Ask Slashdot: Are 'Full Stack' Developers a Thing?
"It seems that nearly every job posting for a software developer these days requires someone who can do it all," complains Slashdot reader datavirtue, noting a main focus on finding someone to do "front end work and back end work and database work and message queue work...." I have been in a relatively small shop that for years that has always had a few guys focused on the UI. The rest of us might have to do something on the front-end but are mostly engaged in more complex "back-end" development or MQ and database architecture. I have been keeping my eye on the market, and the laser focus on full stack developers is a real turn-off.
When was the last time you had an outage because the UI didn't work right? I can't count the number of outages resulting from inexperienced developers introducing a bug in the business logic or middle tier. Am I correct in assuming that the shops that are always looking for full stack developers just aren't grown up yet?
sjames (Slashdot reader #1,099) responded that "They are a thing, but in order to have comprehensive experience in everything involved, the developer will almost certainly be older than HR departments in 'the valley' like to hire."
And Dave Ostrander argues that "In the last 10 years front end software development has gotten really complex. Gulp, Grunt, Sass, 35+ different mobile device screen sizes and 15 major browsers to code for, has made the front end skillset very valuable." The original submitter argues that front-end development "is a much simpler domain," leading to its own discussion.
Share your own thoughts in the comments. Are "full-stack" developers a thing?
Full Stack is not necessarily a benefit (Score:2)
To some extend, everybody should be a "full stack developer" although this doesn't prevent anybody from specializing in a specific field.
Using people only specialized in specific fields raises the chances of cluster-fuck solutions because nobody gets the big picture and the implications on how components interact.
I have seen it over and over, web developers without any knowledge of network call implications, etc. etc.
Developers always have core strengths and weakness (Score:4, Informative)
"Full stack" developers come from "boot camps" (Score:2)
I know someone who has a liberal arts education (all the way to PhD) and then went to one of these coding boot camps. She now describes herself as a "full stack" developer, despite very little training and experience in the field.
15 major browsers? (Score:2)
More than tools (Score:2)
"In the last 10 years front end software development has gotten really complex. Gulp, Grunt, Sass, 35+ different mobile device screen sizes and 15 major browsers to code for, has made the front end skillset very valuable."
This is a silly statement, its like saying backend development is only difficult due to maven/ant. As someone who is a full stack developer (not only web but old style widgets), the vast majority of application code both front and back is plumbing / shuffling bits around, the amount that is technically difficult is diminishingly small.
They exist, and it can work! (Score:2)
Hey! A post I love!
I'm a full stack developer, and I think I do fairly well all around, but UI would be my weakest area, because that changes based on client needs.
I think I am successful at working this way.
The secret is, my 'stack' hasn't changed in 18 years.
I keep upgrading, and I stay current within my stack, but I stick with what I'm doing.
This is web work, so you're generating HTML and JavaScript, and CSS. That's it. The tools behind the scenes don't need to change every year. Find what works for
Hmmmm...I think I run https just fine. You know my stack has matured over time?
Point is, I don't jump from product to product. My operating system and web server utilize all of the current security standards.
And when something new comes out, I add it to the base of knowledge I already have, rather than jumping ship to something I haven't thoroughly tested and understood.
I try to avoid recreating the wheel every year.
Full Stack... (Score:2)
... Overflow.
Tired in General (Score:2)
I'm tired in general of people who want to hire with super specific skill requirements. There is so many technologies out there that you end up faking 80% of the crap on your resume. I mean fair enough, if you want a Java developer, you want someone who did Java before. But apart from that, I'd rather hire on talent than specific skills.
As an aside, as a matter of pure research, if you can only hire people on one data point, you're far better of hiring someone for ANY position based on IQ than any other fac
I'd rather base it on EQ.
I've seen high IQ people make bad decisions for really stupid reasons.
Nothing wrong with high IQ- it's great. But I deal with mature code. I'd rather have people with wisdom than just intelligence.
Fresher Speak (Score:1)
The younger Indians I've worked with lately talk about becoming a "full stack developer". I haven't encountered anyone else who uses the term.
Front-end, simple? (Score:2)
Clearly the original submitter has only ever done simple front-end development. Back-end code either works, or doesn't.
Front-end code has to take into account multiple operating systems, multiple browsers, multiple versions of those browsers, hundreds of devices, an extremely wide range of processing power and RAM combinations... in short, your back-end code is a walk in the park.
Its an older thing (Score:1)
Selective Hiring (Score:2)
Ask for the world. Then you can choose not to hire somebody you don't want in the company (age, race, sex, hair color, etc.) because they don't meet the qualifications. HR has been doing this kind of things ever since discrimination became illegal.
Companies will always ask for everything (Score:2)
"more complex" back end (Score:2)
Yeah, I May Be One (Score:2)