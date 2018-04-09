Ask Slashdot: How Do You Stream/Capture Video? 66
datavirtue writes: I am starting to look at capturing and streaming video, specifically video games in 4K at 60 frames per second. I have a Windows 10 box with a 6GB GTX 1060 GPU and a modern AMD octa-core CPU recording with Nvidia ShadowPlay. This works flawlessly, even in 4K at 60 fps. ShadowPlay produces MP4 files which play nice locally but seem to take a long time to upload to YouTube -- a 15-minute 4K 60fps video took almost three hours. Which tools are you fellow Slashdotters using to create, edit, and upload video in the most efficient manner?
OBS Studio
or straight ffmpeg [ffmpeg.org] for a more low-level/ghetto feel(*).
Regarding the upload:
- Keep in mind that Google will recompress each uploaded video using its whole range of supported codec and varied screen resolution.
(Even if you upload a good H264, it will also generate lower bitrate H264, VP9, Theora, H263, soon AV1 too [slashdot.org], etc. Same goes with audio: AAC, OPUS, Vorbis, MPEG Audio Layer, etc.)
- Thus even if you have a ginormous internet connection with massive bandwidth, the recompression *will* take time even if the
You realize that 4k at 60fps is equivalent to 8 1080P HD streams?
Itâ(TM)s going to take a while to upload.
Even for Slashdot, this is extremely stupid.
-- 4k 60fps video files are very large (unless they are absolute worst shit quality)
-- ISPs severely throttle uploads
-- This results in long upload times.
What part of this do you not understand?
If you are streaming your video games on You Tube, I would say just downgrade the image quality. to 1080p. Mostly because such a resolution would be lost to most viewers (Cell phones, or laptops) very few people will be watching a youtube game in full screen on a system big enough to actually play the game themselves.
Oddly enough when yo play the game it is using less bandwidth then the actual video recording does, because it is generating mostly Vector graphics, so the video card is doing most of the work
At least you had the part about using a lower resolution right. You should just have cut off the second paragraph.
Open Broadcaster Software (Score:1)
Though mainly a streamer myself, I've done some recording in the past. I've got a setup fairly close to yours, though my 1060 is a 3GB. Using OBS (Open Broadcaster Software - https://obsproject.com/) I've simultaneously streamed (720p @ 60FPS) while recording (1080p @ 60FPS). You can record in multiple formats, though while recording as MP4 you may end up losing video if OBS crashes. I've done recording both with NVENC as well as x264, both while streaming with little issue.
OBS Studio. Done. (Score:5, Informative)
There's a bunch to your "simple" question.
:-) Starting from the end of your post: your uploads are taking so long because of the fill size. If you're recording 4K/60 and you haven't changed any of the default ShadowPlay settings, you're likely recording at 50Mbit/sec. A 15 minute 50Mbit/sec file, even a compressed MP4, is gonna be a bit large. There's no way around that. And you *want* that bitrate given the 4K resolution that you're recording; lowering that will make your raw recordings lose some details.
If you're happy with ShadowPlay, keep using it. The "accepted" software solution that most use is OBS Studio, and it has access to the same NVENC encoder that ShadowPlay uses. But it's vastly more configurable and way more flexible. ShadowPlay is literally made so that anyone can fire it up, hit a button, and go. OBS takes a bit of tinkering with at first, just to get everything configured the way you want it. But once you learn how flexible it is, you'll never go back. It'll produce the same h.264 files ShadowPlay can with the same "no load on the system". IOW: it won't affect your gaming.
This is a YOOOGE topic, however. And it can go in so many different directions depending on what your final goal is. Some folks record and stream using a single PC. Others (such as myself) record one one machine and stream with another. There's lots of flexibility available with this, it just depends on what you're after, what you're willing to run, and how much money you're willing to spend.
Agreed on all points. If you're happy with your current workflow then look at getting faster internet, mainly your upload speed.
Your video files are likely huge, so it's no surprise it takes a while to upload to youtube.
> HAH. good luck on that one if you are not in area that provides symmetrical internet connections.
Well, like it or not, Malenx's post is on point. Sure, it may not be easy to "get better Internet", and that's fair. But ultimately, to upload a video file to YouTube in less time, you either need:
1. Faster upload speeds
2. To reduce the resolution/size of your files.
Our OP seems intent on 4K/60, which requires a *LOT* of bits to deliver clean and clear video. That's gonna make the file sizes quite larg
It bears noting that #1 doesn't necessarily mean buying better internet access at home. The file could always be transferred to a removable drive and then take that to somewhere with a better upload connection.
Re: OBS Studio. Done. (Score:3, Informative)
Brag time. Moved to a house in the âburbs that has fiber optic to the house. 750Mbps down, 800 up (sustained). Itâ(TM)s glorious, and costs exactly $85/mo. Midwest living, yo!
> It may be worth getting commercial account. They often have symmetrical speeds and no data caps.
That depends entirely on where the OP lives and what ISP(s) (s)he has access to. If in the US and the only choice is one of the major MSOs, then, for the time being, it'll be asymmetrical.
That's a local configuration issue, not something wrong w/OBS. Check your settings.
These articles and youtube videos were created by folks that literally have no no idea what they're talking about. Set OBS to NVENC. Crank the bitrate to 50Mbit/sec just like ShadowPlay uses for its default. Go.
Zero load on the CPU and zero FPS hit. Full stop.
And yes, I've spent considerable time using both. ShadowPlay is a very useful app for folks who don't want or need the flexibility that OBS offers. OBS, on the other hand, is a "cake and eat it too" app. But you need to put in some configuration
While I don't do streaming, I do occasionally record this or that happening on my machine and OBS is great for that. I also happen to use NVENC as the encoder -- while NVENC didn't produce terribly good quality on my GTX660 when I had one, it now does a very acceptable job of it with Pascal - cards -- since it doesn't use a lot of resources. ShadowPlay? No, that shit sucks in comparison, especially since you have to install and use NVIDIA's spyware - application, the Geforce Experience, for it.
The problem is: YouTube can't ingest h.265 files, so our OP would still need to transcode it to h.264. Last I checked, YT had no intentions of adopting h.265 as an allowed ingest, either, as it's insanely computationally expensive to de-encode.
Re: (Score:1)
Cool! That's a relatively new thing for them, then. Good to know!
"What games are you playing that you're able to get 60fps at 4k with a single gtx1060?"
Tetris.
Isn't that the nature of the beast? (Score:2)
Missing piece of information (Score:2)
"a 15-minute 4K 60fps video took almost three hours."
How big is the file?
Sorry, I don't speak metric.
How many elephants squared per library of congress is that?
Re: (Score:3)
> How big is the file?
If they're recording at ShadowPlay's default 50Mbit/sec rate, that'd by a 5.6GB file, give or take.
(50Mbit/sec * 15 * 60sec) / 8
Dear Slashdot (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm recording massively large video clips that no one will watch and it takes forever to upload them to YouTube. I have a 50Mb/s upload speed and can't figure out why this 60 gig file takes three hours. Pleas help me do math.
Almost makes you wish for the days of 1200 baud again doesn't it?
Too much data, (Score:5, Insightful)
If you have a 50 Mbps upload service, and if Youtube server is absorbing it at that full speed, you are looking at 208000 seconds, or 2.4 solar days. You say it takes three hours. That works out to a compression ratio of 20.
Looks like it is not reasonable to expect anything faster, at this resolution and frame rate.
Lots of people don't realize how quickly numbers grow when you chain multiplications. "Four trace widths, three trace gaps, four via diameters, six frequencies, 8 excitations... OK your parametric sweep will run 2304 simulations, each needing half a TB of memory and 2 days of run time".
Or my users asking for 100 micron resolution mesh on a model that is a couple of meters across. "User specified a 8 trillion element mesh. No wonder mesh maker ran for 8 hours and ran out of memory. Not a defect" is the resolution.
Plus most recorders are optimised for speed rather than storage efficiency, since if you're recording live you miss it and it's gone.
Not the same thing but the same principle, I record analogue TV with an old PVR500. At DVD resolution it chucks out nearly 3G per hour, which is ridiculous. If only there was something that could crop it, chop it, normalise the sound and make the bitrate more sensible... they could call it mencoder or something.
Use Handbrake (Score:1)
OBS (Score:2)
I am a little curious about the licensing. It looks like OBS was forked into OBS Studio? Or was this a rewrite? And if so, what is the currently supported one and what is the license?
OBS and Blender (Score:2)
I use OBS and Blender for making work videos. The workflow is not efficient, but the quality is good. I suspect the failure is my own ineptitude and not the fault of the tools.