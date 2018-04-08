Ask Slashdot: Are Companies Under-Investing in IT? 120
Long-time Slashdot reader johnpagenola writes: In the middle 1970's I had to choose between focusing on programming or accounting. I chose accounting because organizations were willing to pay for good accounting but not for good IT.
Forty years later the situation does not appear to have changed. Target, Equifax, ransomware, etc. show pathetically bad IT design and operation. Why does this pattern of underinvestment in and under-appreciation of IT continue?
Long-time Slashdot reader dheltzel argues that the problem is actually bad hiring practices, which over time leads to lower-quality employees. But it seems like Slashdot's readership should have their own perspective on the current state of the modern workplace.
So share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments. Are companies under-investing in IT?
Forty years later the situation does not appear to have changed. Target, Equifax, ransomware, etc. show pathetically bad IT design and operation. Why does this pattern of underinvestment in and under-appreciation of IT continue?
Long-time Slashdot reader dheltzel argues that the problem is actually bad hiring practices, which over time leads to lower-quality employees. But it seems like Slashdot's readership should have their own perspective on the current state of the modern workplace.
So share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments. Are companies under-investing in IT?
Because greed. (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem is always the same: how to scrape by paying the minimum amount for labor and supplies. It's literally called cutting corners. It's not a new problem and it only really gets solved through the application of regulation.
This isn't rocket science, people!
Re:Because greed. (Score:5, Insightful)
Well . . . people can be greedy, too . . . not just organizations.
I got into programming because I like to do it . . . not because I expected to make a lot of money doing it. I started in high school back in the 70's . . . with Fortran on punch cards.
I find that people who get into IT for the money will be frustrated, because they are not getting rich fast.
I'm not rich, but I'm not poor either. But enjoying my work is most important to me.
Re: (Score:1)
So this is why MIS departments are always underfunded and have to suffer from hare-brained decisions.
Re: (Score:2)
Assembly Language programmers are like that, too. Always thinking about the accumulator.
It's a good thing they exist, though, so people like you can press colored buttons in your Visual Basic derivatives and make shiney things happen.
Because of extreme ignorance (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, but it appears to me that is not the main problem. The main problem is the EXTREME lack of knowledge and lack of interest in technology by most people in upper levels of management. They didn't have computers in their childhoods. They don't want to learn now, partly because they are overly busy, working 50 hours a week and having 4 children.
That will change. Recently I was in a library when a man approached the checkout desk with his son. His little girl went to the self-checkout computer, pulled a stool from underneath the counter, stood on the stool, and started the computer checkout process. I laughed and asked the man about that. He said his little girl is 2 years old and his children are "almost like a different species".
Dilbert cartoons (Score:3)
For example, "We have only bad data...." [dilbert.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Dilbert cartoons are not exaggerated at all. If anything they're too tame.
One of my (thankfully) former employers banned dilbert cartoons. They were far too close to reality.
Re:Dilbert cartoons (Score:4, Informative)
In a foreword to one of his books Scott Adams said he would come up with the most outrageous cartoon he could think of. Only to have people email in recounting how they went through a similar but even more outrageous situation. Dilbert just scratches the surface.
Re: (Score:1)
I suspect as bad as it is now, different things would be much worse if the managers had aspergers.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't expect a manager to be a tech expert. I do expect a manager to know how to listen to Sr. staff and organize the efforts of the employees. Most managers are barely competent, other flat out scarily incompetent. The few really good ones I have met I tried to learn from.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Because greed. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree on the regulations, unfortunately. Things will change only if people that make the bad decisions become a massive liability. The only way to get there without seeing too many companies fold is by regulation, the affected organizations are simply incapable of the strategic planning needed unless forced to.
IT is costly (Score:5, Insightful)
To the average person, the only reason IT people exist is to make sure they can check in on Facebook every 30 seconds while at work and replace their keyboard when they spill coffee or soda on it.
Aside from that, IT has no useful purpose and thus is seen as a debilitating cost. Why spend money on something which provides no value?
Re:IT is costly (Score:4, Informative)
To the average person, the only reason IT people exist is to make sure they can check in on Facebook every 30 seconds while at work and replace their keyboard when they spill coffee or soda on it.
Aside from that, IT has no useful purpose and thus is seen as a debilitating cost. Why spend money on something which provides no value?
So, employees wouldn't dream of taking their own garbage out, taking turns cleaning the bathrooms at work, or working in an environment that wasn't equipped with a well-functioning heat and A/C system, so maintenance and cleaning staff is fully justified in their minds.
But the trained professionals who maintain the services that feed their social media and internet addiction, along with maintaining the systems that tend to help generate the revenue that feeds paychecks is somehow something that "provides no value"?
If this kind of ignorant mentality exists in an organization, then the fucking hiring problem isn't in IT. I say let the "average person" flounder like a fish out of water the next time the internet goes down, or ransomware hits their system.
Re: (Score:2)
So, employees wouldn't dream of taking their own garbage out, taking turns cleaning the bathrooms at work, or working in an environment that wasn't equipped with a well-functioning heat and A/C system, so maintenance and cleaning staff is fully justified in their minds.
Have you seen how much the cleaning staff is paid? In the country where I live, it has all been outsourced and the people make barely above minimum legal and the company employing them avoids all extra costs (no one gets hired working more than 40% of the legal work week (40 hours), because at 50% the company has to pay for vacation, for instance). It's greed, as others said above. No one wants to pay more than barely minimum for anything. And in my case, it shows in the results. The toilets are dirty, the offices aren't clean and so on...
I was primarily addressing the parents point that the average person feels that IT is something that "provides no value". No matter how cheap your company tries to be with hiring cleaning staff, they STILL do not categorize it as something that "provides no value", or is an optional expense. Neither is a maintenance department.
As I said before, let the average person flounder when ransomware hits. After all, I'm sure they're only carrying around ALL of their personal and/or work data on a single local ha
Re: IT is costly (Score:2)
The problem is that ransomware is extremely rare. If the trash isn't taken out for two weeks, everyone notices. If backups aren't done for two years noone notices until the day they all wake up without a job.
Re: IT is costly (Score:1)
Ask Google what their bus model is. Then ask the current botch of leaders what the heck they mean by "digitalization". Chances are they have no idea they're smoked by the tech giants and are now failing by trying to buy their catch up. With current leadership practices there's no incentive to "provide value", unless you get shares in a startup and willing/able/included.
Re: (Score:3)
Why spend money on something which provides no value?
30 years ago, I was in charge of IT for a medium company (150-200 employees). We had some PCs running 1-2-3 in the planning departments and a UNIX box with about 12 users on serial terminals.
Back them, 1-2-3 skills were not prevalent as Excel skils are expected to be, and upper management was always glad I could pull out “complex” reports in a few hours. What was impressive was the complete trust upper management had in my young squirtness of the time. They litterally gave me the keys to their
Re: (Score:3)
Even the executives think that a "purchased product" is the end of whatever; and have little idea t
Re: (Score:2)
To the average person, the only reason IT people exist is to make sure they can check in on Facebook every 30 seconds while at work and replace their keyboard when they spill coffee or soda on it. Aside from that, IT has no useful purpose and thus is seen as a debilitating cost. Why spend money on something which provides no value?
That was a common sentiment back in the days where the PC was the individual's tool and IT the support monkeys trying to keep it running. These days though many employees can't get any work done if you pull the network cable, most businesses depend on core IT systems being up and running so honestly I can't say I've heard that attitude in a long time. Heck, in many cases your customers are directly the victim because your self-service systems don't work. My impression is that there's absolutely money there
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Physical plant stuff (building maintenance, grounds, janitorial, etc) is seen as part of infrastructure. But most of IT (except telephones I would guess) is seen as a cost center, when it should be considered core infrastructure just like your physical buildings.
I work in education with online and reduced seat time classes. I pointed out to the Provost that with the number of "seats" and sections we offer, and the number of employees we have, the licensing and support costs of the software we use,
Re: (Score:2)
There is much more to it than that.
Different outcome if you screw up (Score:5, Interesting)
If you skimp on accounting, there is a lot of case law where you end up in jail.
When you have an IT disaster you never go to jail so far. Target, Equifax, etc. certainly haven't.
With both, if you skimp too much you might end up bankrupt. E.g. if you don't know your invoices and who owes what to whom, you go bankrupt. If that ransomware disrupts your business too long you also go bankrupt. So there is a certain needed minimum standard in both, but thanks to centuries of experience with it, accounting has much better laws, standards and especially case law than IT, raising the needed minimum bar much higher.
Re: Different outcome if you screw up (Score:2)
Nerds (Score:3, Insightful)
Because people don't like the stinky nerds, and don't care about "nerd things".
Re: (Score:3)
Because people don't like the stinky nerds, and don't care about "nerd things".
The reference is hilarious, but the irony of this mentality in the real world is a shitload of people are employed by some of the richest nerds in the universe, who started their multi-billion dollar mega-corps doing "nerd things".
IT Workers (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Experience is worth shit nowadays. Companies want young squirts that know the bare minimum so they will do what they are told without question, in stead of having seasoned veterans that can smell bullshit from a mile away.
I still blame the bean counters. (Score:5, Insightful)
My experience reflects a very reactionary industry;
- Don't buy disks till current storage is redlining.
- Don't buy LAN till the current one is swamped.
- Don't patch till someone else (if you're lucky) gets raped.
- Don't train till you you get bitten by a big knowledge gap, likely a result of the aforementioned rape.
- Don't spend till someone bigger than you tells you to, even if a condition exists that leaves you vulnerable to any of the above points.
If accounting operated like the IT industry, accounting as we know it would not exist. A server is recoverable, an empty ban account due to negligent or facetious handling, is not.
I would however suggest the problem is not poor quality employee's but, as it turns out, poor quality accounting by the broader organisation. Time and time again I have seen projects and upgrades get bumped from capex to cpex till something happens that resonates high enough up the food chain for someone to open the loot box, no matter how hard the guys on the ground are petitioning for it. Perhaps it is accounting that has the poor quality employees?
Security is hard (Score:3)
There are a lot of things you can do, easy things, but there aren't enough people who know how to do them. For example, not letting someone log in with an empty password [theregister.co.uk]. That is a solved problem, it should never happen. But even if every company tried to hire good people, there aren't enough good people to fill every company. So they hire not good people. Unfortunate.
Re: (Score:2)
That's an unsolved problem.
There are very few security problems that can’t be solved with a good, healthy air gap.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Why did you escalate to violent rhetoric? Does the idea of not being able to connect to Facebook from any keyboard you sit down to at work make you fretful?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I'd tell him to take critical machines off-line. Set up a form employees need to fill out where they enter websites that need to be whitelisted for them to be able to visit from their desktop workstations. If more access is needed for some reason, perhaps several pool machines in the common area of each department that have full Internet access but are not connected to any other work resource.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Security is hard (Score:2)
Everybody needs a website, but not everybody needs a website with a database of private information that is accessible to the public.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Security is hard, and there is no one who knows how to have perfect security. That's an unsolved problem.
Well I wouldn't say it's an unsolved problem. I'm not sure the best way to put it, but "perfect security" is basically a false concept. It's not just that we haven't figured out how to do it or even that it's not realistically possible. It's more that... if you're thinking about "perfect security", then you're misunderstanding the concept of "security".
To think of it outside of the realm of computers, think about trying to make a "perfectly secure" house, where no uninvited guests can come in and you can'
Re: (Score:2)
Priorities (Score:3)
As someone that owns a software company [noventum.us], I am constantly attempting to push my customers towards proactive, forward thinking maintenance. It's not like CTOs, executives, and decision makes are dumb. Many times organizations are aware of systemic problems, and they would prefer to be in a break-fix model than a preventative maintenance model. Decision makers have to balance allocation of resources to different projects, and if something is presently working, why spend the resources to ensure that it continues to work? This is one approach. Additionally, I've seen IT professionals scoff at anyone with technical skills AND an ability to get their ideas into motion, and move money towards their ideas ("sales" / "suits.")
Another approach is taken by companies with successful products, big teams, very cheap costs of capital, that are sitting on tons of cash. Those companies are able to invest tremendously into forward thinking projects, and have redundancy at all levels of their organization, and can afford to fail proactively rather than reactively. My friend at Google said for every code change he makes, two other engineers have to sign off on his code, and it has to run through a battery of automated tests before it is (carefully, and reversibly) integrated into production. I think this is the other extreme from my experience in developing, and supporting, software in New Mexico.
I don't think it makes sense to sit on an armchair, and discuss what "companies" should, and shouldn't do - unless you are employed by such a company either as a contractor, an employee, or own a fraction of that company and you have voting rights. I'm often times able to convince people to invest more into proactive solutions, especially after a predicted disaster that has been warned about repeatedly. Even without such a motivating disaster, I'm usually able to convince people to take some proactive steps, even if they're not willing to spend as much as I'd like to convince them to, or move as fast as I'd like.
Try convincing someone, (or yourself!) to go to the gym and you'll see what I mean with the difficulties in convincing organizations to spend money maintenance.
Re: (Score:1)
Try convincing someone, (or yourself!) to go to the gym and you'll see what I mean with the difficulties in convincing organizations to spend money maintenance.
I vividly remember the moment I saw myself grow old, fat, and unhealthy in the mirror and decided I didn't want that. Yet I'm very lazy and have no staying power. What to do? I changed my eating habits and started to do seven minutes of calisthenics every morning. That's not a full gym regime, but effective enough to get down to reasonable weight and enough fitness for a 30 second sprint to catch a bus or something. For me this is a fine balance of investment vs. yield.
Anyway, the problem with IT is that it
H1-B Competition (Score:2, Interesting)
I had to give up a career in IT in favor of the military for a while and then legal practice. That's because IT is an unlicensed profession and employers can say they cannot find American talent, and can apply for far cheaper foreign IT workers.
it's not the hiring practices (Score:2)
Aside from cronyism/nepotism, nobody intentionally hires crap people.
It's the difficulty of finding the balance between IT investment, where to invest and retaining profitability as a company.
IT is as expensive as it is important. People don't make shit decisions on purpose, this really is a bloody difficult area for business leaders.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Nobody intentionally hires crap people... I'll agree there. We just came off a situation where a 6 person team was reduced to 2 because IT was "too expensive" in the CEOs eyes. We got approval to fill 1 of those lost positions but were only given funding to get an entry level person. We hired the best candidate we could find in a reasonable time in the price range, but that "savings" came with a lot of training , hand-holding,and slow delivery. Some would call that a crap hire because we couldn't replace wi
Re: (Score:2)
nobody intentionally hires crap people.
But they intentionally hire cheap people who will definitely not rock the boat and know rule #1.
Re: (Score:2)
IMO hiring cheap people is the same as hiring crap people. Sure, hiring expensive people does not at all assure you get good people, but it leaves the possibility. When hiring cheap, there is an assured outcome, no matter how much many in "leadership" positions are lying to themselves about it.
Re: (Score:2)
We completely fail to understand the business and therefore canâ(TM)t provide adequate information for business leaders to make good decisions...Chances are we could make the business solution better and more affordable if we looked at the end goal and presented an alternative.
We completely fail to understand the business? What bullshit.
Forget about the FUD tactics of selling decent Security for a minute, if an IT manager does NOT know how to gather the requirements (a.k.a the "end goal"), present multiple solutions (a.k.a. the "alternatives"), and then create a proper SLA (which includes budget for adequate support agreements and staffing up front to perpetually support a service), then they have no place in IT or business.
And yes, I've been in IT long enough to understand thos
Peter principle (Score:4, Funny)
There is a simple solution: randomly promote people to arbitrary jobs each year. It cannot possibly be worse than the present situation. And look: we can solve inequality and "pay gaps" by paying people arbitrary salaries too.
OK, its true, I need another coffee.
FTFY Ask Slashdot (Score:2)
Because accountaints (Score:1)
Because bean-counters make the decisions.
Ever wondered why accountants’ calculators have a huge “+” button? Because their little puny, cockroach brains haven’t progressed beyond the stage of addition and maybe, when the wind blows correctly, subtraction.
So
So long as significant security issues continue... (Score:2)
Subjective (Score:2)
Yes, under-investing... (Score:2)
My experience in health care IT (Score:2)
It is underinvested, poorly organized with focus on maximizing income streams for health care systems rather than improving health care outcome.
I've seen enough at this point in my career in several organizations - some are hospital systems, some a health IT vendors - to be confident about this. Much of the developed systems were overseen by people with little to no real world healthcare experience. They made decisions directed to satisfy hospital system leadership which has had no serious vested interes
The simplest explanation... (Score:2)
The problems have been long documented (since 1971 (Score:2)
I teach CS 428 ("Software Engineering") at BYU. The three texts my students read are:
-- The Mythical Man-Month, Fred Brooks (originally published in 1975, anniversary edition in 1995)
-- Peopleware by DeMarco and Lister (first published in 1987, currently in its 3rd edition)
-- Facts and Fallacies of Software Engineering by Robert Glass (published in 2002)
I also recommend to them (but don't require) The Psychology of Computer Programming by Gerry Weinberg (first published in 1971)
I tell my students if they re
Re: (Score:2)
(I work mainly in support, so once I get exposure to a system, it's already written. However I do get curious as to how some of the stuff that we support actually get developed!)
Re: (Score:2)
The Mythical Man-Month is still very accurate in its analysis and recommendations, yet not only is it ignored today, it is often completely unknown. That is staggering, but it explains why so much IT is managed in a completely clueless fashion, despite all the major issues actually having been known for a long, long time. I have to admit I did not read the other two though, probably should fix that.
Simple (Score:2)
IT people don't do that. And since there is no real punishment for giving away your customer's credit cards and other data, it is pretty simple accounting. that an accountant is a better investment for profit than an IT security person.
Management's Perception Problem (Score:1)
IT is perceived as a combination of the worst parts of HR (intrusive security and rules) and building maintenance (it's easy so anyone could do it).
Management wants to consider everyone as being replaceable _and_ cut costs, making outsourcing, cloud, and SaaS appealing. The devil is in the details: the companies providing these services will be very well protected by their contracts and SLAs. The result is that the outsourcing company will bear little risk for breaches, while the paying company (and it's cu
Because Managers Understand Accounting (Score:2)
What's an MBA? Basically, an accounting degree.
Managers understand accounting. They understand how to judge accountants. They understand how to determine if they're hiring the right people and they're doing the right things. They can tell if an accountant is BSing them or not. This lets them make, more or less, reasonable judgements.
They don't understand computers, even though they use them. This is not unusual. I don't understand my car, my microwave, or my dryer, beyond knowing which buttons to push.
So th
Profit vs Risk (Score:1)
"Pollution" in the senior ranks (Score:2)
Back when I started in IT in 1982, the most senior IT person in most organizations had risen through the ranks as a developer, then analyst, then team leader, etc. These days, you need little more than a project management designation to get in the door, and with a little hard work, you can soon be leading teams of developers and making important IT decisions. So in essence, the senior ranks of IT have become "polluted" with non-IT folks who lack the experience (and resulting vision) to make high quality
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. And in most large organizations, this is heading for a really big catastrophe that will take multiple decades to clean up. That is in the organizations that can survive their long-term extreme mismanagement of their IT.
It's All Google's Fault (Score:2)
In IT more so than any other industry I've seen, people believe google searches are an acceptable substitute for training, talent and experience. Sure, an internet search can extremely helpful in finding the missing piece to a puzzle ("what was that command line option I needed to make this work?"). But so many people base their entire work efforts around google results ("how do I do --fill in the project/task--?"). While this may work in some short-term cases, in the long run it always sho
If you can't recognize a good IT engineer... (Score:2)
how do you hire the good engineers so you can have good IT infrastructure?
Pay peanuts, get monkeys (Score:2)
I see that in action at a Fortune-500 company every day. They have "developers" and "system administrators" that are completely clueless and cannot even do the most simple things. Of course, not all of them are like that, but when you (rarely) run into somebody that actually knows their stuff, you soon after find out they are leaving or they are waiting for retirement or they are external consultants.
Almost no one in IT appreciates security (Score:2)
Look at how rabid the defense can get for BYOD or programming in C. THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE to standard practices in IT, the inevitable failure modes are argued to be a case of imperfect humans
... to which everyone here is the supposed exception to the rule.
IT is fucked, money doesn't help. You need to genocide the IT industry and start over.
Ill-thought out enhancements (Score:1)