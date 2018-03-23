Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ask Slashdot: Is Beaming Down In Star Trek a Death Sentence? 37

Posted by BeauHD from the how-it-works dept.
Artem Tashkinov writes: Some time ago, Ars Technica ran a monumental article on beaming of consciousness in Star Trek and its implications, and more importantly, whether it's plausible to achieve that without killing a person in the process.

It seems possible in the Star Trek universe. However, currently physicists find the idea absurd and unreal because there's no way you can transport matter and its quantum state without first destroying it and then recreating it perfectly, due to Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle. The biggest conundrum of all is the fact that pretty much everyone understands that consciousness is a physical state of the brain, which features continuity as its primary principle; yet it surely seems like copying the said state produces a new person altogether, which brings up the problem of consciousness becoming local to one's skull and inseparable from gray matter. This idea sounds a bit unscientific because it introduces the notion that there's something about our brain which cannot be described in terms of physics, almost like soul.

This also brings another very difficult question: how do we know if we are the same person when we wake up in the morning or after we were put under during general anesthesia? What are your thoughts on the topic?

  • To Be (Score:2)

    by tomtom ( 23188 ) *

    There's a great animated short by John Weldon that explores this topic. It's called To Be and can be found at this URL: http://www.nfb.ca/film/to_be/ [www.nfb.ca]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's an existential question. There is no clear answer.

      How you do define a life? It can't be consciousness unless you think sleep is death too. If you die but are then revived are you the same person?

      You could say your life is your brain functioning, but the transporter (as depicted on Star Trek) keeps you conscious during the process.

  • Put It Simply... (Score:3)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @06:16PM (#56316013) Journal
    Is the transporter killing people by ripping them apart atom by atom, and then creating a new person?

  • . . . beaming down while wearing a red shirt does NOT seem to be a good idea.

    Folks dressed like that never seem to last too long.

    • That's what I immediately understood the question to be about when I read it. Yeah, those poor, unnamed red shirts who beam down almost always become the first casualty of some gruesome and unusual death - the first sign that there is something malignant upon the visited planet.

  • "... which brings up the problem of consciousness becoming local to one's skull and inseparable from gray matter. This idea sounds a bit unscientific because it introduces the notion that there's something about our brain which cannot be described in terms of physics, almost like soul."

    No, all it says is that a copy of a brain is not the original brain.

    If you make a perfect copy of an orange, all the way down to the subatomic level, then that copy is still not the original orange. It's the copy.

    If you make

  • Matter converted to energy and re-converted and re-assembled at the other end as matter. It's all you, end to end. </subject>

  • Buffering

    Buffering

    Buffering

    I never knew why they didn't just use the transporter memory to restore all the red shirts...

    • I don't know why they couldn't use the buffer to perform surgery. Just edit the buffer and re-materialize.

  • ... physicists find the idea absurd and unreal because there's no way you can transport matter and its quantum state without first destroying it and then recreating it perfectly, due to Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle.

    It's been established that ST transporters have Heisenberg compensators [wikia.com], so checkmate actual physicists.

  • How about after a good night's sleep. And what the heck is up with that someone is sitting on you or holding you down as you transition from sleep to being awake. Happened again last night and it freaks me out!

  • I raised this very question (Star Trek, transporter experiment) to my daughter when she was a teenager. Her response was, what's the difference? Our atoms have already largely completely changed over many times by now anyway. I recall reading years ago, I think it was a Time Life book or perhaps an educational movie, that we're all breathing, and thus by implication incorporating, some fraction of the actual atoms that Leonardo da Vinci breathed; a matter of statistics. Of course, that still leaves the

  • The universe is entirely static, a four dimensional object where everything that has or will happen exists simultaneously in an eternally unchanging state.

    Our perception of it dynamically changing over time is an illusion of senses only perceiving a single "slice" of that object.

    Furthermore, our consciousness is not continuous, but rather a disconnected multitude, each trapped forever in a specific moment of our lives. Each convinced it has a history because of the illusion of memory. Each convinced it ha

  • Already been definitively answered (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @06:26PM (#56316093)
    Since we are talking Star Trek, this has all ready been directly answered [wikipedia.org]. Riker beams up, but leaves a copy. Years later, he is rediscovered by the enterprise crew. Dr. Crusher and Jordi agree they are identical and equally "Riker" so it must be true. Eventually the duplicate wanders off to lead a life of his own. Glad I could wrap that up for everyone scientifically, once and for all.
  • The Outer Limits did an interesting episode on this topic: s07 e08 Think Like a Dinosaur.
  • The ship of Theseus, also known as Theseus's paradox, is a thought experiment that raises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains fundamentally the same object. The paradox is most notably recorded by Plutarch in Life of Theseus from the late first century.

  • Their were a lot of transporter malfunctions on ST. The duplicate Ryker proves that it was possible to make two people, which means that at least one of them was not the original, which means that neither of them were the original.

    Star Trek transporters were cloning machines that some moron put a suicide option into them and then pretended they were a transportation method. For no obvious reason, too. Leave the original alive back on earth and let the clones take all the risk.

  • That's what the Heisenberg compensator are for: http://memory-alpha.wikia.com/... [wikia.com]

