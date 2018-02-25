Ask Slashdot: How Would You Teach 'Best Practices' For Programmers?

97945377 story

An anonymous reader writes: I've been asked to put together a half-day workshop whose title is "Thinking Like a Programmer." The idea behind this is that within my institution (a university), we have a vast number of self-taught programmers who have never been taught "best practices" or anything about software engineering. This workshop's intention is to address this lack of formal training.



The question is, what should be covered in this workshop? If you have an idea -- that also has an example of best practice -- please share!

It's really two questions -- what "thinking like a programmer" topics should be covered, but also what examples should be used to illustrate best practices for the material. So leave your best thoughts in the comments.



