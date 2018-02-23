Ask Slashdot: Software To Visualize, Manage Homeowner's Association Projects? 115
New submitter jishak writes: I am a long time Slashdot reader who has been serving on an homeowner association (HOA) board for 7 years. Much of the job requires managing projects that happen around the community. For example, landscaping, plumbing, building maintenance, etc. Pretty much all the vendors work with paper or a management company scans the paper, giving us a digital version. I am looking for suggestions on tools to visualize and manage projects using maps/geolocation software to see where jobs are happening and track work, if that makes sense. I did a rudimentary search but didn't really find anything other than a couple of companies who make map software which is good for placing static items like a building on a map but not for ongoing work. There are tools like Visio or Autodesk, which are expensive and good for a single building, but they don't seem so practical for an entire community of 80 units with very little funds (I am a volunteer board member). The other software packages I have seen are more like general project management or CRM tools but they are of no use to track where trees are planted, which units have had termite inspections, etc.
I am looking for tools where I could see a map and add custom layers for different projects that can be enabled/disabled or show historical changes. If it is web based and can be shared for use among other board members, property managers, and vendors, or viewable on a phone or tablet, that would be a plus. I am not sure how to proceed and a quick search on Slashdot didn't really turn anything up. I can't be the first person to encounter this type of problem. Readers of Slashdot what do you recommend? If I go down the road of having to roll my own solution, can you offer ideas on how to implement it? I am open to suggestions.
I am looking for tools where I could see a map and add custom layers for different projects that can be enabled/disabled or show historical changes. If it is web based and can be shared for use among other board members, property managers, and vendors, or viewable on a phone or tablet, that would be a plus. I am not sure how to proceed and a quick search on Slashdot didn't really turn anything up. I can't be the first person to encounter this type of problem. Readers of Slashdot what do you recommend? If I go down the road of having to roll my own solution, can you offer ideas on how to implement it? I am open to suggestions.
HOA's aren't all nice (Score:2, Interesting)
Does your HOA restrict antennas? A lot do, and thus I've avoided them all of my life. Ham radio operators should be allowed to live where everyone else lives, and pursue their hobby freely. It's sort of like the HOA has some sort of anti-nerd discrimination. People also have the right to receive television over the air without being constrained to poor indoor antennas.
Re:HOA's aren't all nice (Score:5, Informative)
You know that's not legal, right? The FCC has rules against restricting the erection of antenna on your property:
https://www.groundedreason.com... [groundedreason.com]
Re: (Score:1)
You're right but unfortunately abuse of this particular law is rampant and practically unchecked. You can't even get approval for a DirecTV dish in most these places.
Re: (Score:1)
If you already live there, maybe. I doubt it, but maybe. I'll give you the benefit of the doubt on "usually" in that context. But, say you don't live there yet and mention this in your application, I guarantee they'll just quietly pass it over rather than open themselves up to a law suit.
Not just HOAs by the way. Apartment buildings too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:HOA's aren't all nice (Score:4, Interesting)
Radio Amateurs don't have the same legal protection. Yet. But given that television antennas are protected, discriminating by the sort of content carried is a legally problematical stance.
Re: (Score:2)
Radio Amateurs don't have the same legal protection. Yet. But given that television antennas are protected, discriminating by the sort of content carried is a legally problematical stance.
That's because the law discriminates on size, not content. You can read it here https://www.law.cornell.edu/cf... [cornell.edu] , the limit is 1 meter.
(1) Any restriction, including but not limited to any state or local law or regulation, including zoning, land-use, or building regulations, or any private covenant, contract provision, lease provision, homeowners' association rule or similar restriction, on property within the exclusive use or control of the antenna user where the user has a direct or indirect ownership or leasehold interest in the property that impairs the installation, maintenance, or use of:
(i) An antenna that is:
(A) Used to receive direct broadcast satellite service, including direct-to-home satellite service, or to receive or transmit fixed wireless signals via satellite, and
(B) One meter or less in diameter or is located in Alaska;
Re: (Score:2)
"One meter or less in diameter or is located in Alaska"
You failed to read that thoroughly - that applies to SATELLITE ANTENNAS.
Re: (Score:3)
"One meter or less in diameter or is located in Alaska"
You failed to read that thoroughly - that applies to SATELLITE ANTENNAS.
and P2P and a few other things. I've read it in great depth in order to get stupid antenna rules removed from past HOAs I've been in.
Re: (Score:1)
Sarry, but the rule doesn't apply to Ham radio antennas. (https://www.fcc.gov/media/over-air-reception-devices-rule)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree and disagree. Yes, I want to erect an antenna but the way my condo is designed makes it clunky. We also have various people erecting unsightly things on their patios, too many broken down bicycles, too many plants on stairways... all claiming it's their god given right to do so. It is a tradeoff, either get a spacious lot if you can afford it in Silicon Valley or a spacious lot in Iowa (if you want to move there). With dense living, not everyone can do whatever as there has to be some order or thing
Re: (Score:2)
Too many bicycles and plants on stairways. I don't think you understand how that sounds to other people.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm one of those other people, and it sounds pretty bad.
I didn't think plants on stairs was a common thing, but I've lived in an apartment building where a tenant thought it was absolutely necessary to "liven up the place". I figured it was fine to add a personal touch in one's living area. Just one small potted flower at the top of the stairs, then one at the bottom, then a few more... then my grandmother came to visit, and couldn't get up the stairs to my apartment.
My opinion has changed. It's not fine. K
Re: (Score:2)
ah yes, now that would be interesting, some way to distinguish between owner and renter tenant. Another situation of too many renters then banks will put place on the Do Not Loan list.
As the AC mentioned Fire Marshall, we've been made aware Fire Code prohibits things like bicycles and plants on stairways including put these under the stairs (which is very common in my complex).
Thanks for your reply with "plain spreadsheet in capable hands" that reinforces sensible people
Re: (Score:2)
Too many bicycles and plants on stairways. I don't think you understand how that sounds to other people.
How does it sound to you? To me he's bumped into all the usual reasons behind why we can't have nice things. There are far, far to many people who don't understand the word "reasonable", and figure that it's OK to raise a pile large enough to require climbing over to get past them.
Re: (Score:2)
Does your HOA restrict antennas? A lot do,
...
HOAs often restrict house color and what plants you are allowed to put in a border - and even where the border can be! AND, at least in my state, a seller doesn’t have to tell you what the rules of the HOA are... or even if one exists!
And you’re worried about antennas... I’d worry about them deciding to regulate how much air you’re allowed to breathe.
Fortunately it’s usually easy to spot the domains of these pathetic little martinets - just look for the neighborhoods where ever
Re: HOA's aren't all nice (Score:2)
Hey, mine are different shades of tope, guy!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
People become qualified through practice. The HOA board members only needs to be as qualified as the voting members require otherwise they will be replaced by other board members.
Hiring a third party property management company could increase the HOA fees to homeowners.
Re:Microsoft Project?, Nah, FOSS (Score:1)
Or given the request for cheap, go FOSS:
https://www.freecadweb.org/ [freecadweb.org] - Cad software that even uses autodesk's DWG file format
http://www.ganttproject.biz/ [ganttproject.biz] - Gantt Project, an open source version of Microsoft Project
One thing to check into (Score:4, Interesting)
https://www.mapbox.com/ [mapbox.com]
Not exactly proect management oriented, but could be an easy bolt on to Trello or your project management tool of choice
Re: (Score:1)
Re: One thing to check into (Score:1)
there are other property management systems, either cloud-based or on your own server. I'd google on 'property management software".
source: my brother runs a property management company, and I helped set him up on such an application.
Re:One thing to check into (Score:4, Informative)
If I were you, I would try to avoid over-engineering the visualizations.
With that in mind, I'd suggest 3-D Maps with Excel (but not Visio).
https://support.office.com/en-... [office.com]
It's part of Microsoft Office 360 and as a non-profit, you should be able to get a discount for the monthly subscription.
Or you could use a map add-on with Google Sheets.
https://chrome.google.com/webs... [google.com]
https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/... [makeuseof.com]
You could even draw or upload your own private map as a layer.
https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/... [makeuseof.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You know, some of us are on the board and at the meetings because no one else will do it.
Without someone there to make sure the bills get paid and the maintenance gets done, well, the whole place goes to shit.
Sure, shoot us.
Re: (Score:1)
Shit makes good fertilizer. Also recommended strongly is the decaying bodies of real estate agents and assessors.
Re: (Score:2)
absolutely right. Nobody steps up to the plate. If the HOA board members restricted themselves to "paying the bills" that would be great, but too often they decide someone flying a flag off their balcony is a "violation." That's when it gets weird. Pay the bills, but don't pretend to be a morals cop. Living in an HOA-run neighborhood can be very much like living under a totalitarian state, with Walter Mitty petty dictators telling you what to do with your own property.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Recommendation: (Score:5, Interesting)
Speaking as an HOA board member who tries not to suck, I think there are several common motivations for someone to join an HOA board. From best to worst:
1. To help solve problems and keep your building/neighborhood from turning into a dysfunctional shithole.
2. To attend meetings and socialize, and feel at least somewhat important/relevant to your community.
3. To revel in the awesome power of forcing your neighbors to do follow your command, and hassling them if they don't obey.
If you drive out the type-1 people, or if you are a type-1 person and don't join your HOA board or attend HOA meetings (because HOA's suck!) then you leave the HOA's voting positions open for the other types of people to fill. At best you'll get a bunch of 2's and the HOA will become a social club (possibly entertaining but mostly useless); at worst, enough 3's will show up to make everyone's life miserable.
Re: (Score:2)
You are absolutely right. I showed up at a board meeting in 2011 to complain about the grass behind my unit dying. The board at the time appointed me their treasurer and empowered me to do something about it. People love to complain about the job their board does but they never want to do it themselves. I have been re-elected or re-appointed every year because once people discover what has to be done, they just abruptly quit. I don't even bother campaigning other then sending the required cand
Re: (Score:3)
1. To help solve problems and keep your building/neighborhood from turning into a dysfunctional shithole.
2. To attend meetings and socialize, and feel at least somewhat important/relevant to your community.
3. To revel in the awesome power of forcing your neighbors to do follow your command, and hassling them if they don't obey.
You forgot the most important:
4. Your HOA has an awesome ability to screw you financially.
2 ways to do this: Enter into bad contracts, and/or don't do the required maintenance so your investment literally rots.
I was president of an 80 unit condo HOA for 8 years. I never had any trouble keeping up with the work being done, it was much easier than keeping up with my project schedule at work..
Tools? Project software (MS Project et al) if you really need to schedule stuff. Libreoffice Draw is a
Re: (Score:2)
1. To help solve problems and keep your building/neighborhood from turning into a dysfunctional shithole.
2. To attend meetings and socialize, and feel at least somewhat important/relevant to your community.
3. To revel in the awesome power of forcing your neighbors to do follow your command, and hassling them if they don't obey.
I would add a 4th type. These aren't the power hungry crazy leaders like #3 but rather followers to a fault. These are the people who feel like the HOA rules are to be followed no matter what because that is what is written. These people would fit right in with the people at Auschwitz who were "just following orders". These people can be some of the worst to deal but they have a secret weakness. They thrive on following the rules so showing them that other rules (like FCC rules) trumps their homeowner
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A neighborhood without an HOA is not a Somalia.
HOAs are for people who enjoy conformity and sameness.
My personal HOA advice (Score:3)
Reduce the HOA powers as quickly as feasible, reduce the HOA activities to the bare minimum required to maintain common areas.
I was in an HOA neighborhood for 10 years, the first 7 were cool - the last 3 were a living hell as busybodies took over the board and started spending the dues on enforcement activities that generated fines to pay for pet projects. I've been gone for 5 years now and I understand that the place is still bouncing in and out of HOA hell: calling in the sheriff to oversee vote counts, etc. And, all the while, only about 30% of the neighborhood even gets involved in the proceedings - they're 90% upset about the results, but can't be bothered to show up at 7pm on a Tuesday to try to straighten out what "will of the majority" actually means.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a valid concern, but only applies to about 30% of that particular neighborhood - there's another 40% that just doesn't care enough to give up an evening of watching tube.
GIS (Score:1)
QGIS is pretty full featured & free.
Re: (Score:1)
Open source GIS (Score:2)
Try QGIS ( https://qgis.org/en/site/ )
Drupal 8 with Geolocation Field (Score:1)
Set up your projects as Entitys in Drupal 8, with a Geolocation Field ( https://www.drupal.org/project/geolocation ). The other fields should be Name, Description, a File Field for whatever documents you want to upload, probably a Date field, and whatever other fields you want to track in the project. If you wanted Organic Groups you'd still have to do it in Drupal 7. If you were going Drupal 7 you could do CiviCRM with Drupal 7, and cover your group access to individual nodes, (with Geolocation Fields!)
Qgis (Score:2)
Why not use Qgis ?
it is under the gpl license and FREE
uses GRASS and GDAL for the backend of the qt GUI
Re: (Score:2)
Why not use Qgis ?
it is under the gpl license and FREE
uses GRASS and GDAL for the backend of the qt GUI
WTF is Qgis? GRASS? GDAL? Let's assume the OP has no idea what you are talking about, because they don't.
Let's give the benefit of the doubt that Qgis is the obvious and perfect answer to this question. That the question was asked means it is reasonable to think the OP hasn't heard of the wonder that is Qgis. So a little more detail might be called for.
Thanks.
I'm guessing.. (Score:1)
Either you're a masochist or you're trolling. This is NOT the place to ask for any advice relating to HOAs unless it's which octane of gasoline to use and how many road flares..
Re: (Score:1)
Asshole he was asking about project management software with mapping tools. Read the fucking summary at least, jackass.
Re: (Score:1)
I did Mr. AC jackass squared and I stand by my original assertion. Asking for any advice pertaining to a HOA on
/. is the same a taping twenty pounds of liver to your body and jumping into the ocean off the Barrier Reef. You will have an interesting encounter; your chances of having a positive experience is realllyyyyy against the odds.
So maybe if you think you're all that and a bag of apps don't post anonymously.
Re: (Score:1)
Statistics (Score:4, Informative)
We have the usual annual reports with lots of tables of numbers. I'd like to create graphs or pie charts to put into perspective costs of various things. Better illustrate the money pits of real vs imaginary. Some claim we can save lots of money with energy efficient lights but is it really the water costs. Letting the landscape turn to dirt will save water bill but letting value of property decrease not such a good thing. How much can be saved by reduce watering lawns? Maybe not that much. Probably most important is to locate units with dripping faucets or leaky toilet flaps that continually waste water. Yes, I know we all should know how to read financials but I think most cannot (look at most people's spending habits, and majority of companies and govt agencies).
Important vs urgent: Putting off lots of miscellaneous repairs that many seem urgent but maybe not important. Better to put money into something important like a new roof to replace 30 year old roof instead constantly chasing water leaks every time it rains.
Seems to me software is easy, it is the decisions like people complain about security and vandalism but not willing to pay special assessment or significantly raise monthly dues to pay for gated access and security guards.
Re:Statistics (Score:4, Interesting)
For a while, I worked in a financial management office. For what you describe, the best tool I've ever seen was a plain spreadsheet in capable hands.
Every expense gets broken down, and per-unit costs (like price per gallon of water) are filled out in one section. Every adjustable parameter (like number of toilets) goes in another section, and all of the system rules (like number of gallons/minute wasted) go in a third section. Finally, all of the results go in the last section, accompanied by all of the charts and projections.
When presenting, the first two sections are discussed first, and the client (or HOA board) gets to put in whatever numbers they think are realistic. Then you switch to the end, and they see the computed cost of everything, exactly as their own numbers work out. That shows in plain view how their money is spent, confronting their assumptions. After that, you can go back and show hypothetical fixes (like lowering the number of leaky toilets), and show the changes in outcome. It tends to be very convincing to see almost all of their own numbers driving the output.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no all-in-one for the requirements.
Re: (Score:2)
Jira or Wrike (Score:2)
we use them at work for development. some of the crazy OCD devs hate them because the GUI is not exactly how they expect it to be
OpenStreetMap backend (Score:2)
There is no software to make HOA better. (Score:1)
Just shut the damn thing down, and move to a country side. Good human.
PostGIS (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
why software? (Score:2)
It's usually called Facility Management (Score:4, Informative)
There's lots of those, here's one open source example.
http://www.openmaint.org/en [openmaint.org]
I have a solution for you (Score:1)
Don't have a slashdot account since I've managed fine to lurk over the years and posting occational comments as AC, so maybe unlikly you'll even see this... BUT:
I have made a web-based system (built on Drupal) just like what you want. I currently maintain it for a telecom/fiber building company for them to keep track of customers, cables, boxes etc. in a project but with very small changes it would work perfectly for you I think. In it you can create any kind of content type and show any and all (as separat
Use Accela (Score:1)
Different municipalities and govt entities use Accela https://www.accela.com/ [accela.com] for managing plans and improvements. I don't know about price, but possibly what you're looking for.
strange requirement (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
HOA...let's review... (Score:3)
I spent years living in an HOA and now, thankfully, am free of their clutches.
My observations:
1) In theory they have benefits - keep the common areas clean, no rusty cars on the front lawn, etc. In practice, the HOA's are just a pain in the ass.
2) When you buy a home in an HOA community you think you "own" the home - but you don't. You sign over the right to have the HOA levy fines and sanctions against you if you fail to follow one of their many rules and regulations. If you choose to challenge the ruling you have to take them to court, at your expense. The HOA court fees will be paid for from HOA dues.
3) You give them the right to tell you what kind of trees you can plant, what color you can paint your house, what you can keep in your driveway and in some cases what you store in your backyard.
4) Unlike mortgage interest, HOA dues are not tax deductable.
5) Unlike mortgage interest, HOA dues never go down. They always go up.
6) If someone lodges a complain against you the HOA will not tell you who made the complaint. This immediately pits you against everyone that lives there. Any one of them could have made the anonymous call.
Oh - just go with MS Project
:-)
SCREW HOAs! (Score:2)
HOA's are a screwed up concept. Just shut the thing down. They spend too much time telling other people what they can do with their homes, how they can do it. what color paint they can use. FUCK THEM! I refuse to buy a home if it's part of an HOA! I've passed many times on homes because of them. They should be banned outright!
Do yourself a favor - get off the HOA board, and band together with your neighbors to dissolve it. Your doing nothing but HARM, your doing NO GOOD.
It's a people, not a tech problem (Score:2)
I'm a developer that's worked with HOA management for a decade. I've developed an HOA-specific web CRM (MySQL/MariaDB based) that can help with what you need (extractable data available in various formats through web portals that you can put into Excel or any of the GIS tools mentioned by other posters - Excel is my recommendation). There are also many commercial packages for HOA management (TOPS, AV, Yardee, Caliber come to mind) that can help with project tracking, but they tend to lock-in your data (th
Re: (Score:2)
Nice outline of software tools.
Speaking of people, a story mentioned by a management company is one person work to get elected to the HOA board. His goal was to make the complex the best landscaping ever and he succeeded. He served only one year on the board. And the HOA finances and reserves ended with a zero.
Some tips for any HOA (Score:3)
Use Quickbooks for accounting and MS Office files loaded with VB scripts for all your custom computing needs. Be sure to browse using IE with Flash Player and JRE installed. Save bandwidth by only running updates monthly. HTH!
>:-)
Google Earth Pro. (Score:2)
It's free, its fairly accurate, and you can make layers and pins and other stuff on your own, each with their own little details and what not.
Anything else is simply bullshit.
Tools for (micro) Managing HOAs, you ask? (Score:2)
So, you're looking for Tools to micro-manage your HOA?
Isn't that who you elected?!
NEXTDOOR is Not Your Neighborhood Platform!!!!! (Score:2)
Ok, I'm aware this post is a bit off-subject, but I think the message is important enough. I understand the impulse to downvote, but please consider my good intentions. Thanks!
I won't even need to post a URL here; please Google "nextdoor seized" and click on the top response. It should be about Dawson Neighborhood's community being seized from the neighbors who launched it, and handed to their hostile NA, who was the reason an alternate, free-speech forum was needed.
As one of the admins "Leads" of that neig
Not open source but a good solution... (Score:2)
Sadly there's not exactly a good open source or otherwise no-cost solution but this would work very well for HOAs if only we could get more to use it.
Less than $10 from Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A... [amazon.com]
More, too much? on HOAs (Score:2)
Try Bazinga (Score:1)
Enforcement? (Score:2)
Kind of a late question and nothing to do with software but enforcing HOA rules, how much and what is practical? Some HOAs very relaxed. others have authority zealots. I read a couple on this list say HOA rules should be a minimum so focus only on important common areas (not have to be a cop for the complex). Of course there is always debate on what is important and what is not.
However with a condo with buildings like apartments, example of one unit has plumbing problems that cause flood water damage in a