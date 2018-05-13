Ask Slashdot: Is It Linux or GNU/Linux? (linuxjournal.com) 78
An anonymous reader writes: Should the Linux operating system be called "Linux" or "GNU/Linux"? These days, asking that question might get as many blank stares returned as asking, "Is it live or is it Memorex?" Some may remember that the Linux naming convention was a controversy that raged from the late 1990s until about the end of the first decade of the 21st century. Back then, if you called it "Linux", the GNU/Linux crowd was sure to start a flame war with accusations that the GNU Project wasn't being given due credit for its contribution to the OS. And if you called it "GNU/Linux", accusations were made about political correctness, although operating systems are pretty much apolitical by nature as far as I can tell.
The brouhaha got started in the mid-1990s when Richard Stallman, among other things the founder of the Free Software Movement who penned the General Public License, began insisting on using the term "GNU/Linux" in recognition of the importance of the GNU Project to the OS. GNU was started by Stallman as an effort to build a free-in-every-way operating system based on the still-not-ready-for-prime-time Hurd microkernel. According to this take, Linux was merely the kernel, and GNU software was the sauce that made Linux work. Noting that the issue seems to have died down in recent years, and mindful of Shakespeare's observation on roses, names and smells, I wondered if anyone really cares anymore what Linux is called. For once and all, I wanted to ask Slashdot crowd what they think.
What makes GNU so special, anyway? (Score:2)
No need to explain the significance of the GNU project. Or the role it played in getting Linux out there. But on my Debian system, I have software written by:
Just to name a few. Why would GNU be special enough to be named in one breath with Linux, but not those other authors? Makes no sense to me. Therefore, "Linux based OS"
Shoulda been LiGnux (Score:4, Funny)
Really? (Score:2)
I suspect many more are actively trying to forget the Linux naming convention controversy. So much energy wasted over so little.
I suspect many more are actively trying to forget the Linux naming convention controversy. So much energy wasted over so little. Must be a slow news day here...
Neither (Score:4, Insightful)
It's Systemd/Linux, at least for the next couple of years.
By the way, does anyone think ginger goes well with broccoli?
I prefer Mary Ann. Now there's a flame-war.
I'd just like to interject for a moment. What you're referring to as Linux, is in fact, GNU/Linux, or as I've recently taken to calling it, GNU plus Linux. Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component of a fully functioning GNU system made useful by the GNU corelibs, shell utilities and vital system components comprising a full OS as defined by POSIX. Many computer users run a modified version of the GNU system every day, without realizing it.
This is one of those pointless topics. like Mac versus PC.
This is one of those pointless topics. like Mac versus PC.
As opposed to the important topics such as vi vs (whatever that crappy other operating system is)
Hmmm. According to Andy Tanenbaum:
"On top of the operating system is the rest of the system software. Here we find the command interpreter (shell), window systems, compilers, editors, and similar application-independent programs. It is important to realize that these programs are definitely not part of the operating system, even though they are typically supplied
Both, of course (Score:2)
Why stop there ? Why not Mozilla/GNU/Xorg/Oracle/Linux ?
Saying just Linux or GNU/Linux is quite worthless, better to say Linux. That actually means something.
Who fucking cares? (Score:2)
GNU/Linux. (Score:1)
But if you're talking colloquially with someone, "Linux" is fine. Just like double negatives are fine in conversation but not if you're trying to convey information in fixed form. Now stop asking dumb fucking questions, m'kay?
It matters (Score:2)
... little. Some cultures have their offsprints retain both their parents lastnames. Some others choose one parent, usually the father. Linus is the father of Linux. It's obvious GNU is the mother here, and wants her lastname attached as well. Actually, the DNA of a Linux system is so intermingled with GNU projects that even if Linux has some children with non GNU wives, and vice versa, we are talking about Linux, the one with GNU.
Ultimately, it doesn't matter, but it's good to note that the wife seduced L
SubjectIsSubject (Score:1)
Many computer users run a modified version of the GNU system every day, without realizing it.
I'd like to interject, if you're going to be pedantic about it, it would be more appropriate to call it simply Linux, as most distros use a mix of software from many sources, and the GNU bits aren't as important as they once, if ever, were. There is nothing magical or irreplaceable about GNU components and Linus never gave a damn about this ridiculous non-issue, which says a lot about him vs Richard Stallman.
This whole argument got started really because Stallman was a snowflake over people making HIS util
It's all words. (Score:1)
They're both correct. Linux is the kernel, and much of the software is thanks to GNU. However, the naming is no different than the way the flavors of BSD and even Solaris are named. Not a one of those is GNU/*.
Do I call my system GNU/Linux/X.Org/KDE? (Score:3, Interesting)
I purposefully avoid saying GNU/Linux because GNU is not responsible for much of the code of my machine anymore. If anything, it is dwarfed by Libre-office, Firefox/Chromium, the Linux kernel, or the X.Org-related code. So, why would GNU get credit when others do not?
I am a Graphics Stack/Freedesktop developer and I sit on the X.Org board of directors, but you don't see me mandating people to call their system X.Org/Linux or Freedesktop/Linux, do you? To me, Linux either means the Linux kernel, or a Linux-based system (including or not GNU tools).
Depends on the init system. (Score:2, Funny)
If its systemd its called Garbage.
Yes (Score:2)
It's Linux (Score:2)
Shouldn't it be BL/Linux? (Score:2)
The basis of "GNU" was re-implementing Bell Lab's Unix. Extending Stallman's logic, if Linux is derived from GNU, and GNU was derived from Unix, the whole mess is the result of work done at Bell Labs, so it should take precedence over "GNU" in the name.
It depends on what are you talking about (Score:2)
It's Linux (Score:2)
because not every piece of software in a Linux distribution's base install is from GNU.
We don't have time to list the author of every component of the system in the name.
Linux sells the idea of "GNU" by itself (Score:2)
Linux being known as "free software" by just about everyone that cares about computers/IT is enough reason to skip the acronym. Besides, humans are lazy by nature, so why force people to tack on an acronym that many people can't even pronounce right?
BTW - This is the best GNU definition [iu.edu] to give to anyone who doesn't know what GNU means. It's clean, concise, and very short - yet quite complete somehow.
You can't control human language. (Score:2)
Almost all efforts through history to force (or even merely encourage) people to use one word or phrase instead of another have been failures.
Language is a fluid thing and its written on-the-fly by the people who speak it.
People say "Linux" because it's easier than "GNU/Linux" and it really doesn't matter a damn whether you think the latter is right or wrong. You stand about as much chance of changing it than getting people to stop boldly splitting infinitives, to prevent them from saying "ATM Machine" or
GNU/Linux is better (Score:1)
Call it what you want but just as with saying "I'm vegetarian" doesn't necessarily explain it well saying GNU/Linux is better for instance to separate from Android (I guess that too have GNU software though?) or Tizen or whatever if that's your intention. Depending on what you mean it's fine calling both Linux systems.
Calling it Debian could had been better except there's multiple Debian distributions so you'd have to specify more. But Fedora is fine I guess.
Welcome to Slashdot (Score:2)
GPL ! (Score:2)
I had an email exchange with RMS around the time this all started ~20 years ago and the closest thing I got was it was not GNU/BSD or GNU/TomsRtBt but it was GNU/Linux for Slackware and Debian. Everybody used `gcc` at the time, so the closest differentiator I could determine was "user environment", essentially fileutils,etc. Neither clear nor satisfying.
Personally, I prefer the term GNU/Linux for those who might need education on GNU. I firmly believe the GPL (esp.v2) is what enabled the fledgling 90s Li
Is GNOME developed mainly by FSF or by companies like Redhat?
Distributions are where it's at (Score:2)
This whole thing would have been so much easier if the FSF would have build a proper Linux distribution of their own and called it GNU, but they didn't (outside of that Hurd thing I booted up some 15+ years ago). So we have Debian, Ubuntu, Arch, Gentoo, SuSE, Redhat, Fedora and Co. instead and that's the names I tend to use when refering to my OS. GNU and Linux are just some small subset of software that is part of those distributions.
The name GNU/Linux still has a bit of value, as it differentiated the des
This still? (Score:2)
I like pedantically correcting people, too. It's properly referred to as Solitaire/Windows.
It makes more sense to combine it with the distro. (Score:2)
Ubuntu/Linux (or Debian/Linux)
...etc...
RedHat/Linux
Slackware/Linux (the few, the proud)
The name of the distro is far more informative to tell you about the nature of the system than just "GNU". Lots of distros include non-GNU software these days.
Let’s wrap this up (Score:2)
I want to get back to the debate that REALLY matters:
How do you pronounce “Linux”?