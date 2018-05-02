Ask Slashdot: What Should I Study? 99
A fellow Slashdot reader is seeking advice on a new field of study: After many years at the same company, I'm now thinking of a change. At my current place of work, I have worked on many different projects, from server side development, to UI development, and most recently, a lot of data science work. If I were to rate myself, I consider myself to be a good developer, thorough, conscientious and always willing to learn new things. Even my recent foray into data science (though not entirely new, since my graduate studies specialized in machine learning) has had reasonable success, and ideally, I'd really like to continue working in this space.
But, I'm starting to feel in a rut and I'm looking for a change. And looking outside my company, I'm not sure how to begin. Should I hit the books again? Should I focus on any specific technologies? I haven't particularly kept up with new technology -- after working for so long, I tend to think of that as something I can learn, when I need to. Any advice on how I should go about preparing for interviews? I'm quite willing to put in a few months of work into prep, so all suggestions are welcome!
Why does it matter?
Stop being an ageist prick.
They mentioned "after many years at the same company" and "since my graduate studies", so you can probably set a lower bound just from those hints.
If you're tired of data science already, jump on the AI bandwagon!
I would have to agree, if you have an interest in big data (data science is the gateway to big data analytics), then by all means, pursue it. You're already ahead of the curve by quite a bit.
If you want something outside your comfort zone, but close enough to your experience to be very interesting, I would suggest playing with a Raspi, especially the hardware end of things. Understanding RS232/RS485, I2C and/or SPI communications can be very rewarding work, both intellectually speaking and financially. Embe
Phrenology and Astrology (Score:2)
Historically Phrenology has been a more reliable source of income than AI skills. AI comes and goes in popularity. Phrenology and Astrology are forever.
Business Administration or MBA (Score:1)
They also have MBIT if you want to stay in IT.
Money is the root of all Google.
No, it's a version of Tay that got into the wild.
FP (Score:2)
If you haven't delved into it, try learning more about functional programming. In my experience, most devs haven't really built anything using FP, and it can be illuminating. react.js is a pretty good example of a system that works well with FP.
... yet very little has actually been built using it. That indicates to me that it is just hype. Programming with "pure" functions sounds nice in theory, but the real world has "state", and you don't get far by pretending that it doesn't.
Huh? In functional programming, state is passed in the arguments to the functions.
Seems like you don't really understand FP.
Which means it doesn't scale. At all. Please show me a device driver written in FP. A backtracking parser? A deep-learning engine? Are you going to pass around 200MB tensors with every function call?
Seems like you don't really understand FP.
If you understand it so well, show us your useful applications.
Functional programming was invented by mathematicians who want chicks to think they earn as much money as real coders.
Programming with pure functions is a great idea that reduces bugs.
Functional programming makes sense for simple things that are inherently stateless. Sqrt(), sin() and cos() have been "pure" functions for as long as there have been compilers. But it does not make sense for things that are inherently stateful, which happens in almost any useful application.
I do it even when I am using oop.
So does everyone else. Many oop apps use simple stateless functions. But if you are actually passing around objects by-value by shoving them onto the call stack, you are taking it way too far.
It is not good in all situations of course, so it is a case of using the right tool for the job.
The whole point of funct
Gee, I wonder why that is?
What is your goal? (Score:1)
Re: What is your goal? (Score:1)
I'm in a similar situation to OP and for myself, the reason is because most employers expect you to be able to hit the ground running day 1. If you want to transfer you better find your exact position somewhere else or you have to start adapting to whatever specific tools, technologies and approaches you want to get into. A bit ridiculous but hey that's the landscape these days.
Complete change of pace may be required. (Score:1)
Become a plumber.
Well, that's removing one of the middle men at least -- perhaps try proctology ?
What do you find interesting? (Score:1)
Studying things that other people want you to sounds like a recipe for boredom.
Become a Renaissance Person (Score:2)
This is what I'd do if I were in my 30s even.
Look at the opportunity out there and become skilled at something completely different. There's a crapload to be made in many skilled trades now that Baby Boomers are retiring out. Some trades like plumbing and electrician can't find enough people, and the opportunity to become very successful is wide open. Be a long time before robots take the job of a plumber, electrician and other skilled laborer.
It is also painfully difficult to break into either of those trades from the outside. Most places require you to be licensed to practice, and even if they don't, no insurance will touch you if you don't have the requisite certifications and/or licenses.
If that doesn't sound too bad, look at what is required to get those credentials. Almost all accreditation programs and licensing rules require you to have at least a year or two as an apprentice under a master. The problem with that, is that there is absolu
It really depends on where you are. In a lot of places, the trades are absolutely starved for people, and will readly accept anyone who is willing to put in the effort to actually work hard and learn the trade.
If you're interested in electrical, always a good idea to contact your local IBEW branch, many of them will have all the information you need to get into the trade, and get better wages/benefits than you would otherwise.
10 years ago, I asked at the local IBEW about it. I already have a degree that would allow me to skip half of the requisite experience to get my license, and I know what I am doing thanks to a family history (Grandfather was a lineman for a utility in California before he retired). Because I would be coming in at low seniority, I could expect two years of hit and miss work (maybe one week a month of paid work, and when they call I must show up or get dropped). After that, they said once I got a permanent po
AI/Networking/Security/Law (Score:3)
AI is really growing an high paid, but you need a Phd to grab a top salary in AI. If you have that, you can start at the same wages (or more) of a neurosurgeon.
If I were 21 today and starting over... seriously.. I would spend 4 years in the military. Get out and get a job as a fire fighter. They start out here at $80K. Some work 10 days on, 20 days off..(those 10 days you live in the house). Retire at 53 or 54 with a full pension and health care and spend the next 30-40 years fishing, hunting, playing with grand kids, traveling... what ever.
Re: (Score:3)
What's the question? (Score:4, Insightful)
Slow news day? (Score:2)
I thought I accidentally went to Reddit.
Girls and drinking (Score:2)
Girls and drinking. Or boys and weed if that's legal. Or just social customs on websites or people.
Clarification from the original poster (Score:1)
Just go try it. Failing is how you learn to succeed. If you're nervous about a few interviews, go interview at a few places you don't want to work for practice. You'll figure it out, just takes some practice learning to talk the talk.
If that's the best you can do when asking a question I'd suggest you try to work your way up to ditch digger or road-sweeper.
I don't even hire people I have to interview. I sometimes have lunch with someone that's recomme
Actual data scientist here. Want to up your game? Learn the rarest skill among those who bill themselves as data scientists: statistics. Not R, not SPSS, for ghu's sake not SAS. Pencil and paper statistics. It's incredible how many people in data science simply cannot reason statistically, or solve elementary problems without software.
As long as you remain task oriented (Score:2)
You're gonna stay stuck doing tasks and getting bored.
If you can, find a principal you like/admire/challenges you.
Derp (Score:2)
That's partially crap advice by Mike Rowe.
The secret to happiness is to remove false expectations
Yes, some people absolutely SUCK at what they love. The deluded ones are the ones who definitely SHOULD follow Mike's advice. They suck and always will, and no amount of talent will save them.
The problem Mike is painting everyone with the same brush. That does NOT imply that they will NEVER get better.
When I first started programming I sucked -- like every other fucking newbie -- because that's what a beginner
AWS Cert (Score:2)
Get an AWS Cert, best study material is Udemy A Cloud Guru (Ryan Kroonenburg) [udemy.com]. I spent a few weeks on it, and passed my AWS cert, plus have a great introductory understanding of AWS cloud.
Innovation (Score:3)
I have worked on many different projects [...] I tend to think of that as something I can learn, when I need to.
Sounds like you're a bit of a generalist with the will and ability to dive into a specialism when needed. If you really feel you need to "pick a side" and specialize, then all advice I can offer is: find something you love doing and specialize in that. But if you enjoy the learning process itself, the experimenting and ground-breaking work with new tech, then maybe you can find a job working in an innovation team.
Innovation is a bit of a buzzword, but there is plenty of legit innovation work out there. Innovation teams often offer a chance to learn new tech or new ways of doing things, and require a lot of flexibility from their team members. Perhaps that will suit you... I've been involved in innovation for 20 years or so, and I not only enjoy the great variety of technologies I have to deal with, but also the fact that I often get to wear many different hats: from project manager, team lead, architect, to coder and business analyst. Sometimes you'll be a one man team, sometimes the team will need someone to write a couple of tests for tomorrow's experiment or prepare a short presentation for a visiting VC, and yes I am sticking up my hand to volunteer. If you think that doing something yourself is often faster than getting others to do it for you, and if you can actually deliver results that way, then innovation might be something for you.
Positions in innovative work are few and far between and are often sought after, so you need to position yourself well for that when preparing your CV. Your background in data science and your machine learning study will help, since those fields are currently firmly hanging ten at the top of the hype cycle. But also emphasize your versatility as it's a key quality in such roles: show that you have experience in adapting to circumstances, and in diving in when the project calls for it.
Art. (No joke) (Score:4, Interesting)
Study art. Better yet: *Train* for an art.
Seriously. Is there an art (performing art in particular) where you say "OMG that is so awesome, I wish I could do that."? Study/train that. Obviously there are limits. If you're in a wheelchair doing ballet won't work. But perhaps music, singing, acting is something that would be an interesting challenge. I have a diploma in performing arts and even though I've never done anything remotely like that in the last 2 decades (except being quite good at social dancing (Argentine Tango)), the experience was like nothing else. It does help me do presentations, that's obvious, but I've also learned about styles and aesthetics, art history and how to move gracefully. It helps me with GUI design and understanding emotional aspects of the user experience.
Imagine getting a Chello and learning that. Your horizon will expand into a universe you couldn't dream of knowing doing IT/Software every day for the rest of your life. You probably have IT pretty much down and getting into some newfangled technology or PL is a walk in the park once you've got a broader perspective on life in general.
Art most likely won't earn you big bucks but from what I get that's not what you need right now anyway. Note that fine art is closer to programming as an art than performing arts, so I strongly suggest performing arts, but perhaps you do want to get into drawing or painting or illustraiont or - an intersection with IT - 3D/VR and stuff - then fine art might be a neat alternative.
But generally rest asured, if you move away from IT and into an art, your life in general will improve for the better. Especially with your life right now having you struggling for sense and meaning. If only art becomes an enriching addition to your life as an IT expert right now, that will spill over into your IT career and have measurable positive effects. Promise.
My 2 cents.
Computer Aided Productivity/Living Might Be Cool (Score:2)
Those who can't do... (Score:3)
teach.
There are only 2 real answers: (Score:4, Informative)
* Do what interests you, and/or
* Do what pays.
Next question.
AI, ML, automation (Score:2)
For long-term job security, either get into AI / machine learning / anything to do with automation, or else something as immune to automation as possible, because those will be the last jobs to go.
It's possible we are in an AI bubble*, so be careful, because in the shorter term you still have to pay the bills.
I would suggest you pick 3 areas that pique your interest and explore them deeper, including asking practitioners. After you know the 3 better, then select 1 to focus on in a formal career sense.
By the way, genetics/data-biology seems like it has a bright future: it doesn't smell as bubbly as AI, ye
Something that allows you to teach... (Score:2)
Go back to school, get a master's or Ph D. If you can teach at a university level, the working conditions (hours, ability to have fun, ability to do one's own research, prestige) can't really be beat.
Medical school (even abroad), residency, and working as a physician or researcher is also a nice gig. Consider going abroad and staying -- steady pay from a public system + benefits + ability to help people are good things.
Try Psychology... (Score:1)
... especially the Dunning-Kruger effect.
The cynical yet logical side of me says. (Score:2)
Wilderness survival.
Cabin building.
Water cleansing.
Very Basic engineering / how to use your hands.
Woodworking.
AGRICULTURE.
Animal husbandry.
Basic medicine / biology.
Basic weapons and self defence training.
Sustainable energy generation.
How to build a basic windmill / watermill.
Oh and did I mention
AGRICULTURE?
How near to 40? (Score:1)
Biotechnology (Score:2)
Bioscience. We had digital technology in the 20th Century and we will have Biotechnology in the 21st. You can thank me later.
Plumbing and HVAC (Score:2)
I'd avoid any career in IT or Software Development. Why? Companies 20 years ago viewed IT as a core competency that needed to be developed in house and fostered. Now they view it as something that they can buy or outsource. That's not good if you're starting out and looking to get 40+ years in the industry. Sure, there's always web development jobs but all these bootcamps and schools popping out web developers only plays into the hands of minimal wage growth.
My suggestion, apprentice as a Plumber or HVA