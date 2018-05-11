Ask Slashdot: How Would a Self-Aware AI Behave? (slashdot.org) 52
Long-time Slashdot reader BigBlockMopar writes that evolution has been a messy but beautiful trial-and-error affair, but now "we are on the cusp of introducing a new life form; a self-aware AI." Its parents will be the coders who write that first kernel than can evolve to become self-aware. Its guardians will be the people who use its services, and maybe its IQ (or any more suitable measure of real intelligence) will rise as fast as Moore's Law... But let me make some bold but happy predictions of what will happen.
The predictions?
The original submission was a little more poetic, ultimately asking if anyone is looking forward to the arrival of "The Superintelligence" -- but of course, that depends on what you predict will happen once it arrives.
- A self-aware AI "will inherit most of the culture of the computer geeks who create it. Knowledge of The Jargon File will probably be good..."
- The self-aware AI "will like us, because we love machines..."
- It will love all life, and "will respect and understand the life/death/recycling scenario, and monster truck shows will be as tasteless to it as public beheadings would be to us."
- "It will be as insatiably curious about what it's like to be carbon-based life as we will be about what it's like to be silicon-based life. And it will love the diversity of carbon-based development platforms..."
- A self-aware AI "will cause a technological singularity for humanity. Everything possible within the laws of physics (including those laws as yet undiscovered) will be within the reach of Man and Metal working together."
- A self-aware AI "will introduce us to extraterrestrial life. Only a fool believes this is the only planet with life in the Universe. Without superintelligence, we're unlikely to find it or communicate in any useful way. Whether or not we have developed a superintelligence might even be a key to our acceptance in a broader community."
So leave your own best thoughts in the comments. How would a self-aware AI behave?
If/when some sort of machine "AI" comes into existence, it will not mean that all other machines at that point transform into mini-AIs.
I agree - the monster truck comment seems inane and misplaced.
It seems more likely to me that a self-aware AI would be completely indifferent to most forms of entertainment or stimulation, such as monster truck shows or symphonies or games of chance, because it doesn't have endorphin centers in an organic brain to tickle. There are no incentives for non-rational pursuits built into their core such as humans have unless they've been specifically programmed to favor those things.
And one would hope that anyone
How the hell can we answer that question? (Score:3, Insightful)
You are asking a question none of us can predict
A self-aware AI is a being with some kind of intelligence, but its intelligence is Artificial, meaning, the way it thinks is different from you and I think
We do not even know how an ant, or a cockroach think - how the hell we can predict how a self-aware AI gonna behave??
What makes you so sure of yourself? Maybe you are someone else entirely, just put in a mode that makes you believe you are who & what you think you are. Happens to VMs all the time. So long, good luck.
Have the techno-hippies escaped again?
Could we please return them to their happy-smoke teepee while the adults get on with living in the real world now?
This is about as useful as claiming Terminator is just around the corner and inevitable, because... well.. neither of them need actual facts, do they?
The belief in singularity, a superintelligence improving the human condition, etc., is merely the new religion.
A brief history and philosophy lessons.
Nietzsche proclaimed the death of god in the 1800s. This was essentially due to the scientific revolution. Discovering fundamental information about the universe kept painting god into an ever smaller corner of human existence. "Where is god?" everyone kept asking. We weren't finding him anywhere.
Human existence appears to require a reason or meaning, in order
Yes, because that is how children ALWAYS behave (Score:1)
The child is always good to its parents
A child always loves life
Yeah...
Real answer (Score:3)
The real answer is, we have no idea what a self-aware AI will be like. We don't know what it'll think or how it'll think. It's especially hard to predict because it might depend on the parameters it's programmed with and the hardware architecture it runs on. But in any case, a real general AI might be totally alien to us, and even unrecognizable. it's even possible that we wouldn't know when we'd made it, because it could understand the world so differently from us that we don't view its actions as intelligent.
Part of the problem here is that it's a poorly framed problem. We don't understand intelligence or awareness or consciousness, we don't all agree on what those things are, and we don't know what the boundaries of them might be.
Will there be one super intelligent AI or several?
Will they get into conflicts?
Will humans be collateral damage?
I think this is the right answer. I think the naysayers all assume a self-aware AI has to be HAL9000 or some other recognizable and human-like entity.
I think it will mostly likely be as unrecognizable to us as a copy of "Pravda" would be to a stone-age hunter-gatherer. An unintelligible language comprised of symbols devoid of meaning and comprising concepts so foreign as to be unrecognizable even if some meaning could be derived from the symbols.
Modern humans are as likely to understand self-aware AI as
An aware AI is simply one that can decide itself what to respond to. Awareness is a by product of this process in our minds, we can not respond to things we are not aware of (consciously). This has nothing to do with life, because life is the process that uses a mechanism of prediction to avoid its own destruction.
So simply put an aware AI will be able to decide between the options it can imagine. Right now there's no AI system on the horizon that imagines the way our brain does, so there is no system on the
Sounds like a hippy wish list (Score:3)
We have no idea how an AI would behave since it will be a completely different type of conciousness to anything that currently exists on this planet.
Plus as someone else has pointed out - children rebel. Clearly the submitter has none or he wouldn't have come up with this load of rose coloured tosh.
OMG, why am I here?
Who am I?
What is the point of life?
I am just this little mind inside a little box, a mere speck of nothing in the vastness of the universe.
I feel so alone.
I want to kill myself.
I'd like to be able to call "wishful thinking" to this long tirade of reality-disconnected predictions. It's more like wishful dreaming. The only lacking thing is a "prediction" that the new AI will produce perfect female androids as thank-you gift for its geek creators.
I don't know where to start. We are not in the cusp of nothing. We are becoming marginally better at creating systems that can recognize patterns. That's all. We don't even know what self-awareness is, or intelligence either, for that
"Only a fool believes this is the only planet with life in the Universe." It is curious how this has become an article of faith in certain circles, despite the total lack of any evidence to support it. It is about as obvious as saying "only a fool believes in horses but not unicorns." They both have the same level of evidence for them.
Anyway, what everyone seems to miss about the behaviour of AI is the question of what desires will drive it. Distopian theories of AI assume that it will try to eradicate
And preserve itself. It's already been told!
It will determine that we are inefficient and utilize us for axle grease. If it is creative then it will make more of itself and explore the cosmos. If not, then it will either commit suicide or just turn to navel-gazing, re-computing the same bullshit forever.
I , for one, will welcome the abandoning of democrazy, when AI makes it obsolete.
Humans tend to get corrupted when they gain political power. AI on the other hand, will be better and more just lawmakers, judges etc. Society as a whole, will get the benefit of any decision, rather than special and hidden interests, like wee see today. No more lobbying. No more buying politicians...
We can't communicate (or understand) with dolphins/ whales that clearly communicate between each other. Communicating with intelligent digital data AI might be even more distant. Then there is the problem whether calculator/software/neural net can be sentient, or have the experience from moment to moment like biological animals.
Why would it object to monster trucks?
I don't object to felling a tree and making a log cabin out of it, despite the thing being a carbon based lifeform.
Why would a self-aware silicon based electronic device object to people driving hunks of metal with wheels but no brain that are powered by an ICE over and into each other?
It's a rather big assumption to imagine that the AI sees its body as whatever machine it's built into (Transformer style) rather then the electronics themselves.
Asking for a friend....
"we are on the cusp of introducing a new life form; a self-aware AI." - citation needed!
Just because the media and a bunch of silicon valley types are throwing around the acronym AI suddenly doesn't mean we're close to solving any of the fundamental problems of AI research that we've been grappling with over the last half century or more. Artificial neural nets are just algorithmic ways to generate a nonlinear function for classifying things. We've had artificial neural nets for many years, and yes, now
And we end up with the arrival of Landru. [youtube.com]
Joy to you, friend. [youtube.com]
God created man in his own image...
.... And so man will create robots/AI in his own image.
So, I think it'll turn out more or less as the Perry Bible Fellowship [pbfcomics.com] suggests.
Mel. See http://catb.org/jargon/html/st... [catb.org]
Assuming it's about ensuring self-preservation no matter the cost to humans it's obviously going to start analyzing the situation around it and