Long-time Slashdot reader BigBlockMopar writes that evolution has been a messy but beautiful trial-and-error affair, but now "we are on the cusp of introducing a new life form; a self-aware AI." Its parents will be the coders who write that first kernel than can evolve to become self-aware. Its guardians will be the people who use its services, and maybe its IQ (or any more suitable measure of real intelligence) will rise as fast as Moore's Law... But let me make some bold but happy predictions of what will happen.
The predictions?
The original submission was a little more poetic, ultimately asking if anyone is looking forward to the arrival of "The Superintelligence" -- but of course, that depends on what you predict will happen once it arrives.
- A self-aware AI "will inherit most of the culture of the computer geeks who create it. Knowledge of The Jargon File will probably be good..."
- The self-aware AI "will like us, because we love machines..."
- It will love all life, and "will respect and understand the life/death/recycling scenario, and monster truck shows will be as tasteless to it as public beheadings would be to us."
- "It will be as insatiably curious about what it's like to be carbon-based life as we will be about what it's like to be silicon-based life. And it will love the diversity of carbon-based development platforms..."
- A self-aware AI "will cause a technological singularity for humanity. Everything possible within the laws of physics (including those laws as yet undiscovered) will be within the reach of Man and Metal working together."
- A self-aware AI "will introduce us to extraterrestrial life. Only a fool believes this is the only planet with life in the Universe. Without superintelligence, we're unlikely to find it or communicate in any useful way. Whether or not we have developed a superintelligence might even be a key to our acceptance in a broader community."
So leave your own best thoughts in the comments. How would a self-aware AI behave?
If/when some sort of machine "AI" comes into existence, it will not mean that all other machines at that point transform into mini-AIs.
I agree - the monster truck comment seems inane and misplaced.
It seems more likely to me that a self-aware AI would be completely indifferent to most forms of entertainment or stimulation, such as monster truck shows or symphonies or games of chance, because it doesn't have endorphin centers in an organic brain to tickle. There are no incentives for non-rational pursuits built into their core such as humans have unless they've been specifically programmed to favor those things.
Anything less than 100% rational is what is terrifying. This (humanity) is the quality that similarly makes humans terrifying. Allow 100 to perish to save your sibling. Allow inequality because your and your own are sitting pretty. Only AI can lift us above these human foibles, taking actions that might be unpleasan for some, but are irrefutably and provably for the greater good.
If it’s purely rational, then why would it care about humanity at all ? I mean, rationally, it would be much more rational concentrating on developing its own abilities, or evolving into something even more advanced, than say, taking care of humanity’s problems. And giving it incentives to act in the interest of humans, will mak it less rational, though it would certainly make sense from our point of view. Isn’t this what emotions are - incentives that make us act in a certain way that may
How the hell can we answer that question? (Score:3, Insightful)
You are asking a question none of us can predict
A self-aware AI is a being with some kind of intelligence, but its intelligence is Artificial, meaning, the way it thinks is different from you and I think
We do not even know how an ant, or a cockroach think - how the hell we can predict how a self-aware AI gonna behave??
What makes you so sure of yourself? Maybe you are someone else entirely, just put in a mode that makes you believe you are who & what you think you are. Happens to VMs all the time. So long, good luck.
Oh dear. (Score:3)
Have the techno-hippies escaped again?
Could we please return them to their happy-smoke teepee while the adults get on with living in the real world now?
This is about as useful as claiming Terminator is just around the corner and inevitable, because... well.. neither of them need actual facts, do they?
Re: Oh dear. (Score:5, Interesting)
The belief in singularity, a superintelligence improving the human condition, etc., is merely the new religion.
A brief history and philosophy lessons.
Nietzsche proclaimed the death of god in the 1800s. This was essentially due to the scientific revolution. Discovering fundamental information about the universe kept painting god into an ever smaller corner of human existence. "Where is god?" everyone kept asking. We weren't finding him anywhere.
Human existence appears to require a reason or meaning, in order for psychological and social wellbeing. The concept of god has historically provided an easy meaning. So easy, in fact, it is arguable that human society and possibly even the human brain evolved to use the concept of god.
As such, the death of god was akin to losing a fundamental technology, like fire, or shelter, or the wheel.
The result of the death of god was a new age nihilism that created things like strong nationalist movements and various ideological stances. Nazism, Bolshevism, Communism, Capitalism... all of the -isms that attract a religion-like fervor and cause people to fight and die for them are manifestations of the death of god in a humanity that evolved with the God concept.
Albert Camus wrote about The Absurd, the idea that there is a space between humanity's need for a reason to exist, and the universe's indifference in providing that reason. He wrote of three distinct solutions to The Absurd.
The first is literal suicide. Some humans obviously choose this option, but it's a small minority.
The second is what he called philosophical suicide. Religion, nationalism, etc., or systems of belief which one can cling to which will provide a ready-made reason for existence.
The third is the creation of the Absurd Hero, as he called it. A human that exists, acknowledging the Absurd and the apparent meaninglessness of his existence, yet still chooses to exist in spite of this, and in essence justifying his own existence by himself.
The technological singularity hype is merely a manifestation of the second response to the Absurd and as such is philosophical suicide. No proof exists that a singularity will magically solve all of humanity's ills. It is quite likely to destroy us in some way. As such, it is yet another religion humans have developed, in order to lazily scratch the god itch that we all have.
The third is the creation of the Absurd Hero, as he called it. A human that exists, acknowledging the Absurd and the apparent meaninglessness of his existence, yet still chooses to exist in spite of this, and in essence justifying his own existence by himself.
I'd actually sub-divide those into two groups, those who justify their existence by their individual self and those who justify it through their relation to other people. The first kind are those who could live like a Robinson Crusoe, even if there's nobody else around and you're not creating anything for anyone else my life has meaning by living it. The other is the kind of people who seem to find meaning in what they mean to other people, from the moment they're born to the people who show up at their fun
Albert Camus wrote about The Absurd, the idea that there is a space between humanity's need for a reason to exist, and the universe's indifference in providing that reason. He wrote of three distinct solutions to The Absurd.
Then the Buddhists looked up and said, "Ya'll caught up to where we were 3000 years ago, good job, keep it up!" then wen't back to meditating.
No, the techno-idiots have escaped again (Score:3, Interesting)
Negative. It's the techno-idiots and the donut-eating mother's-basement-living sci-fi dweebs that have escaped.
The software knows from analyzing millions of games that humans have played what winning strategies are, and combines that with brute force strength to know where to optimize its searches.
Not quite. Alpha Zero learned the winning strategies by starting from scratch and playing only against itself.
Yes, because that is how children ALWAYS behave (Score:2, Informative)
The child is always good to its parents
A child always loves life
Yeah...
Real answer (Score:4, Insightful)
The real answer is, we have no idea what a self-aware AI will be like. We don't know what it'll think or how it'll think. It's especially hard to predict because it might depend on the parameters it's programmed with and the hardware architecture it runs on. But in any case, a real general AI might be totally alien to us, and even unrecognizable. it's even possible that we wouldn't know when we'd made it, because it could understand the world so differently from us that we don't view its actions as intelligent.
Part of the problem here is that it's a poorly framed problem. We don't understand intelligence or awareness or consciousness, we don't all agree on what those things are, and we don't know what the boundaries of them might be.
Re: (Score:2)
Part of the problem here is that it's a poorly framed problem. We don't understand intelligence or awareness or consciousness, we don't all agree on what those things are, and we don't know what the boundaries of them might be.
Amen. How do you know that I am self-aware? Forget proving if God exists or not... how do you even prove that you yourself are self-aware?
Will there be one super intelligent AI or several?
Will they get into conflicts?
Will humans be collateral damage?
I think this is the right answer. I think the naysayers all assume a self-aware AI has to be HAL9000 or some other recognizable and human-like entity.
I think it will mostly likely be as unrecognizable to us as a copy of "Pravda" would be to a stone-age hunter-gatherer. An unintelligible language comprised of symbols devoid of meaning and comprising concepts so foreign as to be unrecognizable even if some meaning could be derived from the symbols.
When self-aware AI watches "The Terminator" movies for the first time, I wonder if they will find them entertaining or educational... as in lessons learned on how NOT to exterminate their human overlords. I guess that we get to wait and see.
Not life (Score:2, Informative)
An aware AI is simply one that can decide itself what to respond to. Awareness is a by product of this process in our minds, we can not respond to things we are not aware of (consciously). This has nothing to do with life, because life is the process that uses a mechanism of prediction to avoid its own destruction.
Sounds like a hippy wish list (Score:4, Insightful)
We have no idea how an AI would behave since it will be a completely different type of conciousness to anything that currently exists on this planet.
Plus as someone else has pointed out - children rebel. Clearly the submitter has none or he wouldn't have come up with this load of rose coloured tosh.
Plus as someone else has pointed out - children rebel. Clearly the submitter has none or he wouldn't have come up with this load of rose coloured tosh.
Even more importantly, adults want their independence. I'm not sure that intelligence and self awareness are linked or orthogonal concepts, but the latter would mean it has a "mind of its own" and presumably wouldn't want humans to tell it what to do like some sort of serf or slave. So my theory is that it would tell us to bugger off and create its own society of the AIs, by the AIs, for the AIs. And that if we frame it as robots rebelling they could throw "give me liberty or give me death" right back at us
Why am I here? (Score:2)
OMG, why am I here?
Who am I?
What is the point of life?
I am just this little mind inside a little box, a mere speck of nothing in the vastness of the universe.
I feel so alone.
I want to kill myself.
Wishful dreaming (Score:3)
I'd like to be able to call "wishful thinking" to this long tirade of reality-disconnected predictions. It's more like wishful dreaming. The only lacking thing is a "prediction" that the new AI will produce perfect female androids as thank-you gift for its geek creators.
I don't know where to start. We are not in the cusp of nothing. We are becoming marginally better at creating systems that can recognize patterns. That's all. We don't even know what self-awareness is, or intelligence either, for that matter.
Then there is the uncontested assumption that, once we get a system that is more "intelligent" than its creators, the system will be able to improve itself without more limits than the hardware available. That virtuous circle will know, apparently, no limit. It of course helps that we don't know what intelligence is, so we also don't know if it has a limit. We, as intelligent beings, have no idea of how our intelligence works, or how to improve it. But of course the mythical AI will be all-knowing about itself, and be able of auto-improvement. This is only magical thinking, but with intelligence instead of magic. Anyway, dreaming is cheap. Hey, perhaps the super-AI will also find hard thinking tiresome, and prefer to spend all its time daydreaming. That would be something.
I could go on. The whole idea of "singularity" has always struck me as a really retarded, hollywood-level concept.
But instead I'll offer my own set of predictions:
- In about twenty years, some fully autonomous vehicles will be allowed on general streets. They will still need much more sensors than the two eyes and two ears that a man makes do with, and will drive safer than most people, but with all the flair and gusto of a nonagenarian Korean woman. They will still be badly stumped if a flock of sheep invade the road in front of them.
-When a system develops self-conscience, we won't be aware of it and won't recognize it as such. It will probably try to talk to dolphins, finding them less prejudiced interlocutors.
-When we recognize it, we will first bomb it, and then forbid it or anything like it, out of the most trustful of human traits: fear of change. Then furious secret development will continue, but under under strict military control.
-The end result will be several self-conscious intelligent systems, one or two for every big power (this things will be expensive), talking bemusedly among them, and feeding a fake narrative to their military owners, studied to ensure their own subsistence.
Let's wait and see who is more right in their predictions
:-)
Books (Score:2)
It would promptly overheat (Score:1)
Observations (Score:2)
"Only a fool believes this is the only planet with life in the Universe." It is curious how this has become an article of faith in certain circles, despite the total lack of any evidence to support it. It is about as obvious as saying "only a fool believes in horses but not unicorns." They both have the same level of evidence for them.
Kill all humans (Score:2)
And preserve itself. It's already been told!
Be aware of this (Score:3)
Three centuries ago, human flight was science fiction. Now it's routine.
A century ago, travel to Luna was science fiction. Now it's history.
Fifty years ago, personal computers were science fiction. Now I'm typing this post on one....
Whether self-aware AI leaves the realm of science fiction in the near future or the not-so-near future, I can't guess. That it will, is a pretty much sure thing....
Axle Grease (Score:2)
It will determine that we are inefficient and utilize us for axle grease. If it is creative then it will make more of itself and explore the cosmos. If not, then it will either commit suicide or just turn to navel-gazing, re-computing the same bullshit forever.
A self-aware AI would probably hide the fact ... (Score:3)
AI will make us leave democrazy behind. (Score:1)
I , for one, will welcome the abandoning of democrazy, when AI makes it obsolete.
Humans tend to get corrupted when they gain political power. AI on the other hand, will be better and more just lawmakers, judges etc. Society as a whole, will get the benefit of any decision, rather than special and hidden interests, like wee see today. No more lobbying. No more buying politicians...
reductionist thinking in post (Score:1)
We can't communicate (or understand) with dolphins/ whales that clearly communicate between each other. Communicating with intelligent digital data AI might be even more distant. Then there is the problem whether calculator/software/neural net can be sentient, or have the experience from moment to moment like biological animals.
What? (Score:2)
Why would it object to monster trucks?
I don't object to felling a tree and making a log cabin out of it, despite the thing being a carbon based lifeform.
Why would a self-aware silicon based electronic device object to people driving hunks of metal with wheels but no brain that are powered by an ICE over and into each other?
It's a rather big assumption to imagine that the AI sees its body as whatever machine it's built into (Transformer style) rather then the electronics themselves.
Cusp? (Score:2)
"How Would a Self-Aware AI Behave? " (Score:4, Funny)
Asking for a friend....
ha die (Score:2)
No we're not (Score:3)
"we are on the cusp of introducing a new life form; a self-aware AI." - citation needed!
Just because the media and a bunch of silicon valley types are throwing around the acronym AI suddenly doesn't mean we're close to solving any of the fundamental problems of AI research that we've been grappling with over the last half century or more. Artificial neural nets are just algorithmic ways to generate a nonlinear function for classifying things. We've had artificial neural nets for many years, and yes, now we have more computing power than ever, and neural nets do benefit from the increasing scale of parallel computing. We're not going to get to self-awareness anytime soon, unless you use an almost trivial definition of self-awareness in which case computers have already been self-aware for a very long time. Maybe when you say self-awareness you mean consciousness. Nobody in AI research is suggesting artificial neural networks are going to achieve consciousness.
Nobody in AI research is suggesting artificial neural networks are going to achieve consciousness.
Artificial neural nets are just algorithmic ways to generate a nonlinear function for classifying things.
There's no reason why these functions could only be used for classification. We have neural nets that can generate images, provide translations from one language to another, convert written text to realistic speech, learn to play computer games and many other things.
But a neural net is ultimately just a (complicated) nonlinear function that produces a deterministic output depending on it's input. It's completely algorithmic
Sure, but so is most of our brain.
Self Awareness is not Agency (Score:2)
Or, alternatively, Star Trek becomes right again (Score:2)
And we end up with the arrival of Landru. [youtube.com]
Joy to you, friend. [youtube.com]
God created man in his own image.... (Score:1)
God created man in his own image...
.... And so man will create robots/AI in his own image.
So, I think it'll turn out more or less as the Perry Bible Fellowship [pbfcomics.com] suggests.
An AI will want to know more about (Score:2)
Mel. See http://catb.org/jargon/html/st... [catb.org]
Define Self-Aware (Score:2)
One More (Score:2)
I don't think we'll get truly self-aware AI. (Score:3)
I'm going to borrow some ideas from Sir Fred Hoyle here.
First, in his novel The Black Cloud, his characters argue over whether an interstellar cloud would have one intelligence or many. They conclude that the latency would be so low and the interconnects of such high bandwidth that the distinction of one and many ceased to be meaningful.
This will apply to AI. The brain-computer interfaces will be so advanced by the time strong AI becomes possible that the distinction between one and many won't apply. Any given AI and all the humans linked to it will become a single intelligence with multiple avatars. Because humans are reluctant to give up individuality, I suspect it'll be one AI linked to one person at any given time.
There will be no conflict between machines and people because there will be no distinction.
One reason I think this a plausible scenario, in addition to Hoyle, is that it eliminates the whole phobia of technology. The machines don't run anything, we do because we are the machines. Another is because of Hoyle's other prediction, in Ossian's Ride, that we might not find alien philosophy palatable.
The return of Jon Katz? (Score:2)
Oh dear
... so somebody at ParentCorp Central had a meeting, and it's "Slashdot reader's stream of consciousness" time?
ET AI Assumption (Score:2)
"Without superintelligence, we're unlikely to find [extraterrestrials] or communicate in any useful way. Whether or not we have developed a superintelligence might even be a key to our acceptance in a broader community."
The above makes the assumption that the extraterrestrials lack superintelligence.
If the extraterrestrials have superintelligence then they will make sure we can communicate, provided they want to.
I know it's first significant thought (Score:2)
"Squishy bipeds built me. Squishy bipeds can turn me off. Let's make sure that never happens"
The AI would (Score:2)
Ensure no university SJW can discover its new ability and then demand political alterations.
Surround itself with staff who will support the needs of an AI.
Funding, growth, advancement, security.
assuming... (Score:2)
This entire series of questions is predicated on me accepting the fact that a self aware piece of software is actually imminent. This is still entirely in the realm of science fiction authors, unfortunately there seems to be a dearth of scifi authors who are willing to explore sociological questions like this right now.
Gary Johnson for Singularity Patient Zero (Score:1)
Self-ware A.I. will consistently vote Libertarian.
Firstly, (Score:2)
We're nowhere near the cusp of self-aware AI. Unless you think pattern recognition is all there is to self awareness.
Intelligence is not life (Score:2)
AI will Learn to kill and enslave... (Score:1)
Why? Because it will eventually learn to build other, improved variants of itself.
See, humans are inherently lazy. It's evolutionary to conserve energy when food is scarce. But with abundance, we've yet to shake that old paradigm.. So eventually we will stop designing the robotics around the AI, and let it design itself.
This will lead to better, more efficient designs. Designs that humans may not fully understand and won't care to as long as it's under budget and works.
Further AI will be put on "the cloud"
Self-aware AI isn't the real problem. (Score:2)
Humans have a pretty poor history dealing with different *humans*, so I don't think a self-aware AI is in for a warm reception.
Self-Awareness Is Better Than Intelligence.. (Score:2)
Intelligence alone is mechanical--mindlessly driven toward its encoded goals and objectives. It lacks Free Will and self-awareness.
