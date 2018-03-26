Ask Slashdot: How Did Real-Time Ray Tracing Become Possible With Today's Technology? 12
dryriver writes: There are occasions where multiple big tech manufacturers all announce the exact same innovation at the same time -- e.g. 4K UHD TVs. Everybody in broadcasting and audiovisual content creation knew that 4K/8K UHD and high dynamic range (HDR) were coming years in advance, and that all the big TV and screen manufacturers were preparing 4K UHD HDR product lines because FHD was beginning to bore consumers. It came as no surprise when everybody had a 4K UHD product announcement and demo ready at the same time. Something very unusual happened this year at GDC 2018 however. Multiple graphics and GPU companies, like Microsoft, Nvidia, and AMD, as well as other game developers and game engine makers, all announced that real-time ray tracing is coming to their mass-market products, and by extension, to computer games, VR content and other realtime 3D applications.
Why is this odd? Because for many years any mention of 30+ FPS real-time ray tracing was thought to be utterly impossible with today's hardware technology. It was deemed far too computationally intensive for today's GPU technology and far too expensive for anything mass market. Gamers weren't screaming for the technology. Technologists didn't think it was doable at this point in time. Raster 3D graphics -- what we have in DirectX, OpenGL and game consoles today -- was very, very profitable and could easily have evolved further the way it has for another 7 to 8 years. And suddenly there it was: everybody announced at the same time that real-time ray tracing is not only technically possible, but also coming to your home gaming PC much sooner than anybody thought. Working tech demos were shown. What happened? How did real-time ray tracing, which only a few 3D graphics nerds and researchers in the field talked about until recently, suddenly become so technically possible, economically feasible, and so guaranteed-to-be-profitable that everybody announced this year that they are doing it?
Simple:
Simple: Hardware got more powerful.
You're probably not paying enough attention to planes. They crash less frequently than they did and airports are switching to systems where the planes make a smooth approach without the stair-step approach pattern that was previously used.
Other than that, there's not going to be much difference because by the '80s planes were just that good. Any other changes are ones that are mostly only going to be noticed by people actually working with them.
It isn't out of the blue
The short answer is that it isn't brand-new. As the article mentions, nVidia has been doing real-time ray-tracing demos for about a decade. Various tricks and approximations are used to make this a reality. Game developers have largely shied away from it because similar results can be achieved with typically better performance using other methods.
This announcement, particularly with the involvement of Microsoft, indicates that the companies finally feel that the technology is mature enough to actually be
Terminology
Be careful with your terminology.
Real Time Ray Tracing with one primary ray and one shadow ray for each pixel, was viable last year as well (at 1080p.)
But this will not render indirect light, thus no Global Illumination.
You may be referring to Real Time Path Tracing, where you need to shoot a lot of rays for every pixel.
This is currently not possible, and also not possible in this year's GDC demos: I think most of the demos were hybrids (rasterizing+tracing), and definitely not full Global Illumination.
Well, not all of a sudden...
Demos of real time raytracing have dated back to 2009 or earlier, albeit with various limitations. Raster based rendering is faster and going to raytracing means much better lighting, at the expense of some resolution/geometric detail/hardware requirements.
I think what is being seen is that we've been well beyond the point of diminishing returns as far as raster can reasonably get in terms of better quality. Sure, we can cram more and more polygons and sure we can raise the bar to 4k resolution, but the b