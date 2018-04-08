Ask Slashdot: Are Companies Under-Investing in IT? 43
Long-time Slashdot reader johnpagenola writes: In the middle 1970's I had to choose between focusing on programming or accounting. I chose accounting because organizations were willing to pay for good accounting but not for good IT.
Forty years later the situation does not appear to have changed. Target, Equifax, ransomware, etc. show pathetically bad IT design and operation. Why does this pattern of underinvestment in and under-appreciation of IT continue?
Long-time Slashdot reader dheltzel argues that the problem is actually bad hiring practices, which over time leads to lower-quality employees. But it seems like Slashdot's readership should have their own perspective on the current state of the modern workplace.
So share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments. Are companies under-investing in IT?
Because greed. (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is always the same: how to scrape by paying the minimum amount for labor and supplies. It's literally called cutting corners. It's not a new problem and it only really gets solved through the application of regulation.
This isn't rocket science, people!
Re:Because greed. (Score:4, Informative)
Well . . . people can be greedy, too . . . not just organizations.
I got into programming because I like to do it . . . not because I expected to make a lot of money doing it. I started in high school back in the 70's . . . with Fortran on punch cards.
I find that people who get into IT for the money will be frustrated, because they are not getting rich fast.
I'm not rich, but I'm not poor either. But enjoying my work is most important to me.
Re: (Score:1)
So this is why MIS departments are always underfunded and have to suffer from hare-brained decisions.
IT is costly (Score:4, Interesting)
To the average person, the only reason IT people exist is to make sure they can check in on Facebook every 30 seconds while at work and replace their keyboard when they spill coffee or soda on it.
Aside from that, IT has no useful purpose and thus is seen as a debilitating cost. Why spend money on something which provides no value?
Re: (Score:3)
To the average person, the only reason IT people exist is to make sure they can check in on Facebook every 30 seconds while at work and replace their keyboard when they spill coffee or soda on it.
Aside from that, IT has no useful purpose and thus is seen as a debilitating cost. Why spend money on something which provides no value?
So, employees wouldn't dream of taking their own garbage out, taking turns cleaning the bathrooms at work, or working in an environment that wasn't equipped with a well-functioning heat and A/C system, so maintenance and cleaning staff is fully justified in their minds.
But the trained professionals who maintain the services that feed their social media and internet addiction, along with maintaining the systems that tend to help generate the revenue that feeds paychecks is somehow something that "provides no
Re: (Score:2)
So, employees wouldn't dream of taking their own garbage out, taking turns cleaning the bathrooms at work, or working in an environment that wasn't equipped with a well-functioning heat and A/C system, so maintenance and cleaning staff is fully justified in their minds.
Have you seen how much the cleaning staff is paid? In the country where I live, it has all been outsourced and the people make barely above minimum legal and the company employing them avoids all extra costs (no one gets hired working more than 40% of the legal work week (40 hours), because at 50% the company has to pay for vacation, for instance). It's greed, as others said above. No one wants to pay more than barely minimum for anything. And in my case, it shows in the results. The toilets are dirty, the offices aren't clean and so on...
I was primarily addressing the parents point that the average person feels that IT is something that "provides no value". No matter how cheap your company tries to be with hiring cleaning staff, they STILL do not categorize it as something that "provides no value", or is an optional expense. Neither is a maintenance department.
As I said before, let the average person flounder when ransomware hits. After all, I'm sure they're only carrying around ALL of their personal and/or work data on a single local ha
Re: IT is costly (Score:1)
Ask Google what their bus model is. Then ask the current botch of leaders what the heck they mean by "digitalization". Chances are they have no idea they're smoked by the tech giants and are now failing by trying to buy their catch up. With current leadership practices there's no incentive to "provide value", unless you get shares in a startup and willing/able/included.
Re: (Score:2)
Why spend money on something which provides no value?
30 years ago, I was in charge of IT for a medium company (150-200 employees). We had some PCs running 1-2-3 in the planning departments and a UNIX box with about 12 users on serial terminals.
Back them, 1-2-3 skills were not prevalent as Excel skils are expected to be, and upper management was always glad I could pull out “complex” reports in a few hours. What was impressive was the complete trust upper management had in my young squirtness of the time. They litterally gave me the keys to their
Re: (Score:2)
Even the executives think that a "purchased product" is the end of whatever; and have little idea t
Different outcome if you screw up (Score:5, Interesting)
If you skimp on accounting, there is a lot of case law where you end up in jail.
When you have an IT disaster you never go to jail so far. Target, Equifax, etc. certainly haven't.
With both, if you skimp too much you might end up bankrupt. E.g. if you don't know your invoices and who owes what to whom, you go bankrupt. If that ransomware disrupts your business too long you also go bankrupt. So there is a certain needed minimum standard in both, but thanks to centuries of experience with it, accounting has much better laws, standards and especially case law than IT, raising the needed minimum bar much higher.
Nerds (Score:2, Insightful)
Because people don't like the stinky nerds, and don't care about "nerd things".
Re: (Score:3)
Because people don't like the stinky nerds, and don't care about "nerd things".
The reference is hilarious, but the irony of this mentality in the real world is a shitload of people are employed by some of the richest nerds in the universe, who started their multi-billion dollar mega-corps doing "nerd things".
IT Workers (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Experience is worth shit nowadays. Companies want young squirts that know the bare minimum so they will do what they are told without question, in stead of having seasoned veterans that can smell bullshit from a mile away.
I still blame the bean counters. (Score:5, Insightful)
My experience reflects a very reactionary industry;
- Don't buy disks till current storage is redlining.
- Don't buy LAN till the current one is swamped.
- Don't patch till someone else (if you're lucky) gets raped.
- Don't train till you you get bitten by a big knowledge gap, likely a result of the aforementioned rape.
- Don't spend till someone bigger than you tells you to, even if a condition exists that leaves you vulnerable to any of the above points.
If accounting operated like the IT industry, accounting as we know it would not exist. A server is recoverable, an empty ban account due to negligent or facetious handling, is not.
I would however suggest the problem is not poor quality employee's but, as it turns out, poor quality accounting by the broader organisation. Time and time again I have seen projects and upgrades get bumped from capex to cpex till something happens that resonates high enough up the food chain for someone to open the loot box, no matter how hard the guys on the ground are petitioning for it. Perhaps it is accounting that has the poor quality employees?
Security is hard (Score:3)
There are a lot of things you can do, easy things, but there aren't enough people who know how to do them. For example, not letting someone log in with an empty password [theregister.co.uk]. That is a solved problem, it should never happen. But even if every company tried to hire good people, there aren't enough good people to fill every company. So they hire not good people. Unfortunate.
Re: (Score:2)
That's an unsolved problem.
There are very few security problems that can’t be solved with a good, healthy air gap.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Priorities (Score:3)
As someone that owns a software company [noventum.us], I am constantly attempting to push my customers towards proactive, forward thinking maintenance. It's not like CTOs, executives, and decision makes are dumb. Many times organizations are aware of systemic problems, and they would prefer to be in a break-fix model than a preventative maintenance model. Decision makers have to balance allocation of resources to different projects, and if something is presently working, why spend the resources to ensure that it continues to work? This is one approach. Additionally, I've seen IT professionals scoff at anyone with technical skills AND an ability to get their ideas into motion, and move money towards their ideas ("sales" / "suits.")
Another approach is taken by companies with successful products, big teams, very cheap costs of capital, that are sitting on tons of cash. Those companies are able to invest tremendously into forward thinking projects, and have redundancy at all levels of their organization, and can afford to fail proactively rather than reactively. My friend at Google said for every code change he makes, two other engineers have to sign off on his code, and it has to run through a battery of automated tests before it is (carefully, and reversibly) integrated into production. I think this is the other extreme from my experience in developing, and supporting, software in New Mexico.
I don't think it makes sense to sit on an armchair, and discuss what "companies" should, and shouldn't do - unless you are employed by such a company either as a contractor, an employee, or own a fraction of that company and you have voting rights. I'm often times able to convince people to invest more into proactive solutions, especially after a predicted disaster that has been warned about repeatedly. Even without such a motivating disaster, I'm usually able to convince people to take some proactive steps, even if they're not willing to spend as much as I'd like to convince them to, or move as fast as I'd like.
Try convincing someone, (or yourself!) to go to the gym and you'll see what I mean with the difficulties in convincing organizations to spend money maintenance.
H1-B Competition (Score:2, Interesting)
I had to give up a career in IT in favor of the military for a while and then legal practice. That's because IT is an unlicensed profession and employers can say they cannot find American talent, and can apply for far cheaper foreign IT workers.
it's not the hiring practices (Score:2)
Aside from cronyism/nepotism, nobody intentionally hires crap people.
It's the difficulty of finding the balance between IT investment, where to invest and retaining profitability as a company.
IT is as expensive as it is important. People don't make shit decisions on purpose, this really is a bloody difficult area for business leaders.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Nobody intentionally hires crap people... I'll agree there. We just came off a situation where a 6 person team was reduced to 2 because IT was "too expensive" in the CEOs eyes. We got approval to fill 1 of those lost positions but were only given funding to get an entry level person. We hired the best candidate we could find in a reasonable time in the price range, but that "savings" came with a lot of training , hand-holding,and slow delivery. Some would call that a crap hire because we couldn't replace wi
Re: (Score:2)
nobody intentionally hires crap people.
But they intentionally hire cheap people who will definitely not rock the boat and know rule #1.
Peter principle (Score:3)
There is a simple solution: randomly promote people to arbitrary jobs each year. It cannot possibly be worse than the present situation. And look: we can solve inequality and "pay gaps" by paying people arbitrary salaries too.
OK, its true, I need another coffee.
FTFY Ask Slashdot (Score:2)
Because accountaints (Score:2)
Because bean-counters make the decisions.
Ever wondered why accountants’ calculators have a huge “+” button? Because their little puny, cockroach brains haven’t progressed beyond the stage of addition and maybe, when the wind blows correctly, subtraction.
So
So long as significant security issues continue... (Score:2)
Subjective (Score:2)
Yes, under-investing... (Score:2)