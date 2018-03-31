Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: Are 'Full Stack' Developers a Thing? 33

Posted by EditorDavid from the you-vs-UI dept.
"It seems that nearly every job posting for a software developer these days requires someone who can do it all," complains Slashdot reader datavirtue, noting a main focus on finding someone to do "front end work and back end work and database work and message queue work...." I have been in a relatively small shop that for years that has always had a few guys focused on the UI. The rest of us might have to do something on the front-end but are mostly engaged in more complex "back-end" development or MQ and database architecture. I have been keeping my eye on the market, and the laser focus on full stack developers is a real turn-off.

When was the last time you had an outage because the UI didn't work right? I can't count the number of outages resulting from inexperienced developers introducing a bug in the business logic or middle tier. Am I correct in assuming that the shops that are always looking for full stack developers just aren't grown up yet?
sjames (Slashdot reader #1,099) responded that "They are a thing, but in order to have comprehensive experience in everything involved, the developer will almost certainly be older than HR departments in 'the valley' like to hire."

And Dave Ostrander argues that "In the last 10 years front end software development has gotten really complex. Gulp, Grunt, Sass, 35+ different mobile device screen sizes and 15 major browsers to code for, has made the front end skillset very valuable." The original submitter argues that front-end development "is a much simpler domain," leading to its own discussion.

Share your own thoughts in the comments. Are "full-stack" developers a thing?

  • Developers always have core strengths and weakness (Score:5, Informative)

    by Craig Cruden ( 3592465 ) on Saturday March 31, 2018 @09:47PM (#56361309)
    Yes, there are full stack developers but as with any developer they may know how to code the full stack -- but they will typically be substantially stronger as a server/ messaging / or UI developer and thus much weaker on the other side. It is always better to have people that have a full understanding and the ability to step in if required (especially as you become more senior) of the full stack. If you have people that are purely silo developers - then you will often get into situations where your UI developer wants the server to take responsibility and your server thinks it is too frivolous for them and should be done in the UI.

  • I know someone who has a liberal arts education (all the way to PhD) and then went to one of these coding boot camps. She now describes herself as a "full stack" developer, despite very little training and experience in the field.

  • Who codes for 15 different browsers? No wonder you think it is so hard.

  • "In the last 10 years front end software development has gotten really complex. Gulp, Grunt, Sass, 35+ different mobile device screen sizes and 15 major browsers to code for, has made the front end skillset very valuable."

    This is a silly statement, its like saying backend development is only difficult due to maven/ant. As someone who is a full stack developer (not only web but old style widgets), the vast majority of application code both front and back is plumbing / shuffling bits around, the amount that is technically difficult is diminishingly small.

    • I think he means it is really complex because front end developers switch their development libraries every 3 months. It must be hell.

  • Hey! A post I love!

    I'm a full stack developer, and I think I do fairly well all around, but UI would be my weakest area, because that changes based on client needs.

    I think I am successful at working this way.

    The secret is, my 'stack' hasn't changed in 18 years.

    I keep upgrading, and I stay current within my stack, but I stick with what I'm doing.

    This is web work, so you're generating HTML and JavaScript, and CSS. That's it. The tools behind the scenes don't need to change every year. Find what works for

  • ... Overflow.

  • I'm tired in general of people who want to hire with super specific skill requirements. There is so many technologies out there that you end up faking 80% of the crap on your resume. I mean fair enough, if you want a Java developer, you want someone who did Java before. But apart from that, I'd rather hire on talent than specific skills.

    As an aside, as a matter of pure research, if you can only hire people on one data point, you're far better of hiring someone for ANY position based on IQ than any other fac

    • I'd rather base it on EQ.

      I've seen high IQ people make bad decisions for really stupid reasons.

      Nothing wrong with high IQ- it's great. But I deal with mature code. I'd rather have people with wisdom than just intelligence.

  • The younger Indians I've worked with lately talk about becoming a "full stack developer". I haven't encountered anyone else who uses the term.

  • The original submitter argues that front-end development "is a much simpler domain," leading to its own discussion.

    Clearly the original submitter has only ever done simple front-end development. Back-end code either works, or doesn't.

    Front-end code has to take into account multiple operating systems, multiple browsers, multiple versions of those browsers, hundreds of devices, an extremely wide range of processing power and RAM combinations... in short, your back-end code is a walk in the park.

  • Think about the early web. You had to know how to do it all. There were no frameworks, so every time you developed a website, you were developing a custom framework, basically. Actually I personally was full-stack at my previous job because I was working on a legacy product. A few months before I quit they discontinued the legacy product, and moved me to a UI-only position. It just doesn't make sense to have full-stack developers anymore when everything is so modular, unless you're really just lacking manpo

  • Ask for the world. Then you can choose not to hire somebody you don't want in the company (age, race, sex, hair color, etc.) because they don't meet the qualifications. HR has been doing this kind of things ever since discrimination became illegal.

  • especially since when they can't get it locally they get to apply for a visa and bring in somebody making 70-80% of the prevailing wages and work them 60 hours/week...
  • If you think back end development is more complex it's because you don't really know much about front end development. Front end isn't just html and css anymore. A lot of things have been moved from server side to client side JavaScript. It depends on the application you're building but either one can be more complex.
  • Am a retired volunteer. Started learning web technologies after I retired in 1999: ASP, MS Access, HTML and a little Javascript and SQL where I volunteered for a non-profit. Lately, have designed and developed a very interactive website for my homeowners association with extensive MySQL, PHP, CSS, JavaScript + jQuery, and custom HTML. I use an IDE (NetBeans). I don't claim to be the fastest coder in the world, but I have evolved my skills to use the programming tools needed to do what I want to do to keep m

  • I used to be a "full-stack developer", as the term was just coming into use, and some folks still like to hold that banner high for me... but I loathe the whole concept, based on the experiences I've had to endure because of such "full-stack" idiots.

    The "full stack" includes the hardware, the OS, the database, the front-end, and all the middleware that makes it play nicely together. Even without the bemoaned complexity of modern frameworks, that's still a lot of ground to cover, and it has to be done right.

