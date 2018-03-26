Ask Slashdot: How Did Real-Time Ray Tracing Become Possible With Today's Technology? 24
dryriver writes: There are occasions where multiple big tech manufacturers all announce the exact same innovation at the same time -- e.g. 4K UHD TVs. Everybody in broadcasting and audiovisual content creation knew that 4K/8K UHD and high dynamic range (HDR) were coming years in advance, and that all the big TV and screen manufacturers were preparing 4K UHD HDR product lines because FHD was beginning to bore consumers. It came as no surprise when everybody had a 4K UHD product announcement and demo ready at the same time. Something very unusual happened this year at GDC 2018 however. Multiple graphics and GPU companies, like Microsoft, Nvidia, and AMD, as well as other game developers and game engine makers, all announced that real-time ray tracing is coming to their mass-market products, and by extension, to computer games, VR content and other realtime 3D applications.
Why is this odd? Because for many years any mention of 30+ FPS real-time ray tracing was thought to be utterly impossible with today's hardware technology. It was deemed far too computationally intensive for today's GPU technology and far too expensive for anything mass market. Gamers weren't screaming for the technology. Technologists didn't think it was doable at this point in time. Raster 3D graphics -- what we have in DirectX, OpenGL and game consoles today -- was very, very profitable and could easily have evolved further the way it has for another 7 to 8 years. And suddenly there it was: everybody announced at the same time that real-time ray tracing is not only technically possible, but also coming to your home gaming PC much sooner than anybody thought. Working tech demos were shown. What happened? How did real-time ray tracing, which only a few 3D graphics nerds and researchers in the field talked about until recently, suddenly become so technically possible, economically feasible, and so guaranteed-to-be-profitable that everybody announced this year that they are doing it?
Sinple (Score:2)
Simple: Hardware got more powerful.
Re: (Score:2)
I would guess they figured with graphics cards having 3500+ cores and ample memory for massive lookup tables, suddenly it seems feasible. That or a patent just expired, or both.
Re: (Score:1)
You're probably not paying enough attention to planes. They crash less frequently than they did and airports are switching to systems where the planes make a smooth approach without the stair-step approach pattern that was previously used.
Other than that, there's not going to be much difference because by the '80s planes were just that good. Any other changes are ones that are mostly only going to be noticed by people actually working with them.
The computing technology stuff tends to be more accessible and
It isn't out of the blue (Score:2)
The short answer is that it isn't brand-new. As the article mentions, nVidia has been doing real-time ray-tracing demos for about a decade. Various tricks and approximations are used to make this a reality. Game developers have largely shied away from it because similar results can be achieved with typically better performance using other methods.
This announcement, particularly with the involvement of Microsoft, indicates that the companies finally feel that the technology is mature enough to actually be
Someone's cheating (Score:1)
More specifically, Nvidia made custom hardware to do the calculations. [nvidia.com]
Terminology (Score:3, Interesting)
Be careful with your terminology.
Real Time Ray Tracing with one primary ray and one shadow ray for each pixel, was viable last year as well (at 1080p.)
But this will not render indirect light, thus no Global Illumination.
You may be referring to Real Time Path Tracing, where you need to shoot a lot of rays for every pixel.
This is currently not possible, and also not possible in this year's GDC demos: I think most of the demos were hybrids (rasterizing+tracing), and definitely not full Global Illumination.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, this is the answer. They showed off hybrid systems so they'll do SOME things using ray tracing where most of the heavy lifting is still going to be rasterized for the foreseeable future.
Ummm, this isn't too shocking (Score:1)
Real time ray tracing was a topic since I was in college 20 years ago. A lot of PhD students have done their research. Algorithms optimized. Hardware advancing. Futurists at major corporations (fancy name for people responsible for monitoring tech) saw hardware evolving.
So Microsoft probably saw that it was going to be viable in 5 years (or whenever) in 2013. They probably starting developing an API in conjunction with major hardware manufacturers. So they all worked together to bring ray tracing to t
Well, not all of a sudden... (Score:3)
Demos of real time raytracing have dated back to 2009 or earlier, albeit with various limitations. Raster based rendering is faster and going to raytracing means much better lighting, at the expense of some resolution/geometric detail/hardware requirements.
I think what is being seen is that we've been well beyond the point of diminishing returns as far as raster can reasonably get in terms of better quality. Sure, we can cram more and more polygons and sure we can raise the bar to 4k resolution, but the bang for the back is small. Given that situation, video card market has an issue, they need to do demand generation.
So pushing 4k for gaming helps, and 8k would be nice, but it's just really hard to tell the difference at this point.
If that's a hard sell, then VR certainly can knock things back if it gets traction. With wider FOV, stereoscopic rendering, and optimal experience being at least 90Hz, that would certainly deliver. However, as much as I am a fan of it, it's far from a given that VR is ever going to be large enough to drive adoption. at volumes that can sate the business needs of the GPU vendors.
So raytracing is a third option to make best of breed graphics card noticeably struggle with something that's very visually apparent. Suddenly the market content with status quo of ever refined raster graphics simply must make the leap to have some marketable advancement.
The people pessimistic about any such advancement just continuously have their expectations calibrated to how fast it can perform raster graphics. Raytracing does mean having to step back, but we have enough headroom to take the hit.
Atoms instead of triangles (Score:2)
It is HYBRID, not full Realtime ray tracing (Score:1)
It is using rasterization for the scene, and then hybrid ray tracing for the reflective, shadow, and opacity components were it applies. This is not true ray-tracing, but rather another rendering "trick" to optimize for speed. Most of our rendering for games today is approximations, because it is good enough. Same thing here.
Not feasible for gaming (Score:2)
Ray tracing is an impressive technical feat, but the argument against it for gaming still stands:
However fast you get at ray tracing, you can instead use that power for rasterization and do far far more.
The day may come where that gap doesn't matter anymore, or where we find a way to overcome it... but for now, I think this technology will primarily be used to help accelerate very simple environments, and more complex for offline rendering.