Ask Slashdot: What Does Your Data Mean To Google? (google.com) 25
shanen writes: Due to the recent kerfuffles, I decided to try again to see what Google had on me. This time I succeeded and failed, in contrast to the previous pure failures. Yes, I did find Google's takeout website and downloaded all of "my data," but no, it means nothing to me. Here are a few sub-questions I couldn't answer:
1. Much more data than I ever created, so where did the rest come from?
2. How does the data relate to the characteristic vector that Google uses to characterize me?
3. What tools do Googlers use to make sense of the data?
Lots more questions, but those are the ones that are most bugging me right now. Question 2. is probably heaviest among them, since I've read that the vector has 700 dimensions... So do you have any answers? Or better questions? Or your own takeout experiences to share? Oh yeah, one more thing. Based on my own troubled experience with the download process, it is clear that Google doesn't really want us to download the so-called "our own" data. My Question 4. is now: "What is Google hiding about me from me?"
1. Much more data than I ever created, so where did the rest come from?
2. How does the data relate to the characteristic vector that Google uses to characterize me?
3. What tools do Googlers use to make sense of the data?
Lots more questions, but those are the ones that are most bugging me right now. Question 2. is probably heaviest among them, since I've read that the vector has 700 dimensions... So do you have any answers? Or better questions? Or your own takeout experiences to share? Oh yeah, one more thing. Based on my own troubled experience with the download process, it is clear that Google doesn't really want us to download the so-called "our own" data. My Question 4. is now: "What is Google hiding about me from me?"
Et tu , Btute? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Does Google sell it outright?
The German postal service, Deutsche Post, was just caught selling data to political parties, which was used in election campaign targeting.
Deutsche Post responded with the claim that they were not selling the data . . . merely "renting it out" . . .
Mega giga lame.
In exchange for (Score:2)
Google maps, Google Earth, keeping their word (My email account) and the rest they offer us.
Re: (Score:2)
Google maps, Google Earth, keeping their word (My email account) and the rest they offer us.
So? If they're pulling facebook shit or worse, I don't think it's worth it.
So you fell for it... Data is what Google is about and their business, not facebooks.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh? What question are you trying to answer? And how does that question relate to any of the questions I posed? At first I thought you were trying to say something about derived data, but now I have no idea...
However, one of the categories of data I was looking for was data about me from other sources. For example, in terms of marketing my data to the advertisers, such external data as my credit history would seem to be highly relevant. Perhaps I can find my credit report somewhere in there?
In the original q
Re: (Score:2)
Uh? What question are you trying to answer?
Now your just trolling for Facebook.
"What is Google hiding about me from me?" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Uh? Are you saying that they are hiding it by sending it to me? If so, then what I am seeking could be rephrased along those lines. Right now it looks like I have a gigantic pile of data that's even messier than my actual life, which is saying something.
Do you really think they'd tell you? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't anybody know how to lie? Unless it's absolutely unavoidable, lie through your teeth when you're online. Lie about everything. Make up fake answers for security questions. Only your bank and online retailers need to know your real name. Lie, lie, lie about everything else. Yes, my real name IS reboot246.
That's an embedding vector (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I think I agree with you as far as you went, but in that case part of the information I am asking about is the context to interpret the shape of the categorization space and where I am within it. That is also in terms of the relationships to the parts of my data that contributed to my location and to the accuracy of that location. The google can reveal a lot about the space without exposing any of the individuals within it.
Perhaps a more concrete example will help? For example, can the google look at the ve
Re: (Score:2)
You've just, in this forum response, revealed enough information for anyone reading it to have a good idea of just how well your marriage is likely to work.
Re: (Score:2)
Me thinks you [Lanthanide] are projecting, but I will confess that I never did understand how my own parents stayed together. My condolences to your much better half. Or perhaps better to respond with some variation of the old grading joke: "I was one of the students who made the dean's list possible!"
That was just minor tit for even more minor tat. The most appropriate response would probably be to ask "Don't you have anything to say on any aspect of the actual topic at hand?" If you know nothing and have
I got a ZIP file (Score:2)
In the
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I downloaded my data in 2-GB pieces. One of the mysteries is that the last two pieces were in total less than 2 GB. Each of the pieces contains a number of folders, many of which have the same names. There is only one index.html file in the last piece, but it does not work the same way as the Facebook archive you can download. I've been poking at the data in various ways, but so far haven't been able to make hide nor hair of it.
Perhaps it will be helpful to consider another version? This one is from IBM and