Ask Slashdot: Do We Need a New Word For Hacking?

goombah99 writes: Hacking and Hackers get a bum rap. Headline scream "Every Nitendo switch can be hacked." But that's good right? Just like farmers hacking their tractors or someone re-purposing a talking teddy bear. On the other hand, remote hacking a Intel processor backdoor or looting medical data base, that are also described as hacking, are ill-motivated. It seems like we need words with different connotations for hacking. One for things you should definitely do, like program an Arduino or teddy bear. One for things that are pernicious. And finally one for things that are disputably good/bad such as hacking DRM protected appliances you own. What viral sounds terms and their nuances would you suggest? Editor's note: We suggest reading this New Yorker piece "A Short History of 'Hack'", and watching this Defcon talk by veteran journalist Steven Levy on the creativeness and chutzpah of the early hackers.
Good start, but too many syllables.
Not to mention word order, it's ok to prick your finger on YouTube and get a million hits, but don't finger your prick or you'll be banned.
As with most question titles: NO (Score:5, Insightful)
What you're asking for is not a new word, but for the public to understand a nuance of something they don't frankly give a shit about. A new word is just as likely to be misunderstood/misused by I-can't-be-arsed-to-report-precisely journalists and bloggers, and far more likely to actually ADD confusion.
Face it: words like 'hack' 'drone' and 'troll' have vanished into the collective linguistics of the culture; we're no longer able to recover them and insist they still have the specificity of meaning they used to carry when used by insiders in the tech culture.
We already had a word for what 'hack' means these days - "crack", but because the aforementioned lack of giving a fuck, the good connotations of the word 'hack' got lost, and it basically became synonymous with 'crack.'
There's certainly times when there's overlap or ambiguity, but in general the people hacking databases and the people hacking together cool arduino projects are fundamentally different groups and I think the public does care about that.
However, I do agree that there's no point trying to reclaim "hacker", the public has defined it their own way and we're not going to get them to redefine it. But we can certainly figure out something else to call the non-malicious hobbyists who are doing cool stuff.
I suggest the absolutely, 100%, brand new, just thought of, totally original word: cracking.
It's taken. Cracker groups have been successfully cracking software for decades.
It's taken. Cracker groups have been successfully cracking software for decades.
That's the biggest whoosh I've seen in a decade.
Which just goes to show that there is still much work to be done to promote diversity in the field software development.
A new world will NOT solve the problem. The media will just hijack it like they have in the past:
i.e.
* Piracy = practice of attacking and robbing ships at sea --> illegal copying of numbers
* Hacking = implementing a quick fix or investing systems for curiosity's sake --> digital breaking and entering
Kludging (Score:1)
A kludge is a solution that works, even if it's inelegant. Seems close enough to me.
what about saying renting = landlord needs fix it (Score:3)
what about saying renting = landlord needs to fix it that there own cost. If john deer wants to clam that you are renting the software then they need to fix it for free.
I thought Deere just lost that case, and an exception to the DCMA to fix farm equipment was law (or regulation, or whatever). Cannot find the results online (easily) though, so maybe someone will find it and link?
Crackers and Makers (Score:2)
We already kindof do. We have cracker for the bad hacker and maker for the good hacker. Makerspaces use the term maker. We have cracking for bad hacking but I've never seem "making" used for good hacking. We also have the word tinkerers. Many places still use the term hackerspace but many more use the more politically correct makerspace to distance themselves from the bad connotations of hacking.
"Tinkerers" would be my choice (unless there's a better one) - a lot harder to hijack the meaning - comes off as harmless and fun and hobbyist.
The problem with "hacker" is that it didn't have a well-established widespread meaning before it entered the broader public consciousness which allowed (as if often the case) uninformed, ignorant journalists to pollute it's meaning and changie it. Tinkerer has a well-established widesporead meaning and so is more resillient to clueless journalists faulty/inaccurate
Back in the heady days of Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and the space race, as a non-English-native speaker, I was fascinated how the lexicon smartly evolved to include succinct, precise and short nomeclature of every part, procedure or metodology of the new evolving technology. Lexical engineering at its best, if you will. In that spirit, maybe it is the time and the place to do the same with these new and growing computer actions. But beware of going overboard and overburdening the language with a clog of sense
Language is supposed to aid in communicating, not segment the population into elites.
For some reason I really like this line. Thanks!~
What good did EVER result from inventing new words? Just think of all the politically correct bullshit circulating. You used to call people with dark skin something I can't even write here anymore. Then colored. Then it was Afro Americans. Then black. Then
... whatever, I don't keep up with the PC bullshit. And what exactly did it change for them? Zip, nada, zilch, not even nothing.
And now the racists use those "PC words" to make fun of the whole politically correctness and mock it. You think it would be an
Shakespeare was better able to write effectively, Orwell constructed a new vocabulary that's very handy for succinctly describing distopian forces, and Tolkein and Gygax described a whole suite of fantasy tropes. New technical words ("smartphone") work well, and even those that are invented to describe subsets are useful ("phablet", "netbook"). As long as the subset is referred to frequently enough, it's worthwhile.
IMO, the word "hack" is a lot like the word "shoot". The target is what matters, not the verb. Shoot a Nazi? Get a medal. Shoot up a school? Lethal injection.
Context is what matters.
Hint: The "Hackers and hacking is a good thing, don't let those nasty crackers tarnish our name!" camp lost.
Software developer (Score:1)
Let's see the media try to hijack that.
Hacking and Hackers get a bum rap. Headline scream "Every Nitendo switch can be hacked." But that's good right? Just like farmers hacking their tractors or someone re-purposing a talking teddy bear. On the other hand, remote hacking a Intel processor backdoor or looting medical data base, that are also described as hacking, are ill-motivated.
This conflates the activity with the motivation. Inappropriately in my opinion. All the activities described above are "hacking" because both are a form of tinkering with a piece of technology to do something. The motivation behind such activities is irrelevant to what it is. We already have separate words for the motivations which are perfectly adequate. We don't need a single word to describe the activity and the motivation or if you get such a word you'll need at least two of them and probably more.
You can accept this, or you can keep holding on to an older definition that the vast majority will never know the history of and not accept.
Frakken Phrackers.
There are those who do not like having hackers not under their control; it's been very convenient for them that the word has acquired negative connotations. It seems likely that any new word invented would acquire similar connotations if it became popular.
