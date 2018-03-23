Ask Slashdot: Is Beaming Down In Star Trek a Death Sentence? 37
Artem Tashkinov writes: Some time ago, Ars Technica ran a monumental article on beaming of consciousness in Star Trek and its implications, and more importantly, whether it's plausible to achieve that without killing a person in the process.
It seems possible in the Star Trek universe. However, currently physicists find the idea absurd and unreal because there's no way you can transport matter and its quantum state without first destroying it and then recreating it perfectly, due to Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle. The biggest conundrum of all is the fact that pretty much everyone understands that consciousness is a physical state of the brain, which features continuity as its primary principle; yet it surely seems like copying the said state produces a new person altogether, which brings up the problem of consciousness becoming local to one's skull and inseparable from gray matter. This idea sounds a bit unscientific because it introduces the notion that there's something about our brain which cannot be described in terms of physics, almost like soul.
This also brings another very difficult question: how do we know if we are the same person when we wake up in the morning or after we were put under during general anesthesia? What are your thoughts on the topic?
Hasn't "BeauHD" ever heard of Heisenberg Compensators?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"shared out-of-body experience" is also a new-age farce.
Conversations like this are being had all over the Internet by amateurs who don't know nearly enough about the relevant subjects to speak intelligently on them, and of course consider themselves experts nonetheless.
"Soul" is a religious concept, zero actual evidence of the existence of any such thing, and it is not a concept that should be included in such discussions.
To Be (Score:2)
There's a great animated short by John Weldon that explores this topic. It's called To Be and can be found at this URL: http://www.nfb.ca/film/to_be/ [www.nfb.ca]
It's an existential question. There is no clear answer.
How you do define a life? It can't be consciousness unless you think sleep is death too. If you die but are then revived are you the same person?
You could say your life is your brain functioning, but the transporter (as depicted on Star Trek) keeps you conscious during the process.
Put It Simply... (Score:3)
It depends what you're wearing . . . (Score:2)
. . . beaming down while wearing a red shirt does NOT seem to be a good idea.
Folks dressed like that never seem to last too long.
Double Bullshit (Score:2)
"... which brings up the problem of consciousness becoming local to one's skull and inseparable from gray matter. This idea sounds a bit unscientific because it introduces the notion that there's something about our brain which cannot be described in terms of physics, almost like soul."
No, all it says is that a copy of a brain is not the original brain.
If you make a perfect copy of an orange, all the way down to the subatomic level, then that copy is still not the original orange. It's the copy.
No, it's not. (Score:2)
Worst possible message on the transporter (Score:2)
Buffering
Buffering
Buffering
I never knew why they didn't just use the transporter memory to restore all the red shirts...
Ya, well ... (Score:2)
... physicists find the idea absurd and unreal because there's no way you can transport matter and its quantum state without first destroying it and then recreating it perfectly, due to Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle.
It's been established that ST transporters have Heisenberg compensators [wikia.com], so checkmate actual physicists.
argh, beat me to it.
:)
argh, beat me to it.
:)
/. compensator installed ... allowing me to know both what to post and when to post at the same time.
After general anesthesia? (Score:1)
That's sleep paralysis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It's very common and nothing to worry about.
And does it matter? (Score:2)
I raised this very question (Star Trek, transporter experiment) to my daughter when she was a teenager. Her response was, what's the difference? Our atoms have already largely completely changed over many times by now anyway. I recall reading years ago, I think it was a Time Life book or perhaps an educational movie, that we're all breathing, and thus by implication incorporating, some fraction of the actual atoms that Leonardo da Vinci breathed; a matter of statistics. Of course, that still leaves the
An extreme metaphysical position (Score:2)
The universe is entirely static, a four dimensional object where everything that has or will happen exists simultaneously in an eternally unchanging state.
Our perception of it dynamically changing over time is an illusion of senses only perceiving a single "slice" of that object.
Already been definitively answered (Score:3)
Think Like a Dinosaur (The Outer Limits) (Score:2)
Welcome to Theseusâ(TM) Paradox (Score:1)
Existence of duplicate ryker proves it (Score:2)
Their were a lot of transporter malfunctions on ST. The duplicate Ryker proves that it was possible to make two people, which means that at least one of them was not the original, which means that neither of them were the original.
Star Trek transporters were cloning machines that some moron put a suicide option into them and then pretended they were a transportation method. For no obvious reason, too. Leave the original alive back on earth and let the clones take all the risk.
Heisenberg compensator (Score:2)
That's what the Heisenberg compensator are for: http://memory-alpha.wikia.com/... [wikia.com]