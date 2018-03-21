Ask Slashdot: Were Developments In Technology More Exciting 30 Years Ago? 18
dryriver writes: We live in a time where mainstream media, websites, blogs, social media accounts, your barely computer literate next door neighbor and so forth frequently rave about the "innovation" that is happening everywhere. But as someone who experienced developments in technology back in the 1980s and 1990s, in computing in particular, I cannot shake the feeling that, somehow, the "deep nerds" who were innovating back then did it better and with more heartfelt passion than I can feel today. Of course, tech from 30 years ago seems a bit primitive compared to today -- computer gear is faster and sleeker nowadays. But it seems that the core techniques and core concepts used in much of what is called "innovation" today were invented for the first time one-after-the-other back then, and going back as far as the 1950s maybe. I get the impression that much of what makes billions in profits today and wows everyone is mere improvements on what was actually invented and trail blazed for the first time, 2, 3, 4, 5 or more decades ago. Is there much genuine "inventing" and "innovating" going on today, or are tech companies essentially repackaging the R&D and knowhow that was brought into the world decades ago by long-forgotten deep nerds into sleeker, sexier 21st century tech gadgets? Is Alexa, Siri, the Xbox, Oculus Rift or iPhone truly what could be considered "amazing technology," or should we have bigger and badder tech and innovation in the year 2018?
Things definitely seemed to move faster. I was watching a video about the 8 bit ZX Spectrum today. It ended production in 1992, and by 1995 we had the Playstation. In comparison my current computers are mostly over 5 years old and the latest models are not really noticeably better for most tasks.
SGML was a big innovation; combining it with Gopher/FTP to make the web was good stuff too. Ever since then we have focused on new ways to sell distractions to the bloated consumers. The market is about to correct our over-estimation of what that is worth, but in the meantime, I got into tech to change the world, not connect refrigerators to Twitter.
This question reminds me a lot of people who say "Music was so much better in the 1990s" or "Comic books are garbage now but they are so innovative in the 70s". Basically these people were more passionate about their hobbies (music, comics, computers, or whatever) when they were young than they are today. Therefore, anything going on "back in the day" was - almost by definition - so much more amazing than the pedestrian stuff we have today.
You're just old. It's common for things to feel fresh and exciting when you're young and then you feel cynical and apathetic when you're old. Young nerds are always excited about the new stuff. Old nerds tend to shrug off the new stuff because they were there to see what preceded it. I mean, you can feel like a trail blazer because of the computer work you did in the 80s, but that's no different than how my dad boasted about being a trailblazer for the computer work he did in the 70s. You can keep going back until you get to the nerd that invented the abacus.
We reached peak smartphone with the iphone 5. Past that, it's more crap we don't need (eye candy, tendrils of the surveillance state, ever more pixels).
Alexa devices and Homepod are just a commercialized version of what geeks were doing 15 years ago, minus privacy and autonomy and self-sufficiency.
The interesting stuff, imho, is happening outside of obvious IT stuff and more where it intersects with other niches. Electric cars, sure. But electric bikes, too. Drones. Blockchain.
If phones were about serving their owners or make the world better they would use their location-awareness to mute their ringers in offices and movie theaters and waiting rooms and turn off their creepy "Hey siri" crap in bedrooms. There'd be undefeatable-via-software LEDs to indicate when cameras were being used, we'd have exact control over what apps got what data and to whom they could send it. And they'd have user-replaceable batteries.
The same sort of stuff is happening, but business has a better handle on marketing, press releases and so on.
So there's a lot of do-nothing 'advances' that clog the tech media drowning out true innovation. It creates a lot of cynicism to see so many hollow articles impersonating innovation, but it's just promoters dominating what you see better than they ever have before.
Desktop PC's moved from CGA (4-color palettes) to EGA (16 colors), VGA (256 x 320x200 colors) to SVGA/SXVGA 16-bit and then 32-bit color. CPU performance was doubling in performance. Every Intel/AMD chip had some super optimization that Byte magazine would document every few months. There were all sorts of different accelerator boards based on i860's, TMS340x0's, transputers. Audio boards just came out. Adlib Soundblaster etc... I still remember the first 256-color demo I saw for VGA, the first four 24-bit
Up until this point, I had to suffer with b&w on my friend's TRS-80. I guess that was 36 years ago, still things were revolutionary up until about 2000. Everything since has been copies and copies of copies. No TV -