Ask Slashdot: Should Coding Exams Be Given on Paper? 46
Slashdot reader Qbertino is pursuing a comp sci degree -- and got a surprise during the last exam: being asked to write code on paper. Not that I'd expect an IDE -- it's an exam after all -- but being able to use a screen and a keyboard with a very simple editor should be standard at universities these days... I find this patently absurd in 2018...
What do you think and what are your recent experiences with exams at universities? Is this still standard? What's the point besides annoying students? Did I miss something?
A similar question was asked on Slashdot 16 years ago -- but apparently nothing has changed since 2002.
Leave your best answers in the comments. Should coding exams be given on paper?
You are going for a computer science degree. You must be able to express your ideas on paper, a white board, napkin, back of your hand,
....anywhere.
The poster apparently needs to transfer to a code monkey program.
I hear DeGree Mill will take anyone with the $$$$ or student loans.
The ultimate CS test:
The student gets a paper notebook and a pencil, and is paired with a partner who knows nothing about programming. The student has to explain an algorithm to the partner. At the end of the exam the partner has to independently write down their understanding of the algorithm, with diagrams.
The best test of whether you understand something is how well you can teach someone else. And unless you're a code monkey, this is probably what you're going to spend half your life doing anyway, whether it's explaining to PHBs or grant review committees. My sister makes custom leather book coverings. She's going to make me one for the cheap notebook I keep in my bag at all times for this exact task.
Not that I'd expect an IDE -- it's an exam after all -- but being able to use a screen and a keyboard with a very simple editor should be standard at universities these days... I find this patently absurd in 2018...
Yes you know better than the university when it comes to evaluating your skills. And I find you patently annoying.
That makes the case for being allowed to test out of a class. Which should be allowed for any class that's not core to the curriculum.
I graduated in early 2000s myself. The finals were all on paper. I had a lot of programming related classes. 3-4 of those 2+ hour tests back to back.
Writing small apps, quick sorts, manipulating data structures, you name it. As much as hundreds or even thousands of lines of code handwritten over the course of a few days, every year. My finger had a mark from the pen. And if you made a mistake, not all professors were ok with just drawing arrows to "insert" code, so there was a lot of starting over too.
The challenge in those exams was not figuring out the solution. It was writing it down. I still have nightmares from it to this day.
A well designed test should check if you understand syntax and punctuation rules. It should not use rare properties or methods that auto complete would help with.
I'm okay with some courses doing a written test, some using a minimal text editor like notepad, and advanced tests in an IDE. As long as the advantage can be explained.
I do understand writing a simple app on paper. It means you have to design before writing so methods are small and start out refactored. Of course the prof should be teaching it that way to test that way.
"Computer Science and Software Development" graduate of 2004 here,
To the question asked: "Should Coding Exams Be Given on Paper?"
Yes.
Does "Coding Exams" mean "being asked to write code on paper"?
No.
The majority of the "coding" portion of my classes was evaluated through assignments, and practical classes.
The exams ask specific things to test your knowledge, and didn't require "writing a program on paper", and if they did, only asked for psuedo-code, not something that would compile.
'97 CS grad. All the exams were on paper. I don't recall being asked to write syntactically correct programs on paper. That's what the programming projects were for. The point of the paper exams was to check if I understood the *concepts*.
I don't know about the author's instructor or course, but there's generally a point to this.
* Can the student write a correct algorithm, bug-free without the crutch of running the code. Running code often leads to writing code by trial-and-error without much thinking.
* Does the student know the language well enough to write code without the suggestions of an IDE?
* Avoid all technology problems. My computer crashed. My battery's dead. I accidentally deleted the file. I have the wrong version installed.
Which is unfortunate, IMO, because this could disqualify people who might have a legitimate physical disability that may prevent them from doing so (essential tremors comes to mind as one most obvious example) but still otherwise have an excellent grasp of any necessary concepts and can generate solutions quickly.
There are a lot of rules to make sure that exams are fair, auditable and so that it requires at least a modicum of effort to cheat. The University is likely set up so that all exams are paper so setting new rules for one or two classes is going to be an uphill fight at the best of times. Specific issues you will need to resolve:
1. How do you prevent people cheating (USB sticks, Bluetooth, getting access to the Internet, etc.)? Who's time is going to be used to set this up and enforce it?
3. How do you support students who use assisstive technology on computers (screen readers, specific high-visibility colour desktop designs, desktops in other languages, etc.)? How do you deal with students who sent skieing in the holiday before the exams and broke both arms (again, I have seen this -- and we sorted it out)?
This one is currently done all the time. Frequently students with learning disabilities are given special accommodation. Usually in a room separate from the rest of the class, sometimes given additional time to write. I'm sure those assistive technologies are accommodated as well.
Well, that'll weed out the ones stupid enough to use it.
I suppose if we still had programming vocational schools, but between the H1-Bs and the offshoring they're really just scams at this point. You can count the number of jobs available for that kind of code monkey on one hand of a retired shop teacher.
Here's how I've adjusted my teaching practice for a world with smartphones:
1) All my tests are open book/note. In a world where you can lookup anything anytime, knowledge is no longer a valued commodity. However, using knowledge to solve problems is. So all my questions involve higher level thinking, with students able to use their notes.
Hey, I love fountain pens! I own about a dozen. Main problem is cheap paper isn't made for them anymore--the ink feathers.
Two issues: cheating and difficulty (Score:3)
I've tried this all ways: on paper, computers allowed for help (use your IDE, why not, but answers on paper), and I have some quizzes that are purely on the computer. There are two issues to consider here:
- First, and most obviously: cheating. As soon as you allow student-owned electronics, you open the door to connectivity. If not WLAN, than via mobile phones or ad hoc networks or even bluetooth. This is very difficult to control, and is the primary reason that my school still officially prohibits electronics during exams.
- Second, if you're going to allow a computer, you had just as well allow an IDE and make it more "real world". The thing is, this makes exams more difficult for all but the best students. People who are not (yet) very good a programming might be able to show a believable (but uncompilable) concept on paper, and get reasonable partial credit. As soon as they have a computer, it is natural to expect a program to run. The poorer students will lose lots of time trying to get their program to actually work, and are therefore more likely to fail such an exam.
For the last point: I'm not sure this is bad. Personally, I think the world needs a lot fewer mediocre and lousy programmers. However, while that would improve overall software quality, it would mean less code written overall and make software even more expensive than it is.
Cram based tests are stuck in the past and big hand written ones just make it easy to make spelling / spacing / etc errors.
It all depends what you are testing. (Score:2)
It all depends, are you testing thinking and code fluency or are you testing for IDE automaticity?
I would suspect that through the programming course, the students have already written several programs using the IDE and turned those on to demonstrate their skills.
The paper exam shows their thinking, familiarity, code fluency, and code grammar and syntax proficiency.
As one who writes code, I still think about it on paper before I type it into the computer, especially when writing algorithms.
Planing on paper
Paper disadvantages dyslexia and dysgraphia (Score:2)
How do they get around disability laws with this? There are a fair number of people that go into computer assisted professions because they have reading and/or writing disorders such as dyslexia or dysgraphia. I'm at a serious disadvantage on a paper test because I have both. Spell check, grammar check, and syntax highlighting are fundamental requirements for me.
Utter Arse! (Score:2)
Fine if they want it on paper.
But expect bad pseudocode. Any other expectation is not relevant to the medium!
Paper ... (Score:2)
Except for my martial arts exams and my driving license all exams were on paper.
... because we only had 3 or 4 computers in school, and waiting till one was available seemed unplausible ...
And actually when I was young I wrote many programs on paper first
if you can not explain something on paper (I'm not talking full UML 2.x) you likely have not grasped it enough.