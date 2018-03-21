Ask Slashdot: Were Developments In Technology More Exciting 30 Years Ago? 46
dryriver writes: We live in a time where mainstream media, websites, blogs, social media accounts, your barely computer literate next door neighbor and so forth frequently rave about the "innovation" that is happening everywhere. But as someone who experienced developments in technology back in the 1980s and 1990s, in computing in particular, I cannot shake the feeling that, somehow, the "deep nerds" who were innovating back then did it better and with more heartfelt passion than I can feel today. Of course, tech from 30 years ago seems a bit primitive compared to today -- computer gear is faster and sleeker nowadays. But it seems that the core techniques and core concepts used in much of what is called "innovation" today were invented for the first time one-after-the-other back then, and going back as far as the 1950s maybe. I get the impression that much of what makes billions in profits today and wows everyone is mere improvements on what was actually invented and trail blazed for the first time, 2, 3, 4, 5 or more decades ago. Is there much genuine "inventing" and "innovating" going on today, or are tech companies essentially repackaging the R&D and knowhow that was brought into the world decades ago by long-forgotten deep nerds into sleeker, sexier 21st century tech gadgets? Is Alexa, Siri, the Xbox, Oculus Rift or iPhone truly what could be considered "amazing technology," or should we have bigger and badder tech and innovation in the year 2018?
Things definitely seemed to move faster. I was watching a video about the 8 bit ZX Spectrum today. It ended production in 1992, and by 1995 we had the Playstation. In comparison my current computers are mostly over 5 years old and the latest models are not really noticeably better for most tasks.
We're spinning plates (Score:2)
SGML was a big innovation; combining it with Gopher/FTP to make the web was good stuff too. Ever since then we have focused on new ways to sell distractions to the bloated consumers. The market is about to correct our over-estimation of what that is worth, but in the meantime, I got into tech to change the world, not connect refrigerators to Twitter.
Ignorant millennial, how was Gopher to use?
Depends on how old you are (Score:3)
This question reminds me a lot of people who say "Music was so much better in the 1990s" or "Comic books are garbage now but they are so innovative in the 70s". Basically these people were more passionate about their hobbies (music, comics, computers, or whatever) when they were young than they are today. Therefore, anything going on "back in the day" was - almost by definition - so much more amazing than the pedestrian stuff we have today.
I would say the idea that there were more exciting developments 30 years ago is ludicrous. In the last few years we have virtually the whole of human knowledge at our fingertips, we've had a huge resurgence of neural nets, we have rockets that can land themselves (!), actually useful brain-machine interface (for example deep-brain stimulation for epilepsy), self-driving cars, actually cool VR, electronic communications becoming ubiquitous, cheap single board computers that even a child can use (e.g. Raspberry-Pi), electric vehicles becoming mainstream, a technology for currency that is actually threatening to upset the applecart, and on and on and on.
I was a teenager in the late 80s and early 90s and was deeply passionate about technology. I was excited about the Amiga, Unix, and C++. Those days have NOTHING on today.
People do tend to have greater reverence for things during their formative years. However I will say that easily technology has obviously progressed, but in terms of creative endeavors, there's a lot of room for different dominant expressions. For example, if you were a fan of the adventure game genre, then you would really like the 90s. Similarly for space flight sims, it faded out. If you wanted an over the top action shooter, for a while there games started taking realism too seriously. Same for mus
But now tech discussions are usually about censorship and politics instead of tech. Just look at the massive bans today from YouTube and Reddit. The past few days before that it was about Facebook working with Russians to influence politics.
I'm about 20 years older than that. Still, when I got into computing as a professional in my 20s I was excited by those things (Amiga, Unix, C++) and also some more academic things - AI and functional programming. I was also excited by "Client/Server" and networks. Now, all of the things which I was excited by as cutting edge have been through two transitions: one, to commercial acceptance and required knowledge for programmers; and, then two, ubiquity and invisibility. Meanwhile, some very smart people and
For example I think the Sci-Fi novels when Asimov, Heinlein, et al. were in their prime are among some of the best
Old (Score:3)
You're just old. It's common for things to feel fresh and exciting when you're young and then you feel cynical and apathetic when you're old. Young nerds are always excited about the new stuff. Old nerds tend to shrug off the new stuff because they were there to see what preceded it. I mean, you can feel like a trail blazer because of the computer work you did in the 80s, but that's no different than how my dad boasted about being a trailblazer for the computer work he did in the 70s. You can keep going back until you get to the nerd that invented the abacus.
Old eyes seeing young technology. (Score:2)
I think there's more to it than that - not only were you more excited in your youth, but you had far less personal perspective. The progress of your youth was no less incremental, but you hadn't already spent decades watching the precursors.
There's also a legitimate external component though, if you're discussing computer technology specifically - 80s and 90s were sort of the golden age of computing: impressive computing power had just becoming accessible to the public, and its performance was accelerating
Ah the good o'days (Score:3)
Peaked with the current level of technology (Score:3)
We reached peak smartphone with the iphone 5. Past that, it's more crap we don't need (eye candy, tendrils of the surveillance state, ever more pixels).
Alexa devices and Homepod are just a commercialized version of what geeks were doing 15 years ago, minus privacy and autonomy and self-sufficiency.
The interesting stuff, imho, is happening outside of obvious IT stuff and more where it intersects with other niches. Electric cars, sure. But electric bikes, too. Drones. Blockchain.
If phones were about serving their owners or make the world better they would use their location-awareness to mute their ringers in offices and movie theaters and waiting rooms and turn off their creepy "Hey siri" crap in bedrooms. There'd be undefeatable-via-software LEDs to indicate when cameras were being used, we'd have exact control over what apps got what data and to whom they could send it. And they'd have user-replaceable batteries.
More marketing (Score:3)
The same sort of stuff is happening, but business has a better handle on marketing, press releases and so on.
So there's a lot of do-nothing 'advances' that clog the tech media drowning out true innovation. It creates a lot of cynicism to see so many hollow articles impersonating innovation, but it's just promoters dominating what you see better than they ever have before.
Certainly with PC graphics (Score:2)
Desktop PC's moved from CGA (4-color palettes) to EGA (16 colors), VGA (256 x 320x200 colors) to SVGA/SXVGA 16-bit and then 32-bit color. CPU performance was doubling in performance. Every Intel/AMD chip had some super optimization that Byte magazine would document every few months. There were all sorts of different accelerator boards based on i860's, TMS340x0's, transputers. Audio boards just came out. Adlib Soundblaster etc... I still remember the first 256-color demo I saw for VGA, the first four 24-bit
Yes, a thousand times more (Score:3)
Up until this point, I had to suffer with b&w on my friend's TRS-80. I guess that was 36 years ago, still things were revolutionary up until about 2000. Everything since has been copies and copies of copies. No TV -> 40x40 black and white @ 16fps is a much bigger jump than 300x500->8k retina resolution in 3D at 120Hz.
I guess to answer the question more correctly, 30 years ago being 1988, the high tech nerdy stuff was OS/2, windows 2 and MINIX, the roton [wikipedia.org], and the DC-x [youtube.com]. Now we have spaceX doing this, but the first time is always the best. GPS is about the last truely innovative technology that I can recall
In a word, yes! (Score:2)
But that's mainly because I was 30 years younger back then and everything was pretty new and exciting whereas I'm now middle-aged and jaded by the Microsofts, Googles, Apples, and Amazons of the world.
A lot of things happened during the PC revolution that were revolutionary, particularly from the point of view of users and businesses. Spreadsheets, for example, had a huge impact on business (for better or worse). I argue that smartphones are as as revolutionary today.
In some ways the pace of innovation has
Pretty great time... (Score:2)
It would be more accurate to say that we're seeing a lot of technologies we've dreamed about for decades finally maturing. There's been voice recognition software since the 80s, but now we have true accurate and for the most part free, voice recognition. We have actual self-driving cars on the road today, granted in a very small form, but it's coming very quickly. We have actual gene-splicing happening on actually humans. We have actual cloning. Space travel is rapidly becoming available to citizens. It's a
Airplanes are actually a good example. Most of what we currently know as commercial airplanes were pretty much solidified by the late 1960's. Most changes since then feel very much like incremental optimizations.
Article from 30 years ago (Score:2)
Using Internet and overlapping networks, thousands of men and women in 17 countries swap recipes and woodworking tips, debate politics, religion and antique cars, form friendships and even fall in love. But the networks that link tens of thousands of computers 24 hours a day also allowed the computer virus to spread much more rapidly, and with far greater potential for damage, than any previous electronic invader. That frightens many network visionaries, who dream of a "worldnet" with ever more extensive connections and ever fewer barriers to the exchange of knowledge. "The Internet is a community far more than a network of computers and cables," Stoll said. "When your neighbors become paranoid of one another, they no longer cooperate, they no longer share things with each other. It takes only a very, very few vandals to
... destroy the trust that glues our community together."
Good thing THAT never happened!
We are too concentrated on phones (Score:2)
When I was a kid in the 80's, sci-fi shows were all about flying cars, fast planes, spaceships etc. Sure, sometimes the moon exploded due to nukes and started traveling through the galaxy, but still there was a moon base on it.
In almost all aspects, we are not there. In some areas we have even regressed - we no longer have supersonic commercial planes, our manned spaceflight is also more limited.
Science fiction was too optimistic about all technology... except PHONES. They did not even come close to imagini
Yes (Score:1)
New tech is B-O-R-I-N-G.
Everybody is data-mining the fuck out you (You are the product), or re-inventing the same shit over and over again.
* IRC -> HipChat / Slack
* IM -> ICQ -> Skype
* Voice Chat -> TeamSpeak -> Discord
etc.
Part of the problem is that Silicon doesn't really scale past 5 GHz. Commercial CPU's went deep until they hit the 5 GHz cap. A friend of mine finds today's commodity CPU's MHz a bit of a joke. Why? Because

* In 1977 he was working on a 4 GHz CPUs
* In 1977 he was working on a 4 GHz CPUs
* In 1990 he was working on
Yes (Score:2)
1. Amiga graphics
2. Macintosh resolution (although just black and white)
3. Doom shareware - and creating a multiplayer LAN
4. Star Control 2 music (mod files)
5. GLQuake with a 3dfx Voodoo card
6. Maybe SGI computers. Maybe ATI and nVidia graphic demos. I can't say anything else has really made my jaw dropped. I loved changing technology and couldn't wait to see what came next, but these day
You got it all wrong- (Score:2)
Is Alexa, Siri, the Xbox, Oculus Rift or iPhone truly what could be considered "amazing technology," or should we have bigger and badder tech and innovation in the year 2018?
None of that shit is innovative. The word that fits is flashy
Innovation is: Reusable rockets, manned space stations, and unmanned war-fighting machines, it's full take surveillance, and social networking. It's genetic therapy, and integrated cybernetic prosthetics. It's 3D printed houses, and drinking water from thin air. It's self driving cars being prevalent enough to kill people, and a rich guy shooting one into space because he can. It's high profile hacks, and the buying and selling of personal inform