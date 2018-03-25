Ask Slashdot: Can FOSS Help In the Fight Against Climate Change?

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


dryriver writes: Before I ask my question, there already is free and open-source software (FOSS) for wind turbine design and simulation called QBlade. It lets you calculate turbine blade performance using nothing more than a computer and appears compatible with Xfoil as well. But consider this: the ultimate, most efficient and most real-world usable and widely deployable wind turbine rotor may not have traditional "blades" or "foils" at all, but may be a non-propeller-like, complex and possibly rather strange looking three-dimensional rotor of the sort that only a 3D printer could prototype easily. It may be on a vertical or horizontal axis. It may have air flowing through canals in its non-traditional structure, rather than just around it. Nobody really knows what this "ultimate wind turbine rotor" may look like.

The easiest way to find such a rotor might be through machine-learning. You get an algorithm to create complex non-traditional 3D rotor shapes, simulate their behavior in wind, and then mutate the design, simulate again, and get a machine learning algorithm to learn what sort of mutations lead to a better performing 3D rotor. In theory, enough iterations -- perhaps millions or more -- should eventually lead to the "ultimate rotor" or something closer to it than what is used in wind turbines today. Is this something FOSS developers could tackle, or is this task too complex for non-commercial software? The real world impact of such a FOSS project could be that far better wind turbines can be designed, manufactured and deployed than currently exist, and the fight against climate change becomes more effective; the better your wind turbines perform, and the more usable they are, the more of a fighting chance humanity has to do something against climate change. Could FOSS achieve this?

  • The best way to fight climate change with it is to turn it off.

    • A massive carbon tax would do a much more effective job at accelerating our transition off fossil fuels and slowing global warming.

      A massive carbon tax so that, to start with, Americans pay the same for gas as Europeans, who do just fine with that, and then keep increasing it.

      That's the best thing that would work, because except for tilting the playing field the way we have to move, it lets the free market take care of how to achieve the change.

  • This is a job for evolutionary software. Definitely.

  • FOSS can solve the hunger crisis, cure all disease, and anything else your imagination wants to believe.

    Reality may be different however.

  • Genetic Algorithms (Score:3)

    by Edis Krad ( 1003934 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @07:45PM (#56325213)

    You get an algorithm to create complex non-traditional 3D rotor shapes, simulate their behavior in wind, and then mutate the design, simulate again, and get a machine learning algorithm to learn what sort of mutations lead to a better performing 3D rotor. In theory, enough iterations -- perhaps millions or more -- should eventually lead to the "ultimate rotor"

    You're describing Genetic Algorithms [tutorialspoint.com]. It's a fairly old technique. It shouldn't be too hard to implement it. The problem here is not FOSS, it's computational power. You need quite a lot of CPU time to run all the simulations and evolve the solution.

    Some sort of distributed computing framework like INSERT_PROJECT_NAME@home would work. But then you'd have to convince everyone to use it....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )

      It's a fairly old technique.

      Yes. Back in the day we called it "trial and error". It is the most unscientific approach to solving problems that you can get. But computers have the advantage that doing it a million times to come up with something reasonable is feasible.

  • ...Such that they slice the birds into easy-to-swallow bite-sized pieces instead of mostly just pulverizing them?

    Summer BBQ season is nearly upon us, after all.

  • Cryptocurrencies are open source (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    And they’re wasting tons of energy for funbux.

  • Betz's law (Score:3)

    by ThosLives ( 686517 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @08:07PM (#56325281) Journal

    "Traditional" turbine designs are already up to 80% theoretical maximum efficiency. Trying to eke that last 20% is not really going to save the planet since we're nowhere near using that much wind in the first place.

    That is - if you want to get FOSS to improve tech adoption, direct it to making things more affordable or accessible, not toward having more expensive higher-efficiency, higher-complexity devices.

  • "In theory, enough iterations -- perhaps millions or more -- should eventually lead to the "ultimate rotor" or something closer to it than what is used in wind turbines today."

    That pretty much sums up machine learning/AI today. A million monkeys on a million typewriters will eventually write Shakespeare. Except it won't happen.

