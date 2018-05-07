Ask Slashdot: Do Citizen Science Platforms Exist? (arstechnica.com) 53
Loren Chorley writes: After reading about a new surge in the trend for citizen science (also known as community science, civic science or networked science), I was intrigued by the idea and wondered if there are websites that do this in a crowd sourced and open sourced manner. I know sites like YouTube allow people to show off their scientific experiments, but they don't facilitate uploading all their data or linking studies together to draw more advanced conclusions, or making methodologies like you'd see in academia straight forward and available through a simple interface. What about rating of experiments for peer review, revisions and refinement, requirement lists, step-by-step instructions for repeatability, ease of access, and simple language for people who don't find academia accessible? Does something like this exist already? Do you, Slashdot, think this is something useful, or that people are interested in? Or would the potential for fraud and misinformation be too great?
Search for 'flat earth', 'vaccine autism', 'creation science', 'labor economics', 'sociology' etc etc.
The thing they have in common? The people involved wouldn't know science if it bit them on the ass. Instead they grind axes.
And all of the "real science" that encourages citizen participation only has the citizens doing trivial things.
Things like running "Folding@Home", viewing astronomical photographs looking for potentially interesting things, sending in local samples for analysis - things that any high-school kid could do.
Unfortunately, that is pretty accurate. Science is a pretty complicated thing in that it requires you to understand why the scientific method works and everything else tried so far fails. You usually do that on a concrete subject and often in the context of a PhD. Just reading up on it is not enough, you have to see it work and have to see the alternatives fail to really understand why it is the only way to do things. Yes, that takes several years of working on one or a small set of closely related problems
Life is like a big long meeting, nothing gets done and nobody's opinion gets changed.
Zooniverse (Score:5, Informative)
Check out Zooniverse - https://www.zooniverse.org/ [zooniverse.org] - there's a lot of projects that are helped by citizen science. A nice platform where human powered processing can contribute. I don't think there's the kind of review etc you're asking for, but it does have a very nice interface for building your own project, contributing to others etc.
The internet has been like this since the day it became publicly accessible. If you think "Fake News" was invented by Russians in 2016, there's a time-traveling Nigerian from 1995 who'd love to sell you some herbal cock enhancers.
Science Gateways (Score:1)
There's a trend in the academic community towards that are known as science gateways. It's not well defined what a science gateway is, but they often integrate computational science tools and infrastructure (HPC, Globus online data transfer, visualization, etc.).
I would love to see a git-journal where pull requests are reviewed by peers for submission.
Not after "first to file" from America Invents Act (Score:2)
Generally, science is distributed through trade publications, not patents. The intent is different for the two.
Publications announce new results and discuss the analysis behind them. Whereas patents announce new inventions and defend their utility.
Look, I understand your frustration with the arduous and lengthy process of filing and obtaining a patent. But let's not confuse patents with peer-reviewed scientific papers.
Citizen Science Tahoe (Score:2, Informative)
Here's one active effort:
https://citizensciencetahoe.or... [citizensciencetahoe.org]
They have an app for "citizens" to collect data about water quality at Lake Tahoe. They post the results on the web site.
Well, there's HamSci (Score:3)
While it's not general-purpose, there is Ham radio Science Citizen Investigation [hamsci.org], "a platform for the publicity and promotion of projects that are consistent with the following objectives:
Advance scientific research and understanding through amateur radio activities;
Encourage the development of new technologies to support this research; and
Provide educational opportunities for the amateur community and the general public."
If you are looking for a more universal organization, you might look at this organization's means and methods for some ideas.
iNaturalist & eBird (Score:1)
In the same way that there isn't a simple interface to methodologies and projects in academia or science in general, I doubt you'll see one in citizen/community science.
That said, there are some remarkable projects (or umbrella projects) that are purpose-built for the projects they support. Large-scale ones (besides Zooniverse, already mentioned) include:
https://www.inaturalist.org/ [inaturalist.org] — observations of living organisms
ALL science should be citizen science (Score:2)
With the possible exception for militarily-applicable research, no science should be government-sponsored. At all.
Sell your chump list, duh. They're fucking volunteers! Fat of the land.
Don't sell that list too cheap. Those are awsome leeds. I bet I could sell ten percent a carbon credit monthly subscription, and I'm no salespro.
Yes! Plug (Score:2)
BugGuide.net (Score:1)
The bar is very high (Score:1)
It's an excellent question, Loren (Score:2)
Hi, Loren. I am going through the responses to your thoughtful question, and am sort of imagining your reaction as unimpressed by the answers (please correct me if I am wrong).
The fact of the matter is that we live in a unique time insofar as we have more access to information and wisdom from crowds than ever before. You might imagine that this explosion of resources should have some disruptive effect upon the way that science is done today -- something that mirrors what Amazon did to e-commerce when it c
Citizen Science: Data Collection (Score:2)
environmental monitoring w/ sensors (Score:1)
a common misunderstanding (Score:2)
There's a common misunderstanding that published science is always done by well trained professionals in well outfitted labs. That's not the case.
citsci.org (Score:2)
Consider citsci.org [citsci.org].
The link is re looney tunes anti-science. (Score:1)
If not, please clarify.
There are many that use citizens/public/us to look at blood flows in mice brains for Alzheimer research, as well as SETI and protein folding.
Good luck.