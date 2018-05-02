Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: What Should I Study? 32

Posted by BeauHD from the new-horizons dept.
A fellow Slashdot reader is seeking advice on a new field of study: After many years at the same company, I'm now thinking of a change. At my current place of work, I have worked on many different projects, from server side development, to UI development, and most recently, a lot of data science work. If I were to rate myself, I consider myself to be a good developer, thorough, conscientious and always willing to learn new things. Even my recent foray into data science (though not entirely new, since my graduate studies specialized in machine learning) has had reasonable success, and ideally, I'd really like to continue working in this space.

But, I'm starting to feel in a rut and I'm looking for a change. And looking outside my company, I'm not sure how to begin. Should I hit the books again? Should I focus on any specific technologies? I haven't particularly kept up with new technology -- after working for so long, I tend to think of that as something I can learn, when I need to. Any advice on how I should go about preparing for interviews? I'm quite willing to put in a few months of work into prep, so all suggestions are welcome!

  • They also have MBIT if you want to stay in IT.

    Money is the root of all Google.

  • FP (Score:2)

    by reanjr ( 588767 )

    If you haven't delved into it, try learning more about functional programming. In my experience, most devs haven't really built anything using FP, and it can be illuminating. react.js is a pretty good example of a system that works well with FP.

  • Why do you want to study a new field? What are your expectations from it, your goals?

  • Complete change of pace may be required. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Become a plumber.

  • Look at the opportunity out there and become skilled at something completely different. There's a crapload to be made in many skilled trades now that Baby Boomers are retiring out. Some trades like plumbing and electrician can't find enough people, and the opportunity to become very successful is wide open. Be a long time before robots take the job of a plummer, electrician and other skilled laborer.

    This is what I'd do if I were in my 30s even.
  • I'm in Seattle area... People with Cisco CNE's, Security CISSP's are constantly getting poached. Good security people bring $200k-$1M salaries out here. Network engineers make in the $100K range (as do programmers out here).
    AI is really growing an high paid, but you need a Phd to grab a top salary in AI. If you have that, you can start at the same wages (or more) of a neurosurgeon.
    If I were 21 today and starting over... seriously.. I would spend 4 years in the military. Get out and get a job as a fi
  • This is a terrible submission. What the hell kind of question is "what should I study" with zero context? How fucking arbitrary is this?

    • I thought I accidentally went to Reddit.

    • Agreed. The answer is "whatever makes you most happy" which could be "what will make me the most money" for some and "will get me to travel the most" for others and "give me lots of social interaction" for others and "let me get my elbows-deep in pig shit" for others. It's anybody's guess what will float this guys boat.

  • You're gonna stay stuck doing tasks and getting bored.

    If you can, find a principal you like/admire/challenges you.

  • Get an AWS Cert, best study material is Udemy A Cloud Guru (Ryan Kroonenburg) [udemy.com]. I spent a few weeks on it, and passed my AWS cert, plus have a great introductory understanding of AWS cloud.

  • I have worked on many different projects [...] I tend to think of that as something I can learn, when I need to.

    Sounds like you're a bit of a generalist with the will and ability to dive into a specialism when needed. If you really feel you need to "pick a side" and specialize, then all advice I can offer is: find something you love doing and specialize in that. But if you enjoy the learning process itself, the experimenting and ground-breaking work with new tech, then maybe you can find a job working in an innovation team.

    Innovation is a bit of a buzzword, but there is plenty of legit innovation work out there.

  • Study art. Better yet: *Train* for an art.

    Seriously. Is there an art (performing art in particular) where you say "OMG that is so awesome, I wish I could do that."? Study/train that. Obviously there are limits. If you're in a wheelchair doing ballet won't work. But perhaps music, singing, acting is something that would be an interesting challenge. I have a diploma in performing arts and even though I've never done anything remotely like that in the last 2 decades (except being quite good at social dancing (

