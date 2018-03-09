Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Apps and Online Services You Use To Discover, Track and Evaluate Movies, TV Shows, Music and Books? 74

Posted by msmash from the let's-get-going dept.
Earlier this week, news blog Engadget had a post in which the author outlined some of the apps that could help people keep track of TV shows, books, and music habits. A reader, who submitted the story, said the list was quite underwhelming. Curious to hear how Slashdot readers tackle these things.

  • For IT books (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I google "recommended books on <subject>". Then evaluate the responses carefully for bias, relevance to my needs, cluelessness, etc.

  • Honestly? I don't... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:40AM (#56233507) Homepage Journal

    I haven't had actual TV service in over a decade.
    I've had my Netflix account so long I can't even remember when I started on the service.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If someone needs an app just to keep track of TV shows that they're watching then they really do have too much time on their hands.

    • Are you saying that you subscribe to Netflix but don't really use it? Like, it's just some monthly payment that you haven't gotten around to cancelling?

  • Apps (Score:4, Funny)

    by Tsolias ( 2813011 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:40AM (#56233509)
    I only use programs.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      but /. told me only luddites use software or programs in place of appy apps.

  • Nothing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't need anyone to tell me what I'd like to read, listen or watch.

  • sometimes you have to take chaces (Score:5, Insightful)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:41AM (#56233523)

    and just watch a movie or tv show and if you don't like it, oh well. not a big deal

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      obvi

      where do you go for that?

  • Anime (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    MyAnimeList + trackma

  • Torrent trackers (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:54AM (#56233575)

    One of the best indicators of a show's quality to me has always been the number of people who are downloading/seeding the episodes on torrent trackers, as well as the number of teams that release torrents for that show.

    • Quantity =/= quality and what I like depends more on my mood than other peoples likes or dislikes.
      When it was a thing, I sometimes bought LPs because of the colors. E.g.go to a store and buy an Album because it was blue and green. Decided on the colors before I went into the store.
      Got some great music that way from bands I never heard of.

  • Correction (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:54AM (#56233579)

    that could help advertisers keep track of your TV shows, books, and music habits

    FTFY

  • Personal word of mouth (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I ask myself, "Is this TV, Music, Movie or Book crap?"

    Then I tell myself, "Yes. It's pure crap."

    Amazingly I'm right at least 90% of the time

  • Why would this require an app? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:56AM (#56233593) Homepage

    Why would this require an app? Dang, y'all consume a LOT more media than I do. That's not healthy. Sheesh.

    I do however recommend Common Sense Media [commonsensemedia.org] as a way to discover and screen movie, TV shows, and games for children.

  • There are three sites I use (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:58AM (#56233601)

    IMdB to see if movies are out and then https://rarbg.to/ [rarbg.to]
    For TV shows I use https://showrss.info/ [showrss.info]

    Both sites I then use to see if I like what I see and if I do, I have seen something I liked and if I don't, I have seen something I did not like.

    Till now I agree 87% with my own opinion. That is more than I will agree with anybody else.

  • Notes app (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Camembert ( 2891457 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @10:58AM (#56233607)
    Whenever I encounter a book/movie/album review or mention that seems interesting, then I typically write the title in the notes app on the iphone. Low tech but good enough.

  • Two sources (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Templer421 ( 4988421 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @11:02AM (#56233637)

    Rotten Tomatoes for the fan opinion.

    IMDB for the movie studio propaganda.

  • goodreads (Score:5, Informative)

    by jarkus4 ( 1627895 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @11:05AM (#56233659)

    I use goodreads site to track my reading and find some future reading. Quite pleasant way for tracking what you have read, tons of book ratings/reviews and easy way to discover more books by authors you like (especially useful for new releases). Even if I find book somewhere else I tend to check its description and reviews to check if its worth buying.

  • next episode (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Next-episode.net has been invaluable for tracking TV to me, and finding new shows and what's playing.
    I think they are doing movies now too

  • Use Slashdot to get movie and TV recommendations:

    On Netflix, watch Altered Carbon, Hap & Leonard and Into the Badlands. They're pretty good. Black Mirror is completely overrated. Imagine the Twilight Zone with all the subtlety removed. Each episode is one joke, hammered over and over again because the creators of the show think its viewers are really really stupid. It's a dumb person's idea of what a smart show should be like. Oh yeah, Altered Carbon has some nize tiddies in it, so start there.

    On

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 )

      I was really dissapointed in the latest season of Black Mirror. Especially âZDavid Slade's S04E05 which was so bad, I later found out, they turned it to black and white to distract viewers from how bad it was, and to date is also the shortest black mirror episode as well, as they cut out a 20 minute subplot of some greasy nerd controlling the dog on the other end as a sort of game.

      TL;DR I've written off Black Mirror forever. Everyone should watch seasons 1 and 2 of black mirror though, pure ar

  • The "critics" on RT are completely useless. In some cases, I suspect excessive corporate influence. In some cases they appear want to have it both ways- they right a reasonable review with pluses and minuses and then rate the film a "10".

    The audience ratings are useful for now. I suspect some way will be found to corrupt them over time (bots perhaps?)

    I also listen to youtube to discover new shows and movies.

    I have minimal cable. It literally would be $78 without cable and it's $68 with cable. I actual

  • TV Calendar (Score:4, Informative)

    by Fuzi719 ( 1107665 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @11:17AM (#56233721)
    I find TV Calendar (https://www.pogdesign.co.uk/cat/) to be invaluable.
  • Just call Facebook. They track everything.

  • The Pirate Bay (Score:3, Informative)

    by Xenolith0 ( 808358 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @11:33AM (#56233825) Homepage
    Why, The Pirates Bay's Top 100 Videos of course. https://thepiratebay.org/top/200/ [thepiratebay.org]

  • BitTorrent (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I rely a lot on word-of-mouth but some things I'm not sure I'm gonna like so I test the waters first by torrenting them, if they look alright at first blush I get into it.

    Books, music, movies, tv-shows you name it. I've spent thousands of dollars in the last year alone thanks to BitTorrent as a way of exploring content

  • I would have said Netflix (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @11:34AM (#56233833)

    When they had actual numeric ratings, it was much easier to determine how bad a movie was (kind of like the moderation here.

    Turds up or turds down would be ok, if they showed the count. Netflix does seem to have a reasonably good notification system via email or recommended for you categories.

    For curating my collections, I have a couple different programs I use on different systems.

        Kodi does a good job scraping shows, movies and music data.

    Calibre does a good job with eBooks.

      I was using a program called Shelves on my phone so I didn't buy copies of paper books I already owned.

    For new releases of books or movies, social media will usually let you know when something of interest I also have some publishing houses that send me emails regarding new releases.

  • A couple apps come to mind (Score:5, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @11:40AM (#56233859)

    My go-to app for discovering new TV shows and movies is called “friends and coworkers”. There’s often enough information to be found there which makes it easier for me to decide whether or not a show sounds interesting.

    If I can’t find it there, though, I generally go to the “extended family” app. I’ve discovered a few gems thanks to that service.

    • I should also mention that both apps include social chat functionality which people often use to compare notes after watching something.

      • In my experience the social chat app is often broken, and even when it works it's flooded with nonsense, pointless jabber, and heated but vacuous arguments about politics and conspiracy theories. I deleted my account years ago and have been much happier since then.

        • It does seem like the developers lost interest in dealing with bug reports or looking at RFEs shortly after Facebook moved into the space.

  • For TV shows, I record the season number, episode number, total number of episodes in this season and day of the week (or next season's premiere start date if it's not airing yet) in, shock horror, a text file. It's then a question of finding the next episode online (pick your favourite, ahem, download site that lists TV shows) and incrementing the episode number when you've downloaded it.

    For movies and music, I just find "recent downloads" for the media category on my favourite download listing sites (used

  • I socialize with other humans and consider the recommendations of my friends. I know, totally weird not using some sort of app to do that.

  • I use the WOM 'app', Word Of Mouth it has not artificial, but natural intelligence.

  • Am I the only one who thinks this so-called 'story' looks like an infomercial?

  • I already have so many different shows queued up in Netflix, that I can't even keep up with them all... so I'm not so much interested in finding new shows/movies to watch, right now. There are, however, quite a few movies (not available on Netflix) which I wouldn't mind picking up, but I'm not so much interested in paying top dollar for them... so the only thing I'm really interested in tracking is sales on those movies. So towards that end, I happened upon an app called CheapCharts [apple.com]*, which tracks sales on

  • I am a member of Goodreads and it's really bad at showing me stuff I like based on what I liked before.

    But that's kinda to be expected... most of these systems seem to be based in tags and usually not very good ones at that.

    Same thing with porn. Amazon is sometimes able to actually make worthwhile connections based on my browsing habits and previous purchases...

    But all in all I have yet to encounter ONE SINGLE algorithm that is actually makes my live somewhat consistently easier.

    Most seem to be no better th

  • Is this just a trolling question to sample this population and find out what people are doing, then advertise to that? I'm not intending to troll myself here, but this is the first thought that came to mind when I saw the title.

  • I don't know what an app is but i use duckduckgo and search this "summer movie releases 2018" and i get a list of all the movies to be released this summer. Oh they are called programs,not apps. amazing how so many fall for tech marketing gimmick names Apps ,cloud...ok im done :}

  • I have a kindle e-reader and it links very nicely to GoodReads. It tracks the books I've read and my ratings. In addition it has a circle of friends option that lets you follow authors or friends and what they are reading. I find it easy to use and a great resource to find new reads. Many authors also use the service and it is kind of cool to see what Stephen King or George Martin is reader as well as the newest authors on Amazon that only publish in e-book format. Michael Anderle and the Kutherian Gambit s

  • It used to be better before they were bought out, but it is still pretty good.

  • The top 100 from each category is the best rating system I've found. I would never download the torrents though, that would be *NOT THEFT*

  • Why are so many of the comments about how you find things to watch or listen to? This article is about something much more inane.
    From TFA:
    "So how do we remember everything we've listened to lately? How do we show off what we've read? Indeed, there are quite a few apps dedicated to showcasing the media experiences we've "collected." We've gathered some of the better ones so you can easily keep track of -- and brag about -- what you're watching, listening to, playing and reading in this digital age."

    This sum

