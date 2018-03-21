Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ask Slashdot: I Want To Get Into Comic Books, But Where Do I Start? 71

Posted by msmash from the help-a-man-out dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Hi fellow readers. I don't recall reading many comic books as a kid (mostly because I could not afford them), but of late, I have been considering giving that a shot. I wanted to ask if you had any tips to share. Do I start with paperback editions, or do I jump directly into digital? Also, could you recommend a few good sci-fic comic book series? Thanks in advance!

  • Comic Books or Graphic Novels? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @01:23PM (#56298247) Journal

    What are you interested in? Are you looking for short (comic books) or long (graphic novels)?

    My recommendation would be Neil Gaiman's Sandman series.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by xevioso ( 598654 )

      I would heartily second this. This is the best series ever written, in my opinion. Many people say that the Watchmen is the best, but if you saw the movie, you might know to take that with a grain of salt. The Watchmen was great because it deconstructed the whole superhero mythos, but that makes no sense if you haven't been reading comics for a while.

      I'd also recommend Astro City by Kirk Busiek. Saga is probably the best sci-fi series out right now. You might also read Y the Last Man, and Lucifer as wel

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think a NEWCOMER would have trouble with Sandman. I found it to be rather dense material with some crazy subject matter that jumps around in time and character perspective a fair bit. Don't get me wrong, it's great, but I wouldn't call it a starting point. A newcomer to comics in general should be reading a good, decent length serialized story that's easier to follow, with a clean simple layout, then move onto other things.

      Since Sci-Fi was mentioned, I'd suggest something more like Y:The Last Man or Fe

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And the spinoff Lucifer (its nothing like the TV series).

      For shorter stories: Dark Knight Returns hands down.

  • deadpool (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm a latecomer too. Moved to digital, reading deadpool. That way I can read when I have time.

  • Where to start? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Usually, I start with the first page. Beware, though, some Japanese titles might start with the last page.

  • We have literally no idea. (Score:3)

    by mcmonkey ( 96054 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @01:31PM (#56298329) Homepage

    Dead trees or electronic?

    You're asking strangers if you are more comfortable reading a screen or paper.

    Casper the friendly Ghost might be a good place for you to start.

    • Yep, the submitter needed to tell us a little bit about what they were drawing in order for us to route them appropriately... we must be in a SlowNewsDay.. (FedSpeak day today... maybe that'll shake the market a bit.)

  • Fringe (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Sci-Fi TV series is from the comics of the same name. The TV series went bad with the last season and ruined it, deviating from the comics. If you find a copy of The Death Of Superman (1st run) cheap... grab it.

  • Marvel Unlimited is a great place to start (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I really like the app and use it on my phone and tablet to read comics. It is only $69 a year for an annual subscription.

    https://marvel.com/comics/unlimited

  • Westerners tend to read from left to right; however manga traditionally starts from the rightmost cover. ;)

    mnem
    I find that CosPlay is generally the most fun aspect by far of any comic I've ever actually enjoyed.

  • Wait (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You want to get into comic books now, but later you may want to be say a fireman or a fighter pilot or even an astronaut.

    And then when you hit puberty and hair starts growing in places you've never seen before, you are going to start thinking of girls or boys or both.

    But keep in school, study hard, and you'll know what you want to do later on.

    Stan Lee was an outlier, btw. There will never be another comic book author/publisher who ever be that successful again.

  • When the Wind Blows
    Maus

  • I'd recommend starting 40 years ago (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @01:37PM (#56298403)

    So much shit is being printed now. Even the "limited edition" prints aren't limited.

  • Dead tree and real store (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'd suggest to start by going into a comic book store and striking up a conversation with a staff member. Unless you are spectacularly unlucky, they will be more than willing to recommend a few starting points based on your personal preferences. Then, after you read a few titles, you should have a much better understanding of what appeals to you and move on from there ("Hey, I tried X, Y and Z... I didn't like X, the art style of Z didn't appeal to me, but I liked the humor in Y... do you have anything simi

  • If you aren't sure what you like just yet I would recommend checking out your local library. They usually have a pretty good selection that you could sample and see what you like.
  • Asking for comic recommendations is like asking for book or movie recommendations. There's no correct answer, because it will depend on what your interests are. What types of things are you looking for? Science fiction? Superheroes? Comedy? What age category are you looking at?

    There are numerous classic series, and numerous classic storylines within those series that have been collected as trade paperbacks.

    If you don't know what you want, maybe get a Comixology account, and browse through what's availa

  • ComicsExplained:
    https://www.youtube.com/user/f... [youtube.com]

    Anything you'd ever want to know about Marvel, DC and everything in between.

  • Go to your local librarian, and spend the afternoon at the library and see what you like.
    Note that there is hardback comics, like Tintin etc.
    Superhero comics often require a certain knowledge of the backstory.

  • I thought this [atomic-robo.com] (4 page take from a robot in a similar situation as yours) was an interesting take on the status of comics today although I'm a webcomic guy, never been an actual comic BOOK reader, so I don't know if its accurate or not. You could also cast a wider net, and read some reviews and other discussion by searching for 'comic book reviews', 'comic book blogs', or other similar searches on your preferred search engine. Perhaps there may some sort of community on reddit, facebook, or another communit

  • Don't. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Seriously, just don't.

    If you must, go for the indie authors and limited series. Pick already complete series, or ones by creators that will end their series.

    Marvel and DC have rebooted, reset, rehashed, and redone their series so many times that you will never stop being disappointed and disgusted by the garbage they've come up with for this year's 'special'. They never end, never progress, so you will never be able to stop spending money - you'll have to give up, disappointed.

  • Why....? (Score:1, Troll)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 )

    Comic books are something teenagers read. Yes I know there are adults who read it too but that's mostly for nostalgia because they used to read it when they were kids.

    It's like skateboarding. Virtually every adult skater does it because they've been doing it since they were small. Nobody turns 35 and then thinks "hmm I should take up skateboarding even though I've never tried it before".

    I had a huge stash of 80's and 90's Marvel comic books that I've collected since I was 11 (it's mostly gone now, given awa

    • So wait... You only read garbage and toss it off as childish when there's way better material out there? I don't even read comics and I know that's shortsighted.

  • transmet is a delightfully bonkers sci-fi/political thriller epic; the series has completed and is available as a (ten? iirc?) volume collection via amazon et al.

  • Individual Titles:
    The Watchmen
    V for Vendetta
    300 (get the hardback, the movie is a perfect rendition of the original comic)

    Series:
    Sin City

  • Saga (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you have any interest in Sci-Fi, then 'Saga' is the easiest answer.

    As for the format, that's personal preference. Go to your local comic shop, you may like the people, it may be easier to get exposed to some cool stuff.

    On the other hand, all those comics may pile up after a while, and that may become a pain. It may be easier to find back issues on digital.

    And remember, most 'graphic novels' would not exist without people buying 'regular' monthly issues of comics.

    If you find a series you like, buy it ever

  • Schlock (Score:3)

    by apoc.famine ( 621563 ) <apoc.famine@NoSPAM.gmail.com> on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @01:50PM (#56298517) Journal

    Schlock Mercenary [schlockmercenary.com]. 15+ years of daily comics, and still going strong. The first 5 years of art was pretty rough, but it's much better with that much practice now.

  • Playing field (Score:3)

    by The New Guy 2.0 ( 3497907 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @01:51PM (#56298531)

    Submitter, what are you trying to write?

    xkcd and Joy of Tech have been going strong since 2000 as web-only image files.
    Marvel and DC Comics have so many titles reserved that it's hard to create a hero without their help.
    Political cartoons are all over the web and print... see if your local newspaper can find a slot for you.

  • Graphic novels and comic books are a medium through which to tell a story. There are really good ones that take a long time to work through and keep your attention well. There are horrid ones where you find yourself flipping back and forth between adjacent pages because you feel like there was a printing error and they forgot five or six pages. Starting out is like starting out with fiction, or movies, it's reasonable to just pick a couple well-reviewed pieces which are materially different from each oth

  • The Watchmen (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "The Watchmen", and "The Killing Joke" (Batman) are both considered top examples. The HellBoy series is fun, as is "The Tick".
    Good luck!

  • European verus American comics (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    After years of reading comics, there's a distinct difference between European (mainly French and Belgian) and American comics. To get a good understanding I recommend the Preacher, 100 Bullets, various Batman renditions and Sandman (which I personally don't like) to get a feel.

    On the European side I think XIII is a must-read (based on the Bourne books), followed by Tintin, Asterix and maybe Bruno Brazil.

  • Do you have lots of disposable income that you have no better use for?
    If YES: Go right ahead and dive into comics collecting. Be warned you won't have that disposable income for long, though.
    If NO: Walk away now. It'll likely bankrupt you in the long term.

    Go to a comic book convention and talk to the dealers there, ask them how they got started in the comic book selling business.
    They'll tell you they started out as collectors. ;-)

  • Find your local comic shop and check it out. Look around, see what you like. If they are good shop, they have a current issue for each comic to check out the inside versus just seeing the cover art.

    If you like a few things, see if they have what is called a "Pull List" or "Subscriber List". This is where they set aside the comics on your list every week so you can ensure you get them and pick them all up at once, often at a % discount. A good shop will not charge you for "bag and board". This is the cardboa

  • The very best place to start if you want to get into comics is your local comic book store. You will find people there who will be glad to make recommendations, and better still, they'll show you what they're recommending so you can try them on. You'll be able to see the artwork and decide which worlds you want to visit. The people in those stores are generally nice, and weird, and sometimes really great. They have time to talk to you and they truly love the subject. There's no better way to get introduc

  • EC produced groundbreaking science fiction comics in the 1950s. Look for Weird Science, Weird Fantasy etc. These titles featured the finest artists ever to work in comics, and the writing pushed cultural boundaries to the extent that publisher William Gaines was called to testify to the Senate on charges that comics led to moral decay (which resulted in the formation of the Comics Code Authority). Original copies are rare, expensive, and pretty much museum pieces. Luckily there's a great variety of reprints
  • do it. Draw comics. Put 'em online with some banner ads and a Patreon account. Run a few kickstarters to get some print runs done. If you really want a following maybe do a Twitch channel of your drawing sessions. Once you've got some samples and a following use that to break into the industry. That's what the 8-Bit theater guy did.

    Oh, and make sure you have a thick skin. You _will_ have trolls who's only join in life is telling you how much you suck. And worse than the trolls are legitimate critics. Ign
  • Trade paperbacks are the way to start. In terms of Sci-fi: Ex Machina, and Y-The Last Man are two I really enjoyed. Fables is another good series to dive into but isn't sci-fi. The nice thing about TPBs is you can pick them up relatively cheap, and if you don't like the story, no need to grab the next one.

  • graphic novels / compilations (Score:3)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @02:24PM (#56298803) Journal

    I'd go with the graphic novels / compilations rather than try to start with individual comics, as with a compilation you're more likely to start at the beginning of a story arc.

    As to which titles to read, that's a very individual choice. I can tell you what titles *I* liked, but your mileage may vary. Wildly.

    I hadn't really followed the DC universe very closely in the last couple of decades, but ended up picking up the Supergirl: Power and Supergirl: Identity compilations a couple years ago and really enjoyed them. Kara is a more complex and tragic character in these stories than I'd remembered her being.

    The first two Marvel: The Ultimates compilations are pretty good. Each is a complete story, of the "what if super heroes existed in the real world" type that Watchmen started in the 1980's. Extremely violent, character deaths, creepy in parts.

    Just about anything by Neil Gaimen. Sandman, Coraline, Stardust, "How to talk to girls at parties", American Gods.

    Pretty much any of this century's Green Lantern Corps compilations. Well written, engaging characters.

    Alan Moore's Miracleman (Marvelman) compilations are finally available, after being in legal hell for a couple decades. Well worth reading. Start with "A dream of flying". It starts out as a straight superhero story, but rapidly takes a really dark, science-fiction turn.

    In my opinion, Marvel had a good thing going with the Ultimate universe (Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Fantastic Four, The Ultimates, Ultimate Iron Man) until Marvel apparently got bored with the universe and destroyed it. The early Ultimate graphic novels were mature, interesting and lacked all the decades of baggage that their regular titles had.

    And finally, I have to put in a word for Schlock Mercenary, a "comic space opera" webcomic that starts out a gag-a-day but over the years has become a complex and compelling science fiction story in a very plausible, scientific framework. The online strips are available as softbound compilations. Also recommended is the Seventy Maxims of Maximally Effective Mercenaries, the beat-up edition filled with handwritten notes from the Schlock characters who had previously owned it.

    Also check out the Pibgorn webcomic. Start with "the girl in the coffee cup".

  • If you are interested in super-hero comics, Invincible is a great place to start, especially if you go digital and start with issue 1. It does a great job of introducing you to that universe bit by bit and has a good mix of character, action, and humor.

