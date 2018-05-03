Ask Slashdot: Any Idiosyncrasies of the New Windows 10 April 2018 Update? 16
shanen wants to know if anyone else has noticed any idiosyncrasies of the new Windows 10 April 2018 update, which was released on April 30th (global rollout on May 8): Only two machines so far [are running the new version of Windows 10], but I already noticed a few peculiarities. Do you have any to share? Here are mine so far:
1. Microsoft prefers tightly linking the machine to a Microsoft account, for example via Outlook.com. If you have a machine that is not linked that way, the antivirus software will now attempt to force a link to a Microsoft account. And what is that new PIN supposed to be about?
2. Accessing a gateway on the wrong private network can produce a hard freeze, forcing a hard reset from the power down state. Possibly a serious security vulnerability to the point where I'm not sure I should share the details in public.
Anything you've noticed about the new Windows 10? (Now I have to get back to dealing with the new OS X update and the latest Ubuntu...) Some of the new features include the ability to resume past activities in timeline, a file sharing feature with nearby devices, a rebuilt Game Bar with a new Fluent design UI, and a diagnostic data viewing tool in the Security and Privacy section. If you want to get the update before the global rollout, you can do so via Check for Updates under Windows Update.
1. Microsoft prefers tightly linking the machine to a Microsoft account, for example via Outlook.com. If you have a machine that is not linked that way, the antivirus software will now attempt to force a link to a Microsoft account. And what is that new PIN supposed to be about?
2. Accessing a gateway on the wrong private network can produce a hard freeze, forcing a hard reset from the power down state. Possibly a serious security vulnerability to the point where I'm not sure I should share the details in public.
Anything you've noticed about the new Windows 10? (Now I have to get back to dealing with the new OS X update and the latest Ubuntu...) Some of the new features include the ability to resume past activities in timeline, a file sharing feature with nearby devices, a rebuilt Game Bar with a new Fluent design UI, and a diagnostic data viewing tool in the Security and Privacy section. If you want to get the update before the global rollout, you can do so via Check for Updates under Windows Update.
Blue Screen While Upgrading (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
New Drive Letter (Score:1)
Had a drive letter assigned to one of the system partitions and received notifications that the drive was almost out of space. I removed the drive letter using diskpart.
3 new icons (Score:2)
Upgraded 2 days ago, no issues yet.
CheckPoint VPN incompatible (Score:2)
Uninstall the CheckPoint VPN client first if you have it installed.
During the upgrade process, it took an exceedingly long time than normal for a system with an i7 and NVMe drive (about an hour). Turns out that after it booted up, my entire TCP/IP stack wasn't working with any of my NICs. (Yellow bang next to all of them in device manager). The issue was te CheckPoint VPN client. Only until after I uninstalled it and rebooted did the issue clear up.
As for the long installation time, it was timing out attemp
Couple things typical of upgrading (Score:1)
First off my Dell notebook went flawless upgrading and surprisingly fast with SSD. Only noticeable issue was possibly Chrome browser hanging sometimes with some sites. My wife's HP notebook had a more significantly long upgrade taking over two hours to download and upgrade. But her's runs way more apps and has significantly more files besides having a slow (5400) spin drive. The other issue is of course the upgrade reverts some defaults back to Microsoft products. Like PDF viewer which I set to Chrome and i
Still can't detect incompatible hardware (Score:2)
Thank {deity} for the Windows tool that allows you to selectively disable major "upgrades" like this.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have incompatible hardware, why run Windows 10? The primary job of an Operating System is to interact with the Hardware. If Windows 10 can't use it, why use Windows 10? Downgrade to Windows 7 (Or Linux (If Linux supports that hardware)), Replace the old hardware.
Having done software development, I understand we cant keep supporting legacy hardware forever, because that will prevent us getting the new features of the newer hardware. However if you need that hardware you should owe it to yourself t
I noticed (Score:2)