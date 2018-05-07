Ask Slashdot: Do Citizen Science Platforms Exist?

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Loren Chorley writes: After reading about a new surge in the trend for citizen science (also known as community science, civic science or networked science), I was intrigued by the idea and wondered if there are websites that do this in a crowd sourced and open sourced manner. I know sites like YouTube allow people to show off their scientific experiments, but they don't facilitate uploading all their data or linking studies together to draw more advanced conclusions, or making methodologies like you'd see in academia straight forward and available through a simple interface. What about rating of experiments for peer review, revisions and refinement, requirement lists, step-by-step instructions for repeatability, ease of access, and simple language for people who don't find academia accessible? Does something like this exist already? Do you, Slashdot, think this is something useful, or that people are interested in? Or would the potential for fraud and misinformation be too great?

  • Lots of them. (Score:5, Funny)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @08:10PM (#56570678)

    Search for 'flat earth', 'vaccine autism', 'creation science', 'labor economics', 'sociology' etc etc.

    The thing they have in common? The people involved wouldn't know science if it bit them on the ass. Instead they grind axes.

      ... open job postings at the EPA.

      The thing they have in common? The people involved wouldn't know science if it bit them on the ass. Instead they grind axes.

      And all of the "real science" that encourages citizen participation only has the citizens doing trivial things.

      Things like running "Folding@Home", viewing astronomical photographs looking for potentially interesting things, sending in local samples for analysis - things that any high-school kid could do.

      Find something in the astronomical photograph and you'll be listed as the discoverer, along with the *real* scientist who did the analysis. Send in a sample and you'll be listed as the contributor, along wit

      • St. Louis zoo was passing out vials, asking people to find local samples of algae and send them back to be cultured. They were looking for high-yield cultures that could be used for aquaculture. A fine idea, and interesting for a child, but not actual citizen science.

        Science as in real science generally involves a LOT of grunt work.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Unfortunately, that is pretty accurate. Science is a pretty complicated thing in that it requires you to understand why the scientific method works and everything else tried so far fails. You usually do that on a concrete subject and often in the context of a PhD. Just reading up on it is not enough, you have to see it work and have to see the alternatives fail to really understand why it is the only way to do things. Yes, that takes several years of working on one or a small set of closely related problems

      • Re: "The second thing "Citizen Scientists" usually fool themselves about is how slow scientific work almost universally is and how little you typically have to show for a lot of work. Hence they often try do do things faster and that universally fails. Because the thing is, if you have a little, incremental, but scientifically sound result, this result will basically stand forever."

        It's interesting to watch you guys work yourselves towards the "no, not possible" answer. It seems to me that this conclusion

    • Or use it to get funding for their personal rocket. Whatever.

    • Re:Lots of them. (Score:4, Informative)

      by Jahta ( 1141213 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @08:13AM (#56572902)

      I know this was tagged as "funny", but it's disturbingly close to the truth. At a recent Flat Earth Convention [arstechnica.com] (yes, really) the folks seemed to genuinely believe they were doing legitimate science to "prove" that the earth isn't round. They regard folks who do actual peer-reviewed science as part of some "conspiracy by the elite" and therefore not to be trusted.

  • Zooniverse (Score:5, Informative)

    by bjorniac ( 836863 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @08:14PM (#56570688)

    Check out Zooniverse - https://www.zooniverse.org/ [zooniverse.org] - there's a lot of projects that are helped by citizen science. A nice platform where human powered processing can contribute. I don't think there's the kind of review etc you're asking for, but it does have a very nice interface for building your own project, contributing to others etc.

  • Science Gateways (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There's a trend in the academic community towards that are known as science gateways. It's not well defined what a science gateway is, but they often integrate computational science tools and infrastructure (HPC, Globus online data transfer, visualization, etc.).

    I'm currently working on a project that utilizes one such science gateway platform from Purdue known as HUBzero. It's essentially a CMS tailored towards science (branched from Joomla!). Their FOSS release has virtually no community and a lot of shor

  • Just look (deep) at fusor.net to see what has happened to open science in America. Now if an amateur has a legitimate breakthrough, they can't talk about it openly without paying $30k and waiting 8 years for a patent grant. Otherwise its stolen by a commercial interest in the field. "First to File" is one of the worst things to happen in this country, and I'm saying that as someone with one issued patent and more in the pipeline. Its bad.
    • Actually, "First to File" is doesn't seem to be the problem you think it is at all. "First to Invent" was a problem because it invited fraud. You could find something in the open world, and pre-date your date of invention by up to 364 days from date of filing. Thus, you could claim priority over the open work. Now, the open work is always prior art on an application made after it becomes publicly available.
      • Also, if you actually intend to file a patent, it was never a good idea to make disclosures before filing. Besides putting doubt on whether your invention actually is an invention, the duration during which your patent can effectively be enforced runs from the data of disclosure rather than the date of filing or grant.
    • As soon as you file, you can talk about it though, right?

    • Generally, science is distributed through trade publications, not patents. The intent is different for the two.

      Publications announce new results and discuss the analysis behind them. Whereas patents announce new inventions and defend their utility.

      Look, I understand your frustration with the arduous and lengthy process of filing and obtaining a patent. But let's not confuse patents with peer-reviewed scientific papers.

  • Citizen Science Tahoe (Score:2, Informative)

    by mspohr ( 589790 )

    Here's one active effort:
    https://citizensciencetahoe.or... [citizensciencetahoe.org]

    They have an app for "citizens" to collect data about water quality at Lake Tahoe. They post the results on the web site.

  • Well, there's HamSci (Score:3)

    by dtmos ( 447842 ) * on Monday May 07, 2018 @08:48PM (#56570812)

    While it's not general-purpose, there is Ham radio Science Citizen Investigation [hamsci.org], "a platform for the publicity and promotion of projects that are consistent with the following objectives:

            Advance scientific research and understanding through amateur radio activities;
            Encourage the development of new technologies to support this research; and
            Provide educational opportunities for the amateur community and the general public."

    If you are looking for a more universal organization, you might look at this organization's means and methods for some ideas.

  • In the same way that there isn't a simple interface to methodologies and projects in academia or science in general, I doubt you'll see one in citizen/community science.

    That said, there are some remarkable projects (or umbrella projects) that are purpose-built for the projects they support. Large-scale ones (besides Zooniverse, already mentioned) include:
    https://www.inaturalist.org/ [inaturalist.org] — observations of living organisms
    https://ebird.org/ [ebird.org] — t

  • With the possible exception for militarily-applicable research, no science should be government-sponsored. At all.

    • Oh look you've found a different way of spelling "gubmint is teh ebul".

    • With the possible exception for militarily-applicable research, no science should be government-sponsored. At all.

      Well, we have government-sponsored research to thank for your being able to share that comment with us. Without government-funded science for both peaceful and military purposes you wouldn't have computer to type your comment on, nor an internet or World Wide Web to transmit it over. You not only wouldn't have a smart phone, you wouldn't have a cell phone, or any phone at all for that matter. Or

  • Yes, I like the idea. Please create your website. Hell, I'll even help you if you need it. Also, shameless plug for the Society of Amateur Radio Astronomers [radio-astronomy.org] and Ham Sci [hamsci.org] who are doing stuff you describe.
  • There is https://bugguide.net/ [bugguide.net] which tracks the ecology and distribution of insects. Volunteers submit insect photographs which are identified and categorized and mapped.
  • Citizen science is awesome. Science is one of the few things things that humans have created that creates real hope our species can go far. Science should be as accessible as possible to individuals, whether or not they want to participate in academics or formal research efforts. That being said, I think that that "citizen science" is about viable as "citizen ASIC design". Not much low hanging fruit for an individual in his garage at this point.

  • Hi, Loren. I am going through the responses to your thoughtful question, and am sort of imagining your reaction as unimpressed by the answers (please correct me if I am wrong).

    The fact of the matter is that we live in a unique time insofar as we have more access to information and wisdom from crowds than ever before. You might imagine that this explosion of resources should have some disruptive effect upon the way that science is done today -- something that mirrors what Amazon did to e-commerce when it c

  • There is a lot of good citizen science happens. One such organization is CoCoRaHS [cocorahs.org], where citizens with rain gauges add a lot more resolution to precipitation maps. Think one rainfall report for a town versus several reports all over town. The data has been used in a variety of ways. I find it interesting comparing my daily results with my neighbor 4 blocks away. Most the time there is no difference, but sometimes there is a significant difference.
  • (1) Safecast (unfortunately motivated by disaster, but most environmental monitoring spikes after such events): https://blog.safecast.org/ [safecast.org] . (2) EnviroDIY (water quality and quantity related; believe they are developing data portal): https://www.envirodiy.org/ [envirodiy.org] . (3) Wunderground has citizen network of weather stations. Not completely open, but they (proprietary company) update forecasts more often than gov't agencies due to automated data collection. The first example has been examined by peer-review (

  • There's a common misunderstanding that published science is always done by well trained professionals in well outfitted labs. That's not the case.

    Most authors on scientific papers are graduate students. These are by definition untrained people new to scientific research. Most paper authors don't have a PhD. Most science labs are stocked with decades out of date equipment. It's pretty trivial to build better equipment on your own with a bit of engineering knowledge and some searching of scientific surplus s

  • Consider citsci.org [citsci.org].

  • AKA flat earth nutjob. If that is what you mean, read the article instead of just the headline and you will find several sites of similar more-than-a-bubble-off-center friends to play with.

    If not, please clarify.

    There are many that use citizens/public/us to look at blood flows in mice brains for Alzheimer research, as well as SETI and protein folding.

    Good luck.

  • What about rating of experiments for peer review, revisions and refinement, requirement lists, step-by-step instructions for repeatability, ease of access, and simple language for people who don't find academia accessible? Does something like this exist already?

    For methods and protocols, there's protocols.io [protocols.io].

  • Next year the eVscope hopefully will make it debut. A telescope that will allow regular people to contribute to science. I bought one via kickstarter. https://unistellaroptics.com/ [unistellaroptics.com]

  • Public Lab is probably the best known - https://publiclab.org/ [publiclab.org]. Here's how they describe themselves: Public Lab is a community where you can learn how to investigate environmental concerns. Using inexpensive DIY techniques, we seek to change how people see the world in environmental, social, and political terms.
    I wrote an article about the DIY science community [economist.com] last year that tells you a bit more about how they and other "community science" outfits got started. (If the site asks you to subscribe just clear

  • The main platform that birders use is Ebird (https://ebird.org/home). Birders are somewhat self regulating in that we are pretty well versed in what is common and what is rare or improbable. And the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, which at over 100 years is said to be the world's largest and longest running citizen science project, has provided a lot of data in that time about changing bird populations.

