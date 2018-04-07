Ask Slashdot: Should Coding Exams Be Given on Paper? 22
Slashdot reader Qbertino is pursuing a comp sci degree -- and got a surprise during the last exam: being asked to write code on paper. Not that I'd expect an IDE -- it's an exam after all -- but being able to use a screen and a keyboard with a very simple editor should be standard at universities these days... I find this patently absurd in 2018...
What do you think and what are your recent experiences with exams at universities? Is this still standard? What's the point besides annoying students? Did I miss something?
A similar question was asked on Slashdot 16 years ago -- but apparently nothing has changed since 2002.
Leave your best answers in the comments. Should coding exams be given on paper?
What do you think and what are your recent experiences with exams at universities? Is this still standard? What's the point besides annoying students? Did I miss something?
A similar question was asked on Slashdot 16 years ago -- but apparently nothing has changed since 2002.
Leave your best answers in the comments. Should coding exams be given on paper?
Comp Sci (Score:1)
You are going for a computer science degree. You must be able to express your ideas on paper, a white board, napkin, back of your hand,
....anywhere.
The poster apparently needs to transfer to a code monkey program.
I hear DeGree Mill will take anyone with the $$$$ or student loans.
That was torture (Score:3)
I graduated in early 2000s myself. The finals were all on paper. I had a lot of programming related classes. 3-4 of those 2+ hour tests back to back.
Writing small apps, quick sorts, manipulating data structures, you name it. As much as hundreds or even thousands of lines of code handwritten over the course of a few days, every year. My finger had a mark from the pen. And if you made a mistake, not all professors were ok with just drawing arrows to "insert" code, so there was a lot of starting over too.
The challenge in those exams was not figuring out the solution. It was writing it down. I still have nightmares from it to this day.
Re: (Score:2)
A well designed test should check if you understand syntax and punctuation rules. It should not use rare properties or methods that auto complete would help with.
I'm okay with some courses doing a written test, some using a minimal text editor like notepad, and advanced tests in an IDE. As long as the advantage can be explained.
I do understand writing a simple app on paper. It means you have to design before writing so methods are small and start out refactored. Of course the prof should be teaching it that
There's a point to it (Score:1)
I don't know about the author's instructor or course, but there's generally a point to this.
* Can the student write a correct algorithm, bug-free without the crutch of running the code. Running code often leads to writing code by trial-and-error without much thinking.
* Does the student know the language well enough to write code without the suggestions of an IDE?
* Avoid all technology problems. My computer crashed. My battery's dead. I accidentally deleted the file. I have the wrong version installed.
As someone who has set exams... (Score:1)
There are a lot of rules to make sure that exams are fair, auditable and so that it requires at least a modicum of effort to cheat. The University is likely set up so that all exams are paper so setting new rules for one or two classes is going to be an uphill fight at the best of times. Specific issues you will need to resolve:
1. How do you prevent people cheating (USB sticks, Bluetooth, getting access to the Internet, etc.)? Who's time is going to be used to set this up and enforce it?
2. What if someon
No (Score:2)
I suppose if we still had programming vocational schools, but between the H1-Bs and the offshoring they're really just scams at this point. You can count the number of jobs available for that kind of code monkey on one hand of a retired shop teacher.
As a high school programming teacher, I donâ( (Score:1)