note and list apps. Not necessarily the same ones though
Perhaps you can export your shopping lists to a calendar?
Reliability is what we're missing. 99% of IT today is like an incontinent toddler, it needs constant maintenance and mucking out and patching and updating just to keep it running. Not to add new capabilities, but just to keep it running. Compare that to a car, for which the expectation is that you turn the key and it starts up and goes where you want, without first needing to be rebooted and patched and the firmware reflashed and the networking reconfigured every time.
Which all boils down to quality coding. It used to be a point of pride to write a piece of software that was reliable. Now everything is coded quickly and sent to market just as quickly. The consumer is now the beta tester. We wouldn't accept it if our car won't start but we will willingly accept crappy technology as a just a part of life. Mystifying....
Imho, the trouble with software began when vendors decided it was cheaper to pay lawyers than coders. Instead of building a product that works, they created interminable license "agreements", whose sole purpose is to exonerate them of liability for anything. No other industry could get away with this.
Compare that to a car, for which the expectation is that you turn the key and it starts up and goes where you want, without first needing to be rebooted and patched and the firmware reflashed and the networking reconfigured every time.
Henry Ford gets a lot of credit for the assembly line but his other big break thru is equally important. He decided to standardize maintenance to set intervals. The 3 months or 3k miles isn't because everything needs that interval but because by standardizing on that interval you can minimize repairs. You now have a goal to make sure every part can last at least 3k miles between services and you line everything else up to also be some multiple of this. If you need a transmission flush or tires changed m
Common sense and decency (Score:1)
That's what's missing in tech today. We haven't caught up as a society to the tech we have. There should be no more new tech until people learn how to behave.
And we can start with the tech companies themselves.
Of course. Current technical platforms are mostly designed to make people just a little bit more miserable so they'll want to buy just a little bit more stuff from advertisers.
Technology could actually solve problems instead of cause them. I guess I'm old enough to remember when that was the whole idea.
My guess is that if you don't know how to recognize good behavior, you have never engaged in it.
If you don't know the difference between right and wrong, you probably weren't raised right.
Privacy.
I think I'd be a little more nuanced and say, "user control of their data".
There are times people don't need or want privacy. When people want to broadcast shit on social media, they don't want privacy. What they should have is the choice, and control of their own data. Maybe they want to post under a pseudonym. Or maybe they want to post without including a location. That should be allowed.
And honestly? I think people should be allowed to sell their privacy. I think it's a stupid thing to do personally, bu
I can't give you an answer for general tech, but medical tech would be greatly advanced by the ability to put people into suspended animation.
Basically, if the person's body isn't *operating* - needing to breathe, needing to circulate, and so on - then repairs could be done much more effectively and cheaply,
I read where gunshot victims would be suspended [newscientist.com] temporarily as an experimental method a couple of years back.
Whatever happened to that?
Perhaps a combination of sudden hypoothermia coupled with sulphur dioxide treatment [newscientist.com] or something.
Another medical tech that we don't have is quick, multiple diagnosis elimination systems.
For example, suppose you go to the doctor feeling tired. They could draw some blood and test for (or eliminate) the 10 most common problems [onhealth.com] with that as a symptom. Flu, cold, mono, lyme, infection (other), anemia, vitamin deficiency, thyroid, allergy, and so on.
Rather than rely on reported symptoms and playing odds by trying treatments (".., and see if it goes away") we should have ways to more accurately detect or eliminate the most common conditions.
You're a science-illiterate fucking moron, never a doctor. Stay that way. You don't belong in medicine or any scholastic endeavor. You prove this every day with each comment pulled from your ample rectum.
I have to say, I find your response fascinating.
You clearly read the post, as shown by the "doctor" comment, so I'm wondering: what was your motivation for posting?
I have several possible explanations, none of which seem likely.
1) You want to chase reasonable and high-level discussion off of this board
2) You want to continuously attack people over politics
3) You take enjoyment from calling people names
4) You take enjoyment from stirring things up, causing a ruckus
5) You're getting paid to harass people
6) So
* Standard form factor for making upgrade-able smartphones-esq devices. (oh capitalism)
* Large MEMS based displays. (Apple bought the patents but who knows if they are developing it)
* Consumer-grade ASIC lithography and chip packaging. (are custom 20um chips too much to ask for?)
* Inexpensive microinverters for solar panels. (price fixing?)
* Solid-state lithium-ion batteries. (in development)
The list goes on and on but those are some big ones.
* Inexpensive microinverters for solar panels. (price fixing?)
Nope, efficient inverters are expensive to build. You need a very high quality 1:10 transformer, which means tight tolerances, which means expensive manufacturing. If you can find a way to quickly and precisely wind transformer coils (and probably the ferrite cores) then you can have a cheap inverter.
All the different architectures and types of computers were fun. There was diversity. Now it's a boring pile of largely the same stuff. Even the internet and computer networking was fun, and now it's just a pile of bullshit group-think, and advertising.
Wanna read something FUN? Look up DTACK-GROUNDED, or early BYTE magazines. That's FUN to read. It's opinionated, slightly crazy, full of technical details and piles of fun.
If anyone knows of similar sorts of stuff being written now, please post a link!
Single blade razors are not gone. I have been using them for years now. I recommend Merkur and Edwin Jagger handles (as low as $20 when on sale at Amazon). For blades, I like Derby, Shark, Astra, Personna, and Feather (in order of perceived sharpness.) Except for Feather, those are often in the range of $10 to $12 per hundred. Get a shaving bowl and badger brush, and you're ready to go.
BIC Sensitive Single Blade Shaver
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A... [amazon.com] 36 for $13.00
if you have to buy local, you'll spend 25% more...
$5.39 for 12
https://www.cvs.com/shop/bic-s... [cvs.com]
Chrome and Firefox keep fighting each other but they keep copying each other crippling their features in the process. Opera is ran by a Chinese spyware company now, Safari and Edge are both ran by their own evil empires. That leaves us stuck with forks like Waterfox, Palemoon and Iridium, and also rans like Midori, Uzbl and Netrunner.
What we need is a new open source browser that basically gives geeks what they want, and is suitable for normal users (dosen't get malware and is "Blue E" level easy to use).
Privacy. Every asshole corp. is trying to bleed you for data they can sell.
Privacy. Every asshole corp. is trying to bleed you for data they can sell.
Not their fault. Consumers are shown that said companies are fucking them and they look at you with a blank stare, walk out the door, and buy said pocket-spy-device. If a company does something and the knowledge of that action, by the public, does not negatively impact their bottom line, why in the hell would they change?
I'm tired of the government having to step in to everything because 1/2 of our population is too stupid to manage their own lives. The effect is ALWAYS that those 1/2 of us smart enough
Not stupid people being like sheep. These corporations are poking and prodding at parts of the mind that have instincts and primitive drives developed over thousands of years. Social grouping, seeking positive feedback, feelings of belonging are very strong instincts. I'm not saying people are entirely blameless, but we're not too far away from where corporations can manipulate groups of people to do things that are against their best interests. We may already be at that point.
Nothing wrong with government regulation when it's logical and rational, as is the case 95% of the time in Scandanavia.
If you choose Republicans (and the Democrats have just been moderate Republicans for a long time), expect stupid.
We'd have privacy by now but consumers wanted IPv4 rather than IPv6. We lost Mandatory IPSec across the Internet as a result.
We'd have privacy, but American voters chose not to have EU privacy laws and EU data protection laws, thus defiling the globe.
We'd have privacy, but users chose AOL.
We'd have privacy, but users chose Microsoft's email clients over ones that supported PGP/GPG.
We'd have privacy, but users chose Microsoft. (Windows 95 stored passwords in plain text. And users felt this was much safer than the encrypted stuff Linux and BSD were using.)
Sorry, I have no sympathy for a society that feels deprived of privacy when they have actively chosen to throw it away.
We don't need conveniences, we need education. (Score:3)
And the means to implement privacy-respecting software: software freedom—the freedom to run, inspect, share, and modify published computer software.
You can't have proprietary software protect your privacy because proprietary software is inherently untrustworthy. Users are not allowed to know what it does, fix or improve the software, share copies (either verbatim copies or modified copies) to help their community, and sometimes the software is so restrictive it will refuse to let the user run or acces
A box I put in my basement with a bunch of hard drives. I turn it on and configure a couple of things via a web UI. I download clients onto all of my devices and aim them at the box, and they all automatically get backed up. I open a port on my router and my phones/laptop/tablets do incremental backups OTA via encrypted tunnel. The box has a couple of removable drives I can swap out and keep off site. There's an option to mirror in the cloud - encrypted on my side, for a nominal fee.
There are things that do some of the above for some devices. There isn't anything that I know of that does them all for every device.
Um, respect for peoples' privacy, maybe? Honesty in advertising? A company that produces products without planned obsolescense? A company just trying to make good products, instead of trying to get the most out of peoples' wallets, like e.g. not selling two versions of a product where the difference is literally $3 worth of components and different firmware, but where the one with all components is then priced at $200 higher?
Oh, I dunno. To condense this, I feel like respectability is one of the things comp
Teleporters - And all fedex DHL UPS TRUCKS and pesky delivery drones are DOA. You might as well keep on worrying that driverless trucks are coming -- and AI will take over their jobs.
Teleporters would be game-changing for sure, but there is no known way to even head toward them, let alone build them. I think the question wanted something that could at least conceivably be implemented.
I want my complete (Score:2)
My eyes are going bad (RA issues) and my RA has also messed up my hands
Just my 2 cents
Computer to Mind interface that allows me to be in my recliner with my eyes closed and have a multi screen total thought controlled pointer and input mechanism
The industry is full of spineless "me too" followers who hide behind what "everyone else" is doing to cover for their own ignorance and indefensible behavior.
where's the love?
I miss Usenet: a single place where you could find communities centered on tens of thousands of topics. If I had a question on house painting, or progressive rock, or chip design, or whatever, there was usually a well-populated newsgroup for it, and it wasn't hard to find. Today, we have Stack Exchange, but its selection of topics is minimal compared to Usenet's. Or we can search the web for sites of interest, but in my experience, many of the communities centered on these sites are tiny and unresponsive. U
Usenet still exists.*
*Or so my bill keeps telling me.
Women can provide a different perspective to problems typically not focused on by men such as usability, quality assurance and generally making products useful outside of flashy gadgets. What tech in general needs is more women, and in particular women of color who can bring their unique perspective in the broscialism culture that tech is today.
Just stop chasing women away and this will happen automatically.
That can be helped:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
http://www.openvms.org/ [openvms.org]
https://www.vmssoftware.com/ [vmssoftware.com]
Durability.
If I spend $1000 on a refrigerator, there may be parts that wear out and need replacement, but with only that proviso I expect it to last 10 years or more under normal conditions. If it doesn't last 8 years, it was defective to begin with.
The same goes for anything that costs $1000. The expected lifespan increases as the price increases; a car, for example, should last 20 years.
Add in repairability. It's too often sacrificed, and often for superficial reasons related to style or appearance. I willing to live with modular repairability (ie, if the fridge compressor goes you replace it with another motor/compressor combo and can't just replace the motor) because I get the economies of scale aspects and too often we don't even get modular repairability anymore.
Worse, designed in obsolescence is often a part of it. They don't WANT you to fix it, they want you to buy a whole new one
Durability.
If I spend $1000 on a refrigerator, there may be parts that wear out and need replacement, but with only that proviso I expect it to last 10 years or more under normal conditions. If it doesn't last 8 years, it was defective to begin with.
The same goes for anything that costs $1000. The expected lifespan increases as the price increases; a car, for example, should last 20 years.
Just noting that I've had the same refrigerator since 1993 -- and it came with my house, so it's at least 25 years old. The only thing I've ever replaced is the (mechanical) defrost timer, and I did than myself. I might have to replace the ice-maker water solenoid in the near future, but don't know yet.
Granted, a new refrigerator would probably be more energy efficient, but my ROI for replacing it just for that could be a long time coming.
I still have my grandad's axe. It's had two new heads and five new handles, but it's the same axe.
For the majority of the world that didn't get that joke, a bit of Internet searching reveals that the Unilever product that every other English-speaking country calls "Lynx", the US and Canada call "Axe".
Quality Software (Score:1)
Seriously.
Home and small business routers today are such a joke, security-wise.
Most of them never get updates and are thus -- easily hackable.
The ones that do get updates (Apple) are still a joke security-wise.
Open source could solve that, and WRT makes a good start, except that it seems to be bogged down by politics (sabotage ?).
Security configuration on WRT is still a confusing nightmare.
port-knocking, DNS block-lists, IP address blacklists / whitelists should all be normal/easy/semi-standard and they are not.
Suspe
So here is the question: what tech, in your particular profession, industry, personal area of interest, or scientific or academic field, is currently "missing?"
Summarizing my list of unresolved axes to grind [pineight.com]:
Pay-as-you-go cellular plans in the United States still charge for incoming calls
prepaid cell phones are usually unlimited talk and text at the bare minimum. Trust me, I pay 50.00 for mine and I even have unlimited data.
"Pay-as-you-go" and "unmetered prepaid" are not the same thing. The lowest tier prepaid plan at T-Mobile is $3.00 per month and comes with 30 voice minutes, texts, or a combination thereof in a month, with 10 cents for each additional, and no data.
Besides, that isn't the only thing wrong with Twitter's mentality of using TOTP as a backup for SMS as opposed to the other way around. If someone social-engineers your carrier or exploits SS7 flaws, he can get into your SMS and from there into your account.
The first thing to consider is a overarching group that supports technical workers rights and can negotiate pay.
No more unpaid interns, no more 100 hour work weeks with vague promises of future profits, companies trying to pay almost slave wages to imported labor.
On the technical side, I'd go with limitless energy. If there was enough (plus more) electrical availability for everyone, most of the worlds problems could be solved pretty quickly.
I remember the days when CPU transistor count (and performance) doubled every 18 months (or less), AND the chips reduced in price as well. Now we're lucky to get a 10% improvement from Intel over 18 months, with stagnant or slowly increasing prices.
I remember the days when CPU transistor count (and performance) doubled every 18 months (or less), AND the chips reduced in price as well. Now we're lucky to get a 10% improvement from Intel over 18 months, with stagnant or slowly increasing prices.
And intel is churning out processors that are buggy as hell!
SED and FED are technologies that use microscopic versions of the electron gun from a CRT to power each individual pixel. They promised all sorts of advantages over existing display tech like LCD but both technologies just sort of fizzled out.
What happened? Did LCD (LED-backlit LCD) get good enough that the advantages of SED/FED over LCD were no longer enough to overcome the disadvantages? Were problems found in turning SED/FED displays into something that could be mass-produced at a price low enough to be
1> Capability based operating systems - These allow a user to control the risks associated with running a given program in a familiar and transparent manner, thus solving most maladies associated with the use of networked computing.
2> Small scale power sources- The personal kilowatt. It should be feasible to develop a small turbogenerator capable of about 1.4 horsepower, for all manner of uses.
3> Homogeneous non-Von Neuman computation (i.e. FPGA without the pain). A grid of look up tables (LUT) can do Turing complete computation without the need for complex routing decisions to fit into the confines of current FPGA architectures. This homogenity also provides flexibility in fit to any size compute core, and the ability to route-around faults in hardware. It is also possible to guarantee the security relationship of inputs and outputs on shared devices. This chips could easily perform Exaflop scale computation if widely deployed.
4> Cold fusion and/or Wiffleball Fusor - This could go a long way towards solving our dependence on fossil fuels.
5> Mesh networking on a large scale - We need to take the internet back into our hands
Both have totally tanked in the last 5 years. There are examples, but they seem tepid. The technology industry seems very focused on cornering markets, eliminating competition and then diminishing choice and raising prices. At best its minor innovation with maximum price extraction.
some of us have meat-hands. (i'm 6'8, and Everything is to scale) I can use a touchscreen tablet reasonably well but "normal" size phones are painful, and small touchscreens are no-go.
Really i need a ring, or wristlet that lets me "type" in open space. the lack of feedback would take some adjusting but yeah...
people Without meat hands can use them too i guess. if they ask nicely. and stop asking about the weather up here..
Abandoned Systems:
1. Transputer
The Transputer was a computer on a chip with four networking ports. You built clusters by linking one pin on one to one pin on another. That's it. You could have external memory to bring it up to whatever capacity you wanted. It ran a high-level language - Occam - at almost instruction-set level (your compiler was really an assembler). A modern version running at 3 GHz, with FPU, with multiple cores on each chip, would be incredibly powerful. No need for expensive SMP chips to run distinct CPUs, everything's on a local bus, your PC would be a lot cheaper and a lot more compact. Your smartphone would also be running at a decent speed. USB would be running at the same speed as PCI Express.
2. Processor In Memory
This is basically the Transputer turned inside-out. Instead of having your main memory on the CPU, have part of the CPU inside the memory. Reduced latency, increased performance, reduced chip count. Seymour Cray's ambition was to have MPI built into RAM. A glance at CiteseerX shows other efforts have tried to put the BLAST genetic search system into RAM. Not sure on the latter, but there are obvious benefits to putting very standard libraries there. I'd probably look at the Hoard malloc replacement (an obvious thing for RAM to take care of) and maybe something like the Oil library - very common functions that need to be very fast and everyone gets wrong.
3. Content Addressable Memory
There have been attempts to have RAM chips that could act as databases, where instead of giving a location, you gave it a key field and it would retrieve the contents regardless of where in RAM it was. CAM would be incredibly useful as an add-on to modern computers, NoSQL on a chip.
4. Postscript As A GUI
There was an attempt to build an X11 alternative, and then an X11 WM, around Postscript. If you're wanting to do vectors rather than pixels, it is a much better way to go. If you are wanting a WM for wordprocessing rather than web surfing or games, why pay the huge overhead involved in the current approach? Computers should always be about empowering choice.
5. True Mobile IP
When IPv6 was first developed, the early protocol (and so the early stacks) implemented a form of Mobile IP. This form allowed you to move from one network to another and remain connected to things. You temporarily had two IP addresses and upstream routers NATted the old one to the new one. (Which means IPv6 supported NAT, for those curious about such things.)
This was intended for car-to-car networks (which constantly shift topology), networks on trains or aircraft (since the vehicle changes hotspot) and other contexts that we've now had to invent thousands of new wheels to handle (poorly) because the technology was removed. It was removed not out of privacy concerns (we now know we were all being spied on anyway, and this might have actually increased privacy by destroying the associations we now know they were using) but because Microsoft lobbied against anything that might hurt their sales.
6. Wafer-Scale Integratrion
It is possible to place maybe 512 chips on a single wafer and disable the ones that don't work (as per Sir Clive Sinclair's idea for WSI in the 80s). That's a lot of chips. And, now we know how to cheaply make large quantities of ultra-pure Si-28, a lot of chips with a very low failure rate. You don't need to imagine a Beowulf Cluster of these, they ARE a Beowulf Cluster! A supercomputer not much larger than a DVD. Obviously, the Transputer idea would combine well with this. Or you can design it as Flash and put 11.1-channel 24-bit audio, UHDTV video onto it, have half your movie collection at a quality you can barely imagine or use on one cartridge.
7. Big, Properly-Sprung Keyboards
I hate touchscreens, I loathe the cheap plastic toys they use for computers and I totally despise laptop keyboards. Give me a well-spaced, big, keyboard where keys go thunk and Mean It. Something robust. Something that can handle my typing s
People who seem to do this inaccurately would have their "reputation" score decrease, and would have less effect.
People who seem to do this accurately would have their reputation score grow, and would have a large effect.
Individuals could set their own thresholds for what calls they want to go directly to voice mail, and which ones they ne
Title says it all.
1. software that can be mathematically proven correct and secure
2. a programming environment that's actually productive.
- no worrying about syntax. Let the software handle the syntax. Why do I need to deal with it? Let me enter the code whichever way and auto-convert it between languages as needed.
- no worrying about optimization. Software handles it, like a JIT compiler that experiments with different implementations and picks the fastest one.
- no worrying about parallelization. Software handles it. I
Decent mapping software (Score:2)
Sure, they had their drawbacks -- chief among them being the static nature of their mapping information -- but they did things that Google never replaced.
Someone should create a front-end like that for Google Maps data, so we could tailor up-to-date mapping data to meet our actual needs.
More ram, more OS/app/display gpu color support, more cpu, more network bandwidth.
Crypto that works and is not a backdoor, trapdoor for the creator, police, mil, gov.
Color that works from a game creators code to the users OS, to the gpu, to the display.
Color that works from a dslr brand to an OS, to an app, to a display.
An OS that is not designed to report back on a user.
A cpu thats tested when designed and not sold with security problems for generations.
I want cookies. I like oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies. Can I get homemade-style oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips instead of raisins? No, not unless I make them myself. I live in a big metropolitan area and no one makes these? There's no app I can use to tell people to make these for me.
Compared to the analog age of paper, film and tape, the digital age of information storage seems much more delicate and transient. Hard drives are notoriously unreliable. Solid-state storage discharges over time. Optical discs have been plagued by bit-rot. Magnetic archival tape is inconvenient and expensive. Cloud storage is only "permanent" until the company discontinues the service. And, so many of the technologies of the recent decades get abandoned and become unreadable as no one supports them anymore.
We need to stop calling concierge services, entertainment, and financial services "tech." It was fine 20 years ago, but we're past that now.
Outside of pharma, new companies based on actual new science are few and far between. There are measures associated with this: percentage of science phds staying in science (10-15%), research efficiency (inflation adjusted economic output of $1 of "basic research" has been going down for 30 years), market segmentation of new business investment markets (lots of service apps, some bio hardware & wetware, statistically nothing starting from chemistry and physics)...
A lot of the comments here are focused on the negatives of the current label of "tech." Privacy, for example, has little to do with technology, but everything to do with marketing and advertising. Google and Facebook are now marketing and advertising companies, not tech companies. (10-20 years ago they were tech companies, but it's time to update that definition.)
There are plenty of things like solar fuel, advanced nuclear reactors, and brain interfaces that we're good enough at doing in research labs right now to commercialize. For various reasons, the economics don't work to actually invest in commercialization on science based products.
The exception is pharma, and only because the high prices of drugs in the US can sometimes give a return.
Changing the definition of "tech" won't change these economics, but right now big increases in investment in entertainment and advertising are hiding a real economic weakness in science.
More hardware switches, knobs, sliders, buttons, real keyboards.
And less slow as hell unresponsive fragile touch screens.
At work we now havee those awful touchscreen elevator controls. You have to enter the floor number and it tells you what elevator to take (there are 6).
Problem is the interface is sluggish, doesn't record half the keypresses, and those morons had the great idea to put a 0-9 keypad on the screen, while there are only 11 floors! Wow! There is more than enough space to put eleven BIG buttons
... is missing.
Why the fuck can people click on a link in an email and get hammered.
You and I know better.
A computer ought to know damned well better.
All this talk about "AI." How come AI can't predict the behaviour that will result if I click on an email link and tell me, "No."?
Take that idea as a starting point and apply it to a broad range of irresponsible behaviour on the part of users.
There are a lot of big answers but here is a very small answer.
I would like to buy a full size keyboard where the left and the right are not attached to each other. I had a small travel one for a while but it was laptop quality and has since been discontinued. It's such a simple item but it doesn't exist. There are likely thousands of similar items just waiting to be made.
We have tech everywhere but nothing to control it. Whether it is controlling how much your kids are on their phones, how much you yourself are on your phone, or just getting all the different tech to work together, the software to manage our tech is severely lacking. Even something simple like technology able to limit kids to 10 hours a week of video games doesn't really exist.
