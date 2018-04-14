Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Programming

Ask Slashdot: How Can I Make My Own Vaporware Real? 36

Posted by EditorDavid from the real-soon-now dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader renuk007 is a retired Unix/Linux systems programmer with the ultimate question: After retiring I started a second career as a teacher -- and I'm loving it. My problem: I designed a (I feel) wonderful new language compiler, but implementing it will take me another ten years if I have to do it part-time.

Linus Torvalds was able to leverage the enthusiasm of the Internet to make Linux exist, but 1990 was a more innocent time. How does it work today? Any thoughts?
Or, to put it another way, how can you build a community to bring your ideas to light? Leave your best thoughts and suggestions in the comments. How can you make your own vaporware real?

Ask Slashdot: How Can I Make My Own Vaporware Real? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: How Can I Make My Own Vaporware Real?

Comments Filter:

  • new language compiler? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    so a new language or a new compiler?

  • Description? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You'll need to show someone *something*. Got a link to an abstract discussing why this compiler is so much better and worth the time investment? Not like there's a dearth of compilers of various designs out there.

  • What kind of vapid bullshit is this?? Let's all have a mental circle-jerk and opine meaninglessly about what it takes to achieve success...

  • Here's how to do it: (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Make the language simple enough so a simple parser will do.* Write a simple back-end that works, however inefficiently.

    Then publish.

    linus did it by publishing early and often. He also had the tide with him, building on a handy-dandy toolset, surfing on a wave of user demand for something, anything, that would make their computer go (linux really is very shoddy in its design and very far from the cutting edge, that was already the case right from the get-go), and you don't: There are too many pet languages a

  • "...but you'll have to do some actual work."

    --Dilbert

  • I seriously doubt you are talking about a new compiler, because you have virtually no chance of making one better than existing compilers for languages in use like C or Java.

    So I'm guessing you mean a new compiled language. Rather than Linux, look at the history of Python [wikipedia.org], it's closer to what you are thinking.

    If what you are proposing is neither a compiler nor a language than you need to learn a lot more about computers before anyone will take you seriously.

  • Maybe the simplest answer to your question is... Tell people what you have.

    Kickstarter or similar services are a great way to judge interest in a project. If you truly have something people will want, they will gladly donate to and share your idea. Of course this still requires marketing, maybe a break even type of thing. However with a niche offering like this, if you don't have a name or any way to prove what you can do, then don't expect much traction.

    Said in another way... if you aren't already known it

  • leverage existing code... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    New language? can you write the front-end for LLVM? https://llvm.org/docs/tutorial/OCamlLangImpl1.html

  • In other words: (Score:3)

    by AmazingRuss ( 555076 ) on Saturday April 14, 2018 @06:06PM (#56438453)

    ""How do I get highly skilled, highly paid people to work on my idea for free?"

    If you figure that out, I'd love to learn it.

    • I think its more like:

      "I have this idea about a machine that would transport matter instantly from one place to another, but I don't know much about physics, can someone flesh it out for me"

       

  • Instead of trying to figure out how to get everyone else implement your ideas, how 'bout you get off your ass and start doing it yourself?
    Society does not exist to jump when you say frog.
    By asking the question you're just telling us you're a manipulative narcissist.

  • He did a bang up job implementing the Winklevii's idea a few years ago. Also, there's some dissatisfaction with how he's doing his current job, so he might be looking for a new project.

  • You don't make a viral hit by saying "I want to make a viral hit, how do I do it?" You get started, release, provide details, show your enthusiasm by obviously putting more time into it, answer stupid questions over and over until someone starts helping, and you just keep it up. That would take all of 30 minutes to get rolling on Github.

    You provided ZERO details in your ask-slashdot! Literally none! So all signs currently point to you perhaps being unwilling to give up enough control to benefit from oth

Slashdot Top Deals

"They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary saftey deserve neither liberty not saftey." -- Benjamin Franklin, 1759

Close