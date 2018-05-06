Ask Slashdot: Is the World Better Or Worse Because of Security Tech? 26
Slashdot reader krisdickie is a developer for embedded devices (and many other systems), and spends a lot of time being proactive about security. This is obviously important, and I don't necessarily see it as a distraction, but rather a complex problem that has some added thrill to being solved. I can't help but wonder though if I (and my team) would have been X times more productive or have come up with some amazing new concept or feature, if we didn't have to deal with implementing security measures.
In a utopian world, where there are no bad actors, we would have likely forfeited many of the systems and ideas that have been put into place to prevent bad things from happening. So my question is -- are we more technically advanced because of the thoughtfulness that has gone into creating these systems?
Or are we just losing precious resources and time dealing with the necessity of protecting ourselves from the perilous few?
Share your own thoughts in the comments. Is the world better or worse off because of our ongoing development of security tech?
What an asinine question.
Of course we're worse off because there are bad people in the world. If everyone was a magical completely altruistic person who did nothing but make the world a better place, the world would be a better place.
This article touches on many of the overall issues, implicit in the "question", as it is.
"It’s time to kill the web"
https://blog.plan99.net/its-ti... [plan99.net]
This is not a one-case-fits-all item.
What kinds of measures specifically are being spoken of? Does it help or hinder end users doing what they wish? Are end users even a consideration or is this solely to keep a stranglehold on the device from a manufacturers perspective?
As with many things there will never be a single answer, what is presented is a set of varying trade-offs whose value will change depending on the desired goals and whose perspective it is desired from.
Necessity is the mother of invention (Score:4, Insightful)
A good example would be the Melissa virus which, IIRC, started out as a proof-of-concept that accidentally got loose.
Not better or worse, but as it should be.
At this point, we re just imitating the Dutch boy quickly plugging holes in the dike while at the same time realizing that we'll run out of fingers long before all of the holes are plugged.
It's not even that. The answer to the question of whether security makes things better or not in general is straightforward: It depends on whether the cost of the security is enough of a nuisance to exceed the projected lifetime benefit. And that largely depends on context. I'll explain by analogy.
I grew up in a small town in West Tennessee. Lots of folks around town routinely left their houses unlocked. It was that kind of town. There were a few thousand people, and everybody knew everybody, or if t
The choice people have to make is if it frees us or enslaves us.
In the 1980s and 1990s, there was a turning point where security was considered something that should be baked into an OS and product, be it an operating system (thus the C2/C3/B1/etc. levels), MAC/DAC controls, security as part of the kernel, and part of a module, and so on.
However, what happened is that companies took the easy route. Windows had no innate security so the whole firewall/castle model of company security was formed, where security was done by the network fabric, and not the endpoints. This
I know that when I first started hacking around with Linux in the mid 1990s that I had an easy time experimenting with networking compared to somebody just trying things out today.
Samba was out and all the security in it, and in Microsoft products that used SMB, were loose and easy to use. NFS was a breeze to use, so you could boot up a machine with an NFS install floppy diskette and put a whole freenix (I like NetBSD) on a system quickly.
A lot of that has changed now. It's even a hassle now just to get t