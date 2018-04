Ask Slashdot: Are 'Full Stack' Developers a Thing?

"It seems that nearly every job posting for a software developer these days requires someone who can do it all," complains Slashdot reader datavirtue , noting a main focus on finding someone to do "front end work and back end work and database work and message queue work...." sjames (Slashdot reader #1,099) responded that "They are a thing, but in order to have comprehensive experience in everything involved, the developer will almost certainly be older than HR departments in 'the valley' like to hire."And Dave Ostrander argues that "In the last 10 years front end software development has gotten really complex. Gulp, Grunt, Sass, 35+ different mobile device screen sizes and 15 major browsers to code for, has made the front end skillset very valuable ." The original submitter argues that front-end development "is a much simpler domain ," leading to its own discussion.Share your own thoughts in the comments. Are "full-stack" developers a thing?