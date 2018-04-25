Slashdot Asks: How Do You Like the New Gmail UI? (vortex.com) 74
Earlier today, Google pushed out the biggest revamp of Gmail in years. In addition to a new material design look, there are quick links to other Google services, such as Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, as well as a new "confidential mode" designed to protect users against certain attacks by having the email(s) automatically expire at a time of the sender's choosing. Long-time Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein shares their initial impressions of Google's new Gmail UI: Google launched general access to their first significant Gmail user interface (UI) redesign in many years today. It's rolling out gradually -- when it hits your account you'll see a "Try the new Gmail" choice under the settings ("gear") icon on the upper right of the page (you can also revert to the "classic" interface for now, via the same menu). But you probably won't need to revert. Google clearly didn't want to screw up Gmail, and my initial impression is that they've succeeded by avoiding radical changes in the UI. I'll bet that some casual Gmail users might not even immediately notice the differences.
The new Gmail UI is what we could call a "minimally disruptive" redesign of the now "classic" version. The overall design is not altered in major respects. So far I haven't found any notable missing features, options, or settings. My impression is that the back end systems serving Gmail are largely unchanged. Additionally, there are a number of new features (some of which are familiar in design from Google's "Inbox" email interface) that are now surfaced for the new Gmail. Crucially, overall readability and usability (including contrast, font choices, UI selection elements, etc.) seem so close to classic Gmail (at least in my limited testing so far) as to make any differences essentially inconsequential. And it's still possible to select a dark theme from settings if you wish, which results in even higher contrast. Have you tried the new Gmail? If so, how do you like the new interface?
The new Gmail UI is what we could call a "minimally disruptive" redesign of the now "classic" version. The overall design is not altered in major respects. So far I haven't found any notable missing features, options, or settings. My impression is that the back end systems serving Gmail are largely unchanged. Additionally, there are a number of new features (some of which are familiar in design from Google's "Inbox" email interface) that are now surfaced for the new Gmail. Crucially, overall readability and usability (including contrast, font choices, UI selection elements, etc.) seem so close to classic Gmail (at least in my limited testing so far) as to make any differences essentially inconsequential. And it's still possible to select a dark theme from settings if you wish, which results in even higher contrast. Have you tried the new Gmail? If so, how do you like the new interface?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not plural in this case.
Their is a gender-neutral pronoun, singular.
Not going into the politics of it, I'm just a writer.
Re: (Score:1)
Not seeing the new UI since I have stopped using gmail long ago due to the draconian and pervasive privacy invasions. I'm honestly surprised that a UI change at gmail is even news.
'HTML' mode. (Score:3)
'Basic HTML' mode still works for me.. So I'm happy with the UI..
:)
Re: (Score:2)
similar (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I think there is some unsend magiks and "cannot print/forward this email" data privacy feature, probably primarily for enterprise/business/premium users
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
not understanding that if the recipient is not under Google's control, the "confidentiality" features are useless
or if the recipient uses the only usable Gmail UI (ie, IMAP)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually no, the "confidentiality" feature works regardless of recipient's email address. The recipient simply gets a link that opens in a browser to a site that Google has control over. This does force the recipient to create a Google account, of course, but it need not be a gmail account. And how they expect to prevent the end user from printing out the screen I don't know! If the recipient does use gmail and the gmail web interface then this "feature" is integrated into Gmail.
Re: (Score:2)
This sort of security measure isn't any more absolute than a lock on your front door. I think it mostly just protects against clueless users who accidentally forwards sensitive documents to the entire company instead of the intended recipients. And a real benefit is to provide evidence that anyone who breaches confidentiality has obviously done so deliberately. You can't really "accidentally" take a screenshot and then forward it to others.
Re: (Score:3)
I was thinking the exact same thing. Then I saw screenshots of what the new UI looks like and mine doesn't look like that. Maybe I'm still using an older version of it.
Re: (Score:3)
Figured it out. I had to "Try the new Gmail". They didn't automatically force me to use the new UI, that's how it's done folks. I can't decide if I like the new or old better. I have to try it out for a few weeks to get past the change before I can make a true assessment. My criteria is pretty basic. If I get pissed off for any reason then the new UI sucks and I'll switch back to the old.
Re: (Score:2)
> I'm not sure I'd have even noticed the change
I posted screenshots and descriptions [slashdot.org] of what has changed. To the untrained eye changes would probably seem subtle -- but the changes stick out like a sore thumb to me.
> Why is this slight graphics refresh a news story?
Reasons.
I haven't notice any change at all (Score:1)
Maybe because I wipe out years ago any "tab" other than "mail" and used "compact" view always.
My gmail is exactly the same as always. No visual change at all.
New UI is crap (Score:5, Funny)
Almost instantly reverted. The new UI wastes so much screen space -- and I'm running in compact mode (in both Classicy and New modes)
* Tabs (Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, Forums) no longer have a vertical line separating them. You HAVE to mouse over them to see where each button ends.
* The left column of Inbox, Important, Sent Mail, etc. is wider.
* The 2nd column which showed the Senders and the number of emails in a thread no longer shows (#) but just the # number by itself.
* The middle columns are now less wide
* A new right column which shows vertical icons of Calendar, Keep, Tasks now wastes space
* The number of lines in the Inbox is now less due to the spacing between threads being increased.
Lauren Weinstein is a corporate shill who thinks ad blockers are unethical [google.com]
:
Why are the new UI designs allowed ? :-( (Score:4, Insightful)
We have monochrome designs where we previously had full colour designs (Android, etc) with all the associated loss of valuable information.
We have flat designs where we can't see what's clickable.
We have thinner fonts and lines which are harder to read unless you have perfect vision.
Why isn't there massive pushback from all these changes which reduce usability instead of enhancing it ?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Because modern UI design is a crypto-fascist plot. Think about it. Have you ever met a UI designer? No one has. They don't exist.
UI tweaks are a control mechanism. The NSA, working with MI6 and former KGB expats, have infiltrated Silicon Valley. Internet is the new mass media. Control the internet population and you control the world.
These UI changes are part of a long game to degrade people's
Re:Why are the new UI designs allowed ? :-( (Score:4, Insightful)
You forgot:
We now have light gray on white visual elements, because high contrast, easy to spot UI elements are so gauche.
We have mystery meat navigation elements (text doesn't show up until you mouse over), because even though designers 15 years ago figured out that was bad, a new generation apparently has to relearn the same lessons.
Sigh... Generally speaking, the new UI looks prettier and more professional / polished (the old UI was admittedly ugly), but it actually looks slightly less usable to me. It's a shame we can't get both.
I POP it (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
So i can careless, i POP all my email to Thunderbird until i cant. then will create my own email server but as long as i can POP it im happy.
I think you mean "I couldn't care less".
:-)
I wouldn't know. (Score:5, Informative)
I use an IMAP client to read my Gmail
Re: (Score:1)
Same here, IMAP via Thunderbird client on my PC or app on the phone.
Just tried to log in to the website and it wil not let without my phone to authenticate! WTF, I never set up 2 factor authentication for mail!
if i need my phone to allow me to open a website, i might as well just us the gmail app on the phone !
What? (Score:5, Interesting)
Visual differences comparing Classic and New (Score:5, Informative)
Since the bloody article can't even show the visual differences here are screenshots comparing the old and new:
* The left column/sidebar of Inbox, Important, Sent Mail, etc. is wider. Number of unread are now in their own sub-column instead of immediately after the Folder name.
Old left Sidebar [postimg.cc]
New left Sidebar [postimg.cc]
* Tabs (Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, Forums) no longer have a vertical line separating them. You HAVE to mouse over them to see where each button ends.
Old Tabs [postimg.cc]
New Tabs [postimg.cc]
* The 2nd column which showed the Senders and the number of emails in a thread no longer shows (#) but just the # number by itself making this harder to read.
Old senders [postimg.cc]
New senders [postimg.cc]
The Topic column is less wide, meaning you can't see entire short emails now.
Old subject [postimg.cc]
New subject [postimg.cc]
Do. Not. Want.
--
"Get off my LAN." -- Grumpy old programmer
Re: (Score:2)
Excellent post - these are the EXACT reasons I reverted to the old version.
Web consoles suck (Score:2)
How to activate the new UI (Score:3)
Here are step-by-step instructions to try out the new UI:
1. Click on Gear top right [postimg.cc]
2. Click on the first menu choice [postimg.cc] Try the new Gmail
If you don't see "Try the new Gmail" menu choice -- it hasn't been rolled out to your account (yet).
3. Select the layout [postimg.cc] Default, Comfortable, Compact
Don't worry if you picked the wrong choice. You can click on gear icon in the top right and the non-descript Display density to choose between the three.
Thankfully we can Go back to classic Gmail for now -- until Google rams it down our throats, whether we want it or not.
Love the calendar but not the tooltips (Score:1)
I think it's great having the option to always have the calendar up within the Gmail screen. It's something I've wanted for a long time.
The one really annoying piece for me is that the main window tooltips stay up too long (like the Refresh button). If you hover over an icon too long and move the cursor away, the tooltip stays up for over a second. Sounds short but it's way too long. The tooltips for the icons on the right side are timed correctly though.
I use the compact option with a dark theme so I don't
Haven't noticed (Score:2)
Dont fret. Its like Pittsburgh weather. (Score:2)
Lauren Weinstein is on the Google payroll (Score:2)
I've no evidence for this, but the way he keeps defending big-G in the wake of all the privacy problems we've seen and continue to feel, he's been touting them as being stellar about privacy and that they would never, and bla.
Maybe it's true that unlike Facebook, Google doesn't sell your data. But the main reason for that is that they want to monetise you all by themselves. Also, nothing would stop them from doing so tomorrow.
Gmail innovations here or there, your best bet is to get rid of Google and Faceboo
Apps accounts? (Score:2)
It doesn't seem to be pushed to apps accounts / G Suite unfortunately.
OK... But (Score:2)
Last time Google pulled this shit with G+ (Score:2)
...I abandoned G+ never to go back. I used G+ until it allowed me to use the old interface. G+ would revert back to the new, flat version every once in a while in spite of me going back to the classic version. One day I could not go back to the classic version, and that's when G+ lost a user.
I don't mind doing the same with the Gmail web interface. It's harder to abandon the e-mail system, but it is not difficult to abandon the WEB UI.
don't see any changes (Score:2)