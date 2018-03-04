Ask Slashdot: Best To-Do/Task List Software? 115
Albanach writes: Despite searching, I have not identified a good solution for managing to-do lists, a problem that can't be unique or unusual. For a variety of reasons, I need something I host myself, which allows me to organize tasks, give them due dates and/or priorities and to easily reorganize. I'd prefer a web interface so that I can access my list from home/work/mobile. My searches generally turned up hosted solutions that don't work for privacy reasons, or very old software that has shown no sign of updates in years. What are other Slashdotters using to manage their real-world task list?
Self hosted on a FreeNAS machine.
Accessing it from the outside web requires a login/password, it's not password protected from the LAN.
But then you need to run nodejs
But then you need to run nodejs
Nobody should be tortured that way.
Second Wunderlist. Multi-platform, all the features I can hope for, great UX, fast and easy to use.
Microsoft To-Do, which is being implemented by the Wunderlist team after they were bought by Microsoft, is slowly, very slowly catching up. Once To-Do implements nested projects / lists, I think I'd be ready to jump ship.
Well, this dude is so fussy, it is simply better to say, roll your own. Basically write a tiny little database, with a simple interface, do it with libre office for example, if you can run it on your phone and simply host the database with your ISP, encrypted. So where ever you are load it on up. To be honest I have found people who do not manage todo with scraps a paper, a simple diary and memory will not manage them no matter the technology. Reality is though todo list are simple databases, you want pushe
Isn't a To Do list the de facto example for learning a new programming language?
If you need more than paper (post-it notes) then roll your own.
Why are your todo lists so top secret? What are you planning? I'm forwarding this to the authorities.
What ever it is, I suspect you're now at the top that list!
:D
eGroupware with CalDAV. (Score:3)
Run an eGroupware on Apache with CalDAV Turned on. Tasks lists are just another form of Calendaring.
On Linux and Windows: Configure Mozilla Thunderbird with the Thunderbird Lightning extension.
On Android: Configure DavDroid From F-Droid with CalDAV resource.
still miss astrid tasks (Score:2)
Relevant requirements (Score:3)
... or very old software that has shown no sign of updates in years.
How is that relevant? I understand if the software has outstanding major bugs or is not feature complete. However, as you point out, the todo list is basically a universal problem that has been around since the beginning of time. So what if some application was last updated 10 years ago if it does the job and is essentially bug free?
I also get it if you really want a nice responsive mobile experience and the only tool you find was "completed" before responsive design was a thing. But, the point still stands: a lack of recent releases does not automatically make a piece of software unsuitable or undesirable. Lack of responsive design would be an example of a missing feature, as opposed to an outright bug.
I would be interested to see what came in your search that you deemed "too old". Assuming that age is the only problem you found with them, I suspect that one or more are actually still quite useful.
So what if some application was last updated 10 years ago if it does the job and is essentially bug free?
"If it does the job" can change as your needs change. Do you want to be locked to a fossil that has no hope of growing and changing with the times? What if a new vulnerability like Shellshock or Heartbleed affects the software? Do you just say, "Oh whelp, nobody updated the software in six years so I guess it's time to move on?"
Probably. Or just upgrade the dependency if that's possible and push that change to all the other users.
It's fine to use "is actively being updated" as a factor, but it's hardly a deal-killer. Especially for something as low-security as a todo list.
Cross platform support.
New features (on said platforms?)
Faster / more secure / better syncing, more sync options, adding attachments, sharing
There's a heap of ways to improve software, I am with you a trillion % to not fix what ain't broke, but if it's a good developer, then constantly fiddling isn't always a bad thing if it's positive.
(best example I can think of is display fusion multi monitor tool, exceptionally supported)
Self-hosting (Score:4, Insightful)
Right there you’ve eliminated 95% of the applicable software.
Do you actually need to self-host, or is it just necessary due to your own philosophical predilections?
I understand that... but that nerdy “tech bent” can sometimes get in the way of pragmatically selecting the best tool for the job.
Self-hosting is making more and more sense nowadays in the marketplace where cloud based apps offer "free" services at first and then squeeze their customers to death later.
Trello (Score:3)
Does not fulfill all of your requirements, but it is simple, and has web and mobile apps:
https://trello.com/ [trello.com]
Made by https://www.joelonsoftware.com... [joelonsoftware.com] , who has a style that most, but not all, developers like.
Emacs org mode (Score:2)
I am one of those who moved to emacs because of org-mode.
Give it a try [orgmode.org]. If emacs is the kitchen sink, emacs is the rest of the house. And it is especially good as a (human) task manager
OmniFocus and Gitlab (Score:1)
On a Mac I like OmniFocus.
Though lately I've been using a self-hosted GitLab instance to manage projects and tasks. It is overkill for a SIMPLE todo list. I find it helpful to be able to manage other files with projects, along with code when I am doing a coding project, it also allows me to manage tasks/issues which I can run through a kanban board, and tag tasks in various different ways, comment on tasks (remind myself where I was with it) and do all of what I used OmniFocus for. Though to be fair, I've
My phone. Iphone 5S for the curious. (Score:3)
Seriously, my phone. It goes where I go, and if I keep the list in apple notes, then it's cloudified and i can hit it from my PC or ipad or from any browser, really.
Alternatively, a... a.. *GASP* I can't say it in this day and age!
A... s small spiral-bound notebook, be it hinged at top or at the side, and a trusty old Pentel
.5mm pencil. Like a really, really old one like the P225. I have at least half a dozen. Yeah. One of them dates to 1978 or so. That one has a place of honor on my piano, it's from 4th grade.
Hey, you asked. Sometimes the oldest of tools are still the best...
Truth be told, I prefer paper and pencil..
Wife and I ended up with a habit of taking a picture of the dry erase board on the fridge before going to run errands.
Or asking the person at home to text a picture of it.
It's a mix of old and new school. Not great, not even good, but it mostly works.
TaskFreak! (Score:2)
TaskFreak? http://www.taskfreak.com/origi... [taskfreak.com]
Yeah, it's old. But also you can host it yourself, it's simple, it has a web interface, and it works. Just because something is old, doesn't mean it's bad. Especially if it's a solution to "a problem that can't be unique or unusual"
Calendar (Score:3)
I have tried a bunch of TODO lists of various types. There are tons of them and many of them are great pieces of software; marvels of design and user experience and technology.
But all of them have the same critical fault: they require you have discipline. If you don't have discipline they quickly turn from a handy list of all the things you need to do into an extensive catalogue of your failure to get anything done at all.
The thing that made the biggest difference to me was to stop listing things and start putting them into my calendar. Give them an actual slot in your life like any task you have to do at work.
Obviously this still requires the exact kind of discipline but I found it way easier to get things done - both at work and at home - if I'd already set aside a time to get things done. Plus all your time management and task management and TODOs are all in a single application.
It's not perfect but when I started putting my entire life into my calendar - 'extreme calendaring'! - I found that I was more effectively able to manage my time for the drudge tasks that otherwise I'd just put off inevitably. Of course you do end up 'snoozing' items, but if you get in the habit of this meaning 'move it to another free slot' it takes a lot of the boring overhead out of trying to figure out all the things you have left to do.
The downside is you end up feeling a little bit ruled by your phone and computer constantly telling you what to do. But I found this better than the constant background radiation of dread knowing all the things on my TODO list that I kept procrastinating about.
Same sentiment about discipline, though not necessarily the same solution.
What works for me is dedicating a half hour (Friday morning) to making sure my TODO list still reflects reality, in addition to just the learned discipline of putting stuff in the list as it comes up.
I end up roughly grouping items on my list into: today / immediate, short term, long term, and "parking lot". The specific meanings of those is kinda subjective and varies on a day to day basis.. and if anything has a specific due date I'
Yep, I've tried this as well. I found it tough because my mornings were often basically "disaster recovery from all this emergency that happened overnight", so I really struggled with finding a dedicated chunk of time in the morning. Definitely think this would work in different roles though.
keep.google.com (Score:3)
I just use Google Keep. It's not great. In fact, it's utter crap, but I don't need anything too fancy. When I do (e.g. sorting), I weep silently in my corner, clutching my knees tight.
Google keep feels like it would be perfect as a day to day (non-work) TODO list.. if it was just a _little_ bit better.
I use it for things like my grocery list and it works well enough for that, but it could be so much better.
I love Google Keep. Losing it was the worst thing about giving up Android.
Instant note taking either typed or voice. Fantastic UI. Good integration with Google Calendar. Syncs online. Can pin to-do list, distinguishing it and prioritising it over other notes taken.
Found nothing to replace it on Sailfish.
Kanboard (Score:2)
If you like kanban, Kanboard [kanboard.net] is great. Is a web application but it's simple to install. If you can self-host a webserver, installation is really simple and has both kanban methodology and all the features you pointed out.
Similarly, Wekan [github.io] is nice - I use it to manage stuff at work, with slots for "Awaiting parts", "In progress", etc
Todoist (Score:1)
I'm honestly not really sure what in my todo list would be considered critically private, so in my opinion, I'm not too worried about hosted solutions. This also makes it easier to use from multiple devices, and keep them synced. Unless people are really all that fascinated with when I make my shopping lists, when I schedule groups of tasks for work, or whatever, and want to take the trouble to hack in, I hope they have fun being bored out of their skulls.
That being said, I use todoist. I can nest things, I
text file? ftp? (Score:2)
I've only had my schedule.todo.txt file for 19 years now.
ftp, download, edit, upload, done.
grab a quick web site, dropbox, one drive, or any other file hosting service if you don't like ftp as a protocol for transferring files.
start lines with a date stamp or two, and you can sort it in any reasonable text editor, or manually in mere moments.
make it a spreadsheet instead of a text file if you really think you're productive enough to get through that many todo items in the first place.
why are you making it d
Jut because something hasn't been updated in a long time doesn't mean it's abandonware.... it could just be stable and feature complete.
Until the internet connected platform you are running it on REQUIRES a security or other update that breaks it forever. Old software that is not open source is always one upgrade away from useless. You just won't know which upgrade... but you do know it is coming....
Why invest your time and data in software that is guaranteed to fail? Probably, at that most inconvenient time.
Taskwarrior (Score:2)
https://taskwarrior.org/ [taskwarrior.org]
I doubt anything better exists. It is CLI, but third party GUIs are listed on the web site.
Suggestion: Learn the CLI first. Then install the syncing server "Taskserver" once you gets used to its awesome power.
Taskwarrior is fantastic. You can access the data from all of your devices, and although it will require some effort the upside is you have full control over all of your data, as well as a significant level of control over how tasks are prioritized, tagged, annotated, etc.
The server is a bit of a pain to set up, but it's worth it.
Remember The Milk pro (Score:2)
Multi-platform, mobile apps, Android widgets, web version, offline mode, priority, date, category, flexible recurrence, sub-tasks, notes, delegation, powerful, flexible (better on both the latter counts than the anemic Wunderlist).
Only thing wrong: it lies about tasks without a "due time". In fact, such tasks have an unstated time of midnight on the due date. Which means that when you cross a time-zone boundary, and your phone's clock gets a new time zone, all your time-less tasks are hopelessly fucked unti
Your favorite (I tried RTM & liked it 'ok') and mine don't have self-hosted options, I believe. But I still feel the need to share b/c it seemed like such a simple problem to solve and frustrated me until I found SplenDO on Android. I was also a little surprised by what turned out to be most important for me in a task tracker:
1. web interface. SplenDO allows you to use google calendar tasks. It doesn't matter that it feels clunky at first because what's important is I'm already always logged in, so i
Nothing beats... (Score:2)
...pencil and paper. They take effort to use and it takes effort to stick to a plan.
LibreOffice Database (Score:2)
I use a custom LibreOffice Database with a single table: fields for Header, Priority, DueDate, Done, Body. Simple, but it's been my most critical tool for years; the first thing I open on my desktop and leave there every day.
Nextcloud (Score:2)
You can rather easily host an instance of Nextcloud [nextcloud.com] on rather modest hardware in my experience. It just needs to be able to run apache/nginx, php, and sqlite (you're supposed to use mariadb/mysql but don't absolutely need to if you're just running it for yourself). Activate the tasks app [nextcloud.com] and you're good to go. The entire infrastructure is all open source and you get a whole lot more benefits than just self-hosted tasks.
Everything is accessible with CalDAV so you can use the built-in sync from the iPhone or
You mean a decent project management tool (Score:2)
I was recently looking for a good todo app as well, turns out what I really needed is actually akin to a project management/list management/mind mapping tool.
I need a mind mapping list with dependencies and resource management. Project management tools are too ridgid (no wonder nothing ever gets done by PM's) and mind mapping tools just become an unmanaged web of semi-interconnected things.
Ideally I would have something that takes speech and associates it with the right "project"
Meteor (Score:2)
Self Serve: CLI server and free local mongo DB integrated with install. Modify to heart's content with JavaScript
Old school (Score:2)
... allows me to organize tasks, give them due dates and/or priorities and to easily reorganize.
Use index cards, wrapped with a rubber band; carry them in your pocket.
Horde (Score:2)
Horde has a web client and can sync to phones. Does lots of stuff that you probably need done on your phone anyway - email, calendar, contacts, tasks, notes, etc.
Pad of paper + a pen (Score:2)
Granted, I retired 5 years ago. But I looked at a lot of time management apps in my day (that would be 10 years ago) and none of them could beat that $0.25 pad of paper I hauled around with me everywhere. Eve
I was planning to write one (Score:2)
Todo.txt (Score:1)
I use a text file in the todo.txt format (http://todotxt.org).
I keep the file in Dropbox, and use SimpleTask to edit it on Android.
Spreadsheet (Score:2)
It's relatively low tech, but I've tried just about everything over the years and I always come back to using a spreadsheet. I use a Google Sheet, but only because it's super convenient to have it "sync" to every computer and device I use, but there's no reason you can't just store an actual spreadsheet (ODT/XLS) file on a server. I have some misgivings about using Google for this, but the utter convenience of it trumps those concerns.
A huge consideration in any sort of task tool
/has/ to be the "cost" of t
SystemD (Score:2)
It has everything
ETM: Event and Task Manager. (Score:1)
Not web based but a fantastic GUI based python program:
ETM: Event and Task Manager
http://people.duke.edu/~dgraham/etmtk/
Consider Bullet Journal (Score:1)
It's an analog system that allows yearly, monthly, weekly planning and daily planning and logging. It also includes an app.
http://bulletjournal.com/compa... [bulletjournal.com]
Progect (Score:2)
Still haven't found anything as nice to use as Progect for PalmOS
https://progect-manager.en.sof... [softonic.com]
There was a Linux desktop version as well that could sync. If someone could port that interface it would be awesome.
I've more or less given up on the self-hosting requirement and have embraced... Google Tasks (somehow buried in the gmail sidebar) with the Gtasks app/widget. It's not ideal, but it's simple enough for long-term stuff, with due dates and alarms.
For short term (daily) stuff, call me old-fashione
Franklin Day Planner (Score:2)
This is how I originally learned to manage my tasks as well. It's a good system.
Having written a solution for this, I recommend . (Score:1)
. . notepad.exe or vi if you have linux. I spent a long time writing software the manages todos (https://oggflow.com) (among other things), but nothing beats notepad.exe (or any plain text file editor.) I use the following notations:
- this is an unfinished task (due date: Apr 1 2018)
- this is a subtask (note: don't forget to whatever)
o this is a task I'm currently working
v this is a task I've finished
Nothing beats this for me. I sometimes even do this on paper instead of the computer.
what's a to do item really? (Score:1)
Outlook tasks (Score:2)
Spec it up (Score:1)
Write the up requirements, rank them by importance, and submit them for a custom software quote. Keep the UI simple (close to standard HTML) so that you minimize screwy JavaScript dependencies.
Everybody has different ideas for what they want and don't want in schedulers such that no existing product will be a sure fit for you.
Radicale (Score:1)