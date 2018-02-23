Ask Slashdot: Software To Visualize, Manage Homeowner's Association Projects? 58
New submitter jishak writes: I am a long time Slashdot reader who has been serving on an homeowner association (HOA) board for 7 years. Much of the job requires managing projects that happen around the community. For example, landscaping, plumbing, building maintenance, etc. Pretty much all the vendors work with paper or a management company scans the paper, giving us a digital version. I am looking for suggestions on tools to visualize and manage projects using maps/geolocation software to see where jobs are happening and track work, if that makes sense. I did a rudimentary search but didn't really find anything other than a couple of companies who make map software which is good for placing static items like a building on a map but not for ongoing work. There are tools like Visio or Autodesk, which are expensive and good for a single building, but they don't seem so practical for an entire community of 80 units with very little funds (I am a volunteer board member). The other software packages I have seen are more like general project management or CRM tools but they are of no use to track where trees are planted, which units have had termite inspections, etc.
I am looking for tools where I could see a map and add custom layers for different projects that can be enabled/disabled or show historical changes. If it is web based and can be shared for use among other board members, property managers, and vendors, or viewable on a phone or tablet, that would be a plus. I am not sure how to proceed and a quick search on Slashdot didn't really turn anything up. I can't be the first person to encounter this type of problem. Readers of Slashdot what do you recommend? If I go down the road of having to roll my own solution, can you offer ideas on how to implement it? I am open to suggestions.
Re: (Score:1)
One thing to check into (Score:4, Interesting)
https://www.mapbox.com/ [mapbox.com]
Not exactly proect management oriented, but could be an easy bolt on to Trello or your project management tool of choice
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If I were you, I would try to avoid over-engineering the visualizations.
With that in mind, I'd suggest 3-D Maps with Excel (but not Visio).
https://support.office.com/en-... [office.com]
It's part of Microsoft Office 360 and as a non-profit, you should be able to get a discount for the monthly subscription.
Or you could use a map add-on with Google Sheets.
https://chrome.google.com/webs... [google.com]
https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/... [makeuseof.com]
You could even draw or upload your own private map as a layer.
https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/... [makeuseof.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Shit makes good fertilizer. Also recommended strongly is the decaying bodies of real estate agents and assessors.
Re: (Score:2)
Speaking as an HOA board member who tries not to suck, I think there are several common motivations for someone to join an HOA board. From best to worst:
1. To help solve problems and keep your building/neighborhood from turning into a dysfunctional shithole.
2. To attend meetings and socialize, and feel at least somewhat important/relevant to your community.
3. To revel in the awesome power of forcing your neighbors to do follow your command, and hassling them if they don't obey.
If you drive out the type-1 p
Re: (Score:1)
You are absolutely right. I showed up at a board meeting in 2011 to complain about the grass behind my unit dying. The board at the time appointed me their treasurer and empowered me to do something about it. People love to complain about the job their board does but they never want to do it themselves. I have been re-elected or re-appointed every year because once people discover what has to be done, they just abruptly quit. I don't even bother campaigning other then sending the required cand
My personal HOA advice (Score:2)
Reduce the HOA powers as quickly as feasible, reduce the HOA activities to the bare minimum required to maintain common areas.
I was in an HOA neighborhood for 10 years, the first 7 were cool - the last 3 were a living hell as busybodies took over the board and started spending the dues on enforcement activities that generated fines to pay for pet projects. I've been gone for 5 years now and I understand that the place is still bouncing in and out of HOA hell: calling in the sheriff to oversee vote counts,
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a valid concern, but only applies to about 30% of that particular neighborhood - there's another 40% that just doesn't care enough to give up an evening of watching tube.
GIS (Score:1)
QGIS is pretty full featured & free.
Re: (Score:1)
Open source GIS (Score:2)
Try QGIS ( https://qgis.org/en/site/ )
Drupal 8 with Geolocation Field (Score:1)
Set up your projects as Entitys in Drupal 8, with a Geolocation Field ( https://www.drupal.org/project/geolocation ). The other fields should be Name, Description, a File Field for whatever documents you want to upload, probably a Date field, and whatever other fields you want to track in the project. If you wanted Organic Groups you'd still have to do it in Drupal 7. If you were going Drupal 7 you could do CiviCRM with Drupal 7, and cover your group access to individual nodes, (with Geolocation Fields!)
Qgis (Score:2)
Why not use Qgis ?
it is under the gpl license and FREE
uses GRASS and GDAL for the backend of the qt GUI
I'm guessing.. (Score:1)
Either you're a masochist or you're trolling. This is NOT the place to ask for any advice relating to HOAs unless it's which octane of gasoline to use and how many road flares..
Re: (Score:1)
Asshole he was asking about project management software with mapping tools. Read the fucking summary at least, jackass.
Re: (Score:1)
I did Mr. AC jackass squared and I stand by my original assertion. Asking for any advice pertaining to a HOA on
/. is the same a taping twenty pounds of liver to your body and jumping into the ocean off the Barrier Reef. You will have an interesting encounter; your chances of having a positive experience is realllyyyyy against the odds.
So maybe if you think you're all that and a bag of apps don't post anonymously.
Re: (Score:1)
Statistics (Score:4, Informative)
We have the usual annual reports with lots of tables of numbers. I'd like to create graphs or pie charts to put into perspective costs of various things. Better illustrate the money pits of real vs imaginary. Some claim we can save lots of money with energy efficient lights but is it really the water costs. Letting the landscape turn to dirt will save water bill but letting value of property decrease not such a good thing. How much can be saved by reduce watering lawns? Maybe not that much. Probably most important is to locate units with dripping faucets or leaky toilet flaps that continually waste water. Yes, I know we all should know how to read financials but I think most cannot (look at most people's spending habits, and majority of companies and govt agencies).
Important vs urgent: Putting off lots of miscellaneous repairs that many seem urgent but maybe not important. Better to put money into something important like a new roof to replace 30 year old roof instead constantly chasing water leaks every time it rains.
Seems to me software is easy, it is the decisions like people complain about security and vandalism but not willing to pay special assessment or significantly raise monthly dues to pay for gated access and security guards.
Re: (Score:3)
For a while, I worked in a financial management office. For what you describe, the best tool I've ever seen was a plain spreadsheet in capable hands.
Every expense gets broken down, and per-unit costs (like price per gallon of water) are filled out in one section. Every adjustable parameter (like number of toilets) goes in another section, and all of the system rules (like number of gallons/minute wasted) go in a third section. Finally, all of the results go in the last section, accompanied by all of the cha
Jira or Wrike (Score:2)
we use them at work for development. some of the crazy OCD devs hate them because the GUI is not exactly how they expect it to be
OpenStreetMap backend (Score:2)
PostGIS (Score:3)
