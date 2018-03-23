Ask Slashdot: Is Beaming Down In Star Trek a Death Sentence? 110
Artem Tashkinov writes: Some time ago, Ars Technica ran a monumental article on beaming of consciousness in Star Trek and its implications, and more importantly, whether it's plausible to achieve that without killing a person in the process.
It seems possible in the Star Trek universe. However, currently physicists find the idea absurd and unreal because there's no way you can transport matter and its quantum state without first destroying it and then recreating it perfectly, due to Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle. The biggest conundrum of all is the fact that pretty much everyone understands that consciousness is a physical state of the brain, which features continuity as its primary principle; yet it surely seems like copying the said state produces a new person altogether, which brings up the problem of consciousness becoming local to one's skull and inseparable from gray matter. This idea sounds a bit unscientific because it introduces the notion that there's something about our brain which cannot be described in terms of physics, almost like soul.
This also brings another very difficult question: how do we know if we are the same person when we wake up in the morning or after we were put under during general anesthesia? What are your thoughts on the topic?
I actually listen to some of those youtube astral projection hypnosis videos when going to bed sometimes because I find them relaxing and they help me get to sleep but yeah, actually believing in it is a load of bollocks.
You can also have sex with a supermodel or captain a star ship
In my dreams I am a supermodel starship captain.
Come again?
Don't mind if I do.
Hasn't "BeauHD" ever heard of Heisenberg Compensators?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Why Star Trek transporters won't work in real life has nothing to do with Heisenberg. A living being cannot survive the process of having all their atoms ripped apart, due to the large among to energy required.
I just ripped some atoms off my body and survived... if I could save a map of where they all belong and reassemble them somehow, I could probably rip them all off. I didn't rip apart the atoms themselves, but presumably I can do that after they've been moved away from my body.
"shared out-of-body experience" is also a new-age farce.
Conversations like this are being had all over the Internet by amateurs who don't know nearly enough about the relevant subjects to speak intelligently on them, and of course consider themselves experts nonetheless.
"Soul" is a religious concept, zero actual evidence of the existence of any such thing, and it is not a concept that should be included in such discussions.
"Consciousness" is only meaningful when people don't abuse it by using it as a modern
The research supporting your assertion that consciousness is local is pretty thin, and common phenomenon like corroborated veridical OBEs (out of body experiences) suggests that consciousness may be a
It's a high-level abstraction of everything necessary for a complex nervous system to be responsive.
Please describe an objective repeatable test that a "conscious" entity would pass, but an entity without "consciousness" would fail.
"I know it when I see it" is not an objective test.
The word loses all usefulness when it is polluted with superstitious tripe!
"Consciousness" is superstitious tripe.
> "Soul" is a religious concept,
Nonsense. It has fuck all to do with religion. The fact that _some_ religions _hijack_ the term is orthogonal to the discussion.
> zero actual evidence of the existence of any such thing, and it is not a concept that should be included in such discussions.
You don't know what the fuck you are talking about.
It is obvious you've never had an OBE, a shared OBE, an NDE, and don't know how to meditate.
I became a mystic when I dwelt in the presence of my Soul a couple decades
The core issue is that we don't know exactly what consciousness is. A sense of "self" resulting from a skillful architecture of atoms? What even is life? What is the minimum requirement that separates a non-living replicator (is there such a thing - prions maybe?) from a living replicator?
Until we can define these things explicitly, questions such as those posed in the summary can only be speculated upon.
I could care less about some pseudo-skeptic.
Even when he is dead he will still deny the fact that The Source exists.
> I could care less
So, you care a lot, but you have the capacity to care less to some degree.
Ok now I know you are trolling.
But if not, I want whatever drugs you are on.
Also, people don't even agree on what "consciousness" is. Most people just "feel" like they have some sort of spirit or soul or free will or whatever, but there is little evidence for any of that.
NMI scans have shown that many decisions are made subconsciously, and then the "conscious mind" in the cerebral cortex just makes up an after-the-fact rationalization for what happened. This is especially evident in people that have had their corpus callosum severed, so the two hemispheres don't even communicate.
This idea sounds a bit unscientific because it introduces the notion that there's something about our brain which cannot be described in terms of physics, almost like soul.
No, it *CAN* be explained by physics, we just don't know what the explanation is, yet,
There's a great animated short by John Weldon that explores this topic. It's called To Be and can be found at this URL: http://www.nfb.ca/film/to_be/ [www.nfb.ca]
It's an existential question. There is no clear answer.
How you do define a life? It can't be consciousness unless you think sleep is death too. If you die but are then revived are you the same person?
You could say your life is your brain functioning, but the transporter (as depicted on Star Trek) keeps you conscious during the process.
Not to mention, as others have pointed out, the matter that makes up 'you' changes constantly and is totally replaced every 7-10 years. You're literally not the same person you were 10 years ago.
I like Rudy Rucker's exploration of the metaphysics in Software [openlibrary.org], where characters argue that it's not the physical being that matters, it's the pattern that embodies 'you'.
And "potential existence is just as good as actual existence."
:)
Put It Simply... (Score:4, Insightful)
That depends on whether we are real and not all part of a simulation.
It depends what you're wearing . . . (Score:4, Funny)
. . . beaming down while wearing a red shirt does NOT seem to be a good idea.
Folks dressed like that never seem to last too long.
They said this air would be breathable. (Score:2)
"Get in, get out again, and no one gets hurt."
Good to know that the Crips wound up winning the gang-war; and got out of Compton.
Picard always seemed to make it off alive.
Double Bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)
"... which brings up the problem of consciousness becoming local to one's skull and inseparable from gray matter. This idea sounds a bit unscientific because it introduces the notion that there's something about our brain which cannot be described in terms of physics, almost like soul."
No, all it says is that a copy of a brain is not the original brain.
If you make a perfect copy of an orange, all the way down to the subatomic level, then that copy is still not the original orange. It's the copy.
If you make a perfect copy of me, down to the sub-atomic level and that copy walks into my room, then I will not suddenly confuse that copy with myself.
In other words ... (Score:1)
The "problem of consciousness becoming local to one's skull and inseparable from gray matter" is no problem at all. That's the fact of the matter. What "you" perceive as "your consciousness" is purely a function of your brain.
When you make an exact copy of a brain, that doesn't complicate anything really. That brain will perceive its own consciousness similarly. And it will very likely function very similarly to the original.
Where's the confusion?
"The materialist argument is that a copy of you is also "you," you've basically just been "forked.""
On some level, yes. On another, no. The copies are very similar and share a common history, but from the moment they "forked" they actually are different people because they are different human brains.
If you bring two copies of a person together and tell them they must choose one of them to die because by law only one "you" is allowed to exist, then there will be some serious consternation, stress, and conf
No, it's not. (Score:2)
Worst possible message on the transporter (Score:3)
Buffering
Buffering
Buffering
I never knew why they didn't just use the transporter memory to restore all the red shirts...
I like the idea! Although... I don't know.. there is something scratching at the back of my brain trying to tell me this would be highly unethical! I'm unsure why i feel that way! Greater humans than I would have to debate that question!
Ya, well ... (Score:2)
... physicists find the idea absurd and unreal because there's no way you can transport matter and its quantum state without first destroying it and then recreating it perfectly, due to Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle.
It's been established that ST transporters have Heisenberg compensators [wikia.com], so checkmate actual physicists.
argh, beat me to it.
:)
argh, beat me to it.
:)
My browser has a
/. compensator installed ... allowing me to know both what to post and when to post at the same time.
After general anesthesia? (Score:1)
That's sleep paralysis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It's very common and nothing to worry about.
Re: After general anesthesia? (Score:2)
I heard that can be connected to sleep apnea, you might want to watch your blood pressure.
And does it matter? (Score:4, Interesting)
I raised this very question (Star Trek, transporter experiment) to my daughter when she was a teenager. Her response was, what's the difference? Our atoms have already largely completely changed over many times by now anyway. I recall reading years ago, I think it was a Time Life book or perhaps an educational movie, that we're all breathing, and thus by implication incorporating, some fraction of the actual atoms that Leonardo da Vinci breathed; a matter of statistics. Of course, that still leaves the question of whether your consciousness this very instant is already a different "thing" that it was a second ago, and only your current state of your memory leads you to believe that it is the same.
The concept of the ship of Theseus has been debated for ages.
On the flip side, people can certainly think of something that is actually "self" as "non-self". This ranges from auto-immune system struggles to Dissociative identity disorder [wikipedia.org] to body integrity identity disorders [wikipedia.org]...
And of course people have gone to sleep and waken up [usatoday.com] speaking with a different accent [wikipedia.org]
The whole concept of "self" is a bit soft if you ask me...
Re: And does it matter? (Score:2)
I've thought a lot about. My conclusion is consciousness is an attribute of the physical universe, with various physical states corresponding to conscious states. So a storm is a conscious "feeling" though no memory or anything else specific to the brain.
The main attributes of consciousness are continuity and atomicity, so there could be said to exist a universal consciousness. However, rare configurations of matter can correspond to consciousness experiencing separation from the universe. These states occu
An extreme metaphysical position (Score:4, Insightful)
The universe is entirely static, a four dimensional object where everything that has or will happen exists simultaneously in an eternally unchanging state.
Our perception of it dynamically changing over time is an illusion of senses only perceiving a single "slice" of that object.
Furthermore, our consciousness is not continuous, but rather a disconnected multitude, each trapped forever in a specific moment of our lives. Each convinced it has a history because of the illusion of memory. Each convinced it has free will because of the illusion of action.
Already been definitively answered (Score:5, Informative)
Since we are talking Star Trek, this has all ready been directly answered [wikipedia.org]. Riker beams up, but leaves a copy. Years later, he is rediscovered by the enterprise crew. Dr. Crusher and Jordi agree they are identical and equally "Riker" so it must be true. Eventually the duplicate wanders off to lead a life of his own. Glad I could wrap that up for everyone scientifically, once and for all.
Then there was the TOS novel Spock Must Die! [wikipedia.org] that had a similar plot.
Re: Already been definitively answered (Score:1)
They also engaged a second beam in that instance fearing the one wasn't enough. When they realized the one was fine, they shut the beam down. Normally, that copy of the signal would have been lost. However, the unique atmosphere of that planet enhanced the beam, reflected it back and another Riker materialized.
It's not the same as saying there is or isn't an original.
They beamed him twice at the same time and in a fluke accident got down data and matter.
Glad I could wrap that up for everyone scientifically, once and for all.
. . . on the other hand . . . a loose nut behind the transporter console split Captain Kirk into two Captain Kirks! One was the "nice guy" Captain Kirk, the other one was the "mean and nasty" Captain Kirk.
The gag was only together could they function effectively as a whole Captain Kirk. Each half would have died without the other one. So it was very convenient to have someone like Scotty on board to stitch up the two Kirks again with a few shots of Scotch.
Think Like a Dinosaur (The Outer Limits) (Score:2)
Welcome to Theseusâ(TM) Paradox (Score:1)
Existence of duplicate ryker proves it (Score:2)
Their were a lot of transporter malfunctions on ST. The duplicate Ryker proves that it was possible to make two people, which means that at least one of them was not the original, which means that neither of them were the original.
Star Trek transporters were cloning machines that some moron put a suicide option into them and then pretended they were a transportation method. For no obvious reason, too. Leave the original alive back on earth and let the clones take all the risk.
The show Dark Matter takes your suggestion. They have a transporter-like technology that sends a copy of you elsewhere, and then when (or if) that copy returns to the transporter, its memories are transmitted back to you and it is disintegrated again. Copies automatically disintegrate after some time anyway (for plot reasons I guess), and if your copy never makes it back to the transporter pod you just wake up out of the pod feeling like nothing happened at all.
Given that that world has also shown the abili
Heisenberg compensator (Score:2)
That's what the Heisenberg compensator are for: http://memory-alpha.wikia.com/... [wikia.com]
Opposite Take (Score:2)
A scientific view of consciousness would state that if you could find a way to duplicate a physical body, then you could build a transporter as our consciousness is just the chemical and atomic state of our brain.
If we really have a metaphysical "soul", then just how would that re-attach to the physical form you transport elsewhere?
I liked how Dark Matter handled this better, where they created a clone at the destination while you were cryogenically stored at the origin, then if the clone made it back to th
Devices to facilitate telling a story vs. futurism (Score:2)
The Star Trek Transporter is a device invented to facilitate telling a story. There was 50 minutes. Obviously they could get in their space shuttle and land on the planet, get from the clear place they chose to the town, and then start the story. Or they could beam in.
There is also the fact that the way the communicators work is elided in the story. Obviously the channel can't be open until you say the name of the person you're calling, and even with some speeding up of the original audio it's going to take
Yes and No (Score:2)
The issue is moot. (Score:2)
Read "Meditations on First Philosophy"' (Score:2)
This also brings another very difficult question: how do we know if we are the same person when we wake up in the morning or after we were put under during general anesthesia?
The simple answer is there's no way to know that your memories are real. There's also no way to know that other people really exist. All that you can know for sure is that you exist, "I think therefore I am". Go read "Meditations on First Philosophy" [uconn.edu] by Rene Descartes.
I wouldn't go that far ... (Score:1)
"All that you can know for sure is that you exist"
That depends on what exactly you mean by "you exist." I agree that what humans consider thinking certainly implies something fairly complex is happening (e.g. - self contemplation).
Wrong Question... (Score:3)
Obviously, given the transporter doesn't exist yet, this is all hypothetical. However, assuming that a transporter had been developer for inanimate objects and your question preceded a decision to use it to attempt to transfer a living organism, then a different question becomes relevant:-
What is the mechanism by which the human brain achieves consciousness?
Because, I would argue, you can only answer the second question ("Is Beaming Down In Star Trek a Death Sentence?") when you know (1) How the Beaming Down process works; and (2) How the brain acts as the "container" for the mind [assuming it does].
Digging a little bit deeper... If it can be shown that consciousness is achieved merely from the result of a truly massive scale of parallel chemical processes that are taking place in the cells of the brain, then well, it might be possible. It would require technology that could scan the body not to a cellular resolution, but to an *atomic*, or possibly even sub-atomic resolution, instantaneously... then transmit that information to a remote location and reconstitute all that organic matter, with all those chemical "transactions", all synchronised to exactly the same point in time...
On the other hand, if consciousness exists through other means [I'm making this up, but, say quantum super-positioning] then the act of scanning the subject at the point of origin might in fact destroy the "data" before it could be "beamed" anywhere.
This is why my answer is that the OP asks the wrong question. It's not the beaming you need to consider first, it's to understand how consciousness functions at a materials science level. Only then can you start to understand the functional design requirements of the transporter.
The Trouble with Transporters (Score:1)
There was a video done a couple of years ago about this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQHBAdShgYI&feature=youtu.be
No (Score:2)
On the contrary (Score:3)
It would mean eternal life.
Since it would first record the data of the person to beam, it would analyze it and obviously NOT beam any cancer cells and pathogens down, but delete those from the data first.
Second, it could be used to send the body of a 25 year old in perfect health but with the conscience of the real person, no matter the age.
In case of a fatal accident, the last backup from the last beam could be used to recreate the dead person.
Obviously all esthetic surgeons would go jobless as well.
The Mirror Universe. (Score:2)
But why is the copy in the Mirror Universe ALWAYS Evil and has a Beard?
Being an red shit is more or less Death Sentence (Score:2)
Being an red shit is more or less an Death Sentence
exact replica (Score:2)
The other day somebody stole everything in my apartment and replaced it with an exact replica... When my roommate came home I said, "Roommate, someone stole everything in our apartment and replaced it with an exact replica." He looked at me and said, "Do I know you?"
- Steven Wright
No different than just existing (Score:2)
We might as well be ripped apart and reconstructed every nanosecond right where we stand. I'm not the same persion I was a nanosecond ago. If I start fretting about it I'd never get anything done ever again.
Split-Brain Behavioral Experiments (Score:1)
Upload yer self to the cloud then... (Score:2)
install it in a new sleeve a la "altered carbon"
Die every day and live forever... if you are rich enough.
NO DOUBLE SLEEVING!
No (Score:2)
Because it is a TV show.
How do we know we are the same person (Score:2)
We're not the same person, we're recreated from our memories each time we wake up.
I really don't understand why this hasn't been done yet. It's probably due to lobbying from the airlines.