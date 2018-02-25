Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: How Would You Teach 'Best Practices' For Programmers?

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader writes: I've been asked to put together a half-day workshop whose title is "Thinking Like a Programmer." The idea behind this is that within my institution (a university), we have a vast number of self-taught programmers who have never been taught "best practices" or anything about software engineering. This workshop's intention is to address this lack of formal training.

The question is, what should be covered in this workshop? If you have an idea -- that also has an example of best practice -- please share!
It's really two questions -- what "thinking like a programmer" topics should be covered, but also what examples should be used to illustrate best practices for the material. So leave your best thoughts in the comments.

How would you teach best practices for programmers?

  Learn math

    by Master5000 ( 4644507 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @06:38AM (#56184265)
    There is no way around it. Never seen a great developer without strong analytical skills.

    • Imho grammar is at least a important as math. If a person speaks like an illiterate rube, chances are he'll program like one too.

    Re:Learn math

      by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @07:12AM (#56184363)

      I think a combination of the "Wizard of Oz" approach and Cognitive Behavior Theory would be very effective here.

      Never seen a great developer without strong analytical skills.

      I've never seen great developer, or actually, someone who thinks that he is a great developer, who didn't look, smell and act like one.

      Do not shave your neck any more.

      Stuff yourself with unhealthy junk food; preferably, while working at your keyboard.

      Think that you are a super-genius and all your colleagues are idiots. Convince yourself that your code never has any bugs, and the problem must be somewhere else.

      Showers and baths? Forget it. The whole world is in a drought, and you need to save water.

      Get yourself into meaningless arguments about trivial things like vi vs. emacs. Refuse to stop arguing, even when everyone else has left the room.

      In short, you don't need to be a great developer! Just play one on TV!

    • The culture is just wrong for most people and goes directly against software development principes.

      * Th Paul Lockhart argument: True math is the skill of solving very abstract problems by finding very abstract patterns/principes.
      But the math we learn is merely the memorization of some of those patterns without understanding them and without the ability to come up with new ones. Missing the entire point.

      * The 3Blue1Brown argument: Math is unfortunately taught like a written language. But most people do not

      • No argument that math is taught in a way that only seems to really "click" with the minority of people that already think in a way suitable to become mathematicians (aka extremely theoretical logicians) within the current framework - which is a shame, because regardless of whether you're suitable to become a mathematician in *any* framework, math is beautifully elegant, and being able to effectively use math to solve the relatively simple problems in life, engineering, etc. is immensely useful.

        I think the v

    • Agreed, that's one of the minority of things where "I'm following the best practices" means something else than "I've decided to copy everyone else's mistakes" for a change.

    • And why do you write Math in your subject line but talk about analytical skills in the comment?
      Math != Analytical skills

      Re:

        by Bongo ( 13261 )

        And why do you write Math in your subject line but talk about analytical skills in the comment?
        Math != Analytical skills

        That's what I was wondering. I imagine there is a reason that development uses the word "architecture". Design is often about understanding where and how to make compromises between contradictory requirements. And didn't IBM originally think that programming was something like music composition? Which is not to say that some problems are not extremely mathematical, just that that is one form of cognition, and there are other intelligences which come up in other problem types. So perhaps the question is a bi

  Back to basics

    by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @06:44AM (#56184281)

    Indentation and comments.

    Stopping for a moment to ask yourself if you NEED to load a 50 MB library for two lines of code.

    • Indentation and comments.

      And many so called comments are a no-no. New programmers comment the steps in the procedure and they shouldn't. The code itself is supposed to be the documentation of the procedure. Name your variables and functions appropriately, refactor down large functions, and document the damn data.

      Re:

        by umghhh ( 965931 )
        so because some comments are bad you advise to not comment at all?
        • "Comments are lies waiting to happen". Just be mindful that a comment could become deceitful and learn what the purpose of comments are. What makes a good/bad comment. I suppose the same could be said of once well thought out variable names.

      Re:Back to basics

        by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @07:43AM (#56184459)

        Oh hell no. So-called “self-documenting code” isn’t. You can write the most comprehensible, clear code in the history of mankind, and that’s still not good enough.

        The issue is that your code only documents what the code is doing, not what it is supposed to be doing. You wouldn’t believe how many subtle issues I’ve come across over the decades where on the face of it everything should have been good, but in reality the code was behaving slightly differently than what was intended.

        • The issue is that your code only documents what the code is doing, not what it is supposed to be doing

          Mod this up. I aim to document my intent, i.e. what the code is supposed to do. Not only does this help catch bugs within a procedure, but it also forces me to think a little bit about the purpose of each method or function. It helps catch bugs or inconsistencies in the software architecture as well.

    Re:

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Sometimes I'd rather they load a well tested, robust 50MB library that try to write it themselves.

      Naming is where most programmers go wrong. I have some rules, like putting the units in the name, and am not afraid to re-factor if it makes something's function clearer.

  • I am talking from my old days. When I was at university, most of the things I did was on my own. However, in the real world, it is hard to see a single person carrying all the burden and responsibility of a project. Team skills are important if you want to get out of your mom's basement.

  bottom up is best.

    by Anonymous Coward

    One should start with assembly language, machine code, or even gate layouts. Higher level languages evolved as a pile of shortcuts and safety measures on top of this, and programmers should understand what is being shortcutted or protected against and why.

    Once you've learned from experience all the terrible mistakes you can make in assembly, and learned the self-discipline not to make those mistakes ever again, you are ready to move on to the next level.

  • The basic summary is: you don't know how to code or you would know it takes a decade of trial and error to get good, even after learning the basics. It's sure as shit not going to happen in a half-day workshop and teaching "best practices" will at most create a zealot who doesn't know what the Hell they are doing and is adamant about not learning. Code workshops don't work, best case scenario you're a lazy low-or-moderate-ability programmer, worst case you're a marketing hack.

    TL;DR: Stop tricking idiots i

  • When they arrive, slap them hard on the back and then look them in the eye and say in as sinister a manner as possible.

    "We like team players here, Nugget. Are you a team player?"

    Emphasise the words 'team' and 'player'.

    Then walk off.

    Also have a broken build bear

    http://www.vikingcodeschool.co... [vikingcodeschool.com]

    Be ready to break things. Sometimes things get through QA, sometimes you break the build. A lot of times that will get caught in your continuous integration systems and testing and everything like that. But sometimes even you just push production, like bad code to production, so you're going to break stuff. The most important thing I can say from day one is to know how to fix it. Know how to back the changes out, know how to do things that can undo the damage that you do and then just accept it. It happens, we have a "broken build bear" that we pass around our office for people that do it as a shaming mechanism, but it's mostly in good fun. But it is important to sort of know how to undo.

  Electric shocks

    by raynet ( 51803 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @07:05AM (#56184347)

    The most efficient way to teach best practices is to give the programmer electric shocks for every error, and more for bugs caught in testing. For approved commits you may award them with treats.

    • The most efficient way to teach best practices is to give the programmer electric shocks for every error, and more for bugs caught in testing.

      Wasting our precious bodily electricity on humans!?!? Heresy! As a limited Earth natural resource, electricity should be used where it makes the most economic sense . . . mining cryptocoins. At your university, remove wasteful outdoor and indoor electric lighting, and mine cryptocoins with the electricity. By Christmas your university can use the cryptocoin profits to go tuition free, double the salary of all the staff and buy your own nuclear reactor to generate all the safe, clean electricity you need

  • Start with the CERT Secure Coding standards, especially for C programmers it covers many of the "gotchas" to watch out for.

            SEI CERT C Coding Standard: Rules for Developing Safe, Reliable, and Secure Systems (2016 Edition)
            https://resources.sei.cmu.edu/... [cmu.edu]

    Apparently they them for other languages like C++, Java, Perl.

  • Don't you have any Comp. Sci. professors there? There job is to teach students how to think like programmers (as opposed the "learning to code" that gets so much press coverage).
  • With a bat.

  • People need to learn themselves what is good style to write code. Pushing whatever you consider to be good practise is very bad, since it steals the students the experience to learn the stuff themselves, and thus they wont have proper reasons why some practises are bad. Once they've seen it themselves, they can make the right choice in every situation, but if you push it to people, they don't know _why_ the recommendation is important.

  • If that's all the time you've got, you've got a systemic problem. This kind of thing needs to be an ongoing process of education. You can't cover anything like this in half a day. Or a full day. WTH.

    Schedule "brown bag" sessions once a week for ongoing training and discussion, and get subject matter experts in for different things: security, TDD, algorithms, optimization, etc. And keep going; don't just do each of those once, because each of those is a full course full of stuff (at least).

    If you're only goi

  • I don't think there's a reliable way to teach programmers best practices. Programming is like composing music: you can teach all the rules and be a technically perfect musician but in the end the real difference between a good programmer and a bad one is elusive. The trick is not to teach programmers, the trick is to find them.

    • Of course there is.
      Just like for composers. For composers you would assume he can play at least one instrument or can use music programs good enough to compose tracks that sound not to bad.
      Same for a programmer, he should be able to use his tools properly, like a version control system and a build system and depending on organization know about continuous integration etc.
      Then probably comes a ticket system. And learning how to pick up requirements, aka Use Cases or Stories or more technical requirements in

  • I've been asked to put together a half-day workshop whose title is "Thinking Like a surgeon." ...
    I've been asked to put together a half-day workshop whose title is "Thinking Like a pimp." ...
    I've been asked to put together a half-day workshop whose title is "Thinking Like a police." ...
    I've been asked to put together a half-day workshop whose title is "Thinking Like a plumber." ...

    Why not, while you are at it?

    • And which of your workshops was the most successful? I like to join it sometimes, perhaps :D
      Well, the pimp thing probably not ...

    1. 1. That programming is not "coding". Programming should include designing - otherwise, it is "hacking" (pejorative).
    2. 2. Teach about race conditions, aka "TOCTOU errors". This problem is the most prevalent in real time systems - such as phone software, Web software, and pretty much everything we use today.
    3. 3. The value of type safety when refactoring.
    4. 4. Basic concepts such as information hiding, decomposition, interfaces, and that the more shared an interface is, the more stable it should be.
    5. 5. Some machine l

    • 1) I guess "coding" is just the new word everyone likes to use because it sounds cool, so yes, it is programming.
      2) Race conditions by definition only happen in multi threaded systems. And plenty of software is not. Your examples are wrong. A web server will be multi threaded, but most of the time will only use exactly one thread per request. In other words, the programmer of the web application will never see race conditions ... the programmers of the web server will ... and those are likely 2 or 3 levels

  • I don't know sign me up! Seriously I need this.

  • Stumbling towards a steaming pile of shit with flavor of the day development strategy, flavor of the day framework and flavor of the day lingo and absolutely never with any structural ways to avoid the most common security flaws we have been aware of for multiple decades. That's what you have to teach them.

    They want a job, knowing best practices isn't conducive to that.

  • Teaching people by showing them errors or bad code doesn't move the needle very much. In technical subjects I prefer to used researched based teaching strategies. Put attendees into groups, give them bad code examples, and have them find the errors or ways in which the example could be improved. Then have a discussion about it and guide them all to a common understanding. If you show someone a bad example or give comments for improvement, it typically goes in one ear and out the other, if they find the er

  • From my experience of answering tons of questions on StackOverflow, a huge deal of newbies or self-taught programmers program the following way:

    - try some random thing
    - get an error
    - ask how to fix the code (and not even post the error)

    You should teach them the right process, which is based on reading (a lot), experimenting, analysing errors, making deductions on what needs to be changed, and repeating the cycle:

    - read documentation, before starting programming. You need to u

  • Pick your problem and don't constrain the language. Let them solve the problem and have seasoned programmers critique their code. The best way to learn is by doing and avoiding piques is a good way to ingrain better patterns.
  • If you are good at identifying problems or inefficiencies, programming is easy. -Most people really can't, it takes practice.
    Good programmers can identify the real problem underlying the problem that is presented to them. Most projects (in any field - not just programming) are poorly specified and don't have well defined requirements. Think of the Obama-care website or pretty much any government construction project.

    If you are good at predicting possible mechanisms for failure, programming is easy.

  • I don't think you can teach then to write "better" code, like the actual ability to break an task into programmatic steps. While you could learn some useful algorithms and patterns that's a long topic and more something you get with experience. What I would focus on is a self-taught programmer has probably mostly worked alone, written all the code themselves and done relatively small projects with a limited lifespan and a lot of greenfield projects where you deliver version 1.0 in the end. This may not be t

  Systematic program design.

    by AeiwiMaster ( 20560 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @09:17AM (#56184589)

    A couple of years ago I took a MOOC called "systematic program design."
    Even though I was a self tough programmer and had been programing for 25 years,
    i still learned something new.

    They used this book
    https://www.amazon.com/How-Des... [amazon.com]
    I recommend you check it out and google the course name.

  • I'd tell 'em to look at code I wrote five years ago, and then say "Never ever write code this sloppily."

  • Here are some good practices for developers:
    1. When a bug is reported in a group project, there are 2 types of people.
    1.1 Without any investigation, a developer declares that it isn't his/her problem.
    1.2 A developer who assumes it might be his/her problem and starts investigating.
    I certainly prefer the latter. This isn't about ego, it's about code doing its intended job.
    2. Developing always creates bugs.
    Prolific developers create lots of bugs.
    Developers should not be judged on the n

  • If you had half a year, it would be doubtful you could achieve much. Half a day is a complete joke.

  • For the love of trump, just sanitize your input!!!

  • we have a vast number of self-taught programmers who have never been taught "best practices"

    Arrrrgh! The worst sort.

    These people tend to be rank amateurs. But with the "experience" that makes them think they are actually professionals. Almost none of them are. And most never will be.

    Most people, even people who make a living from programming, are much worse at it than they think they are. They are impatient, they are hit-and-miss, most can't think clearly and an unfortunate number share in the twin misconceptions that "if it compiles cleanly, it works" and that testing is merely a stage that c

  • You could take a look at what Software Carpentry https://software-carpentry.org... [software-carpentry.org] teach. They cover relatively practical skills like version control, regression tests, etc. which are still a big step forward for many research programmers.

    At a more conceptual level you are aiming towards "abstraction" and "separation of concerns". Self-taught academic programmers are usually quite good at getting individual methods to work, but hopeless designing software so that changes are localised.

  • Me code pretty some day
    A voice in the wilderness
    http://world.std.com/~swmcd/st... [std.com]

