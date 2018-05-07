Ask Slashdot: Do Citizen Science Platforms Exist? (arstechnica.com) 77
Loren Chorley writes: After reading about a new surge in the trend for citizen science (also known as community science, civic science or networked science), I was intrigued by the idea and wondered if there are websites that do this in a crowd sourced and open sourced manner. I know sites like YouTube allow people to show off their scientific experiments, but they don't facilitate uploading all their data or linking studies together to draw more advanced conclusions, or making methodologies like you'd see in academia straight forward and available through a simple interface. What about rating of experiments for peer review, revisions and refinement, requirement lists, step-by-step instructions for repeatability, ease of access, and simple language for people who don't find academia accessible? Does something like this exist already? Do you, Slashdot, think this is something useful, or that people are interested in? Or would the potential for fraud and misinformation be too great?
Lots of them. (Score:5, Funny)
Search for 'flat earth', 'vaccine autism', 'creation science', 'labor economics', 'sociology' etc etc.
The thing they have in common? The people involved wouldn't know science if it bit them on the ass. Instead they grind axes.
Re: (Score:2)
Search for 'flat earth', 'vaccine autism', 'creation science', 'labor economics', 'sociology' etc etc.
And real scientists, too! (Score:2)
Search for 'flat earth', 'vaccine autism', 'creation science', 'labor economics', 'sociology' etc etc.
The thing they have in common? The people involved wouldn't know science if it bit them on the ass. Instead they grind axes.
And all of the "real science" that encourages citizen participation only has the citizens doing trivial things.
Things like running "Folding@Home", viewing astronomical photographs looking for potentially interesting things, sending in local samples for analysis - things that any high-school kid could do.
Find something in the astronomical photograph and you'll be listed as the discoverer, along with the *real* scientist who did the analysis. Send in a sample and you'll be listed as the contributor, along wit
Re: (Score:2)
St. Louis zoo was passing out vials, asking people to find local samples of algae and send them back to be cultured. They were looking for high-yield cultures that could be used for aquaculture. A fine idea, and interesting for a child, but not actual citizen science.
Science as in real science generally involves a LOT of grunt work.
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately, that is pretty accurate. Science is a pretty complicated thing in that it requires you to understand why the scientific method works and everything else tried so far fails. You usually do that on a concrete subject and often in the context of a PhD. Just reading up on it is not enough, you have to see it work and have to see the alternatives fail to really understand why it is the only way to do things. Yes, that takes several years of working on one or a small set of closely related problems
Re: (Score:2)
"Math" is not the scientific method. It is an result of the application of the scientific method. And it does not apply to reality directly. Some you can apply to reality by use of a translator like Physics, but there is a ton of Math that does actually not apply to physical reality at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: "The second thing "Citizen Scientists" usually fool themselves about is how slow scientific work almost universally is and how little you typically have to show for a lot of work. Hence they often try do do things faster and that universally fails. Because the thing is, if you have a little, incremental, but scientifically sound result, this result will basically stand forever."
It's interesting to watch you guys work yourselves towards the "no, not possible" answer. It seems to me that this conclusion
Re: (Score:2)
The most cynical thing I've ever heard... (Score:3)
Life is like a big long meeting, nothing gets done and nobody's opinion gets changed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Lots of them. (Score:4, Informative)
Search for 'flat earth', 'vaccine autism', 'creation science', 'labor economics', 'sociology' etc etc.
The thing they have in common? The people involved wouldn't know science if it bit them on the ass. Instead they grind axes.
I know this was tagged as "funny", but it's disturbingly close to the truth. At a recent Flat Earth Convention [arstechnica.com] (yes, really) the folks seemed to genuinely believe they were doing legitimate science to "prove" that the earth isn't round. They regard folks who do actual peer-reviewed science as part of some "conspiracy by the elite" and therefore not to be trusted.
Zooniverse (Score:5, Informative)
Check out Zooniverse - https://www.zooniverse.org/ [zooniverse.org] - there's a lot of projects that are helped by citizen science. A nice platform where human powered processing can contribute. I don't think there's the kind of review etc you're asking for, but it does have a very nice interface for building your own project, contributing to others etc.
Re: (Score:1)
The internet has been like this since the day it became publicly accessible. If you think "Fake News" was invented by Russians in 2016, there's a time-traveling Nigerian from 1995 who'd love to sell you some herbal cock enhancers.
Science Gateways (Score:1)
There's a trend in the academic community towards that are known as science gateways. It's not well defined what a science gateway is, but they often integrate computational science tools and infrastructure (HPC, Globus online data transfer, visualization, etc.).
I'm currently working on a project that utilizes one such science gateway platform from Purdue known as HUBzero. It's essentially a CMS tailored towards science (branched from Joomla!). Their FOSS release has virtually no community and a lot of shor
Re: (Score:2)
I would love to see a git-journal where pull requests are reviewed by peers for submission.
Not after "first to file" from America Invents Act (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Generally, science is distributed through trade publications, not patents. The intent is different for the two.
Publications announce new results and discuss the analysis behind them. Whereas patents announce new inventions and defend their utility.
Look, I understand your frustration with the arduous and lengthy process of filing and obtaining a patent. But let's not confuse patents with peer-reviewed scientific papers.
Citizen Science Tahoe (Score:2, Informative)
Here's one active effort:
https://citizensciencetahoe.or... [citizensciencetahoe.org]
They have an app for "citizens" to collect data about water quality at Lake Tahoe. They post the results on the web site.
Re: (Score:2)
Pfizer claims to already be using crowdsourcing to solve long-tail problems, so somewhere between your "absolutely not" and their "yes, we're already doing it" is the right answer. [scaledinnovation.com]
Well, there's HamSci (Score:3)
While it's not general-purpose, there is Ham radio Science Citizen Investigation [hamsci.org], "a platform for the publicity and promotion of projects that are consistent with the following objectives:
Advance scientific research and understanding through amateur radio activities;
Encourage the development of new technologies to support this research; and
Provide educational opportunities for the amateur community and the general public."
If you are looking for a more universal organization, you might look at this organization's means and methods for some ideas.
iNaturalist & eBird (Score:1)
In the same way that there isn't a simple interface to methodologies and projects in academia or science in general, I doubt you'll see one in citizen/community science.
That said, there are some remarkable projects (or umbrella projects) that are purpose-built for the projects they support. Large-scale ones (besides Zooniverse, already mentioned) include:
https://www.inaturalist.org/ [inaturalist.org] — observations of living organisms
https://ebird.org/ [ebird.org] — t
ALL science should be citizen science (Score:2)
With the possible exception for militarily-applicable research, no science should be government-sponsored. At all.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh look you've found a different way of spelling "gubmint is teh ebul".
Re: (Score:3)
Well, we have government-sponsored research to thank for your being able to share that comment with us. Without government-funded science for both peaceful and military purposes you wouldn't have computer to type your comment on, nor an internet or World Wide Web to transmit it over. You not only wouldn't have a smart phone, you wouldn't have a cell phone, or any phone at all for that matter. Or
Re: (Score:2)
Sell your chump list, duh. They're fucking volunteers! Fat of the land.
Don't sell that list too cheap. Those are awsome leeds. I bet I could sell ten percent a carbon credit monthly subscription, and I'm no salespro.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes! Plug (Score:2)
BugGuide.net (Score:1)
The bar is very high (Score:1)
It's an excellent question, Loren (Score:2)
Hi, Loren. I am going through the responses to your thoughtful question, and am sort of imagining your reaction as unimpressed by the answers (please correct me if I am wrong).
The fact of the matter is that we live in a unique time insofar as we have more access to information and wisdom from crowds than ever before. You might imagine that this explosion of resources should have some disruptive effect upon the way that science is done today -- something that mirrors what Amazon did to e-commerce when it c
Citizen Science: Data Collection (Score:2)
environmental monitoring w/ sensors (Score:1)
a common misunderstanding (Score:2)
There's a common misunderstanding that published science is always done by well trained professionals in well outfitted labs. That's not the case.
Most authors on scientific papers are graduate students. These are by definition untrained people new to scientific research. Most paper authors don't have a PhD. Most science labs are stocked with decades out of date equipment. It's pretty trivial to build better equipment on your own with a bit of engineering knowledge and some searching of scientific surplus s
citsci.org (Score:2)
Consider citsci.org [citsci.org].
The link is re looney tunes anti-science. (Score:1)
If not, please clarify.
There are many that use citizens/public/us to look at blood flows in mice brains for Alzheimer research, as well as SETI and protein folding.
Good luck.
protocols (Score:2)
What about rating of experiments for peer review, revisions and refinement, requirement lists, step-by-step instructions for repeatability, ease of access, and simple language for people who don't find academia accessible? Does something like this exist already?
For methods and protocols, there's protocols.io [protocols.io].
Yes... (Score:1)
Public Lab (Score:2)
Public Lab is probably the best known - https://publiclab.org/ [publiclab.org]. Here's how they describe themselves: Public Lab is a community where you can learn how to investigate environmental concerns. Using inexpensive DIY techniques, we seek to change how people see the world in environmental, social, and political terms.
I wrote an article about the DIY science community [economist.com] last year that tells you a bit more about how they and other "community science" outfits got started. (If the site asks you to subscribe just clear
Birding has a long history of citizen science (Score:1)