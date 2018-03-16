Ask Slashdot: Are There Any USB-C Wireless Video Solutions? 18
jez9999 writes: Sometimes it feels like we're on the cusp of a technology but not quite there yet, and that's the way it feels for me after searching around for USB-C wireless video solutions. There are several wireless video solutions that use HDMI on the receiver end, of course, but these aren't ideal because HDMI can't provide power. This means you need a separate receiver box and power cable going into the box, but cables are what you're trying to get away from with wireless video!
So the answer to this would seem to be USB-C. It supports HDMI video as well as power, so in theory you could create a receiver dongle that just plugged into a TV (or monitor with speakers) and required no external power cable. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find anything like this on the market.
There is Airtame, but that doesn't work with a 'dumb' TV -- it needs to plug in to a computer that you can install software on to stream the video. What I'd like is to be able to wall-mount a new TV and just plug in a wireless dongle to stream the video with no extra setup required on the receiver end.
Does anyone know of a solution like this that exists right now, or one that's being developed?
No... Just no.
Yeah, he wanted wireless power via a wireless USB-C.
The question is poorly stated. There's no "here's what I'm looking for: [description of what he's looking for]" section.
Wireless video with wire standards like HDMI and USB-C, with power? It doesn't make sense unless you guess the part he's leaving out of the question.
USB on TV (Score:2)
Most TVs come with a USB port, so you can power some of those HDMI devices right from the TV, albeit with an extra cable on the back.
I did this for a while with a Fire Stick, but it would complain that it wasn't getting enough power sometimes so I ended up using an external USB charger with it. Newer devices should have lower power requirements though, and better TVs might have more powerful USB ports.
If you just want power over HDMI, why not just use the MHL standard? To have both power and HDMI over a USB-C cable you would need the non-standardd MHL mode anyway, and MHL also has a non-standard MHL mode for HDMI, that provides 5W
Chromecast? (Score:3)
Wouldn't a chromecast do what you're looking for? Just plug your device into power and stream from wherever. You can plug the chromecast itself into a USB port on the TV for it's power if you need to.
Doesn't that lock you into streaming video from Chrome though, rather than just sending the graphics card output?
Doubt it, for reasons (Score:3)
I've been chasing various wired solutions for a decade, and they just aren't coming. The various copyright industries have been sitting on standards for a long time - they generally dislike anything that could give the remotest chance you could, say, jack a phone or a homemade DVR to a TV, or anything to a DVR without massive restrictions and monitoring. They like Chromecast, because Chromecast forces your activities to be logged by Google. WiFi Direct (Miracast) is almost dead, Slimport is dead.
It's possible there are professional solutions, expensive and bound to licenses and remote logging an monitoring, that can sing and dance they way we'd like. But as you note, no dumb TVs. Even dumb antennas are being phased out for encrypted antenna feeds that require internet based authentification to watch (next broadcast standard).
Miracast (Score:2)
Unclear request is unclear (Score:2)
jez9999, first of all do you know of a TV that has a USB-C port on it? I haven't seen any of those beasts yet, but it will happen someday.
Second, not all USB-C ports are the same. Some USB-C ports only support USB protocols, while others can support Thunderbolt and/or video. So you'd need video support on both sides of the connection; the computer side is likely to be common either as raw video or a USB video device, but again it's about finding the TV with the support for video over USB-C...
