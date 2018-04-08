Ask Slashdot: Do You Miss Windows Phone? (theverge.com) 121
An anonymous reader writes: After recently switching on an old Windows Phone to create a silly April Fools' joke, The Verge's Tom Warren discovered just how much he missed Microsoft's mobile OS. Two of the biggest features that are hard to find/replicate on iOS and Android are the Metro design and Live Tiles. "Android and iOS still don't have system-wide dark modes, nearly 8 years after Windows Phone first introduced it," notes Warren. "Live Tiles were one of Windows Phone's most unique features. They enabled apps to show information on the home screen, similar to the widgets found on Android and iOS. You could almost pin anything useful to the home screen, and Live Tiles animated beautifully to flip over and provide tiny nuggets of information that made your phone feel far more personal and alive."
Some other neat features include the software keyboard, which Warren argues "is still far better than the defaults on iOS and Android," especially with the recently-added tracing feature that lets you swipe to write words. "Microsoft also experimented with features that were different to other mobile platforms, and some of the concepts still haven't really made their way to iOS or Android: Kid's Corner; Dedicated search button; Browser address bar; People hub; Unified messaging..." Aside from the competition aspect with Google and Apple, do you miss Windows Phone? What are some specific features you miss about the old mobile operating system?
Do you really need to ask if we miss Windows phone? Are you NUTS?
If I ever got a mod point to give, I'd probably give that an extra funny, though I was actually searching for gun-related jokes. Something along the lines of "I never miss my Windows Phone as long as I use my rifle. However it's pretty hard to hit it with my revolver." Projecting since my own aim with handguns was never that good?
Actually I think my first quasi-smartphone about 10 or 15 years back was running some kind of Windows OS. They've rebranded their small OS attempts so many time that I can't even r
My coworker has one and he loves it. It does have a good design, it's nicer than iOS in some ways, and the metro startscreen style works well with touch on a phone or tablet where it fails on a PC.
My dream phone would be one with a Windows (Metro) frontend build on top of an Android backend.
I really think the Metro design was, at least in theory, much better than the IOS/Android basic design ideas. Of course MIcrosoft did make a horrible blunder with the Metro design in Windows 8, which put many people off (me included at the time)
It wasn't bad honestly
While the interface was unusable on a desktop it worked well enough on a phone. I picked up a phone on clearance and used it for a while. It was a $99 phone reduced to $19.99. For a low end model the interface was fast and never felt bogged down.
While the interface was unusable on a desktop it worked well enough on a phone.
I never understood the animosity to the Windows 8 start screen. What is the use case for the cramped start menu? You are doing one thing, you are looking to launch an application. Why constrain that function to a corner of the screen? One thing, full screen, maximum real estate given to do that one thing. I am not launching an app and also scanning my desktop for some other reason. I switched my Windows 10 back to full screen start.
As for the Windows Metro UI apps, they are still in Windows 10. I have no pr
The start screen was just bad overall. Here is just one example. I installed Office for someone on their new laptop and was trying to show them how to start it. No icons to be found anywhere. Turns out the giant menu can scroll but gives you no indication such as bars or even dots like phones do. How would anyone know that by looking at it? What about parking your cursor on the upper right of the screen to make an invisible menu appear? Again just bad design.
Absolutely not
And for the record, they are NOT gone yet. My company is still using windows phone as the only cell phone option. They ugh they are finally supposed to be replaced second half of this year.
Yes I do
That feeling that you were going to wait 30 minutes to do an SMS: "Don't turn your phone off while an update is being applied..."
No and NO!!!
I don't miss the OS, but I miss the camera
I liked WIndows Phone just fine -- and I make my living supporting Windows, so learning that OS was a good fit -- but I did not enjoy the two-year forced vacation from available apps. When I bought the Lumia, I lost access to SiriusXM, Square credit card payments, and other applications I had been using daily. I spent almost two years trying to find replacements with mixed results, and finally solved all the problems by ordering a Nexus 6P from Google.
Windows had a phone?
Who knew!
As cheeky as this comment is trying to be, I think it should be noted that MS was doing mobile OSes more than a decade prior to the competitor. The other variants grew out of Microsoft's initial ideals and offerings, and transformed into what we have today.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
No
I miss the old Microsoft (around 2009 - 2011, Windows 7 times).
The Coca-Cola company tried to roll out "New Coke".
But the taste failed, and Coca-Cola returned to "Coke Classic".
Maybe Microsoft will get their users' message, and roll out "Windows 7 Classic" . . . ?
...or just "Windows Classic".
Perhaps they could do what WinAmp did when it's users were displeased with 3.0, and made 5.0 which was the best features of 2.0 and 3.0 combines -> 2+3=5 hence 5.0. Likewise, Microsoft could release Windows 17.
PS. I still use Windows 7, but miss the Windows 2000 UI and search-feature. Windows 2010 anyone?
As someone who actively worked on part of the Winamp code base, this is something that always bothered me, much like the hate for Microsoft trying to do something different. The Winamp team came up with an amazing audio processing pipeline interface in Winamp 3. They also engineered one of the most flexible skinning interfaces ever seen on a desktop. Users couldn't use their visualizers and older skins, therefor it "sucked" and everyone bitched and didnt give two fucks about the innovations being created. E
No, I'm glad it's dead because it killed Nokia. (Score:3, Insightful)
No, I'm glad it's dead because it killed Nokia.
Unfortunately Ericsson went the same way. I'm still keeping an old R250s Pro alive. Battery cells in the battery pack are plain R6 cells (AA for you americans).
Re: (Score:2)
If you think Android is the Ford Pinto, then Windows Phone is a Trabant in the car scale.
And iPhone is a Citroen. Perfect solutions of non-existing problems.
What?
Are you kidding? I still have my Windows phone, it is called Windows 10. They dropped the phone hardware and moved the "live tiles" to their Desktop OS. However, I have to do all of my text messaging through Google Hangouts. It's a strange phone.
...I wasn't one of the 2 people owning one.
No, because I'm still using it
Agree completely. It's a case where the inferior product won, sadly. I keep hoping they'll do a line like the surface tablet. I would yank my sim out of my S7 in a heartbeat and switch back. Most of the apps are crap anyways - as long as I can do my main activities, would much rather do them on WP 10 than the trash that is android.
Agree completely. It's a case where the inferior product won, sadly.
Dont agree with you in the "sadly". Windows itself is an inferior product that defeated a much better OS, unix. So it is just deserts.
Yesterday some of my friends were taking pictures and were particularly praising the small live video thingy taken together with the photo on iOS and I simply thought about what else they have been missing these last years (two and half, I think).
wait, what?
So...like Swype and the thousand other such apps? Yeah yeah, Swype was discontinued a couple months ago - doesn't mean you get to tout it as a unique feature suddenly.
If that's the sort of crap I was missing with the microsoft phone, then no - no regrets
:P /P
Heck, Google themselves have offered Gboard for years as a replacement for the default on Android. It does swipe-typing, voice-to-text, etc. And without the risk of exposing all your typed information to a third party (Google presumably already spies on you as much as they want, with or without Gboard installed).
I stopped using Google keyboard when I noticed that my e-banking account number (which begins with a letter but is mostly numbers) started to show up in the autocomplete suggestions when I was in other apps. Now I know it's somewhere on their servers, and who knows, it could appear on someone else autocomplete. So nice.
In other apps, or on other devices?
Either way is worrying, since wherever it's stored is vulnerable to compromise. But other devices would mean it's stored on their server, whereas other apps could be a local private database. Not that I'd trust Google to go that route.
But then, I avoid doing anything financial on my phone. I decided it was a choice between being able to explore the app ecosystem, or use my phone for secure purposes, and the latter just wasn't that important to me.
Lumia 1020 still kicking here
I'll replace it when it's dead. For a long time nothing beat the camera. I like the simplistic UI, the tiles and I don't give a damn about app stores. Also the confounded looks I get from colleagues are amusing when they realize that... yes, I'm a *nix and network admin who uses a windows phone. Clear phone calls, text with great pictures, I've got everything I need. Only 2 complaints... outdated browser and it phonebook/contact UI isn't very intuitive.
That's an easy one:
No. Most definitely not.
You're welcome.
Yes
If it wasn't for the lack of third party app support, I'd still be using WP. If only Microsoft partnered with BlackBerry, I think together they'd have easily stood up Android/iOS and owned the enterprise market.
In retrospect, that might have actually worked. Except for that bit where I don't think Microsoft wants to build platforms that don't run Windows, and I don't think another platform vendor would want to use Windows as a starting point.
When Microsoft tried re-inventing their mobile platform (WP7 through WM10), no one really cared and the platform was allowed to compete on its own merits. Of course because no one cared, it had to be propped up by Microsoft's large bank account and a plethora of dirt-cheap de
Yes - the android marketing boys start slinging the sh*t as soon as they see threats. They are doing in this comment section. They play dirty and thats why they won this battle. They will loose the war once Google is defanged and exposed for what they are.
YES I DO - Bring Windows Phone Back!
I'm so disappointed we aren't able to run NATIVE WIN10 on a mobile device today. It seemed to be on it's way then stopped. This is the only major shift since Satya took the chair that I've strongly disapproved of.
Android is insecure and a mess. Apple is too proprietary. A Windows phone would be a solid alternative and devices have the horsepower to run it.
No
Metro and Live tiles?
Today I learnt there are people who not only liked live tiles but actually miss them too. I guess it takes all kinds really.
Really. I can't imagine anything more ANNOYING and STUPID than a collection of constantly changing/animated "tiles." Reminds me of extremely annoying animated website ads.
Well, that's the thing about design; people's response to a design is subjective and emotional. People who don't understand that invariably believe that anyone who doesn't like the same things they do must be stupid.
the third option
Miss it? Just twice...
I don't miss Windows Phone
I'm still using Windows Phone, so I can't really miss it.
I'd rather be using almost anything else though.
hmm
I miss it a bit. The interface was head and shoulders above iOS or Android, and performance was amazing on low-end hardware.
I do not miss having access to 95% of the apps that I wanted.
(typo, that should read I do not miss not having access)
Nope, at least on Android
System-wide dark mode: numerous screen filter apps exist
Tiles, etc: many custom launchers to try
Schadenfreude
As someone who was hyped for MeeGo back then, the absolute commercial failure of Windows Phone has a bittersweet taste of justice.
Windows phones should run windows programs
The big mistake with windows is not making the windows phone compatible with windows software.
here people will say "imcompatible hardware" to which I can respond with "emulation" to which they'll respond with "it will be slow" to which I can respond with "the phones are so much more powerful than older windows computers that even with inefficiency they can emulate all sorts of old windows programs"...
To this people will then say "why would anyone want to run old windows software on a phone"... well, a lot o
Yep, I use remote apps on my phone all the time and I wouldn't need to if I could run the stupid program on the phone itself.
Yes
Sure, my 2017 Android phone has all the apps, sure, but it's less responsive, less stable, buggier, and generally harder to use than my 2011 WP8 Nokia.
No, it was nice concept
My testing phone ran the latest WP version at the time 8.1 or something.
I came across a situation where I had to call emergency services. I tried calling with my primary(testing) phone and WP failed, the phone just crashed.
My second phone did work and the situation was solved. That was the day I decided to abandon WP platform and bought my first iphone.
Though I still use the work assigned WP, the sound quality i
There was a Windows phone?
Ha-ha! Sure!
What I miss is a competitive ecosystem but not the MS, Palm and Blackberry products in particular.
Microsoft fanboi detector
This post is an excellent detector of Microsoft fanboys.
Anyone who claims to be using a WP today by choice is clearly a diehard Microsoft fan.
App support for WP was always bad and in recent years, important apps, such as banking apps have been withdrawn.
I miss the smootheness of scrolling the homescreen
The only thing I miss about Windows Phone 8 was the smoothness of sliding everything with my finger on the home screen. Apple has stutters here and there, Android has stutters by design as far as I can tell. I don't know what MS did there, but they should take a patent on it so these other two guys can license it, because they don't seem able to come up with a solution by themselves.
Definitely no
I run a Nokia with stock android and updates, whatsapp (runs faster + more features), HERE driving works better, firefox browser with blocker which is a huge improvement over the locked down Edge, microsoft tools (mail,onedrive,word et al) all do work at least as snappy and stable.
I postponed migration from Windows Mobile until banking apps where phased out and the Lumia started to get slower and slower (even after factory reset) and was not keen on Android after v1 v2 experiences.
WM had some nice features
Windows Phone is my Secret Mistress
I have an iPhone, some Android devices and a Windows 8 and Windows 10 phone. I iuse the W10 device as a backup phone and I really do like it. Lots of things in Windows Phone is much better than the iOSDroid way of doing things.
Inter-application navigation is vastly better for one, and I like the tiles.
Read a book called "The Smashing Mobile Book Addendum"''s chapter on Windows Phone to see a good descript of how W10 phone works vs iOSDroid to see why it is better.
Specifically, Windows 7 phone
With my Verizon contract ending days before the new 'droid phones came out and with a 30-day return policy, I accepted the Windows phone to give me something to blog-rant (brant?) about until the droid phones arrived. The experience was amazing until Ballmer killed the device by announcing the merge-to-windows-8.
Metro wasn't a cosmetic touch up of Windows, it was a do-over. It was a UI entirely built around the phone/tablet from the very ground up, and it was as delicious, delightful, intuitive an experienc