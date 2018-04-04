Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ask Slashdot: What Does Your Data Mean To Google?

Posted by BeauHD
shanen writes: Due to the recent kerfuffles, I decided to try again to see what Google had on me. This time I succeeded and failed, in contrast to the previous pure failures. Yes, I did find Google's takeout website and downloaded all of "my data," but no, it means nothing to me. Here are a few sub-questions I couldn't answer:

1. Much more data than I ever created, so where did the rest come from?
2. How does the data relate to the characteristic vector that Google uses to characterize me?
3. What tools do Googlers use to make sense of the data?

Lots more questions, but those are the ones that are most bugging me right now. Question 2. is probably heaviest among them, since I've read that the vector has 700 dimensions... So do you have any answers? Or better questions? Or your own takeout experiences to share? Oh yeah, one more thing. Based on my own troubled experience with the download process, it is clear that Google doesn't really want us to download the so-called "our own" data. My Question 4. is now: "What is Google hiding about me from me?"

  • My question is ; who else is getting data about me from Google? Does Google sell it outright? I suppose that is their business model, but it would be nice to know how my metadata is distributed.

    • Does Google sell it outright?

      The German postal service, Deutsche Post, was just caught selling data to political parties, which was used in election campaign targeting.

      Deutsche Post responded with the claim that they were not selling the data . . . merely "renting it out" . . .

      Mega giga lame.

  • Google maps, Google Earth, keeping their word (My email account) and the rest they offer us.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Uh? What question are you trying to answer? And how does that question relate to any of the questions I posed? At first I thought you were trying to say something about derived data, but now I have no idea...

      However, one of the categories of data I was looking for was data about me from other sources. For example, in terms of marketing my data to the advertisers, such external data as my credit history would seem to be highly relevant. Perhaps I can find my credit report somewhere in there?

      In the original q

  • whatever they didn't get from you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Uh? Are you saying that they are hiding it by sending it to me? If so, then what I am seeking could be rephrased along those lines. Right now it looks like I have a gigantic pile of data that's even messier than my actual life, which is saying something.

  • Seriously, do you really think that with anything short of a court order or an order from Congress (or maybe a gun pointed at their heads) they're really going to show you how much actual data they have collected on you? When you signed up for their 'services' using your real name, you handed them the Keys to the Kingdom, regardless of any agreement (that you likely never read in the first place). The only way to win this game was to have not played in the first place.
  • The 700 dimensions vector (if it's true) is not something you can make sense of. It's an embedding vector that represents your characteristics in relation to all the other people. Each individual dimension doesn't have a meaning.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      I think I agree with you as far as you went, but in that case part of the information I am asking about is the context to interpret the shape of the categorization space and where I am within it. That is also in terms of the relationships to the parts of my data that contributed to my location and to the accuracy of that location. The google can reveal a lot about the space without exposing any of the individuals within it.

      Perhaps a more concrete example will help? For example, can the google look at the ve

  • I used the provided link to "download all your data [google.com]" and had it save a "takeout" ZIP file on my Google Drive. I then tried adding a few files to drive and removing them then "really" removing them. In both cases a "removed" file (in the Trashcan but not "really" removed) did not appear in the Takeout archive. I then created a new Takeout archive and had it send it as an email to my gmail account. In both cases it's everything from my drive, calendar, all emails, contacts, bookmarks, photos, etc.

    In the

