Ask Slashdot: I Want To Get Into Comic Books, But Where Do I Start?

An anonymous reader writes: Hi fellow readers. I don't recall reading many comic books as a kid (mostly because I could not afford them), but of late, I have been considering giving that a shot. I wanted to ask if you had any tips to share. Do I start with paperback editions, or do I jump directly into digital? Also, could you recommend a few good sci-fic comic book series? Thanks in advance!
Comic Books or Graphic Novels? (Score:4, Insightful)
What are you interested in? Are you looking for short (comic books) or long (graphic novels)?
My recommendation would be Neil Gaiman's Sandman series.
I would heartily second this. This is the best series ever written, in my opinion. Many people say that the Watchmen is the best, but if you saw the movie, you might know to take that with a grain of salt. The Watchmen was great because it deconstructed the whole superhero mythos, but that makes no sense if you haven't been reading comics for a while.
I'd also recommend Astro City by Kirk Busiek. Saga is probably the best sci-fi series out right now. You might also read Y the Last Man, and Lucifer as well.
I think a NEWCOMER would have trouble with Sandman. I found it to be rather dense material with some crazy subject matter that jumps around in time and character perspective a fair bit. Don't get me wrong, it's great, but I wouldn't call it a starting point. A newcomer to comics in general should be reading a good, decent length serialized story that's easier to follow, with a clean simple layout, then move onto other things.
Since Sci-Fi was mentioned, I'd suggest something more like Y:The Last Man or Fables.
And the spinoff Lucifer (its nothing like the TV series).
For shorter stories: Dark Knight Returns hands down.
deadpool (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm a latecomer too. Moved to digital, reading deadpool. That way I can read when I have time.
That's actually great advice. I'm not into comic books and I would assume they had all died out or are only in very large metro area. Doing a little research or driving to get to one and you can see what's featured and get a real quick glance at a lot of different options would really be worth it.
That is my thought exactly.
Unlike some other hobbies, there isn't really a learning curve (other knowing how to read the language the books is written in) for entry.
Unless what the poster really wants to be a Comic Book snob. Then probably there is a set of comics that every should had read and familiar with, just so you can talk intelligently with the other comic book snobs.
But if you just want to have a good time, then go to a Comic book store and get what you find interesting, and ignore any disapproval
Where to start? (Score:1)
We have literally no idea. (Score:3)
Dead trees or electronic?
You're asking strangers if you are more comfortable reading a screen or paper.
Casper the friendly Ghost might be a good place for you to start.
Yep, the submitter needed to tell us a little bit about what they were drawing in order for us to route them appropriately... we must be in a SlowNewsDay.. (FedSpeak day today... maybe that'll shake the market a bit.)
Fringe (Score:2, Insightful)
The Sci-Fi TV series is from the comics of the same name. The TV series went bad with the last season and ruined it, deviating from the comics. If you find a copy of The Death Of Superman (1st run) cheap... grab it.
Marvel Unlimited is a great place to start (Score:1)
I really like the app and use it on my phone and tablet to read comics. It is only $69 a year for an annual subscription.
https://marvel.com/comics/unlimited
Where do I start...? (Score:1)
Two for you (Score:2)
When the Wind Blows
Maus
Seconded for all of those. May I add some manga?
Battle Angel Alita, aka Gunm, is pretty awesome IMHO. Especially the first series released in the 1990s. If you want more after reading that, Wikipedia has an overview:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Battle_Angel_Alita_chapters [wikipedia.org]
I'd recommend starting 40 years ago (Score:4, Insightful)
So much shit is being printed now. Even the "limited edition" prints aren't limited.
Dead tree and real store (Score:1)
I'd suggest to start by going into a comic book store and striking up a conversation with a staff member. Unless you are spectacularly unlucky, they will be more than willing to recommend a few starting points based on your personal preferences. Then, after you read a few titles, you should have a much better understanding of what appeals to you and move on from there ("Hey, I tried X, Y and Z... I didn't like X, the art style of Z didn't appeal to me, but I liked the humor in Y... do you have anything simi
Check out local library (Score:1)
It depends on your interests (Score:2)
There are numerous classic series, and numerous classic storylines within those series that have been collected as trade paperbacks.
If you don't know what you want, maybe get a Comixology account, and browse through what's available.
You should check out ComicsExplained on Youtube (Score:2)
ComicsExplained:
https://www.youtube.com/user/f... [youtube.com]
Anything you'd ever want to know about Marvel, DC and everything in between.
Local Library would be a good start. (Score:1)
Note that there is hardback comics, like Tintin etc.
Superhero comics often require a certain knowledge of the backstory.
Check Comic specific sites (Score:2)
I thought this [atomic-robo.com] (4 page take from a robot in a similar situation as yours) was an interesting take on the status of comics today although I'm a webcomic guy, never been an actual comic BOOK reader, so I don't know if its accurate or not. You could also cast a wider net, and read some reviews and other discussion by searching for 'comic book reviews', 'comic book blogs', or other similar searches on your preferred search engine. Perhaps there may some sort of community on reddit, facebook, or another communit
Don't. (Score:1)
Seriously, just don't.
If you must, go for the indie authors and limited series. Pick already complete series, or ones by creators that will end their series.
Marvel and DC have rebooted, reset, rehashed, and redone their series so many times that you will never stop being disappointed and disgusted by the garbage they've come up with for this year's 'special'. They never end, never progress, so you will never be able to stop spending money - you'll have to give up, disappointed.
Why....? (Score:1, Troll)
Comic books are something teenagers read. Yes I know there are adults who read it too but that's mostly for nostalgia because they used to read it when they were kids.
It's like skateboarding. Virtually every adult skater does it because they've been doing it since they were small. Nobody turns 35 and then thinks "hmm I should take up skateboarding even though I've never tried it before".
I had a huge stash of 80's and 90's Marvel comic books that I've collected since I was 11 (it's mostly gone now, given away).
So wait... You only read garbage and toss it off as childish when there's way better material out there? I don't even read comics and I know that's shortsighted.
transmetropolitan (Score:2)
transmet is a delightfully bonkers sci-fi/political thriller epic; the series has completed and is available as a (ten? iirc?) volume collection via amazon et al.
Long format recommendations (Score:2)
Individual Titles:
The Watchmen
V for Vendetta
300 (get the hardback, the movie is a perfect rendition of the original comic)
Series:
Sin City
Saga (Score:1)
If you have any interest in Sci-Fi, then 'Saga' is the easiest answer.
As for the format, that's personal preference. Go to your local comic shop, you may like the people, it may be easier to get exposed to some cool stuff.
On the other hand, all those comics may pile up after a while, and that may become a pain. It may be easier to find back issues on digital.
And remember, most 'graphic novels' would not exist without people buying 'regular' monthly issues of comics.
If you find a series you like, buy it every month.
Schlock (Score:3)
Schlock Mercenary [schlockmercenary.com]. 15+ years of daily comics, and still going strong. The first 5 years of art was pretty rough, but it's much better with that much practice now.
Playing field (Score:3)
Submitter, what are you trying to write?
xkcd and Joy of Tech have been going strong since 2000 as web-only image files.
Marvel and DC Comics have so many titles reserved that it's hard to create a hero without their help.
Political cartoons are all over the web and print... see if your local newspaper can find a slot for you.
It's a medium, not an endpoint. (Score:2)
Graphic novels and comic books are a medium through which to tell a story. There are really good ones that take a long time to work through and keep your attention well. There are horrid ones where you find yourself flipping back and forth between adjacent pages because you feel like there was a printing error and they forgot five or six pages. Starting out is like starting out with fiction, or movies, it's reasonable to just pick a couple well-reviewed pieces which are materially different from each oth
The Watchmen (Score:1)
"The Watchmen", and "The Killing Joke" (Batman) are both considered top examples. The HellBoy series is fun, as is "The Tick".
Good luck!
European verus American comics (Score:1)
After years of reading comics, there's a distinct difference between European (mainly French and Belgian) and American comics. To get a good understanding I recommend the Preacher, 100 Bullets, various Batman renditions and Sandman (which I personally don't like) to get a feel.
On the European side I think XIII is a must-read (based on the Bourne books), followed by Tintin, Asterix and maybe Bruno Brazil.
What you should ask yourself first: (Score:2)
If YES: Go right ahead and dive into comics collecting. Be warned you won't have that disposable income for long, though.
If NO: Walk away now. It'll likely bankrupt you in the long term.
Go to a comic book convention and talk to the dealers there, ask them how they got started in the comic book selling business.
They'll tell you they started out as collectors.
Dead Trees are Best Trees (Score:1)
Find your local comic shop and check it out. Look around, see what you like. If they are good shop, they have a current issue for each comic to check out the inside versus just seeing the cover art.
If you like a few things, see if they have what is called a "Pull List" or "Subscriber List". This is where they set aside the comics on your list every week so you can ensure you get them and pick them all up at once, often at a % discount. A good shop will not charge you for "bag and board". This is the cardboa
Go see Stuart (Score:2)
The very best place to start if you want to get into comics is your local comic book store. You will find people there who will be glad to make recommendations, and better still, they'll show you what they're recommending so you can try them on. You'll be able to see the artwork and decide which worlds you want to visit. The people in those stores are generally nice, and weird, and sometimes really great. They have time to talk to you and they truly love the subject. There's no better way to get introduc
All EC sci-fi titles (Score:2)
Same as anything else (Score:2)
Same as anything else - start with something you like and go from there. Oh, and make sure you have a thick skin. You _will_ have trolls who's only joy in life is telling you how much you suck. And worse than the trolls are legitimate critics.
TPBs to Start (Score:1)
graphic novels / compilations (Score:3)
I'd go with the graphic novels / compilations rather than try to start with individual comics, as with a compilation you're more likely to start at the beginning of a story arc.
As to which titles to read, that's a very individual choice. I can tell you what titles *I* liked, but your mileage may vary. Wildly.
I hadn't really followed the DC universe very closely in the last couple of decades, but ended up picking up the Supergirl: Power and Supergirl: Identity compilations a couple years ago and really enjoyed them. Kara is a more complex and tragic character in these stories than I'd remembered her being.
The first two Marvel: The Ultimates compilations are pretty good. Each is a complete story, of the "what if super heroes existed in the real world" type that Watchmen started in the 1980's. Extremely violent, character deaths, creepy in parts.
Just about anything by Neil Gaimen. Sandman, Coraline, Stardust, "How to talk to girls at parties", American Gods.
Pretty much any of this century's Green Lantern Corps compilations. Well written, engaging characters.
Alan Moore's Miracleman (Marvelman) compilations are finally available, after being in legal hell for a couple decades. Well worth reading. Start with "A dream of flying". It starts out as a straight superhero story, but rapidly takes a really dark, science-fiction turn.
In my opinion, Marvel had a good thing going with the Ultimate universe (Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Fantastic Four, The Ultimates, Ultimate Iron Man) until Marvel apparently got bored with the universe and destroyed it. The early Ultimate graphic novels were mature, interesting and lacked all the decades of baggage that their regular titles had.
And finally, I have to put in a word for Schlock Mercenary, a "comic space opera" webcomic that starts out a gag-a-day but over the years has become a complex and compelling science fiction story in a very plausible, scientific framework. The online strips are available as softbound compilations. Also recommended is the Seventy Maxims of Maximally Effective Mercenaries, the beat-up edition filled with handwritten notes from the Schlock characters who had previously owned it.
Also check out the Pibgorn webcomic. Start with "the girl in the coffee cup".
Invincible (Score:1)