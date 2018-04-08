Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Ask Slashdot: Do You Miss Windows Phone?

Posted by BeauHD from the blast-from-the-past dept.
An anonymous reader writes: After recently switching on an old Windows Phone to create a silly April Fools' joke, The Verge's Tom Warren discovered just how much he missed Microsoft's mobile OS. Two of the biggest features that are hard to find/replicate on iOS and Android are the Metro design and Live Tiles. "Android and iOS still don't have system-wide dark modes, nearly 8 years after Windows Phone first introduced it," notes Warren. "Live Tiles were one of Windows Phone's most unique features. They enabled apps to show information on the home screen, similar to the widgets found on Android and iOS. You could almost pin anything useful to the home screen, and Live Tiles animated beautifully to flip over and provide tiny nuggets of information that made your phone feel far more personal and alive."

Some other neat features include the software keyboard, which Warren argues "is still far better than the defaults on iOS and Android," especially with the recently-added tracing feature that lets you swipe to write words. "Microsoft also experimented with features that were different to other mobile platforms, and some of the concepts still haven't really made their way to iOS or Android: Kid's Corner; Dedicated search button; Browser address bar; People hub; Unified messaging..." Aside from the competition aspect with Google and Apple, do you miss Windows Phone? What are some specific features you miss about the old mobile operating system?

  • I use my toaster, and wish that it ran Windows. I use my washing machine, and wish that it ran Windows. I use my SmartTV and wish that it... could... be... made... to... Blue Screen Of Death somehow. I miss Windows in my toilet unit the most. How nice would it be to have the Windows Recycle Bin's "undo recycle" function in a toilet?
  • Your calendar is surely off 7 days, today it is the 8th of April.
    Do you really need to ask if we miss Windows phone? Are you NUTS?
    • I ran into an old windows phone today. Then I put it in reverse and ran into it again. I miss that old windows phone sometimes.
  • All the UI candy in the world canâ(TM)t make up for lack of intuitive behavior, crashes, and a near complete lack of 3rd party software.

    And for the record, they are NOT gone yet. My company is still using windows phone as the only cell phone option. They ugh they are finally supposed to be replaced second half of this year.

  • That feeling that you were going to wait 30 minutes to do an SMS: "Don't turn your phone off while an update is being applied..."

  • ...I replaced my Lumia 1520 with a Nexus 6p, and recently replaced that with a Samsung Note 8, but the best phone camera I ever had was in the Lumia. We compare photos taken with it to those we took alter, and the Lumia captured much better images.

    I liked WIndows Phone just fine -- and I make my living supporting Windows, so learning that OS was a good fit -- but I did not enjoy the two-year forced vacation from available apps. When I bought the Lumia, I lost access to SiriusXM, Square credit card payments
  • I miss the old Microsoft (around 2009 - 2011, Windows 7 times).
  • Maybe system wide dark modes and live tiles are patented or otherwise encumbered such that it's not worth while for Google or Apple to bother duplicating them.

  • No, I'm glad it's dead because it killed Nokia.

  • Are you kidding? I still have my Windows phone, it is called Windows 10. They dropped the phone hardware and moved the "live tiles" to their Desktop OS. However, I have to do all of my text messaging through Google Hangouts. It's a strange phone.

  • ...I wasn't one of the 2 people owning one.

