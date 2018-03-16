Ask Slashdot: Are There Any USB-C Wireless Video Solutions? 69
jez9999 writes: Sometimes it feels like we're on the cusp of a technology but not quite there yet, and that's the way it feels for me after searching around for USB-C wireless video solutions. There are several wireless video solutions that use HDMI on the receiver end, of course, but these aren't ideal because HDMI can't provide power. This means you need a separate receiver box and power cable going into the box, but cables are what you're trying to get away from with wireless video!
So the answer to this would seem to be USB-C. It supports HDMI video as well as power, so in theory you could create a receiver dongle that just plugged into a TV (or monitor with speakers) and required no external power cable. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find anything like this on the market.
There is Airtame, but that doesn't work with a 'dumb' TV -- it needs to plug in to a computer that you can install software on to stream the video. What I'd like is to be able to wall-mount a new TV and just plug in a wireless dongle to stream the video with no extra setup required on the receiver end.
Does anyone know of a solution like this that exists right now, or one that's being developed?
Yeah, he wanted wireless power via a wireless USB-C.
He wants to plug a USB-c dongle into his TV to receive the video from a wireless camera. Most of these dongles are HDMI-only and require a separate power source. USB-c doesn't require a separate power source since it can carry power and video. This is all on the receiver end - there's no mention of how he plans to power the camera.
MiraCast
WiDi
Wireless Display solutions exist already for a while now
Then he's a retard. Most modern TVs already have a USB port or two you can tap into for power. Even more TVs have a fat power cable running to them.
Worst case? You end up with a Y power cable feeding the TV and a small power adapter for the shitty dongle. If you're wall mounting it it'll all be invisible anyway.
But why do that when you can use the DLNA shit built in to every modern TV? If you're claiming you only buy dumb TVs, I applaud you for your dedication to security/privacy/control. But I also l
I went out of my way to buy a dumb TV, (even had to add my own headphone jack, they assume it is a business wall screen not a real TV these days) and interestingly it supports the same resolutions as other TVs that were for sale.
Although truly, 720p and 1080p are already indistinguishable when watching a good movie. If you're staring at pixels, you need better content. Or a better filter to ensure that if you don't have interesting content, you also don't have the screen turned on. But that said, having wif
The question is poorly stated. There's no "here's what I'm looking for: [description of what he's looking for]" section.
Wireless video with wire standards like HDMI and USB-C, with power? It doesn't make sense unless you guess the part he's leaving out of the question.
I think he's saying he doesn't want to run a power cord to whatever he plugs into his TV to receive the video signal.
I don't understand why a power cord is a problem since the television needs one. Most people just connect a small computer. I have an Intel NUC at home, at work we use Apple TV's and just got an Intel Compute Stick. All of which require a separate power connection.
I think the Amazon Fire Stick and the Chromecast devices can be powered from the USB port on a television.
Why the power chord is a problem ? I'd guess that like me he's already got far more things to plug in than sockets.
Most TVs come with a USB port, so you can power some of those HDMI devices right from the TV, albeit with an extra cable on the back.
I did this for a while with a Fire Stick, but it would complain that it wasn't getting enough power sometimes so I ended up using an external USB charger with it. Newer devices should have lower power requirements though, and better TVs might have more powerful USB ports.
Most TVs come with a USB port, so you can power some of those HDMI devices right from the TV, albeit with an extra cable on the back.
I did this for a while with a Fire Stick, but it would complain that it wasn't getting enough power sometimes so I ended up using an external USB charger with it. Newer devices should have lower power requirements though, and better TVs might have more powerful USB ports.
If you just want power over HDMI, why not just use the MHL standard? To have both power and HDMI over a USB-C cable you would need the non-standardd MHL mode anyway, and MHL also has a non-standard MHL mode for HDMI, that provides 5W
Chromecast? (Score:3)
Wouldn't a chromecast do what you're looking for? Just plug your device into power and stream from wherever. You can plug the chromecast itself into a USB port on the TV for it's power if you need to.
Re: (Score:3)
Doesn't that lock you into streaming video from Chrome though, rather than just sending the graphics card output?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh that's nice; I'll have to look into that, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't that lock you into streaming video from Chrome though, rather than just sending the graphics card output?
It's possible to send it through VLC to Comcast https://vlc-media-player.en.so... [softonic.com] this is a VLC download and linked only for it's text, It's best to get VLC from it's source https://www.videolan.org/vlc/i... [videolan.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, most android apps (I'm assuming android because of his desire to use USB-C but I might be mistaken) support sending video to a chromecast but as another said I think you can cast your entire screen, too.
Re: (Score:2)
A chrome what? My 5 year old Samsung acts as a wireless DNLA receiver just fine no additional device required on either the laptop or the TV
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but he wants to work with a "dumb" TV that doesn't have smart-tv features like built in apps and stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't realize dumb TV's came with USB-C ports.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't most new smart TVs already support wireless display? The roku and roku TV does.
Doubt it, for reasons (Score:3)
I've been chasing various wired solutions for a decade, and they just aren't coming. The various copyright industries have been sitting on standards for a long time - they generally dislike anything that could give the remotest chance you could, say, jack a phone or a homemade DVR to a TV, or anything to a DVR without massive restrictions and monitoring. They like Chromecast, because Chromecast forces your activities to be logged by Google. WiFi Direct (Miracast) is almost dead, Slimport is dead.
It's possible there are professional solutions, expensive and bound to licenses and remote logging an monitoring, that can sing and dance they way we'd like. But as you note, no dumb TVs. Even dumb antennas are being phased out for encrypted antenna feeds that require internet based authentification to watch (next broadcast standard).
So why don't they crack down on Airtame then?
The various copyright industries have been sitting on standards for a long time -
I was thinking from my experience with video is either composite like in the old days or SDI like what the pros use. Everything else seems to have baggage like it either doesn't connect or need to do various software configurations. I've worked with some USB video, it either works or it does not. Composite video works (unless your source or TV set goes bad, or break in cable). Same with SDI, the video is either there or something crapped out, HDMI is ok (but it has DRM baggage), not many if any TV sets have
That's a nice conspiracy but reality is far more practical. What is the market? And who are your competitors? Firstly every damn TV acts as it's own DNLA endpoint these days. For those that don't Chromecast is incredibly cheap and so is a fireTV and the countless of devices that act as a wireless device as well as an endpoint renderer.
Chromecast isn't popular because it's approved by some mythical God, is popular because it's cheap and it works for nearly everyone. You're delusional if you think Google shar
Miracast (Score:3)
Miracast.. Which is not supported by Apple's computers or mobile products, and has had it's support dropped from mainline Android.
It's only supported by Windows really, and only as a screen sharing scheme for wireless projectors and monitors/TVs via dongle. It's a software-only solution and cannot be used as a primary monitor.
I've been looking at wireless display tech for a while now and I don't think the technology is there yet. HDMI pushes a LOT of data and consumer wifi, or wifi-like devices can't pass i
WiDi is still used on ASUS Zenfone Max 3 and 4, and the slightly aged Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter I use can see it fine. I did a lot of work finding that solution - very hard to ferret out WiFi Direct compatible phones. *ASUS still supports Slimport and MHL as well.* I checked. All good.
Bugger is, Neflix and Hulu BOTH actively refuse to support screen mirroring via Wifi Direct or Slimport or Miracast. The sound gets through. So does the subtitles. But they refuse to accomodate the video transport sta
Unclear request is unclear (Score:3)
jez9999, first of all do you know of a TV that has a USB-C port on it? I haven't seen any of those beasts yet, but it will happen someday.
Second, not all USB-C ports are the same. Some USB-C ports only support USB protocols, while others can support Thunderbolt and/or video. So you'd need video support on both sides of the connection; the computer side is likely to be common either as raw video or a USB video device, but again it's about finding the TV with the support for video over USB-C...
HDMI can't supply power, but MHL can. Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) can (but is not required to) provide power back to the video source from the TV, and a lot of TVs already support MHL. MHL can use either a USB Micro B connector or an HDMI connector, so maybe you should be looking for a solution with an MHL-enabled TV adapter?
Ultra-low-power TV transmitter? (Score:1)
What I'd like is to be able to wall-mount a new TV and just plug in a wireless dongle to stream the video with no extra setup required on the receiver end.
Sounds like what you need is the TV equivalent of those ultra-low-power "FCC Part 15" FM transmitters people used to "broadcast" their portable CD player's music to their car stereo systems 20 years ago.
As far as I know, they don't exist, but it sounds like there is a market for them.
The more common application for something like this would be at weddings or other parties, where a big-screen TV tuned to an unused channel could show a live feed from a camera that is walking around the party.
I'd be looking for something that I could watch with my regular ATSC television, but with the transmitter in the same room or an adjacent room.
Obviously, what I am looking for would be very very low power - any TV more than a few hundred feet away wouldn't be able to get a lock on it with just plain old rabbit ears, and anyone more than a block away would be hard-pressed to tune in with even a decent outdoor antenna.
Unlike the "transmit your CD player to your car radio" ultra-low-power transmitters, I don't
Doesn't the TV require power wiring? (Score:2)
Maybe (Score:2)
Where's the Tylenol? (Score:2)
This is clear as mud. My best guess is subby wants a TV equipped with USB-C ports that accept AV input and provide power output. Otherwise I'm lost.
MPAA/RIAA (Score:3)
Wouldn't this run afoul of the recording industry mafia?
My understanding was that the lightning-fast adoption of HDMI had everything to do with the ability to use it to hardware-validate copyprotection from device to device.
Does (or could) USB-C have the same capability? If not, I can't see any mainstream hardware mfg adopting it for their products.
Yes, HDMI isn't better, its just all about DRM!
Per their spec:
"HDMI can carry high quality multi-channel audio data and can carry all standard and high-definition consumer electronics video formats.
Content protection technology is available."
... and send us to jail if we DO decrypt...
I'm getting real tired of this whole encryption deal...
Its OK for THEM to encrypt, but not US
" do as I say, not as I do."
Why? (Score:2)
This means you need a separate receiver box and power cable going into the box, but cables are what you're trying to get away from with wireless video!
So you want to go from two cables down to one? That's fine though a litlle silly for a wall mounted TV.
So the answer to this would seem to be USB-C. It supports HDMI video as well as power, so in theory you could create a receiver dongle that just plugged into a TV (or monitor with speakers) and required no external power cable. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find anything like this on the market.
There are some cables being worked on [slashdot.org]. Unclear if this solves the problem you are working on.
What I'd like is to be able to wall-mount a new TV and just plug in a wireless dongle to stream the video with no extra setup required on the receiver end.
If you are wall mounting the TV already, why the need to worry about having a separate power cable? I don't understand why you can't just use a receiver with wires since you'll need them anyway. Sounds to me like you are making perfect the enemy of good. I'm not aware of any TV that can be powered by USB-C so
Use a cable-hider (Score:3)
but cables are what you're trying to get away from with wireless video
The reason Chromecast and Firestick use wireless is because people generally don't have ethernet outlets adjacent to their TV. But everyone in the world has a power outlet adjacent to their TV, so few people have objections to using that.
If I understand right, your objection is that although you'll tolerate seeing the power cable go from our outlet to your TV set, you're reluctant to see a second wall-wart and cable alongside it. Your proposal (power over USB-C) is one solution to the problem, but there are several other more straightforward solutions...
1. Replace an outlet with one that has a USB socket and a power socket e.g. https://www.amazon.com/Leviton... [amazon.com] to eliminate the wall-wart. Or you could go for a recessed outlet to hide it further e.g. https://www.amazon.com/PowerBr... [amazon.com]
2. Use a "cable tidy wrap" e.g. https://www.amazon.com/uxcell-... [amazon.com] so the two cables look visually like a single cable.
3. Use a "wall-mounted cable concealer" e.g. https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com] so you don't even see the cables at all; you just see the thing on the wall. (Note: when I moved house and took down the cable concealers, they were so firmly attached that they took some paint with them, and I had to re-spackle and paint).
I think he is looking for something like this...
https://www.amazon.com/Microso... [amazon.com]?
https://www.microsoft.com/acce... [microsoft.com]
superMHL (Score:2)
superMHL was something I stumbled across a while ago when looking for a compute stick that might be bus-powered. It's a standard developed for connecting mobile devices to displays.
It doesn't address the wireless portion of the question, but it does provide power-over-HDMI (to charge mobile devices while plugged in) and supports USB-C, so a wireless receiver could in principle both transmit video and receive power over a single cable.
It doesn't seem to have achieved adoption, but I don't know if that's just
I'd upvote you if I could!
Why? (Score:2)
Thoughtless naval gazing (Score:2)
Chromecast.
This is an askSlashdot?
these aren't ideal because HDMI can't provide power. This means you need a separate receiver box and power cable going into the box, but cables are what you're trying to get away from with wireless video!
No? Well... not personally. All my desires for wireless video have stemmed from wanting a real-computer interface with a phone. Instead of thumbing shit into a 3 inch screen, I want to walk up to a desk and have the devices wake up and connect, simply becoming part of my computer by my proximity. Ideally. But even ideally, the screen (and even mouse and keyboard) can be plugged into wall power and I don't have to worry about batteries. Yeah, worrying about ONE battery
HF sender/receiver (Score:2)
They do exist and you can build them yourself.
The problem is the bandwidth required to transmit your signal. You're talking about bidirectional, uninterrupted 10Gbps over wireless.
What most HDMI dongles do is convert the signal to lower resolutions (VGA) and compress it. You need a decompressor on the other end but more than possible on 2.4GHz. There is also no bidirectional communication thus it is not "really" a wireless HDMI signal. USB-C is pure data packets, you'd have to find a USB-C to VGA converter,