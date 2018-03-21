Ask Slashdot: I Want To Get Into Comic Books, But Where Do I Start? 140
An anonymous reader writes: Hi fellow readers. I don't recall reading many comic books as a kid (mostly because I could not afford them), but of late, I have been considering giving that a shot. I wanted to ask if you had any tips to share. Do I start with paperback editions, or do I jump directly into digital? Also, could you recommend a few good sci-fic comic book series? Thanks in advance!
Comic Books or Graphic Novels? (Score:4, Insightful)
What are you interested in? Are you looking for short (comic books) or long (graphic novels)?
My recommendation would be Neil Gaiman's Sandman series.
I would heartily second this. This is the best series ever written, in my opinion. Many people say that the Watchmen is the best, but if you saw the movie, you might know to take that with a grain of salt. The Watchmen was great because it deconstructed the whole superhero mythos, but that makes no sense if you haven't been reading comics for a while.
I'd also recommend Astro City by Kirk Busiek. Saga is probably the best sci-fi series out right now. You might also read Y the Last Man, and Lucifer as well.
Sandman, Watchmen, and Transmetropolitan would be my "best three series", if we stick to those originating in English. Which one is my current favorite depends on the mood in which I happen to be.
Lucifer, Hellraiser (John Constantine), Preacher, The Books of Magic (Tim Hunter), The Boys, Stray Bullets... there is a ton of other series I've enjoyed, and which I reread occasionally. But the ones above are the ones I consider "must read".
Should one start with them? Probably not. It's best to start with something lighter.
I think a NEWCOMER would have trouble with Sandman. I found it to be rather dense material with some crazy subject matter that jumps around in time and character perspective a fair bit. Don't get me wrong, it's great, but I wouldn't call it a starting point. A newcomer to comics in general should be reading a good, decent length serialized story that's easier to follow, with a clean simple layout, then move onto other things.
Since Sci-Fi was mentioned, I'd suggest something more like Y:The Last Man or Fables.
I think a NEWCOMER would have trouble with Sandman. I found it to be rather dense material with some crazy subject matter that jumps around in time and character perspective a fair bit.
It is adult material, in the sense of not only therms but in complexity of material. It does have the virtue of being mostly self contained - expect maybe for the first 8 issues. You don't need to know much in the way of comic lore to read it.
Gaiman's 1602 has a good take on the Marvel Universe. Also the illustrated Stardust is not technically a comic book but a very good hybrid.
That is normally referred to as a book.
I call them ungraphic novels.
And the spinoff Lucifer (its nothing like the TV series).
For shorter stories: Dark Knight Returns hands down.
I'd broaden that to "start with the classic Graphic Novels":
Batman, the Dark Knight Returns
V for Vendetta
Watchmen
These are the books that started the whole "comics are for adults too" idea, and they're each great. All of them, along with Sandman, have more depth and play more with comics as an art, than the monthly superhero stuff. But don't start with Watchmen - it's as much about comics as an art as the story it tells, so it won't work if you haven't read a few other comic books.
deadpool (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm a latecomer too. Moved to digital, reading deadpool. That way I can read when I have time.
The "digital" question is very important. Are you getting into this to be a comic book collector, or just to read comics? If it's the latter, I highly recommend Comixology [comixology.com]. It offers purchase of individual comic issues, graphic novels and trade paperbacks/collections, but also a monthly subscription service where you can read zillions of (mostly indie, natch, but some Marvel/DC) titles and see what appeals to you.
I still have several long boxes full of comics from my teenage collector years (need to check i
That's actually great advice. I'm not into comic books and I would assume they had all died out or are only in very large metro area. Doing a little research or driving to get to one and you can see what's featured and get a real quick glance at a lot of different options would really be worth it.
Dead try with only a spine pointed outward... did it ever occur to you need some promotion to get the customer to pick it up?
That is my thought exactly.
Unlike some other hobbies, there isn't really a learning curve (other knowing how to read the language the books is written in) for entry.
Unless what the poster really wants to be a Comic Book snob. Then probably there is a set of comics that every should had read and familiar with, just so you can talk intelligently with the other comic book snobs.
But if you just want to have a good time, then go to a Comic book store and get what you find interesting, and ignore any disapproval from the Comic Book snobs.
Ummm.....in a comic book store?
Exactly right. Asking "where do I start to get into comic books" is like asking where to start to get into movies or books. You have to experience a few first, see what you like and don't like, and go from there.
Where to start? (Score:2, Funny)
Usually, I start with the first page. Beware, though, some Japanese titles might start with the last page.
You have it backwards, my friend. Japanese titles start at the first page and american/european titles start at the last page.
We have literally no idea. (Score:3)
Dead trees or electronic?
You're asking strangers if you are more comfortable reading a screen or paper.
Casper the friendly Ghost might be a good place for you to start.
Yep, the submitter needed to tell us a little bit about what they were drawing in order for us to route them appropriately... we must be in a SlowNewsDay.. (FedSpeak day today... maybe that'll shake the market a bit.)
Fringe (Score:2, Insightful)
The Sci-Fi TV series is from the comics of the same name. The TV series went bad with the last season and ruined it, deviating from the comics. If you find a copy of The Death Of Superman (1st run) cheap... grab it.
Marvel Unlimited is a great place to start (Score:1)
I really like the app and use it on my phone and tablet to read comics. It is only $69 a year for an annual subscription.
https://marvel.com/comics/unlimited
Where do I start...? (Score:1)
Westerners tend to read from left to right; however manga traditionally starts from the rightmost cover.
I find that CosPlay is generally the most fun aspect by far of any comic I've ever actually enjoyed.
Two for you (Score:2)
When the Wind Blows
Maus
Recommendations (Score:1)
I've enjoyed reading Star Power (http://www.starpowercomic.com/), it's solidly in the Sci-Fi category.
Also Schlock Mercenary (https://www.schlockmercenary.com/), which has been running for a very long time. The art has imporved much since the beginning.
Girl Genius is kinda sci-fi (http://www.girlgeniusonline.com/newreaders.php) though not in a futuristic setting, which I have found interesting.
Seconded for all of those. May I add some manga?
Battle Angel Alita, aka Gunm, is pretty awesome IMHO. Especially the first series released in the 1990s. If you want more after reading that, Wikipedia has an overview:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Battle_Angel_Alita_chapters [wikipedia.org]
I'd recommend starting 40 years ago (Score:4, Insightful)
So much shit is being printed now. Even the "limited edition" prints aren't limited.
Re:I'd recommend Carl Barks Uncle Scrooge (Score:1)
In my strongly held opinion the greatest comic book creator of all time was Carl Barks (aka "The Good Artist") creator of Uncle Scrooge. He both wrote and drew his stories.
Steven Speilberg was a fan and some of the Indiana Jones stuff was inspired by things in Barks stories. A patent was applied for for raising sunken ships and rejected because there was prior art in one of Carl Barks's stories. Other comics artists have continued to write comics using variations of his characters in various countries.
Check out local library (Score:1)
I would second this. The comic books are not a genre, it is many genre. Superheros are common. Self published black & white biographies are good, for example, Maus, Ghost World, and Persepolis. Japaneses manga coves robot warriors to brewing sake to the swim team.
Squire Girl has good humor. Saga has great visuals. etc.
If the first does not grab you attention move on to the next. It is like going to a librarian and asking for a good book.
It depends on your interests (Score:2)
There are numerous classic series, and numerous classic storylines within those series that have been collected as trade paperbacks.
If you don't know what you want, maybe get a Comixology account, and browse through what's available.
You should check out ComicsExplained on Youtube (Score:2)
ComicsExplained:
https://www.youtube.com/user/f... [youtube.com]
Anything you'd ever want to know about Marvel, DC and everything in between.
Local Library would be a good start. (Score:1)
Note that there is hardback comics, like Tintin etc.
Superhero comics often require a certain knowledge of the backstory.
Check Comic specific sites (Score:2)
I thought this [atomic-robo.com] (4 page take from a robot in a similar situation as yours) was an interesting take on the status of comics today although I'm a webcomic guy, never been an actual comic BOOK reader, so I don't know if its accurate or not. You could also cast a wider net, and read some reviews and other discussion by searching for 'comic book reviews', 'comic book blogs', or other similar searches on your preferred search engine. Perhaps there may some sort of community on reddit, facebook, or another communit
Don't. (Score:2, Insightful)
Seriously, just don't.
If you must, go for the indie authors and limited series. Pick already complete series, or ones by creators that will end their series.
Marvel and DC have rebooted, reset, rehashed, and redone their series so many times that you will never stop being disappointed and disgusted by the garbage they've come up with for this year's 'special'. They never end, never progress, so you will never be able to stop spending money - you'll have to give up, disappointed.
Why....? (Score:1, Troll)
Comic books are something teenagers read. Yes I know there are adults who read it too but that's mostly for nostalgia because they used to read it when they were kids.
It's like skateboarding. Virtually every adult skater does it because they've been doing it since they were small. Nobody turns 35 and then thinks "hmm I should take up skateboarding even though I've never tried it before".
I had a huge stash of 80's and 90's Marvel comic books that I've collected since I was 11 (it's mostly gone now, given awa
So wait... You only read garbage and toss it off as childish when there's way better material out there? I don't even read comics and I know that's shortsighted.
The 'Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers' is still funny, all these years later.
Asterix is still funny!
I grew up with Tintin as well. It's definitely "of a different era," but that makes it more interesting to a certain extent.
transmetropolitan (Score:3)
transmet is a delightfully bonkers sci-fi/political thriller epic; the series has completed and is available as a (ten? iirc?) volume collection via amazon et al.
Long format recommendations (Score:3)
Individual Titles:
The Watchmen
V for Vendetta
300 (get the hardback, the movie is a perfect rendition of the original comic)
Series:
Sin City
Thanks for the recommendations, I will check them out as I enjoy graphic novels. Started with Watchmen, man, that was awesome.
Schlock (Score:3, Insightful)
Schlock Mercenary [schlockmercenary.com]. 15+ years of daily comics, and still going strong. The first 5 years of art was pretty rough, but it's much better with that much practice now.
Playing field (Score:3, Insightful)
Submitter, what are you trying to write?
xkcd and Joy of Tech have been going strong since 2000 as web-only image files.
Marvel and DC Comics have so many titles reserved that it's hard to create a hero without their help.
Political cartoons are all over the web and print... see if your local newspaper can find a slot for you.
It's a medium, not an endpoint. (Score:2)
Graphic novels and comic books are a medium through which to tell a story. There are really good ones that take a long time to work through and keep your attention well. There are horrid ones where you find yourself flipping back and forth between adjacent pages because you feel like there was a printing error and they forgot five or six pages. Starting out is like starting out with fiction, or movies, it's reasonable to just pick a couple well-reviewed pieces which are materially different from each oth
The Watchmen (Score:1)
"The Watchmen", and "The Killing Joke" (Batman) are both considered top examples. The HellBoy series is fun, as is "The Tick".
Good luck!
European verus American comics (Score:1)
After years of reading comics, there's a distinct difference between European (mainly French and Belgian) and American comics. To get a good understanding I recommend the Preacher, 100 Bullets, various Batman renditions and Sandman (which I personally don't like) to get a feel.
On the European side I think XIII is a must-read (based on the Bourne books), followed by Tintin, Asterix and maybe Bruno Brazil.
What you should ask yourself first: (Score:2)
If YES: Go right ahead and dive into comics collecting. Be warned you won't have that disposable income for long, though.
If NO: Walk away now. It'll likely bankrupt you in the long term.
Go to a comic book convention and talk to the dealers there, ask them how they got started in the comic book selling business.
They'll tell you they started out as collectors.
Dead Trees are Best Trees (Score:2)
Find your local comic shop and check it out. Look around, see what you like. If they are good shop, they have a current issue for each comic to check out the inside versus just seeing the cover art.
If you like a few things, see if they have what is called a "Pull List" or "Subscriber List". This is where they set aside the comics on your list every week so you can ensure you get them and pick them all up at once, often at a % discount. A good shop will not charge you for "bag and board". This is the cardboa
Go see Stuart (Score:2)
The very best place to start if you want to get into comics is your local comic book store. You will find people there who will be glad to make recommendations, and better still, they'll show you what they're recommending so you can try them on. You'll be able to see the artwork and decide which worlds you want to visit. The people in those stores are generally nice, and weird, and sometimes really great. They have time to talk to you and they truly love the subject. There's no better way to get introduc
Why do people act like books are magically better than other mediums?
Because you get much more depth and complexity than you can with any other medium.
It also forces you to engage your imagination more, which involves the brain a bit more than if something is already visualized for you.
All EC sci-fi titles (Score:3)
Same as anything else (Score:1)
Oh, and make sure you have a thick skin. You _will_ have trolls who's only joy in life is telling you how much you suck. And worse than the trolls are legitimate critics.
The Best Advice (Score:1)
Check out your local library. Libraries now have a really decent selection of graphic novels, and I'm not talking about YA manga crap. Our library has everything from Spiderman, Batman, hero type stuff to indie stuff. Go and check out your library and try a bunch of different graphic novels!
TPBs to Start (Score:1)
graphic novels / compilations (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd go with the graphic novels / compilations rather than try to start with individual comics, as with a compilation you're more likely to start at the beginning of a story arc.
As to which titles to read, that's a very individual choice. I can tell you what titles *I* liked, but your mileage may vary. Wildly.
I hadn't really followed the DC universe very closely in the last couple of decades, but ended up picking up the Supergirl: Power and Supergirl: Identity compilations a couple years ago and really enjoyed them. Kara is a more complex and tragic character in these stories than I'd remembered her being.
The first two Marvel: The Ultimates compilations are pretty good. Each is a complete story, of the "what if super heroes existed in the real world" type that Watchmen started in the 1980's. Extremely violent, character deaths, creepy in parts.
Just about anything by Neil Gaimen. Sandman, Coraline, Stardust, "How to talk to girls at parties", American Gods.
Pretty much any of this century's Green Lantern Corps compilations. Well written, engaging characters.
Alan Moore's Miracleman (Marvelman) compilations are finally available, after being in legal hell for a couple decades. Well worth reading. Start with "A dream of flying". It starts out as a straight superhero story, but rapidly takes a really dark, science-fiction turn.
In my opinion, Marvel had a good thing going with the Ultimate universe (Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Fantastic Four, The Ultimates, Ultimate Iron Man) until Marvel apparently got bored with the universe and destroyed it. The early Ultimate graphic novels were mature, interesting and lacked all the decades of baggage that their regular titles had.
And finally, I have to put in a word for Schlock Mercenary, a "comic space opera" webcomic that starts out a gag-a-day but over the years has become a complex and compelling science fiction story in a very plausible, scientific framework. The online strips are available as softbound compilations. Also recommended is the Seventy Maxims of Maximally Effective Mercenaries, the beat-up edition filled with handwritten notes from the Schlock characters who had previously owned it.
Also check out the Pibgorn webcomic. Start with "the girl in the coffee cup".
Oh, and Matt Wagner's "Mage". A lot of people are fond of Wagner's "Grendel" but I personally couldn't get into it.
Invincible (Score:1)
Do you have a library card? (Score:3)
Spoiler: Any of the choices out there are good ones, it's up to you to figure out how much time you want to devote to enjoying them.
Marvel collections are availble (Score:2)
I think it was this one that my friend lent me, and it had something like 4 separate story arcs between the covers.
Have you tried the Hoopla app? (Score:1)
Alan Moore (Score:2)
Ask Wizard (Score:1)
Digital all the way (Score:2)
Get Marvel Unlimited. It's just $10 a month and gives you access to decades worth of archives, and you can read all you want without extra cost.
Then just check out something related to movie characters that sound interesting, browse the app's own suggestions, or try something at random.
And if at some point you find yourself interested in how some situation came to be, or where a character came from, just google for it and you'll quickly find wiki pages telling you exactly which issues to read.
Marvel Unlimited (Score:1)
Comics (Score:2)
Humble Bundle (Score:2)
You could try Humble Bundle.
They have a new comic bundle out as I type this. They are inexpensive and tend to be eclectic; so not a bad place to start since you are just starting out and do not have specific preferences yet.
I feel the paper editions are too pricey these days, especially when bought individually. Digital comics read well on tablets. I think it is a good idea to stick to digital until you find a series you really like.
You should visit your local library as well and sample around. Mine offers digital comics through Hoopla.
Akira (Score:3)
Obviously falls a bit out of the "comics" OP refers too, but Akira is a roller-coaster ride everybody should take themselves to. Never mind its age - lmost 30 years old does not take away from most of its still up to date themes. And it does get you a cheap, premium 35th anniversary box that is not only super complete and polished, but very inexpensive when you do the per-volume math.
Or, you know, get the "free" digital version.
DRM (Score:2)
If you go the digital route, periodically check out Comixology (for sales) and Humble Bundle Books [humblebundle.com].
Also note that many of the second-tier publishers (Valiant, IDW, Image) provide DRM-free PDF/CBZ downloads for backups; others -- notably Marvel and DC -- do not.
Start at the top (Score:2)
with Calvin & Hobbes.
Be prepared for liking unusual things... (Score:2)
First of all, I agree with most others that Graphic Novels (Trade Paperbacks) are much better than individual issues.
I would suggest picking up a series that has actually completed and well regarded. There's so much fantastic works out there that you shouldn't waste time on trying something that you haven't heard of.
Also, when I read novels, I love science fiction. For some reason, in comic books, I tend to read a lot of fantasy. Prepare to be interested in genres that you would not otherwise like.
Some o
Trade Paperback (Score:2)
Go back and collect the classic greats. Individual titles have good days, and bad ones. You've already been told about tDKR. Here are some more recent great titles you might want to pick up:
- Identity Crisis (Infinite Crisis is drivel, though)
- Green Lantern: Rebirth
- Hush (best Batman arc, IMHO)
- Astonishing X-Men (Joss Whedon)
- Marvel's Civil War
- Marvel's The Ultimates series 1 & 2
There's one publisher that is an absolute delight; only published for a span of 3 or 4 years before going defunct: CrossG
You could give webcomics a chance (Score:1)
There's a lot of really good stuff out there (and another 90+% of horrible crap, but the good stuff is enough to keep you busy for a while):
Naver has been betting strong on infinite-canvas style [webtoons.com], both eastern translated works and english-original ones (check the page out, there's A LOT of webcomics there, a bit of everything for everyone)
Girl Genius [girlgeniusonline.com] got most of the Hugo awards for graphic story [wikipedia.org] in the first years of the category
uhm, I'm a bit busy at the moment so I'll just list a bunch of webcomics I lik