Ask Slashdot: Is It Linux or GNU/Linux? (linuxjournal.com) 481
An anonymous reader writes: Should the Linux operating system be called "Linux" or "GNU/Linux"? These days, asking that question might get as many blank stares returned as asking, "Is it live or is it Memorex?" Some may remember that the Linux naming convention was a controversy that raged from the late 1990s until about the end of the first decade of the 21st century. Back then, if you called it "Linux", the GNU/Linux crowd was sure to start a flame war with accusations that the GNU Project wasn't being given due credit for its contribution to the OS. And if you called it "GNU/Linux", accusations were made about political correctness, although operating systems are pretty much apolitical by nature as far as I can tell.
The brouhaha got started in the mid-1990s when Richard Stallman, among other things the founder of the Free Software Movement who penned the General Public License, began insisting on using the term "GNU/Linux" in recognition of the importance of the GNU Project to the OS. GNU was started by Stallman as an effort to build a free-in-every-way operating system based on the still-not-ready-for-prime-time Hurd microkernel. According to this take, Linux was merely the kernel, and GNU software was the sauce that made Linux work. Noting that the issue seems to have died down in recent years, and mindful of Shakespeare's observation on roses, names and smells, I wondered if anyone really cares anymore what Linux is called. For once and all, I wanted to ask Slashdot crowd what they think.
FFS, where did I put my popcorn!
We're going to need industrial quantities of popcorn for this one!
meh, I'm more into eighties reruns than nineties...
meh, I'm more into eighties reruns than nineties...

OK...

System V or BSD?
System V or BSD?
Yes! Yes! Yes!. Welcome to slashdot, now where's tub girl?
I mean,
... really?
If GNU is not UNIX, why would it be Linux?
Well actually, Debian do call their "GNU/Linux", for the very practical reason that they also try other combinations such as Debian GNU/kFreeBSD, Debian GNU/Hurd, etc.
(And if you squint at it you'll notice that none of the Linux distribution in the microsoft app store actually still has bits from Linus' kernel.
Per Stallman's classification, those should be called GNU/NTkernel, it's still your garden variety distro, but running agaisnt the WinNT kernel and it's ability to also speak a minimalist subset of Linux kernel API.
So they are thing called "Linux" distro that litteraly contain no bits of the actual Linux kernel)
I'm tired of the "Gnu/Linux" discussion too.
Anyone who cares to can call it "Apache/Mozilla/Gnu/X/Gnome/Linux" if that's their preference, I call it Linux.
The submitter brought up an interesting tangent, though:
> although operating systems are pretty much apolitical by nature as far as I can tell.
For Richard Stallman and the FSF leaders, free software is very much political. In case anyone was unsure, he said it is just two weeks ago. For Stallman, it's about changing (part of) society, advancing a popularist ideology which has some things in common with Marxism. To Stallman,. proprietary software is EVIL, an evil which must be defeated.
For Linus Torvalds and the "open source" folks generally, it's not really political, it's simply a way of producing quality software, a good way to produce software which has several advantages. To Linus, proprietary software isn't the best match to his needs - except when it is. The kernel source control was a proprietary system he bought called Bitkeeper. He could have used open source version control, but at the time he thought Bitkeeper, the proprietary system, fit his needs better. So he used it. Later, Linus wrote git to exactly fit his needs.
What are people's thoughts on this? Free Software as a political movement, or Open Source as a better way to get software done?
Everything that concerns the lives and daily activities of people is political. It must not be electoral to be political, that is an important distinction
". To Stallman,. proprietary software is EVIL, an evil which must be defeated."
Without freely distributed code we'd all be running windows fucking 10, sold and subjugated worse than BookFace. Proprietary software isn't evil, just a good proportion of the creators are. Without BSD's starting distribution of a high quality OS able to control X8* hardware, we'd all be fucked. As far as proprietary software needing to be defeated, well seems it's in the design.
What kind of arrogant, benighted, sheltered, pampered, pompous jackass equates something like running Windows 10 with being subjugated?
If someone like that shows up, we'll ask them. Until then...
Get over yourself.
What kind of arrogant, benighted, sheltered, pampered, pompous jackass equates something like running Windows 10 with being subjugated?

I dunno, someone who has to use it?
I dunno, someone who has to use it?
Anyone who cares to can call it "Apache/Mozilla/Gnu/X/Gnome/Linux" if that's their preference, I call it Linux.
Then how would you answer the following: Will an application made for "Linux" run on an Android system, which uses Linux as its kernel?
I tend to use the terms "GNU/Linux" and "X11/Linux" when distinguishing the server and traditional desktop operating environment from Android.
Yes, applications written for LINUX, such as OpenVPN, will run on Android. Bash, Imagemagick, Perl, Python, ffmpeg, sed, awk, Emacs, vim, nano
... all this stuff runs fine on Android. Postgresql is a bit tricky to install.
Applications written for X11 will run on systems with X11- which doesn't include most of the hundreds of Linux systems I've owned or administered, mostly servers, along with some VPN endpoints and other types of systems. Applications written for KDE will run on KDE systems, Gnome applica
Python
Breaks if you try to import tkinter.
Applications written for X11 will run on systems with X11- which doesn't include most of the hundreds of Linux systems I've owned or administered
Among the subset of those Linux systems that you have administered that also have a graphical user interface, how many have X11?
Applications written for KDE will run on KDE systems, Gnome applications on systems with Gnome, etc.
Most popular KDE Plasma distributions will let the administrator easily install a package containing libraries to run GNOME applications or vice versa. As far as I can tell, Android is an outlier in this sense.
> . One of great thing about python is you can built portable environment around it, with particular python version, libs, etc.
One of the horrible things about Python is that to run a simple script you have ship an entire separate environment for each script, with particular python version, libs, etc.
Perl, PHP, and other similar languages don't have this requirement. Perl scripts I wrote 15 years ago still run fine in an up-to-date environment, because they don't break the language with every update. The
If you're going to name via dependencies then why would you only list one of the dependencies in its name rather than all of them?
It's a matter of correlation. If a system has the dependency that forms part of a platform's name, then it's far more likely than not that the system has, or that its administrator can practically install, common dependencies of other applications for the same platform. By this measure, perhaps GNU is most central to server applications and programming tools designed for Linux, and X Window System to desktop GUI apps. Hence the names "GNU/Linux" and "X11/Linux" to contrast with "Android/Linux".
And what constitutes a GNU/Linux system?
Free Software
What are people's thoughts on this? Free Software as a political movement, or Open Source as a better way to get software done?
I think for me it's mainly about transparency and adherence to standards where it matters. I must admit that I often find open source tools lacking, but open source is the only software I trust to only do what it says it does. And it's not perfect but since you can review the code you can figure out exactly where and how it doesn't do what it's supposed to do. Basically, I want open source when the data is much more important than the software, like documents, audiovisual formats and anything else "importan
> And it's not perfect but since you can review the code you can figure out exactly where and how it doesn't do what it's supposed to do.
That's super important to me. I virtually ALWAYS find and fix any issue at all on an open source system by using one consistent method - trace the program, let look at the source to see exactly what's going on. If the issue is that I have to pass a different argument to the program, I can see that clearly. It'll say right in the source:
if (option.be_sane) {
do_what_ray_wants();
}
If there is a bug in the program, I can see it and fix it.
Whatever the problem, the solution is always the same - go look at the portion of the code that handles that and see exactly what's going on.
For the last couple of weeks a co-worker and I have been trying to enable WMI on a Windows 10 box. According to all the documentation we can find, that should be a simple 3-minute process. Yet it doesn't work. No matter what we try, Windows just returns an undocumented and apparently irrelevant error code. The Windows logs show nothing. All we can do at this point is make random guesses and try different things which are not documented to be needed. There is no process which will solve problems on Windows, or any proprietary software, because we can't look at the source and see what's going on. We can only guess at random and hope we eventually hit the Windows jackpot and happen across the lucky set of registry settings and reboots that makes it work, for no apparent reason.
No you're not. That's why you're continuing the discussion and asking people questions which further the discussion.
You appear to be using the word "political" to advance your own views without defining what you think the word political means. Software certainly is political; as with so many things brought up on these corporate repeater sites Stallman was right (and typically people need a lot of time to come around to understanding that he got there well before the people you're allowed to hear from on corporate media).
Frankly, your overmoderated post is all too typical of what passes for acceptable on sites like these: You also don't specify which "qualities" in software are being addressed when you try the reductionist approach by saying "simply a way of producing quality software". Which qualities are you talking about? After all, what's considered a valuable quality to someone looking to preserve their freedom to run, inspect, share, and modify the software on their computer often is the opposite of what a spy considers mandatory or what a DRM scheme requires to effectively restrict the user. Lots of proprietary software people run every day is malware when considered from the perspective of the user. These are political choices that are increasingly part of everyone's everyday life, regardless of whether they'd call that politics.
When people call an OS by its kernel's name they're being remarkably inconsistent (other widely-used OSes aren't called this way; they get called by the names their proprietors assign to the OS), technically inaccurate (Linux has always been a kernel and never a complete OS), and for all the claims of being practical they're choosing a remarkably impractical nomenclature. A binary that runs on one architecture of an OS (be it GNU/Linux, Busybox/Linux, or something else) won't necessarily run on another system that also uses the Linux kernel. People led to believe that these systems are all "Linux" might believe otherwise because that's what the ill-chosen name plainly indicates.
When it comes to the difference between the older free software social movement and younger open source developmental methodology, they're sometimes quite compatible (as Why "Free Software" is better than "Open Source" [gnu.org] has pointed out for a decade, people who agree with either philosophy "can and do work together on some practical projects". But they are distinct philosophies that sometimes reach radically different conclusions: free software never concludes that proprietary software is acceptable because proprietary software does not respect a user's software freedom. Open source development methodology was apparently designed to be thrown away or ignored when inconvenient because software developed not using that methodology (such as proprietary software) is accepted. Why Open Source misses the point of Free Software [gnu.org] has pointed this out for many years in the section named "Different Values Can Lead to Similar Conclusions...but Not Always".
You criticized me for pointing out that for Stillman, free software is a political issue, then you linked to one of his articles in which he says it's a "political camp" and that to "the Free Software movement, non-free software is a social problem".
So you're upset that I said he thinks that, then you link to him saying that? I'm confused.
> to advance your own views
What views do you think those are? My views I'm trying to advance, you say, what views do you think I'm trying to advance?
Would I be advan
The problem is that GNU elbowed its way into a lot of areas of the Operating System that its maintainers allowed but didn't really agree with. It was just more convenient to take over something that wasn't at 0% complete and run with it while the maintainers and contributors largely disagreed with GNU philosophy.
If Stallman had put his foot down and insisted it was called GNU\Linux then many of the "GNU" contributors and leaders would have just forked the projects.
How many people that have contributed to
I never understood why Stallman just stopped at software. Aren't all for-purchase tools evil? My hammer could have a GPS tracker in it. I have no way of knowing. My table saw that has 'that look' about it. Totally untrustworthy.
I always find Stallman's 'GNU/Linux because Linux is *just* the kernel' argument funny, given that he and his haven't been able to produce 'just a kernel' in how many decades now?
Shoulda been LiGnux
... and even more wars on about how to pronounce the name.
...Some may remember that the Linux naming convention was a controversy that raged from the late 1990s until about the end of the first decade of the 21st century....
I suspect many more are actively trying to forget the Linux naming convention controversy. So much energy wasted over so little. Must be a slow news day here...
It's Systemd/
By the way, does anyone think ginger goes well with broccoli?
I prefer Mary Ann. Now there's a flame-war.
I was thinking "Redhat OS".
On my Centos (Red Hat) system:
$ uname
Linux
So we know what Red Hat thinks.
You gotta run the correct command:
uname is the "kernel name" where "Linux" is correct.
uname -o is Operating System, where GNU/Kernel is correct for most Linii.
GNU/Linux
Why stop there ? Why not Mozilla/GNU/Xorg/Oracle/Linux ?
Re: (Score:3)
Because GNU is still the base system. My servers don't have firefox, Xorg or Java on them because they don't need it. The base is still GNU/Linux.
Saying just Linux or GNU/Linux is quite worthless, better to say Linux. That actually means something.
Hey neckbeard, you're going senile. If you read your post it makes no sense
:)
Can't most of the GNU tools be replaced by BSD tools along with rewriting some scripts to be portable?
For many uses, I'd say X is the big one that is hard to replace. For other uses, it might be something like Apache.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, by Zipf's law if it's used frequently the shorter form will win. Frequently used terms are preferred to be short. Even for infrequently used terms very few people prefer dimethyl-diphenyl-trichloro-ethane over DDT, of course that's a bit of an extreme difference in lengths.
... little. Some cultures have their offsprints retain both their parents lastnames. Some others choose one parent, usually the father. Linus is the father of Linux. It's obvious GNU is the mother here, and wants her lastname attached as well. Actually, the DNA of a Linux system is so intermingled with GNU projects that even if Linux has some children with non GNU wives, and vice versa, we are talking about Linux, the one with GNU.
Ultimately, it doesn't matter, but it's good to note that the wife seduced Linus here, and made her have the children that have raised to fame, in large part due to the wife's traits.
Btw, my kids have both lastnames, and it's just so inconvenient for them. They have no doubts about how they came to be, the roles, but on the plus side, it's like having a tatoo, you never stop to bring to attention the fact that two different things combined to make something unique, for some specific reason.
Do I call my system GNU/Linux/X.Org/KDE? (Score:5, Interesting)
I purposefully avoid saying GNU/Linux because GNU is not responsible for much of the code of my machine anymore. If anything, it is dwarfed by Libre-office, Firefox/Chromium, the Linux kernel, or the X.Org-related code. So, why would GNU get credit when others do not?
I am a Graphics Stack/Freedesktop developer and I sit on the X.Org board of directors, but you don't see me mandating people to call their system X.Org/Linux or Freedesktop/Linux, do you? To me, Linux either means the Linux kernel, or a Linux-based system (including or not GNU tools).
Depends on the init system. (Score:5, Funny)
If its systemd its called Garbage.
INTERJECTED! (Score:4, Interesting)
I'd just like to interject for a moment. What you're referring to as Linux,
is in fact, GNU/Linux, or as I've recently taken to calling it, GNU plus Linux.
Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component
of a fully functioning GNU system made useful by the GNU corelibs, shell
utilities and vital system components comprising a full OS as defined by POSIX.
Many computer users run a modified version of the GNU system every day,
without realizing it. Through a peculiar turn of events, the version of GNU
which is widely used today is often called "Linux", and many of its users are
not aware that it is basically the GNU system, developed by the GNU Project.
There really is a Linux, and these people are using it, but it is just a
part of the system they use. Linux is the kernel: the program in the system
that allocates the machine's resources to the other programs that you run.
The kernel is an essential part of an operating system, but useless by itself;
it can only function in the context of a complete operating system. Linux is
normally used in combination with the GNU operating system: the whole system
is basically GNU with Linux added, or GNU/Linux. All the so-called "Linux"
distributions are really distributions of GNU/Linux.
Did you actually hit return at the end of each line, or did you C&P that from an 80-column text file you found someplace in antiquity? Or your lynx window?
Lynx doesn't have much of an attack surface.
It's Linux (Score:3)
The basis of "GNU" was re-implementing Bell Lab's Unix. Extending Stallman's logic, if Linux is derived from GNU, and GNU was derived from Unix, the whole mess is the result of work done at Bell Labs, so it should take precedence over "GNU" in the name.
Android is a Linux distribution. If you don't think so, then open up a terminal and go exploring. Notice that the proc directory is there, with all the usual Linux-only interfaces. Notice that the sys directory is there, again, with all the usual Linux-only interfaces. Notice that
/sbin is there, like any Unix clone. In fact, Google just made a few arbitrary changes to filesystem layout, such as removing usr, but what remains is clearly Linux. Many Linux binaries run without modification on Android because
Android is a Linux distribution.
Right.
Android is an operating system in the same sense that KDE is an operating system. In other words, it isn't. Only in the minds of the marketing department. If you can't see that, then please hand in your geek card.
A linux distribution is an operating system, which means services, an API, and a userland. Android is a Linux distribution, with all of those things. Android is therefore an operating system.
Android is of course not GNU/Linux. They use busybox to provide the typical userland utilities. But it's clearly still Linux, because Linux means both the kernel, and a distribution wrapped around the kernel with a Unixlike userland. When it's not obvious from context which it is, then one should specify.
because not every piece of software in a Linux distribution's base install is from GNU.
We don't have time to list the author of every component of the system in the name.
Linux being known as "free software" by just about everyone that cares about computers/IT is enough reason to skip the acronym. Besides, humans are lazy by nature, so why force people to tack on an acronym that many people can't even pronounce right?
BTW - This is the best GNU definition [iu.edu] to give to anyone who doesn't know what GNU means. It's clean, concise, and very short - yet quite complete somehow.
Almost all efforts through history to force (or even merely encourage) people to use one word or phrase instead of another have been failures.
Language is a fluid thing and its written on-the-fly by the people who speak it.
People say "Linux" because it's easier than "GNU/Linux" and it really doesn't matter a damn whether you think the latter is right or wrong. You stand about as much chance of changing it than getting people to stop boldly splitting infinitives, to prevent them from saying "ATM Machine" or
I had an email exchange with RMS around the time this all started ~20 years ago and the closest thing I got was it was not GNU/BSD or GNU/TomsRtBt but it was GNU/Linux for Slackware and Debian. Everybody used `gcc` at the time, so the closest differentiator I could determine was "user environment", essentially fileutils,etc. Neither clear nor satisfying.
Personally, I prefer the term GNU/Linux for those who might need education on GNU. I firmly believe the GPL (esp.v2) is what enabled the fledgling 90s Li
This whole thing would have been so much easier if the FSF would have build a proper Linux distribution of their own and called it GNU, but they didn't (outside of that Hurd thing I booted up some 15+ years ago). So we have Debian, Ubuntu, Arch, Gentoo, SuSE, Redhat, Fedora and Co. instead and that's the names I tend to use when refering to my OS. GNU and Linux are just some small subset of software that is part of those distributions.
The name GNU/Linux still has a bit of value, as it differentiated the des
This whole thing would have been so much easier if the FSF would have build a proper Linux distribution of their own and called it GNU, but they didn't (outside of that Hurd thing I booted up some 15+ years ago).
Yes. If the FSF were smarter (collectively) it would have embraced Linux as the kernel for the GNU OS right away. HURD could have existed as a research project off the side of that, and would probably have gotten more attention in that form. Then they could have focused on making a complete system out of nothing but FSF-copyright software plus the Linux kernel, and achieved all the non-kernel goals that way.
To be fair, it's not too late. And such a thing would be systemd-free by its nature, so there's a rea
I like pedantically correcting people, too. It's properly referred to as Solitaire/Windows.
It makes more sense to combine it with the distro. (Score:2)
Ubuntu/Linux (or Debian/Linux)
...etc...
RedHat/Linux
Slackware/Linux (the few, the proud)
The name of the distro is far more informative to tell you about the nature of the system than just "GNU". Lots of distros include non-GNU software these days.
I want to get back to the debate that REALLY matters:
How do you pronounce “Linux”?
How do you pronounce “Linux”?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Because I refuse to give credit to people who are nags. You gave away software for free, with a conditon to only share modified source and not to sing you praises. If people don't want to name their derived works as you like, tough! Amazon is not naming their tablet "Google Kindle" and they should have no obligation to, as it was not in Android source license. We need to put an end to passive aggressive tendencies among supposedly intelligent techies. Linus is all right, he doesn't go grumbling about Linux/
Most of the really fundamental GNU projects (GCC, glibc, etc.) were after all developed for proprietary Unix distros like Sun Unix and only started gaining real support after Sun stopped bundling their software development suite with the Sun Unix OS. As much as Stallman likes to talk about Free Software being "Free as in freedom and not free as in free beer" his most popular work became popular beca
I have GNU’s coreutils on my Mac (Score:2)
I guess I’d better start calling it GNU/macOS.
(but only while using “gls” or “gcp” etc. rather than the native versions, I suppose)
While we're at it let's argue over hacking vs. cracking.
The kernel is Linux, the toolset is GNU. So if we're talking about Android or VMWare or Cisco or HPs line of SDN switches it's just Linux.
If we're talking about Ubuntu and RedHat I would say it's GNU/Linux.
The reason isn't necessary political there are huge technical and legal differences between just using the Linux kernel and using the GNU or other toolsets that may not even share the same license as Linux.
The OS name is the name of the distribution.
Historically there's been no Linux other than GNU/Linux, but now there's also Android/Linux so it's more important to specify if the context isn't already established.
This was talked and commented to death 15-20 years ago. Let it go!!
Or, like I do, just run FreeBSD and forget the whole thing.
Linux.
Stallman is looking at the naming as an issue of who gets credit. For everyone else, the point of the OS having a name is primarily to denote where something can be run. If I have some software package that "runs on Linux" that means it runs on Linux, whether or not it depends on some other available software that also runs on Linux. That is why Android isn't "Linux", even though it uses the Linux kernel - Android software depends on things that are only available on Android. Likewise, "GNU" doesn't mean anything, software written for "GNU/Linux" will not run on Windows even if you have all the GNU tools installed, whereas it's likely to run on Linux with musl and busybox.
We should continue honoring the importance of GNU and Linux to the systemd project.
This is one of those pointless topics. like Mac versus PC.
This is one of those pointless topics. like Mac versus PC.
As opposed to the important topics such as vi vs (whatever that crappy other operating system is)
vi ia an editor, newbie. nothing you said makes sense. I bet you run Windows.
Hmmm. According to Andy Tanenbaum:
"On top of the operating system is the rest of the system software. Here we find the command interpreter (shell), window systems, compilers, editors, and similar application-independent programs. It is important to realize that these programs are definitely not part of the operating system, even though they are typically supplied
The operating system is (usually) that portion of the software that runs in kernel mode or supervisor mode. It is protected from user tampering by the hardware..."
That's a nonsense definition designed to make Minix look cool. But it's a lot of bollocks. The operating system is the collection of software which provides the functionality intended to be offered to users and developers alike. That means the kernel (for all operating systems) and the userland (for operating systems in which shell scripting is a feature — you know, like Unix, DOS, Windows... and literally every modern operating system.)
I didn't give a shit about that until I met RMS irl.
Since then it's Linux.
No need to explain the significance of the GNU project. Or the role it played in getting Linux out there. But on my Debian system, I have software written by:
Just to name a few. Why would GNU be special enough to be named in one breath with Linux, but not those other authors? Makes no sense to me. Therefore, "Linux based OS" or similar will do fine. Or just name the specific distro or software component(s) and be done with it.
Just to name a few. Why would GNU be special enough to be named in one breath with Linux, but not those other authors? Makes no sense to me.
I don't call it GNU/Linux, but I don't think that's a great argument. None of those other authors (I'll spare the list) are critical to the base function of the system. Many functioning Linux systems have none of that stuff.
I don't call it GNU/Linux because all of the GNU stuff can be replaced, and the only part that hasn't been true for all along has been gcc. For a long time, there was no free alternative, let alone a Free one.
In case you're not aware, that list isn't just entities that wrote software that works on top of Linux, they're all very significant kernel contributors. So yes, I personally also believe they're just as important as any other kernel contributor, but listing significant contributors along with the name of the kernel itself just seem asinine at this point.
I don't call it GNU/Linux because all of the GNU stuff can be replaced
Even if you can take a desktop or server system and replace most of the GNU userspace with BusyBox or FreeBSD's userspace, there's a big difference between a GNOME, KDE, Xfce, or similar system on one hand and Android on the other. So perhaps "X11/Linux" might be more honest.
Many functioning Linux systems have none of that stuff.
That's true. The thing is, it was once true that a typical Linux-based install had more FSF code in it than anything else. Today, a typical desktop/workstation install has more lines of code from Mozilla than the FSF.
GNU hitched their wagon to Linux instead of building Hurd and that has been markedly poor decision for a couple of reasons:
Firstly it means that the core component of the system used to advance the FSF ideology is one that not only does not share that ideology. Linus is in favour of Tivoization and against the idea of the GPLv3 for example. Also the kernel's license preamble explicitly overrides parts of the GPL that would make applications that use kernel services derived works so it isn't actually GPLv2. In addition, unlike many other GPL free software projects, kernel contributions are not subject to copyright assignment to the FSF.
Secondly the valuable piece in terms of the operating system is the kernel, that is what hardware vendors write drivers for and what ultimately gives Linux operating systems such a wide variety of hardware support making it so versatile. GNU does not provide that fundamental functionality and can be replaced, as we have seen with Android and ChromeOS. So while Linux systems have seen explosive growth in users over recent years GNU has not.
It would be an uphill battle but the FSF should really put all effort behind building Hurd and getting industry support for it before GNU is completely marginalized in the context of Linux.
The GNU/Linux argument was also propped up by the fact that you can swap out the Linux kernel with FreeBSD's kernel and keep (nearly) the entire rest of the Debian system (or other distros). In that case, it behaves very much like a Linux based distro, but there is no Linux in it. Not many people really used those other things though, and the argument kinda died out due to lack of interest.
Now enter Microsoft, who now has a "Windows Subsystem for Linux", but it's really just a compatibility layer to run all the GNU and other stuff on the Windows kernel. There's really very little "Linux" there.
Re: (Score:2)
Many computer users run a modified version of the GNU system every day, without realizing it. Through a peculiar turn of events, the version of GNU which is widely used today is often called "Linux", and many of its users are not aware that it is basically the GNU system, developed by the GNU Project.
The vast majority of daily Linux users are using Android, the vast majority of them probably don't even know it's Linux let alone what Linux is, and Android doesn't use GNU utilities in their userland.
GNU is how we got where we are today, so all Linux users owe it a massive debt of gratitude for getting us here. Desktop Linux users, in the main part, still owe it thanks daily, but desktop Linux users are a tiny minority — both of Linux users, and of desktop users.
All the so-called "Linux" distributions are really distributions of GNU/Linux.
If you want to be pedantic, be fully p
Is GNOME developed mainly by FSF or by companies like Redhat?
A better comparison might be Windows/Mach derivative. As near as I can tell, Microsoft hasn't even bother naming their kernel other than calling it the kernel or the Windows NT kernel which is no different than the "kernel in Windows NT".
If we cast Linux into a similar vein, "Linux" users are actually running "GNU/Gnome", "GNU/KDE", etc. which happen to run on multiple kernels including Linux.
From a practical marketing point of view though, maybe if GNU had come up with a better name, we'd be using it. The