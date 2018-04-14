Ask Slashdot: How Can I Make My Own Vaporware Real? 53
Long-time Slashdot reader renuk007 is a retired Unix/Linux systems programmer with the ultimate question: After retiring I started a second career as a teacher -- and I'm loving it. My problem: I designed a (I feel) wonderful new language compiler, but implementing it will take me another ten years if I have to do it part-time.
Linus Torvalds was able to leverage the enthusiasm of the Internet to make Linux exist, but 1990 was a more innocent time. How does it work today? Any thoughts?
Or, to put it another way, how can you build a community to bring your ideas to light? Leave your best thoughts and suggestions in the comments. How can you make your own vaporware real?
He might be able to hire help, at least for the initial development, on a site like Fiverr.
People that are bad at development tend to also be bad at hiring developers, so most likely he would end up wasting money on incompetents.
But the question is about getting people to work for free, not hiring help. Ideas are a dime a dozen, and it is extremely unlikely that he is going to get anyone to work on his, unless it is a really really good one
... and "new computer languages" tend to be the dumbest ideas of all. That is the last thing the world needs.
And seriously, TEN YEARS to write a compiler?
And seriously, TEN YEARS to write a compiler? If he has a grammar (and if he doesn't, he has NOTHING) then just slap it into a parser generator such as Bison, and connect that to the gcc backend, or an existing parse tree interpreter, and you're done. That is a couple of weekends.
Even faster if you hook it all up to the logic circuits of a Bambleweeny 57 Sub-Meson Brain [wikia.com] and an atomic vector plotter [wikia.com] suspended in a strong Brownian Motion producer (say a nice hot cup of tea).
Who cares? Really, find people who care (Score:2)
"Get other people interested" is right, and I'd say start that by thinking about WHO would be interested. Would you project be useful? If so, to whom? Especially if certain industries or types of businesses would find it useful, write that down. Write down WHY it would be better, for them, than existing alternatives.
As other commenters said "a new compiler" sounds questionable, and I wonder if you mean either "a new language" or a "translator from one language to another". If you're actually thinking a ne
new language compiler? (Score:1)
so a new language or a new compiler?
Description? (Score:1)
You'll need to show someone *something*. Got a link to an abstract discussing why this compiler is so much better and worth the time investment? Not like there's a dearth of compilers of various designs out there.
What t. fuck? (Score:1)
Here's how to do it: (Score:3, Insightful)
Make the language simple enough so a simple parser will do.* Write a simple back-end that works, however inefficiently.
Then publish.
linus did it by publishing early and often. He also had the tide with him, building on a handy-dandy toolset, surfing on a wave of user demand for something, anything, that would make their computer go (linux really is very shoddy in its design and very far from the cutting edge, that was already the case right from the get-go), and you don't: There are too many pet languages already. But don't let that stop you. Write software that works, efficient comes later. Oh, and get with the documenting early on. Language specification, goals, non-goals, et cetera. Publishing early and publishing often is still a good start, and then there's the community building.
* I'd like to mention the Crenshaw textfiles here.
Pretty much this.
"Ideas are a dime a dozen, its their implementation that is worth their weight in gold"
Also a successful business must master "good enough." Build up the revenue stream and slowly add features. The late Steve Jobs knew this in spades. e.g. The first iPhone didn't have cut/copy/paste but it didn't need to.
These days it is called Minimum viable product [wikipedia.org]
"I don't mean to frighten you..." (Score:5, Insightful)
--Dilbert
New language compiler (Score:2)
I seriously doubt you are talking about a new compiler, because you have virtually no chance of making one better than existing compilers for languages in use like C or Java.
So I'm guessing you mean a new compiled language. Rather than Linux, look at the history of Python [wikipedia.org], it's closer to what you are thinking.
If what you are proposing is neither a compiler nor a language than you need to learn a lot more about computers before anyone will take you seriously.
Tell people what you have.... then crowdfund? (Score:1)
Maybe the simplest answer to your question is... Tell people what you have.
Kickstarter or similar services are a great way to judge interest in a project. If you truly have something people will want, they will gladly donate to and share your idea. Of course this still requires marketing, maybe a break even type of thing. However with a niche offering like this, if you don't have a name or any way to prove what you can do, then don't expect much traction.
Said in another way... if you aren't already known it
Oh and until you tell people what you actually have, it will always be vaporware.
leverage existing code... (Score:1)
New language? can you write the front-end for LLVM? https://llvm.org/docs/tutorial/OCamlLangImpl1.html
In other words: (Score:4, Insightful)
""How do I get highly skilled, highly paid people to work on my idea for free?"
If you figure that out, I'd love to learn it.
I think its more like:
"I have this idea about a machine that would transport matter instantly from one place to another, but I don't know much about physics, can someone flesh it out for me"
It's called work (Score:2)
Instead of trying to figure out how to get everyone else implement your ideas, how 'bout you get off your ass and start doing it yourself?
Society does not exist to jump when you say frog.
By asking the question you're just telling us you're a manipulative narcissist.
Get Zuckerberg (Score:2)
He did a bang up job implementing the Winklevii's idea a few years ago. Also, there's some dissatisfaction with how he's doing his current job, so he might be looking for a new project.
Sorry, that's not how it works. (Score:2)
You don't make a viral hit by saying "I want to make a viral hit, how do I do it?" You get started, release, provide details, show your enthusiasm by obviously putting more time into it, answer stupid questions over and over until someone starts helping, and you just keep it up. That would take all of 30 minutes to get rolling on Github.
You provided ZERO details in your ask-slashdot! Literally none! So all signs currently point to you perhaps being unwilling to give up enough control to benefit from oth
Seek the Minimum Viable Product (Score:3)
You don't need a fully formed product to introduce your project to the world. You just need something that is complete enough to be useful.
Maybe that's a feature-incomplete version. Maybe it's a moderately complete spec that can be used to build your goal. Maybe you start by building on some existing toolchain that you later plan to migrate away from. Whatever gets the project rolling fastest without sacrificing its core.
Once you have that, then you can start getting people's attention. Post about it where people talk about programming and new language projects.
Build it, and they will come. They will not come before you build it. So build *something*, even if it isn't finished.
Do we really need another language? (Score:1)
Just this week I've programmed in Groovy for Jenkins, Java, JavaScript for client-side, C# for a web app, C++ for a desktop app, SQL stored procedures, Ruby for Puppet scripts, PHP for a web app, BASH, and PowerShell. We already have too many languages.
Money (Score:3)
I own a custom software development company [noventum.us]. We accept money to turn vaporware into real software. Money is very useful for turning one thing into another, and was invented for exactly that purpose. Barter has many inefficiencies, and I prefer to use money rather than goodwill, community, equity, animals, vegetables, sexual favors, or IOUs, for creating software.
Sigh. (Score:2)
If you can design a compiler and have any clue whatsoever about how to do so effectively, you can sure as hell break out another compiler and code it up.
Then, once it's self-hosting, you can concentrate on the compiler itself.
Like every "project" I ever got involved with or people asked me to join since I was a kid - it's the person with "all the ideas" who has no clue how to actually make the thing work, or what's even feasible. While the people who "can do" have a thousand such ideas throughout their lif
