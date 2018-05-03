Ask Slashdot: Any Idiosyncrasies of the New Windows 10 April 2018 Update? 81
shanen wants to know if anyone else has noticed any idiosyncrasies of the new Windows 10 April 2018 update, which was released on April 30th (global rollout on May 8): Only two machines so far [are running the new version of Windows 10], but I already noticed a few peculiarities. Do you have any to share? Here are mine so far:
1. Microsoft prefers tightly linking the machine to a Microsoft account, for example via Outlook.com. If you have a machine that is not linked that way, the antivirus software will now attempt to force a link to a Microsoft account. And what is that new PIN supposed to be about?
2. Accessing a gateway on the wrong private network can produce a hard freeze, forcing a hard reset from the power down state. Possibly a serious security vulnerability to the point where I'm not sure I should share the details in public.
Anything you've noticed about the new Windows 10? (Now I have to get back to dealing with the new OS X update and the latest Ubuntu...) Some of the new features include the ability to resume past activities in timeline, a file sharing feature with nearby devices, a rebuilt Game Bar with a new Fluent design UI, and a diagnostic data viewing tool in the Security and Privacy section. If you want to get the update before the global rollout, you can do so via Check for Updates under Windows Update.
Review the minidump files to find the offending driver or subsystem that's causing it. For an easy to view breakdown, you can use NirSoft's BlueScreenView [nirsoft.net]
Had a drive letter assigned to one of the system partitions and received notifications that the drive was almost out of space. I removed the drive letter using diskpart.
Upgraded 2 days ago, no issues yet.
Uninstall the CheckPoint VPN client first if you have it installed.
During the upgrade process, it took an exceedingly long time than normal for a system with an i7 and NVMe drive (about an hour). Turns out that after it booted up, my entire TCP/IP stack wasn't working with any of my NICs. (Yellow bang next to all of them in device manager). The issue was te CheckPoint VPN client. Only until after I uninstalled it and rebooted did the issue clear up.
As for the long installation time, it was timing out attempting to communicate online at which point it was never going to.
First off my Dell notebook went flawless upgrading and surprisingly fast with SSD. Only noticeable issue was possibly Chrome browser hanging sometimes with some sites. My wife's HP notebook had a more significantly long upgrade taking over two hours to download and upgrade. But her's runs way more apps and has significantly more files besides having a slow (5400) spin drive. The other issue is of course the upgrade reverts some defaults back to Microsoft products. Like PDF viewer which I set to Chrome and it defaulted back to Edge. This is a typical and expected complaint of upgrading and it appears Microsoft has still not learned to respect the users choice of defaults. Otherwise I don't give a shit about any of the new features, or Edge or anything other then don't break the shit I use!
Thank {deity} for the Windows tool that allows you to selectively disable major "upgrades" like this.
If you have incompatible hardware, why run Windows 10? The primary job of an Operating System is to interact with the Hardware. If Windows 10 can't use it, why use Windows 10? Downgrade to Windows 7 (Or Linux (If Linux supports that hardware)), Replace the old hardware.
Having done software development, I understand we cant keep supporting legacy hardware forever, because that will prevent us getting the new features of the newer hardware. However if you need that hardware you should owe it to yourself t
The hardware is not incompatible with Windows 10 (if it's like the many I've dealt with), but Windows thinks it has a "better" graphics driver than the one you're using. Their "better" driver doesn't work at all. So you can roll back and block that driver. Next semi-annual update of Windows, the exact same driver has a new version number and new timestamp and you go through the whole process all over again.
Granted, this is usually AMD hardware that only works with a Windows 8 driver, but the fact is that
PREVIOUS versions of Windows 10 were compatible with the hardware, and they run great! (Remember how one of Windows 10's pitches was faster startup and leaner running?) That's how I got it installed. But Microsoft drops some device compatibility with each of these unnecessary and unwanted "feature" releases. I really just want the security patches.
"Apps" (not just Store apps, but also win32) have microphone blocked by default. You need to go to "Microphone privacy settings" and turn on "Allow apps to access your microphone." I was able to do this to get a win32 application working, even with all the individual apps under "Choose which apps can access your microphone" set to "Off."
More details here: https://superuser.com/questions/1291985/microphone-not-working-on-windows-10-version-1803-insider-preview
Thank you! That solved my problems with WSJT-X, FLDIGI and Audacity.
Is this the Microsoft Developers Edition? For some reason, it's constantly connected to StackOverflow searching for things like "How I Can bobble sort?" and frantically trying to obtain an H1-B
How many Slashdot users login from Windows? It would be nice to have the stats. Yea, I know, "I have to use it in the office, yada-yada". I also use it in the office for testing purposes (in a VM). But you are not supposed to use your work computer for Slashdot, right?
:) I assume most people here use their own computer or mobile device. It would be nice to have the splits between OS and browsers.
Many companies offer, as an employee retention perk, the privilege to use company equipment for personal web browsing while on break.
Can't you set up a local account and choose not to log in?
Absolutely. It even offers that option during the initial install, and you can flip to a local account anytime you want. Of course if you use anything that's tied to the email address like onedrive, you won't be able to access it directly.
Logitech Setpoint and no more black color option (Score:3)
Logitech Setpoint customizations (such as Universal Scrolling) no longer works in UWP apps. It still works fine in desktop apps such as Internet Explorer but does not work in: Microsoft Edge, or the Office365 version of Office 2016. It worked fine the day before 1803 was installed. Uninstall/reinstall of Setpoint and the Logitech mouse driver does not fix it.
The other thing I noticed is that it is no longer possible to select the color black for your Windows 10 theme color, it forces the color to be gray instead.
That was me.
Is there a way to avoid the update? (Score:2)
I've got a stable system that I like. Other than security updates, I don't want other changes.
I wish MS had stopped at Windows 7. But, you know, money...
Switch to the "Semi-Annual Channel" rather than the "Targetted" one in the Windows Update Advanced settings. If you want a truly stable system you shouldn't be using the Targetted channel. If you don't have this option, upgrade to Windows 10 Pro, you're a tech head on a news for nerds site. Chances are you shouldn't be running the version targetted at common folk anyway.
I wish MS had stopped at Windows 7. But, you know, money...
I stopped MSing at Windows 7. My other machine runs Linux. Even my Win7 machine dual-boots into Linux, for emergencies. Just say no.
I'm doing game development in Unity with Visual Studio integration (it's actually a very nice situation), so I'm stuck with Windows 10.
Oddly enough, the current game was suggested by my 8 year old son, and it involves the latter part of your user name...
His twin sister suggested something with cats, we are working on the design concepts while I code her brother's game.
Why wouldn't it? Checking and ensuring the boot load is exactly as windows expects it to be is a standard part of any OS installation. Running apt-get dist-upgrade will also overwrite grub. The only difference is you're already running it so nothing unexpected occurs
:-)
Hasn't had any effect at all on my Debian boxen, AFAICT.
I do continue to wonder why anyone uses Windows, though. My kids use it for gaming; I get that, sort of.
They don't want to fix the issue, because, since your computer doesn'T work, you will have to buy another one. profit for them.
I have two computers with the new version.
Both of them ask me at every startup to add a faceID and a new code (4 digits code) to replace my password. I didn't find a way to get these nag screen off.
All menu in Chrome are not transparent without text... I manage to update chrome to the last version with the same result.
Displaylink need to be updated, if you use it.
