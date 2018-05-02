Ask Slashdot: What Should I Study? 32
A fellow Slashdot reader is seeking advice on a new field of study: After many years at the same company, I'm now thinking of a change. At my current place of work, I have worked on many different projects, from server side development, to UI development, and most recently, a lot of data science work. If I were to rate myself, I consider myself to be a good developer, thorough, conscientious and always willing to learn new things. Even my recent foray into data science (though not entirely new, since my graduate studies specialized in machine learning) has had reasonable success, and ideally, I'd really like to continue working in this space.
But, I'm starting to feel in a rut and I'm looking for a change. And looking outside my company, I'm not sure how to begin. Should I hit the books again? Should I focus on any specific technologies? I haven't particularly kept up with new technology -- after working for so long, I tend to think of that as something I can learn, when I need to. Any advice on how I should go about preparing for interviews? I'm quite willing to put in a few months of work into prep, so all suggestions are welcome!
If you haven't delved into it, try learning more about functional programming. In my experience, most devs haven't really built anything using FP, and it can be illuminating. react.js is a pretty good example of a system that works well with FP.
Become a plumber.
AI is really growing an high paid, but you need a Phd to grab a top salary in AI. If you have that, you can start at the same wages (or more) of a neurosurgeon.
Just go try it. Failing is how you learn to succeed. If you're nervous about a few interviews, go interview at a few places you don't want to work for practice. You'll figure it out, just takes some practice learning to talk the talk.
If that's the best you can do when asking a question I'd suggest you try to work your way up to ditch digger or road-sweeper.
You're gonna stay stuck doing tasks and getting bored.
If you can, find a principal you like/admire/challenges you.
Get an AWS Cert, best study material is Udemy A Cloud Guru (Ryan Kroonenburg) [udemy.com]. I spent a few weeks on it, and passed my AWS cert, plus have a great introductory understanding of AWS cloud.
I have worked on many different projects [...] I tend to think of that as something I can learn, when I need to.
Sounds like you're a bit of a generalist with the will and ability to dive into a specialism when needed. If you really feel you need to "pick a side" and specialize, then all advice I can offer is: find something you love doing and specialize in that. But if you enjoy the learning process itself, the experimenting and ground-breaking work with new tech, then maybe you can find a job working in an innovation team.
Innovation is a bit of a buzzword, but there is plenty of legit innovation work out there.
Study art. Better yet: *Train* for an art.
